Pizza Cat - Westland

30915 Ann Arbor Trail

Westland, MI 48185

Popular Items

Oven Baked Chicken WINGS

$15.00

10 Wings Stirred with Sauce & Side Sauce

BYO

$8.00+

Get as weird as you want or just a basic cheese & pepperoni

Oven Baked Chicken Chunks

$11.00

1/2lb Shaken with Sauce & Side Sauce

PIZZA

Vegetarian Pizzas

Bricktown Veggie

$11.00+

Red Onion, Green Pepper, Mushroom, Artichoke, Roasted Red Pepper, Ricotta & Pizza Cheese

Flaming Hot Cheese

$11.00+

Jalapeño & Flamin Hot Cheetos under Extra Cheddar Blend

SoCal Vegexican

$11.00+

Spicy Pizza Sauce, Cilantro, Red Onion, Green Pepper, Flamin Hot Doritos, Cheddar Blend, Roasted Red Pepper & Jalapeño