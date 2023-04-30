Restaurant header imageView gallery

Bangkok House

review star

No reviews yet

318 North Kings Highway

Myrtle Beach, SC 29577

Food

Appetizers

Vegetable Spring Rolls (4)

$8.95

Deep fried rolls with clear noodles, cabbage, carrots, and celery

Pork Spring Rolls (4)

$8.95

Deep fried rolls with pork and mixed vegetables

Shrimp Blankets (5)

$8.95

Deep fried marinated shrimp wrapped in wonton skin

Gyoza (Fried Pork Dumplings) (6)

$8.95

Deep fried pork dumplings served with sweet brown sauce

Tofu Tod (8)

$8.95

Crispy fried tofu served with sweet-chili sauce and peanuts

Chicken Satay (4)

$10.95

Deep fried marinated chicken skewers served with peanut sauce

Thai Chicken Wings (6)

$12.95

Marinated thai style chicken wings served with sweet-chili sauce

Thai Spare Ribs (Pork) (6)

$12.95

Deep fried marinated pork spareribs topped with fried garlic

Tod Mun Pla (Thai Fish Cakes) (6)

$12.95

Deep fried grounded filet of fish blended in chili-paste and green bean

Salads

House Salad

$6.95

Mix greens served with peanut sauce

Cucumber Salad

$5.95

Sliced cucumber with sweet vinegar dressing

Thai Style Papaya Salad

$10.95

Shredded fresh green papaya mixed with tomatoes, dried chili, lime juice, and topped with peanuts

Laos Style Papaya Salad

$12.95

Shredded fresh green papaya mixed with tomatoes, dried chilis, lime juice, and fermented fish sauce

Larb

$10.95

Chopped meat, cooked with lime juice, red onions, scallions, cilantro, and roasted rice powder

Beef Salad (Nam Tok)

$14.95

Sliced cooked beef mixed with lime juice, tomato, cucumber, onions, cilantro

Spicy Seafood Salad

$16.95

Steamed shrimp, scallop, squid, and mussel mixed with lime juice, onions, cilantro

Larb Crispy Tofu

$12.95

Larb Crispy Chicken

$14.95

Small Soup

Tom Yam Small

$8.95

Thai hot and sour soup mixed with galangal root, mushrooms, tomato, lemongrass, and lime leaves

Tom Kha Small

$8.95

Thai coconut milk soup mixed with galangal root, mushrooms, lemongrass, and lime leaves

Wonton Soup Small

$6.95

Home-made pork and shrimp dumplings in chicken broth

Hot and Sour Soup Small

$4.95

Bamboo shoots, mushrooms, and bean curd

Large Soup

Tom Yam Large

$16.95

Thai hot and sour soup mixed with galangal root, mushrooms, tomato, lemongrass, and lime leaves

Tom Kha Large

$16.95

Thai coconut milk soup mixed with galangal root, mushrooms, lemongrass, and lime leaves

Wonton Soup Large

$12.95

Home-made pork and shrimp dumplings in chicken broth

Hot and Sour Soup Large

$8.95

Bamboo shoots, mushrooms, and bean curd

Curries

Red Curry

$12.95

Red curry sauce mixed with bamboo shoots, carrots, eggplant, and basil leaves

Green Curry

$12.95

Green curry sauce mixed with bamboo shoots, carrots

Yellow Curry

$12.95

Yellow curry sauce mixed with potatoes, onions, and carrots

Panang Curry

$12.95

Panang curry sauce mixed with broccoli, and carrots

Mussaman

$12.95

Mussaman curry sauce mixed with potatoes, onions, carrots, and peanuts

Entrees

Garlic Stir Fry

$12.95

Broccoli, carrots, bell peppers, onions, fried garlic

Basil Stir Fry

$12.95

Broccoli, carrots, bell peppers, onions, basil leaves

Sweet and Sour

$12.95

Cucumber, bell peppers, tomatoes, pineapple, baby corns, onions

Cashew Nuts Stir Fry

$12.95

Bell peppers, mushrooms, carrots, onions, scallions, cashew nuts

Pepper Steak

$12.95

Bell peppers, zucchini, onions, scallions

Broccoli Stir Fry

$12.95

Choice of meat, broccoli

Mix Veggies Stir Fry

$12.95

Broccoli, carrots, zucchini, baby corn, cabbage, mushrooms

Fried Rice

Thai Fried Rice

$12.95

Stir fried with egg, carrots, broccoli, onions, scallions

Basil Fried Rice

$12.95

Fried rice with chili-garlic sauce, bell peppers, onions, basil leaves

Noodles

Pad Thai

$12.95

Stir fried rice noodles in tamarind sauce, egg, bean sprouts, scallions, crunched peanuts

Pad See Eew

$12.95

Stir fried rice noodles in sweet house special brown sauce, egg, broccoli, and carrots

