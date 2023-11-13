BYOB

$14.00

Be your own coach and customize your burger to perfection with your choice of toppings and condiments on a double smash patty. Choose up to 3: Bacon, chili, spicy pickles, heirloom tomato, grilled onion, grilled bell peppers, grilled jalapeno, sauteed mushroom, 505 southwestern chillies, queso, BBQ, Onion ring, Swiss, American, pepper jack. Each additional topping $1 Add a Mozzarella patty $2