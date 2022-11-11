Restaurant header imageView gallery

Saddle Up Bar and Grill 4300 SW 3rd St

No reviews yet

4300 SW 3rd St

Oklahoma City, OK 73108

Order Again

Finger Foods

Chicken Strips

$10.00

Breaded deep fried chicken strips served with your choice of sauce

Full OKC Nachos

$10.00

Choice of saddle up chips or tortilla chips, bacon, jalapenos, tomatoes, queso blanco and sour cream

1/2 OKC Nachos

$8.00

Choice of saddle up chips or tortilla chips, bacon, jalapenos, tomatoes, queso blanco and sour cream

Quesadilla

$8.00

Flour tortilla with a cheddar cheese blend. Served w/ sour cream and Pico de Gallo

Chips & Queso with Salsa

$6.00

Breaded deep fried chicken strips served with your choice of sauce

NO SALAD

Basket of Fries

$4.99

Bacon (4 pcs)

$3.50

XTRA QUESO

$3.00

TO GO

Use 2 Hands

Saddleback Cheeseburger

$13.00

Fresh beef patty, choice of cheese on a toasted bun w/ lettuce, tomato and onion

Bacon Ranch Burger

$14.00

Fresh beef patty, bacon and chipotle ranch on a toasted bun w/ lettuce, tomato and onion

Grilled Chicken Sandwich

$14.00

Grilled Chicken breast served with onion straws and BBQ sauce on a toasted bun

Saddle Up Club

$13.00

Ham, roasted turkey, bacon, swiss, lettuce, tomato on toasted wheat bread

NO SALAD

Sub fries for salad

$1.00

Xtra Beef Patty

$5.50

Soups & Salads

Full House Salad

$9.00

Spring mix with carrots, tomatoes, red onions and mandarin oranges. Served with a house balsamic vinaigrette

1/2 House Salad

$7.00

Spring mix with carrots, tomatoes, red onions and mandarin oranges. Served with a house balsamic vinaigrette

Full Southwest Salad

$10.00

Mixed greens with black beans, corn, cheese, tortilla strips and Pico de Gallo. Served with chipotle ranch dressing

1/2 Southwest Salad

$8.00

Mixed greens with black beans, corn, cheese, tortilla strips and Pico de Gallo. Served with chipotle ranch dressing

Half Sandwich and Soup or Salad

$10.00

Choice of club, turkey, ham or veggie sandwich, Soup, or Salad with your choice of dressing

Cup Soup of the Day

$4.00

Include: Brocoli & cheese, Onion, Chicken Tortilla

Bowl Soup of the Day

$6.00

Include: Brocoli & cheese, Onion, Chicken Tortilla

Knife & Fork

Bourbon Glazed Salmon

$25.00

Pan seared filet of salmon served with jasmine rice topped with a bourbon glaze. Served with sauteed seasonal vegetables

Veggie Pesto Pasta

$16.00

Penne pasta with tomatoes, artichokes, mushrooms and pesto sauce topped with parmesan cheese

Steak & Chicken Fajitas

$25.00

Sizzling steak & chicken with peppers, onions, black beans, cilantro rice, sour cream and Pico de Gallo with flour tortillas

Chicken Fried Steak

$18.00

A classic served with mashed potatoes smothered in gravy and sauteed seasonal vegetables

Certified Angus Beef Sirloin Steak

$26.00

Certified Angus beef sirloin served with mashed potatoes and sauteed seasonal vegetables

Tequila Chicken

$20.00

Tasty tequila lime chicken breast with a side salad or veggie medley, also dairy-free and gluten-free

8 oz Sirloin Steak

$26.00

Certified Angus Beef Sirloin served with mashed potatoes and sauteed seasonal vegetables

NIGHTLY SPECIAL $17.99

$17.99

NO SALAD

NIGHTLY SPECIAL $19.00

$19.99

NIGHTLY SPECIAL $22.00

$22.00

NIGHTLY SPECIAL $25.00

$25.00

NIGHTLY SPECIAL $14.99

$14.99

NIGHTLY SPECIAL $16.99

$16.99

NIGHTLY SPECIAL $18.99

$18.99

NIGHTLY SPECIAL $12.99

$12.99

Desserts

Cake of the Day

$6.00

Includes: Chocolate, Carrot or Angel Food (only one offered per day)

