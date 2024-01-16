Backroads Bar & Grill
No reviews yet
16092 West Colonial Trail Highway
Crewe, VA 23930
Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant
Menu
Appetizers
- Loaded Fries$8.99
Traditional fries topped with melted cheese, bacon, and green onions.Substitute sweet potato for additional $2.00
- Dill Pickle Chips$8.99
Served with our house dipping sauce - V
- Fried Okra$7.99
Served with our house dipping sauce - V
- Spinach Artichoke Dip$9.99
Served hot with choice of tortila chips or grilled pita - V
- Buffalo Cauliflower Wings$10.99
Topped with green onion, celery, blue cheese, and ranch dressing - V
- Hummus Platter$8.99
Traditional hummus served with cucumbers, tomatoes, carrots & grilled pita - V
Salads & Bowls
- Small House Salad$4.99
Tender mixed greens, cucumber, tomato, red onion & croutons
- House Salad Large$7.99
Tender mixed greens, cucumber, tomato, red onion & croutons
- Cobb Salad$12.99
Tender mixed greens, sliced turkey, ham, blue cheese crumbles, corn, hard boiled egg, cucumber, tomato, red onion, croutons
- Grilled Chicken Salad$13.99
Tender mixed greens, grilled chicken strips, pepper jack cheese, hard-boiled egg, bacon, tomato, red onion, croutons
- Buddha Bowl$12.50
Tender mixed greens, seasoned rice, sweet potatoes, chickpeas, hummus, mint cilantro vinaigrette - GF, V Add grilled chicken for additional $2.50
Chicken Wings
Flatbreads
- Margherita$9.99
Slices of mozzarella topped with fresh tomato, basil pesto, & balsamic glaze
- Pepperoni$12.99
Classic marinara sauce with melted cheese and slices of pepperoni
- Buffalo Chicken Ranch$13.99
Grilled chicken tossed in our spicy buffalo sauce, creamy ranch dressing, melted cheese, diced tomatoes, & fresh cilantro
Tacos
Burgers
- **Wicked Backroads Burger **$15.99
Topped with Samuel Adams® Boston Lager onion relish, maple pepper bacon, American cheese, lettuce, tomato & fry sauce
- Cheeseburger$14.99
Classic burger patty on a brioche bun topped with fresh cheddar cheese, lettuce, tomato, and mayo
- *Hangover Burger$15.99
Topped with cheddar cheese, fried egg, bacon, lettuce, tomato, and red onions
- Mushroom Swiss Burger$14.99
Topped with Swiss cheese, sautéed mushrooms, and sautéed red onions
- Ahoy Burger$12.99
Topped with crab dip, lettuce
Sandwiches
- Philly Cheese Steak$13.99
Topped with sautéed green peppers, onions & cheese and served on a toasted roll
- Club Sandwich$12.99
Ham, turkey, bacon, cheese, lettuce, tomato, and mayonnaise on toasted bread
- BBQ Pork Sandwich$12.99
Minced smoked pork barbeque laid on a soft, buttered bun
- Buffalo Boneless Chicken Sandwich$12.99
Grilled chicken tossed in buffalo sauce and topped with lettuce, tomato, and mayonnaise
- Caprese Sandwich$12.99
Basil pesto, spinach, tomato, balsamic glaze & mozzarella on toasted slices of bread
Entrees
- Ribeye Steak (12oz)$25.99
Handcut ribeye steak cooked to perfection and served with cowboy compound butter
- Sirloin Steak (12oz)$23.99
Handcut sirloin steak cooked to perfection and served with cowboy compound butter
- Shrimp (12)$18.99
Fried or Grilled to perfection
- Fried Catfish$14.99
Fried golden brown and served with a delicious, creamy tartar sauce
- Herb Crusted Chicken$14.99
Grilled marinated boneless chicken breast, seasoned with a blend of lemon herb spices
- BBQ Plate$14.99
Minced Pork BBQ
- Pork Chops (1 Chop)$14.99
Choice of Fried or Grilled
- Pork Chops (2 Chops)$25.99
Choice of Fried or Grilled
- BBQ Chicken$14.99
2 pieces of chicken breast grilled in our delicious barbecue sauce
- Chicken Strips$10.99
Deep fried chicken tenders served with our house dipping sauce
Sides
Thursday
triple threat Thursday
Liquor
Vodka
- Well Vodka$5.85
- Absolut$6.15
- Dixie Peach$5.75
- Ciroc$6.45
- Grey Goose$7.35
- Grey Goose Citron$7.35
- Ketel One$6.75
- Smirnoff Cherry$5.85
- Smirnoff Watermelon$5.85
- Smirnoff Rasberry$5.85
- Pinical Whipped Orange$5.85
- Pinical Vanilla$5.85
- Pinical Rasberry$5.85
- Titos$6.25
