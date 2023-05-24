Pizza Cat - Westland

No reviews yet
30915 Ann Arbor Trail
Westland, MI 48185
Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant
Call
Hours
Directions
Gift Cards
10 Wings Stirred with Sauce & Side Sauce
Get as weird as you want or just a basic cheese & pepperoni
1/2lb Shaken with Sauce & Side Sauce
Red Onion, Green Pepper, Mushroom, Artichoke, Roasted Red Pepper, Ricotta & Pizza Cheese
Jalapeño & Flamin Hot Cheetos under Extra Cheddar Blend
Spicy Pizza Sauce, Cilantro, Red Onion, Green Pepper, Flamin Hot Doritos, Cheddar Blend, Roasted Red Pepper & Jalapeño