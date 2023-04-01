BG picView gallery

Char’latte Coffee Co 6032 E Maple St

6032 E Maple St

Romulus, MI 48174

BREWED

Drip Coffee

$2.05+

Pour Over

$2.05+

Iced Pour Over

$2.05+

Cold Brew

$3.35+

Maple-Rum Foam Cold Brew

$4.65+

ESPRESSO

Espresso

$1.50+

Cubano

$1.60+

Macchiato

$1.85+

Pumpkin Con Panna

$2.15+

Cortado

$2.80

Americano

$2.85+

Cappucino

$3.05+

Latte

$3.05+

Mocha

$4.85+

White Mocha

$5.10+

Madagascar Vanilla Bean Latte

$4.85+

Brown Sugar Lavender Oatmilk Latte

$4.85+

Sugar Plum Latte

$4.85+

Peppermint Mocha

$4.85+

Peppermint White Mocha

$4.85+

Iced Americano

$3.15+

Iced Espresso

$1.50+

Iced Cubano

$1.60+

Iced Latte

$3.35+

Iced Mocha

$5.15+

Iced White Mocha

$5.40+

Iced Madagascar Vanilla Bean Latte

$5.15+

Iced Brown Sugar Lavender Oatmilk Latte

$5.15+

Iced Sugar Plum Latte

$5.15+

Iced Peppermint Mocha

$5.15+

Iced Peppermint White Mocha

$5.15+

TEA

Earl Grey

$1.65+

English Breakfast

$1.65+

Jasmine

$1.65+

London Fog Tea Latte

$2.85+

Custom Tea Latte

$2.85+

Matcha Latte

$2.85+

Chai Latte

$2.85+

Iced Earl Grey

$1.75+

Iced English Breakfast

$1.75+

Iced Jasmine

$1.75+

Iced London Fog Tea Latte

$3.15+

Iced Custom Tea Latte

$3.15+

Iced Matcha Latte

$3.15+

Iced Chai Latte

$3.15+

Iced Strawberry Milk Tea

$3.70+

HOT CHOCOLATE & MORE

Hot Chocolate

$3.85+

White Hot Chocolate

$3.85+

Syrup Crème

$2.80+

Spiced Caramel Cider

$3.85+

Lemonade

$4.15+

Matcha Lemonade

$4.55+

Lavender Lemonade

$4.55+

Ginger Lemonade

$4.55+

SYRUPS

Madagascar Vanilla Bean

$12.00

Brown Sugar Lavender

$12.00

Simple Caramel

$10.00

Rose

$12.00

Chai

$17.50

Simple Vanilla

$10.00

Pastries

Iced Pumpkin Loaf

$2.00

Croissant

$1.50

Glazed Donut

$1.50
All hours
Sunday7:00 am - 3:59 pm, 4:00 pm - 7:00 pm
Monday7:00 am - 3:59 pm, 4:00 pm - 7:00 pm
Tuesday7:00 am - 3:59 pm, 4:00 pm - 7:00 pm
Wednesday7:00 am - 3:59 pm, 4:00 pm - 7:00 pm
Thursday7:00 am - 3:59 pm, 4:00 pm - 7:00 pm
Friday7:00 am - 3:59 pm, 4:00 pm - 7:00 pm
Saturday7:00 am - 3:59 pm, 4:00 pm - 7:00 pm
Ran by two passionate sisters, Char’latte is a start-up coffee pop-up business that provides delicious hand-crafted beverages on-the-go. Whether you’re out and about or would like us to cater your event, we’ve got you covered. We are based out of Metro Detroit and surrounding areas.

6032 E Maple St, Romulus, MI 48174