- Dixie black pepper$5.75
- Dixie wildflower hor$5.75
- Dixie southern$5.75
- Dixie citrus$5.75
- Smirnoff$5.85
- DBL Well Vodka$10.70
- DBL Absolut$11.30
- DBL Dixie Peach$10.50
- DBL Ciroc$12.90
- DBL Grey Goose$13.70
- DBL Grey Goose Citron$13.70
- DBL Ketel One$12.50
- DBL Smirnoff Cherry$10.70
- DBL Smirnoff Watermelon$10.70
- DBL Smirnoff Rasberry$10.70
- DBL Pinical Whipped Orange$10.70
- DBL Pinical Vanilla$10.70
- DBL Pinical Rasberry$10.70
- DBL Titos$11.50
- DBL Dixie black pepper$10.50
- DBL Dixie wildflower hor$10.50
- DBL Dixie southern$10.50
- DBL Dixie citrus$10.50
- DBL Smirnoff$10.70
Gin
Rum
- Well Rum Bacardi$6.75
- Sailor Limon$5.65
- Bacardi Limon$6.75
- Captain Morgan$6.75
- Gosling'S$5.85
- Meyers$5.85
- Meyers Silver$5.85
- Parrot Bay Coconut$5.85
- Parrot Bay Mango$5.85
- Bacardi Black$6.25
- Malibu$5.85
- Kraken$6.85
- Rumchatta$6.85
- Cruzan$6.85
- DBL Well Rum Bacardi$11.50
- DBL Sailor Limon$10.30
- DBL Bacardi Limon$12.50
- DBL Captain Morgan$12.50
- DBL Gosling'S$10.70
- DBL Meyers$10.70
- DBL Meyers Silver$10.70
- DBL Parrot Bay Coconut$10.70
- DBL Parrot Bay Mango$10.70
- DBL Bacardi Black$11.50
- DBL Malibu$10.70
- DBL Kraken$12.70
- DBL Rumchatta$12.70
- DBL Cruzan$12.70
Tequila
- Well Tequila Montizuma$5.65
- Cabo Wabo Blanco$12.57
- 1800 Tequila$7.45
- Corazon Reposado$7.75
- Cuervo Silver$7.75
- Don Julio Anejo$13.45
- Casamigos$12.57
- Teremana$6.75
- Espolon Blanco$6.75
- Patron Silver$12.15
- Lunazul$5.86
- Don Julio Blanco$13.45
- DBL Well Tequila Montizuma$10.30
- DBL Cabo Wabo Blanco$23.14
- DBL 1800 Tequila$13.45
- DBL Corazon Reposado$14.50
- DBL Cuervo Silver$14.50
- DBL Don Julio Anejo$23.65
- DBL Casamigos$22.65
- DBL Teremana$12.50
- DBL Espolon Blanco$12.50
- DBL Patron Silver$23.30
- DBL Lunazul$10.75
- DBL Don Julio Blanco$23.65
Whiskey & Bourbon
- Well Whiskey Southern$5.85
- Crown Royal$7.75
- Crown Apple$7.75
- Crown Peach$7.75
- Fireball$5.85
- Jack Daniels$7.45
- Jim Beam$6.85
- Knob Creek$5.85
- Evan Williams$6.75
- Makers Mark$7.75
- Wild Turkey$6.25
- Jack Honey$7.45
- Screwball$8.65
- Jameson Irish Whiskey$7.75
- Seagrams 7$5.56
- DBL Well Whiskey Southern$10.70
- DBL Crown Royal$14.50
- DBL Crown Apple$14.50
- DBL Crown Peach$14.50
- DBL Fireball$10.70
- DBL Jack Daniels$13.50
- DBL Jim Beam$12.70
- DBL Knob Creek$10.70
- DBL Evan Williams$12.50
- DBL Makers Mark$14.50
- DBL Wild Turkey$11.50
- DBL Jack Honey$13.50
- DBL Screwball$16.35
- DBL Jameson Irish Whiskey$14.50
- DBL Seagrams 7$11.35
Scotch
- Well Scotch Dewars$7.45
- Chivas Regal$9.95
- Chivas Regal 18Yr$9.95
- Monkey Shoulder$6.85
- Cutty Sark$6.75
- J & B$6.75
- Johnnie Walker Black$9.95
- Johnnie Walker Red$9.95
- DBL Well Scotch Dewars$13.85
- DBL Chivas Regal$18.65
- DBL Chivas Regal 18Yr$18.65
- DBL Monkey Shoulder$12.70
- DBL Cutty Sark$12.50
- DBL J & B$12.50
- DBL Johnnie Walker Black$18.65
- DBL Johnnie Walker Red$18.65
Brandy
Cocktails
Cocktails
- Screwball$8.00
- Cabo Wabo$8.00
- Bahama Mama$8.00
- Blue Motorcycle$9.00
- Blue Hawiian$9.50
- Blue Lagoon$8.00
- Mai Tai$8.00
- Rum Runner$9.00
- Juicy Lucy$8.00
- Grey Hound$8.00
- Long Island$8.00
- Blackberry Vodka Tonic$8.00
- Maleficent$8.00
- Screwdriver$8.00
- Crown Whiskey Sour$9.00
- Bay Breeze$8.00
- Tequilla Sunrise$8.00
- Backroads Cocktail$9.00
- Backroads Tea$9.00
- The Twister$9.00
- Honey Beach$9.00
- Cowgirl$9.00
- Spurs and Saddles$9.00
- Ace in the Hole$9.00
- Dixie Citrus Smash$9.00
- Bad Apple$9.00
- Lick and a Promise$9.00
- Southern Day$9.00
- Backroads Bloody Mary$9.00
- Pair of Jacks$9.00
- Country Mule$9.00
- Deer in Headlights$9.00
- Bless Your Heart$9.00
- Southern Sparkler$9.00
- Georgia Peach$9.00
- Mojito$9.00
Martinis
Margaritas
Shooters & Bombers
Frozen Drinks
Beer
Pitchers
Bottles
Wine
Wine by the Glass
|Sunday
|8:00 am - 2:59 am
|Monday
|8:00 am - 2:59 am
|Tuesday
|8:00 am - 2:59 am
|Wednesday
|8:00 am - 2:59 am
|Thursday
|8:00 am - 2:59 am
|Friday
|8:00 am - 2:59 am
|Saturday
|8:00 am - 2:59 am
Come in and enjoy!
16092 West Colonial Trail Highway, Crewe, VA 23930