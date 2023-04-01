Char’latte Coffee Co 6032 E Maple St
All hours
|Sunday
|7:00 am - 3:59 pm, 4:00 pm - 7:00 pm
|Monday
|7:00 am - 3:59 pm, 4:00 pm - 7:00 pm
|Tuesday
|7:00 am - 3:59 pm, 4:00 pm - 7:00 pm
|Wednesday
|7:00 am - 3:59 pm, 4:00 pm - 7:00 pm
|Thursday
|7:00 am - 3:59 pm, 4:00 pm - 7:00 pm
|Friday
|7:00 am - 3:59 pm, 4:00 pm - 7:00 pm
|Saturday
|7:00 am - 3:59 pm, 4:00 pm - 7:00 pm
Restaurant info
Ran by two passionate sisters, Char’latte is a start-up coffee pop-up business that provides delicious hand-crafted beverages on-the-go. Whether you’re out and about or would like us to cater your event, we’ve got you covered. We are based out of Metro Detroit and surrounding areas.
Location
6032 E Maple St, Romulus, MI 48174
