B2 Bistro + Bar Bayville

NA Bev (Copy)

Cappucino

$6.00

Club Soda

$3.00

DBL Espresso

$5.00

Diet Pepsi

$4.00

Espresso

$3.50

Ginger Ale

$4.00

Hot Tea

$3.00

JUICE

$4.00

Large French Press

$7.50

Lemonade

$4.00

Orange Soda

$4.00

Pepsi

$4.00

Razz Iced Tea

$4.00

Root Beer

$4.00

Sierra Mist

$4.00

Small French Press

$4.00

Tonic Water

$4.00

Unsweet Tea

$4.00

Virgin Cocktail

$5.00

Red Bull

$6.00

Starters/Salads

Edamame

$9.00

Seaweed Salad

$7.00

Spicy Crab Surimi

$10.00

Tuna Tartare

$12.00

Seared Pepper Tuna

$15.00

Sushi Nachos

$17.00

Avocado Boat

$13.00

Sashimi 4pcs

$10.00

Sashimi 8pcs

$16.00

Sashimi 12pcs

$22.00

Side Rice

$2.50

Shrimp Tempura Appetizer

$13.00

Sashimi Sampler

$23.00

Dragon Rolls

Shrimp Dragon

$17.00

Lobster Dragon

$17.00

Eel Dragon

$17.00

Tempura Dragon

$17.00

Traditional Rolls

California Roll

$8.00

Crab Surimi Roll

$9.00

Sushicado Roll

$12.00

50/50 Roll

$12.00

Philly Roll

$12.00

Tuna Roll

$13.00

Spicy Tuna Roll

$11.00

Spicy Salmon Roll

$11.00

Spicy Shrimp Roll

$11.00

Alaska Roll

$11.00

Spicy Crab Surimi Roll

$10.00

Yellowtail Roll

$12.00

Spicy Yellowtail Roll

$13.00

Tempura Shrimp Roll

$11.00

Spicy Lobster Roll

$12.00

Combo Platters

Great White Combo

$33.00

Crabby Dragon Combo

$33.00

Poke Bowls

Tuna Poke Bowl

$18.00

Yellowtail Poke Bowl

$19.00

Spiced Up Shrimp Poke Bowl

$17.00

Salmon Poke Bowl

$17.00

Vegetarian

Veggie Roll

$8.00

Spiced Up Vegetarian Roll

$13.00

Sweet Potato Roll

$8.00

Vegetarian Poke Bowl

$16.00

Specialty Rolls

Crabby Gabby Roll

$17.00

Hawaii Roll

$17.00

Rainbow Roll

$17.00

Volcano Roll

$17.00

Christmas Roll

$17.00

Latitude Roll

$17.00

Super Alaska Roll

$17.00

Jimbo's Roll

$17.00

Super Yellowtail Roll

$17.00

Super Philly Roll

$17.00

Kilian Roll

$17.00

B2 Bomber Roll

$20.00

Raw Bar

East Coast Oysters

$3.00

Middlenecks

$2.00

Jumbo Shrimp Cocktail

$17.00

Shareables

Mussels

$14.00

Baked Mac n Cheese

$15.00

Bavarian Pretzel

$15.00

Crispy Calamari

$18.00

Crispy Brussels

$14.00

Scarpariello Wings

$19.00

Buffalo Shrimp & Grits

$18.00

B2 Wings

$17.00

Drunken Clams

$17.00

Tuna Bites

$19.00

Grilled Octopus

$20.00

Jumbo Lump Crab Cake

$21.00

Handhelds

Crab Cake Club

$21.00

Honey Chicken Sando

$17.00

Fish Tacos

$20.00

Tuna Sando

$20.00

Truffle Veggie Burger

$17.00

Hot Lobster Roll

$34.00

Chicken Quesadilla

$17.00

Dry Aged Burger

$18.00

Pepper Steak Sando

$20.00

Pizza

Margherita Pizza

$13.00

White Clam Pie

$19.00

Exotic Mushroom Pie

$15.00

Brussel Sprout Pizza

$22.00

Buffalo Chicken Pizza

$18.00

B2 Pizza

$14.00

Large Plates

Pan Seared Scallops

$34.00

Fish and Chips

$26.00

Pan Seared Salmon

$32.00

Seafood Risotto

$32.00

Duck Breast

$34.00

Surf & Turf

$65.00

Rib Eye

$46.00

Pork Chop

$32.00

Short Rib

$32.00

Pasta

Lobster Mac n Cheese

$34.00

Gnocchi & Eggplant Meatball

$27.00

Chicken Burrata

$24.00

Linguini & Shrimp

$30.00

Sides

Side Fries

$7.00

Side House Salad

$7.00

Side Pancetta Brussel Risotto

$9.00

Side Sweet Potato Fries

$8.00

Side Garlic Mashed

$8.00

Side Wild Mushrooms

$8.00

Kids

chicken fingers & fries

$12.00

kids burger

$12.00

Kids Mac n Cheese

$12.00

Kids Pizza

$12.00

Desserts

Pumpkin Cheese Cake

$12.00

Monterosa

$12.00

Carrot Cake

$16.00

Chocolate Cake

$16.00

Ricotta & Pistachio

$12.00

Sweets

Banana Fosters French Toast

$14.00

Raspberry & Ricotta Pancakes

$14.00

Belgium Waffles

$14.00

Savory

Sausage Gravy & Cheddar Chive Scones

$15.00

Farmer's Platter

$18.00

Huevos Ranchero

$22.00

Red Breakfast Pizza

$16.00

Benedicts

Traditional Benedict

$17.00

Shore Style Benedict

$17.00

Smoked Salmon Benedict

$22.00

Handhelds

Breakfast Burrito

$18.00

Pork Roll, Egg & Cheese

$14.00

Breakfast Burger

$20.00

Short Rib Grilled Cheese

$24.00

Avocado BLT

$18.00

Sides

Side Bacon

$3.00

Side Sausage

$3.00

Side Pork Roll

Side Toast

$2.00

Side Home Fries

$3.00

Side of 2 Eggs

$4.00

Tacos

Single Tacos

$4.50

Three Tacos

$12.00

Cocktails

Coco White Manarita

$12.00

Winter Paloma

$12.00

Sweater Weather

$12.00

Tequila Tasting

$25.00
All hours
Sunday9:00 am - 12:00 am
Monday9:00 am - 12:00 am
Tuesday9:00 am - 12:00 am
Wednesday9:00 am - 12:00 am
Thursday9:00 am - 12:00 am
Friday9:00 am - 12:00 am
Saturday9:00 am - 12:00 am
Restaurant info

Come in and enjoy!

Location

11 Whitecap Way, Bayville, NJ 08721

Directions

Gallery

Photos coming soon!