Bread Pudding

$6.00

Delicious bread pudding with caramel or chocolate sauce

Brownie Sundae

$6.00

Vanilla bean ice cream served on a warm brownie with chocolate sauce

Soft Drinks

Pepsi

$3.00

Coca Cola

$3.00

Diet Pepsi

$3.00

Diet Coca Cola

$3.00

Sprite

$3.00

Tea

$3.00

Dr. Pepper

$3.00

Lemonade

$3.00

Mt. Dew

$3.00

Sierra Mist

$3.00

Coffee

$2.00

Cappuccino

$3.00

20 0z Water Cup

$1.00

Specialty Drinks

Red Bull

$4.00

Cran/Orange/Pineapple

$3.00

Milk

$3.00

Perrier Water

$3.00

Breakfast Buffet

Buffet

$9.99

Kids Mea!s

Chicken strips - Kids Meal

$4.99

Burger and fries - Kids Meal

$4.99

Pasta w/ veggies - Kids Meal

$4.99

Brownie - Kids Dessert

$2.99

Mac n' Cheese - kids

$4.99

SANDWICHES & WRAPS

Ham sandwich w/ chips or small salad

$7.00

Turkey sandwich w/chips or small salad

$7.50

Ham or Turkey wraps w/ chips or small salad

$8.00

Mothers day meal

Adults 59 & below

$23.99

60 & above

$21.99

Kids 10 & under

$14.99

Daily Specials

10 oz Beef Ribeye

$32.00

10 oz Beef Ribeye cooked to perfection served w/ baked potato and green beans

Bourbon Glazed Pork Ribeye

$22.99

8 oz Pork Ribeye cooked to perfection served with baked potato and vegetable medley.

