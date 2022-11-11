- Home
Saddle Up Bar and Grill 4300 SW 3rd St
4300 SW 3rd St
Oklahoma City, OK 73108
Finger Foods
Chicken Strips
Breaded deep fried chicken strips served with your choice of sauce
Full OKC Nachos
Choice of saddle up chips or tortilla chips, bacon, jalapenos, tomatoes, queso blanco and sour cream
1/2 OKC Nachos
Choice of saddle up chips or tortilla chips, bacon, jalapenos, tomatoes, queso blanco and sour cream
Quesadilla
Flour tortilla with a cheddar cheese blend. Served w/ sour cream and Pico de Gallo
Chips & Queso with Salsa
Breaded deep fried chicken strips served with your choice of sauce
NO SALAD
Basket of Fries
Bacon (4 pcs)
XTRA QUESO
TO GO
Use 2 Hands
Saddleback Cheeseburger
Fresh beef patty, choice of cheese on a toasted bun w/ lettuce, tomato and onion
Bacon Ranch Burger
Fresh beef patty, bacon and chipotle ranch on a toasted bun w/ lettuce, tomato and onion
Grilled Chicken Sandwich
Grilled Chicken breast served with onion straws and BBQ sauce on a toasted bun
Saddle Up Club
Ham, roasted turkey, bacon, swiss, lettuce, tomato on toasted wheat bread
NO SALAD
Sub fries for salad
Xtra Beef Patty
Soups & Salads
Full House Salad
Spring mix with carrots, tomatoes, red onions and mandarin oranges. Served with a house balsamic vinaigrette
1/2 House Salad
Spring mix with carrots, tomatoes, red onions and mandarin oranges. Served with a house balsamic vinaigrette
Full Southwest Salad
Mixed greens with black beans, corn, cheese, tortilla strips and Pico de Gallo. Served with chipotle ranch dressing
1/2 Southwest Salad
Mixed greens with black beans, corn, cheese, tortilla strips and Pico de Gallo. Served with chipotle ranch dressing
Half Sandwich and Soup or Salad
Choice of club, turkey, ham or veggie sandwich, Soup, or Salad with your choice of dressing
Cup Soup of the Day
Include: Brocoli & cheese, Onion, Chicken Tortilla
Bowl Soup of the Day
Include: Brocoli & cheese, Onion, Chicken Tortilla
Knife & Fork
Bourbon Glazed Salmon
Pan seared filet of salmon served with jasmine rice topped with a bourbon glaze. Served with sauteed seasonal vegetables
Veggie Pesto Pasta
Penne pasta with tomatoes, artichokes, mushrooms and pesto sauce topped with parmesan cheese
Steak & Chicken Fajitas
Sizzling steak & chicken with peppers, onions, black beans, cilantro rice, sour cream and Pico de Gallo with flour tortillas
Chicken Fried Steak
A classic served with mashed potatoes smothered in gravy and sauteed seasonal vegetables
Certified Angus Beef Sirloin Steak
Certified Angus beef sirloin served with mashed potatoes and sauteed seasonal vegetables
Tequila Chicken
Tasty tequila lime chicken breast with a side salad or veggie medley, also dairy-free and gluten-free
8 oz Sirloin Steak
Certified Angus Beef Sirloin served with mashed potatoes and sauteed seasonal vegetables
NIGHTLY SPECIAL $17.99
NO SALAD
NIGHTLY SPECIAL $19.00
NIGHTLY SPECIAL $22.00
NIGHTLY SPECIAL $25.00
NIGHTLY SPECIAL $14.99
NIGHTLY SPECIAL $16.99
NIGHTLY SPECIAL $18.99
NIGHTLY SPECIAL $12.99