Drunken Noodles

$12.95

Stir fried rice noodles with chili-garlic basil sauce, broccoli, carrots, onion, tomato, basil leaves

Chef's Specials

Crab Fried Rice

$18.95

Lump crab meat fried rice, with carrots, onions, scallions

Crispy Chicken Specials

$16.95

Crispy chicken with a choice of sauce

Crispy Tilapia

$18.95

Tilapia filets stir fried in basil sauce

Mango Curry

$15.95

Choice of meat with diced mango in house special curry

Pineapple Fried Rice

$15.95

Pineapple, cashews, carrots, onions, scallions, stir fried with curry powder

Red Curry Pumpkin

$15.95

Red curry mixed with bell peppers, pumpkin, basil leaves

Special Garlic Shrimp (Goong Kra Tiem)

$18.95

Crispy shrimp tossed in thai seasoning with garlic sauce

Katoey Specials

Fish

Red Snapper 18.95

$18.95

Red Snapper 20.95

$20.95

Red Snapper 25.95

$25.95

Big Snapper 29.95

$29.95

Large Snapper 39.95

$39.95

Tilapia 19.95

$19.95

Tilapia 25.95

$25.95

Tilapia 30.95

$30.95

Duck

Pad Thai Crispy Duck

$20.95

Red Curry Duck

$22.95

Crispy Duck Basil

$22.95

Seafood Specials

Steamed Mussel

$12.95

Baked Scallop

$14.95

Fish Tofu

$8.95

Thai Street Food

Thai Sausage

$8.95

Thai Sausage Spicy

$8.95

Grill Squid

$14.95

Desserts

Mango With Sticky Rice

$8.95

Sticky Rice With Custard

$8.95

Baked Taro Custard

$8.95

Side

Side Sticky Rice

$5.00

Side Fried Rice

$5.00

Side White Rice

$3.00

Side Steam Noodles

$5.00

Side Steam Veg

$5.00

Side Thai Omelette

$5.00

Side Sunny Side Up Egg

$3.00

Side Clear Soup

$3.00

Side Fried Wonton Skin

$3.00

Sauce

Side Peanut Sauce

$1.50

Side Sweet Chili Sauce

$1.00

Side House Sauce

$1.00

Thai Chili Fish Sauce (Nam Pla Prik)

$1.00

Thai Seafood Sauce

$2.00

Sukiyaki Sauce

$1.00

Soft Drinks

Soda

Coke

$2.00

Diet Coke

$2.00

Sprite

$2.00

Fanta

$2.00

Ginger Ale

$2.00

Dr Pepper

$2.00

Coke Zero

$2.00

Sparkling Water

$3.00

Bottle Water

$2.00

Tea & Coffee

Sweet Tea

$4.00

Unsweet Tea

$4.00

Thai Tea

$4.00

Thai Coffee

$4.00

Hot Tea

$3.00

Hot Coffee

$3.00

Add Whipped Cream

$1.00

Add Boba

$2.00

Alcohol

Beer Import

Beer Domestic

Wine Red

Cabernet Sauvignon

$8.00

Pinot Noir

$8.00

Merlot

$8.00

House Red

$8.00

Happy Hour Red

$4.00

Cocktail

CockTail Happy Hour

$8.00

House Cocktail

$12.00

Sake Sangria By Glass

$10.00

Sake Sangria Pitcher

$35.00

Add Extra

Extra Mix Veggie

$3.00

Extra Soft Tofu

$3.00

Extra Fried Tofu

$3.00

Extra Extra Egg

$2.00

Extra Beansprouts

$2.00

Extra Broccoli

$3.00

Extra Bell Pepper

$2.00

Extra Carrot

$2.00

Extra Garlic

$2.00

Extra Mushroom

$2.00

Extra Cashew Nut

$2.00

Extra Peanut

$1.00

Extra Onion

$2.00

Extra Scallion

$1.00

Extra Cilantro

$1.00

Extra Pineapple

$3.00

Extra Zucchini

$2.00

Extra Chicken

$3.00

Extra Pork

$3.00

Extra Beef

$3.00

Extra Shrimp (4)

$4.00

Extra Scallop (1)

$3.00

Extra Squid (4)

$4.00

Extra Mussel (2)

$4.00

Lunch Special

Lunch Special $10

Pad Thai Lunch

$10.00

Mix Veg Lunch

$10.00

Green Curry Lunch

$10.00
All hours
Sunday12:00 pm - 3:00 pm, 3:01 pm - 10:00 pm
Monday12:00 pm - 3:00 pm, 5:00 pm - 10:00 pm
TuesdayClosed
Wednesday12:00 pm - 3:00 pm, 5:00 pm - 10:00 pm
Thursday12:00 pm - 3:00 pm, 5:00 pm - 10:00 pm
Friday12:00 pm - 3:00 pm, 5:00 pm - 10:00 pm
Saturday12:00 pm - 3:00 pm, 3:01 pm - 10:00 pm
