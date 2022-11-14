Restaurant header imageView gallery

Banbury Cross Donuts 330 W Parrish Lane Ste 100

No reviews yet

330 W Parrish Lane Ste 100

Centerville, UT 84014

DOZEN ASSORTED
DOZEN CUSTOM
DOZEN GLAZED

SINGLE DONUTS

Apple Fritter

Apple Fritter

$1.99
Raised Bar- Maple Icing

Raised Bar- Maple Icing

$1.59
Raised Bar- Chocolate Icing

Raised Bar- Chocolate Icing

$1.59
Filled- Lemon Powdered Sugar

Filled- Lemon Powdered Sugar

$1.59
Filled- Raspberry Glazed

Filled- Raspberry Glazed

$1.59

Filled- Bavarian Cream Chocolate

$1.59
Raised Round- Glazed

Raised Round- Glazed

$1.39
Raised Round- Maple Icing

Raised Round- Maple Icing

$1.39
Raised Round- Chocolate Icing

Raised Round- Chocolate Icing

$1.39
Raised Round- Sugar

Raised Round- Sugar

$1.39
Raised Round- Cinnamon Crumb

Raised Round- Cinnamon Crumb

$1.39
Raised Round- Strawberry Icing

Raised Round- Strawberry Icing

$1.39
Raised Round- Blueberry Icing

Raised Round- Blueberry Icing

$1.39
Raised Round- Blueberry Icing Rainbow Sprinkle

Raised Round- Blueberry Icing Rainbow Sprinkle

$1.39
Raised Twists- Glazed

Raised Twists- Glazed

$1.39
Old Fashioned- Chocolate Icing

Old Fashioned- Chocolate Icing

$1.39
Raised Rossettes- Glazed

Raised Rossettes- Glazed

$1.39
Raised Butterfly- Glazed

Raised Butterfly- Glazed

$1.39
Vanilla Cake- Plain

Vanilla Cake- Plain

$1.39
Vanilla Cake- Maple Icing with Nuts

Vanilla Cake- Maple Icing with Nuts

$1.39
Vanilla Cake- Vanilla Icing with Coconut

Vanilla Cake- Vanilla Icing with Coconut

$1.39
Vanilla Cake- Vanilla Icing with Nut

Vanilla Cake- Vanilla Icing with Nut

$1.39
Vanilla Cake- Vanilla Icing with Rainbow Sprinkle

Vanilla Cake- Vanilla Icing with Rainbow Sprinkle

$1.39
Chocolate Cake- Chocolate Icing

Chocolate Cake- Chocolate Icing

$1.39
Chocolate Cake- Chocolate Icing with Rainbow Sprinkle

Chocolate Cake- Chocolate Icing with Rainbow Sprinkle

$1.39
Blueberry Cake- Blueberry Icing

Blueberry Cake- Blueberry Icing

$1.39
Pumpkin Spice

Pumpkin Spice

$1.39
Old Fashioned- Glazed

Old Fashioned- Glazed

$1.39
Old Fashioned- Maple Icing

Old Fashioned- Maple Icing

$1.39
Old Fashioned- Blueberry Icing

Old Fashioned- Blueberry Icing

$1.39

HALF DOZEN BOX

HALF DOZEN GLAZED

HALF DOZEN GLAZED

$7.99
HALF DOZEN ASSORTED

HALF DOZEN ASSORTED

$8.19

Let us make the perfect box of donuts for you!

HALF DOZEN CUSTOM

HALF DOZEN CUSTOM

$8.19

Mix and Match 6 of your favorites!

DOZEN BOX

DOZEN GLAZED

DOZEN GLAZED

$12.99

Dozen Round Glazed Donuts

DOZEN ASSORTED

DOZEN ASSORTED

$13.99

Let us make the perfect box of donuts for you!

DOZEN CUSTOM

DOZEN CUSTOM

$13.99

Mix and Match 12 of your favorites!

DRINKS

Orange Juice

Orange Juice

$1.99

2% Milk

$2.49

Choc Milk

$2.99

Straw Milk

$2.99

Bottled Soda

$2.49

Bottled Water

$1.29
All hours
Sunday5:00 am - 11:30 pm
Monday5:00 am - 11:30 pm
Tuesday5:00 am - 11:30 pm
Wednesday5:00 am - 11:30 pm
Thursday5:00 am - 11:30 pm
Friday5:00 am - 11:30 pm
Saturday5:00 am - 11:30 pm
The Original Salt Lake City donut spot since 1986!

Location

330 W Parrish Lane Ste 100, Centerville, UT 84014

Directions

