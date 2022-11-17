Restaurant header imageView gallery

Santorini's Greek Grill - West Bountiful

No reviews yet

135 North 500 West

West Bountiful, UT 84010

Drinks

Fountain Drink

$2.50

Kids Drink

$1.50

Bottled Drink (Monster)

$3.90

Bottled Drink (Topo Chico)

$3.90

Smart Water

$3.00

Entrée*

Bowl

$13.00

A zesty bowl filled with your choice of base, protein, toppings and sauce

Pita

$13.00

A delicious hot pita bread, filled with your choice of protein, toppings and sauce

Traditional Style Pita

$13.00

Santorinis Style Pita

$13.00

Side Dishes*

Fried Zucchini Sticks

$8.00

Our Fried Zucchini sticks are lightly breaded and fried to golden brown perfection and served with our zesty Tzatziki sauce.

Hummus & Pita

$6.00

Blend of ground garbanzo beans, tahini and lemon. Served with oven-fresh pita

Fried Pickles

$10.00

A zesty pickle fry that has a touch of horseradish. Served with a lemon season and a side of sauce to dip.

Side of Pita Bread

$1.50

Side of Rice

$3.50

Side Salad

$3.50

Side of Dolmades 4 Units

$5.00

Side of Sauce (16oz)

$6.00

Fries*

House Fries

$5.00

Golden brown, freshly made to order with just the right amount of crispness. Served with our house fry sauce.

Loaded Greek Garlic Fries

$8.00

Made especially for the garlic LOVER these fries have a very generous portion of garlic and feta piled on top. Tossed in our delicous Garlic Parsley sauce

Loaded Feta Fries

$8.00

A very generous amount of feta along with crunchy fresh cabbage makes these fries one of our most popular. On the spicy side!

Street Cart Fries

$8.00

Half Sweet potato, Half Regular fries are the foundation of this flavorful side. Toppings include feta, corn, onions and pepperoncini's with just a touch of lemon seasoning and Donor sauce.

Kids Menu*

Kids Chicken Nuggets

$6.00

Breaded Nuggets with fries, and choice of sauce. Add a drink for 1.50

Kids Pita

$5.00

Fresh made pita with melted cheese and your choice of Rice or Fries, add soda for 1.50

Desserts*

Greek Yogurt

$6.00

Our own freshly made greek yogurt. Sweeten it up with local honey and fresh fruit

Brown Butter Cake

$12.00

Our signature dessert is plenty ot share and decadently delicious. Our moist and buttery cake is served with vanilla mousse, fresh fruti and ice cream. Local honey on top! Don’t miss this!

Baklava

$4.00

Sweet, Flaky pastry filled with buttery curmble of nuts and cinamon. And local honey

Loukoumades

$6.00

Three homemade, warm and fresh Greek donuts, dusted with powdered sugar.

Extras*

Side of Sauce

$0.75

Extra Toppings

$0.50

Side Of Chicken

$5.00

Side of Ribeye

$8.00

Side of Falafel

$5.00

All hours
Sunday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Monday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Tuesday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Wednesday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Thursday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Friday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Saturday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Greek Your Way!

Location

135 North 500 West, West Bountiful, UT 84010

Directions