BBQ Buffet

BBQ Buffet

$19.99

Oklahoma Craft Beers

Coop F5 IPA

$6.00

bottle

Oklahoma Native Beer

$6.00

neon sunshine

$6.50

Horny Toad

$7.00

Orange IPA

$7.00

Cocktails

Tequila Sunrise

$7.50

Tequila & orange juice

Sea Breeze

$7.50

Vodka, cranberry & grapefruit juice

White Russian

$9.00

Coffee-flavored kahlua, vodka and cream or milk

Bay Breeze

$7.50

Cranberry juice, pineapple juice & vodka

Cuba Libre

$7.50

Rum and lime juice, cola-flavored carbonated bev

Screwdriver

$7.00

Orange juice & Vodka

Malibu Bay Breeze

$7.50

Coconut flavored rum, pineapple juice and cranberry juice

Long Island Ice Tea

$9.00

Vodka, Rum, Gin & Tequila, Trip sec, Sweet & Sour Mix, and a dash of cola

Colorado Bulldog

$8.50

Vodka, Coffee-flavored liquor, cola-flavored carbonated bev

Sex on the Beach

$7.50

Vodka, Pecan Schnapps, OJ & a dash of cranberry juice

Oklahoma Prairie Fire

$8.00

Mescal, Blood Orange, Line juice, Simple Syrup, Grenadine, Orange Bitters

Headless Horseman

$8.00

Vodka, Angostura Bitters, Ginger Ale

Jager Bomb

$8.00

Jagermeister & Red Bull

Cowpie

$8.00

Skewball Whickey & Kahlua

Cosmopolitan

$7.00

Vodka, Cranberry, Triple Sec, Lime Juice

Sidecar

$7.50

American Whiskey, Orange Liqueur. Lemon Juice

Tom Collins

$7.00

Gin, Lemon Juice, Simple Syrup, Bitters, Club Soda, Lemon Slice & Cherry

Chilton

$7.00

Vodka, Lemon Juice, Club Soda w/ Salted Rim

3-Legged Monkey

$8.00

Disaronna, crown apple and pineapple juice - Kelly

Liquid MaryJane

$8.50

Trash Can

$9.00

Malibu Sunset

$8.00

Vegas bomb

$8.50

Amaretto Sour

$8.00

AdiosMF

$9.00

Chocolate Martini

$8.00

Mexican candy shot

$7.00

Mexican Sunset

$8.50

Lemon Drop Martini

$8.00

Paloma

$7.50

Daiquiri

$7.00

Alabama Slammer

$8.00

Bahama Mama

$8.50

Midnight Cowboy

$8.25

Saddle Salty dog

$8.50

Spicy Saddle Margarita

$8.00

Wines

Red Wine - mini bottle

$5.50

Sutterhome

Red Wine - bottle

$25.00

Sutterhome

White Wine - bottle

$25.00

Sutterhome

White Wine - mini bottle

$5.50

Sutterhome

Mules

PMoscow Mule

$8.00

Titos Vodka & Ginger Beer

Mexican Mule

$8.00

Tequila & Ginger Beer

Kentucky Mule

$8.00

Bourbon & Ginger Beer

Irish Mule

$8.00

Jameson Irish Whiskey & Ginger Beer

British Mule

$8.00

Gin & Ginger Beer

Ready Made Drinks

Ranch Rider Chilton

$6.00

Ready made drink - right from the can

Jose Cuervo Sparkling Paloma

$6.00

Ready made drink - right from the can

Baccardi Bahama Mama

$6.00

Ready made drink - right from the can

Baccardi Mojito

$6.00

Ready made drink - right from the can

Baccardi Rum Punch

$6.00

Ready made drink - right from the can

Jack & Coke

$6.00

Sex on the Beach

$6.00

MISCELLANEOUS RMD

$6.00

Domestics

Budweiser

$4.50

can

Bud Light

$4.50

can

Coors

$4.50

can

Coors Light

$4.50

can

Miller Lite

$4.50

can

Michelob Ultra

$4.50

can

Blue Moon

$4.50

can

Sam Adams

$5.50

can

Shiner Bock

$6.00

can

Angry Orchard

$6.00

Stellla

$5.50

Imports

Corona

$6.00

can

Dos Equis Lager

$6.00

Draft - left over need to sell - all profit keg

Modelo Especial

$6.00

bottle

Guinness

$6.50

Rums

Bacardi

$7.00

Captain Morgan

$7.00

Malibu

$7.00

Well Rum

$5.50

Sailor Jerry

$7.00

Whiskey

Jack Daniels

$6.50

Jack Daniels Honey

$6.00

Pendelton

$8.00

Chivas

$7.00

Tullamore

$6.50

Crown royal

$7.50

Crown Royal Apple

$7.50

Crown royal Peach

$7.50

Makers Mark

$7.50

Jim Beam

$6.50

George Dikel

$6.50

Fireball

$6.50

Skewball

$6.00

Seagrams

$6.00

Forty Creek

$6.00

Seagrams VO

$6.00

Dewar's

$7.00

Hochatown

$8.00

Old Fasioned

$4.00

Woodford

$8.00

Glenlivet

$9.00

Four Roses

$7.50

Angels Envy

$12.00

Bullet

$7.50

Wild Turkey 101

$7.50

Jamerson

$7.75

Southern Comfort

$6.50

well whisky

$5.50

Hennessy

$12.00

knob creek

$9.00

Dalwhinnie

$12.00

Vodka

Grey Goose

$8.00

Ketol One

$8.00

Titos

$7.25

Well Vodka

$5.50

Absolut

$7.00

Ciroc

$9.00

Flavored Mccormick

$6.00

Deep Eddy

$7.25

Tequila

1800 Silver

$7.50

Patron

$10.50

Jose Cuervo

$6.50

Well

$5.50

Monte Alban

$6.00

Hornitos

$8.50

Casamigos

$10.50

Upcharges

.35 cent upcharge

$0.35

1.00 upcharge

$1.00

.50 upcharge

$0.50

.25 cent upcharge

$0.25

2.00 upcharge

$2.00

Happy Hour

Domestic beer

$3.00

Imports beer

$4.00

Seltzers

Bon v!v

$6.00

High Noon

$6.00

Bud Light Seltzer

$6.00

20 oz Water Cup

20 oz Water Cup

$1.00

Gin

Hendricks

$8.00

Bombay

$6.75

Tanquery

$7.00

Well GIN

$5.50

MAKE IT A DOUBLE!

Make it a double!