Desserts
Soft Drinks
Breakfast Buffet
Kids Mea!s
SANDWICHES & WRAPS
Mothers day meal
Daily Specials
BBQ Buffet
Oklahoma Craft Beers
Cocktails
Tequila Sunrise
Tequila & orange juice
Sea Breeze
Vodka, cranberry & grapefruit juice
White Russian
Coffee-flavored kahlua, vodka and cream or milk
Bay Breeze
Cranberry juice, pineapple juice & vodka
Cuba Libre
Rum and lime juice, cola-flavored carbonated bev
Screwdriver
Orange juice & Vodka
Malibu Bay Breeze
Coconut flavored rum, pineapple juice and cranberry juice
Long Island Ice Tea
Vodka, Rum, Gin & Tequila, Trip sec, Sweet & Sour Mix, and a dash of cola
Colorado Bulldog
Vodka, Coffee-flavored liquor, cola-flavored carbonated bev
Sex on the Beach
Vodka, Pecan Schnapps, OJ & a dash of cranberry juice
Oklahoma Prairie Fire
Mescal, Blood Orange, Line juice, Simple Syrup, Grenadine, Orange Bitters
Headless Horseman
Vodka, Angostura Bitters, Ginger Ale
Jager Bomb
Jagermeister & Red Bull
Cowpie
Skewball Whickey & Kahlua
Cosmopolitan
Vodka, Cranberry, Triple Sec, Lime Juice
Sidecar
American Whiskey, Orange Liqueur. Lemon Juice
Tom Collins
Gin, Lemon Juice, Simple Syrup, Bitters, Club Soda, Lemon Slice & Cherry
Chilton
Vodka, Lemon Juice, Club Soda w/ Salted Rim
3-Legged Monkey
Disaronna, crown apple and pineapple juice - Kelly
Liquid MaryJane
Trash Can
Malibu Sunset
Vegas bomb
Amaretto Sour
AdiosMF
Chocolate Martini
Mexican candy shot
Mexican Sunset
Lemon Drop Martini
Paloma
Daiquiri
Alabama Slammer
Bahama Mama
Midnight Cowboy
Saddle Salty dog
Spicy Saddle Margarita
Wines
Mules
Ready Made Drinks
Ranch Rider Chilton
Ready made drink - right from the can
Jose Cuervo Sparkling Paloma
Ready made drink - right from the can
Baccardi Bahama Mama
Ready made drink - right from the can
Baccardi Mojito
Ready made drink - right from the can
Baccardi Rum Punch
Ready made drink - right from the can
Jack & Coke
Sex on the Beach
MISCELLANEOUS RMD
Domestics
Imports
Whiskey
Jack Daniels
Jack Daniels Honey
Pendelton
Chivas
Tullamore
Crown royal
Crown Royal Apple
Crown royal Peach
Makers Mark
Jim Beam
George Dikel
Fireball
Skewball
Seagrams
Forty Creek
Seagrams VO
Dewar's
Hochatown
Old Fasioned
Woodford
Glenlivet
Four Roses
Angels Envy
Bullet
Wild Turkey 101
Jamerson
Southern Comfort
well whisky
Hennessy
knob creek
Dalwhinnie
Vodka
Tequila
Upcharges
Happy Hour
20 oz Water Cup
Monthly Specials
Draft Beer
BW Free Drink w/Receipt
Cordial & Liqueur
Soft drinks
Chips
Candy
Specialty drinks
Medications
Ball caps
Memory wine glasses
Tide/Gain Detergent
Dryer sheets
Wine and Beer
Counter Muffins
Apple Fritters
Chicken Snack
BREAKFAST BUFFET
Desserts
Mac N Cheese Bowl
Hotpockets
Pizza
Cookies
Planters Peanuts
Beef Jerky
Chef Boyardee
|Sunday
|8:00 am - 3:00 pm, 4:00 pm - 3:59 am
|Monday
|8:00 am - 3:00 pm, 4:00 pm - 3:59 am
|Tuesday
|8:00 am - 3:00 pm, 4:00 pm - 3:59 am
|Wednesday
|8:00 am - 3:00 pm, 4:00 pm - 3:59 am
|Thursday
|8:00 am - 3:00 pm, 4:00 pm - 3:59 am
|Friday
|8:00 am - 3:00 pm, 4:00 pm - 3:59 am
|Saturday
|8:00 am - 3:00 pm, 4:00 pm - 3:59 am
Come in and enjoy!
4300 SW 3rd St, Oklahoma City, OK 73108