$5.00

WELL DOUBLE

$3.00

Hennessy & Dalwhinnie Double

$9.00

Monthly Specials

Old fashioned

$10.00

Special

$8.00

Draft Beer

LandShark

$6.50

Mangocart

$6.50

Coors light

$4.50

Michelob Ultra

$4.50

Bud light

$4.50

F-5

$6.00

Octoberfest

$7.00

Blood Mesa

$7.00

Shiner Orale

$7.00

BW Free Drink w/Receipt

Well Vodka

Domestic Well

Cordial & Liqueur

Grand Marnier

$7.50

Jager Meister

$7.00

Baileys

$7.00

Fireball

$6.50

Rumchata

$7.00

Kahula

$7.50

Disaronno

$8.50

shots

Mexican Candy Shot

$6.50

Soft drinks

Pepsi

$3.50

Diet Pepsi

$3.50

Mountain Dew

$3.50

Dr. Pepper

$3.50

Diet Dr. Pepper

$3.50

Lipton Green Tea

$3.50

Gold Peak

$2.00

Water

$2.00

Can Soda

$1.50

Chips

Pringles can

$3.00

Lays-BBQ

$3.50

Doritos Cool Ranch

$3.50

Doritos- Nacho Cheese

$3.50

Fritos

$2.75

Lays-Original

$3.50

Candy

KitKat

$3.00

Hershey's Bar

$3.00

Hershey's Bar w/ Almonds

$3.50

Reese's

$3.00

M & M's - plain

$3.00

M & M's w/nuts

$3.50

Milky Way-KS

$4.00

Specialty drinks

Red Bull

$4.00

Monster Energy

$4.00

Gold Peak Tea

$3.00

Aquafina

$3.00

Saddleback LOGO H20

$2.00

Nesquik Milk Choc

$3.00

RockStar

$5.00

Welchs Orange Juice

$3.00

Welchs Apple Juice

$3.00

Welchs Cranberry

$3.00

V8 ORIGINAL

$3.00

Powerade Fruit Punch

$3.00

Medications

Extra Strength PM medication

$4.00

Aleve tablets

$4.00

Pepto

$3.00

Aleve box of 6

$3.00

Advil box of 6

$3.00

Floss

$2.50

Ball caps

Saddle Up ballcap

$10.00

Memory wine glasses

Honeymoon flutes

$5.00

Gum

Mentos gum

$3.00

Trident gum

$3.00

Trident 15-20 piece pack

$3.00

Nuts

Blue Diamond Almonds Lg Bag

$6.00

Imperial Mixed Nuts can

$4.00

Blue Diamond EXTREMES can

$4.00

Dips

Fritos Bean Dip

$3.00

Mugs

Route 66 Mug

$7.00

Tide/Gain Detergent

Tide

$6.00

Gain - small bottles

$4.00

Small Tide box

$3.00

Dryer sheets

Dryer sheets

$3.00

Wine and Beer

Bud Light/Budweiser

$5.00

Michelob Ultra

$5.00

F-5

$6.00

White Zinfandel Mini

$5.50

Moscato Mini

$5.50

Chardonnay Mini

$5.50

Horny toad

$6.00

Miller lite/Miller high life

$5.00

Coors/Coors light

$5.00

Modelo

$6.00

Blue Moon

$5.00

Counter Muffins

Counter muffins

$3.00

Apple Fritters

Apple Fritters

$1.00

USB Phone charger

IPHONE-Wall Charger

$29.99

ANDROID-Wall Charger

$25.00

CHARGING BLOCK

$15.00

Soups

Large spicy soup bowl

$4.00

Chicken Snack

Chicken snack

$4.00

BREAKFAST BUFFET

Breakfast Buffet

$12.99

Desserts

Haagen-Daz-Vanilla/Milk Chocolate

$4.00

Haagen-Daz Vanilla Almonds

$4.00

Haagen-Daz Vanilla Cup

$4.00

Haagen-Daz Choclate Cup

$4.00

Haagen-Daz Strawberry Cup

$4.00

Haagen-Daz Vanilla Pint

$5.00

Haagen-Daz Butter Pecan Pint

$5.00

Snickers Ice cream bar

$4.00

Twix Ice cream bar

$4.00

Mac N Cheese Bowl

Mac N Cheese Bowl

$2.50

Hotpockets

Hotpocket

$4.50

Pizza

Pizza

$6.00

Cookies

Cookies

$3.75

Planters Peanuts

Planters Peanuts

$2.00

Beef Jerky

Beef Jerky

$6.00

Chef Boyardee

Chef Boyardee

$2.50

Beer

Domestic

$3.00

Imports

$4.00

Specials

Cherry Bomb (4th of July)

$8.25
All hours
Sunday8:00 am - 3:00 pm, 4:00 pm - 3:59 am
Monday8:00 am - 3:00 pm, 4:00 pm - 3:59 am
Tuesday8:00 am - 3:00 pm, 4:00 pm - 3:59 am
Wednesday8:00 am - 3:00 pm, 4:00 pm - 3:59 am
Thursday8:00 am - 3:00 pm, 4:00 pm - 3:59 am
Friday8:00 am - 3:00 pm, 4:00 pm - 3:59 am
Saturday8:00 am - 3:00 pm, 4:00 pm - 3:59 am
Come in and enjoy!

Location

4300 SW 3rd St, Oklahoma City, OK 73108

Saddle Up Bar and Grill image
Saddle Up Bar and Grill image
Saddle Up Bar and Grill image

