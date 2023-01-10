Moe Moons
No reviews yet
Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant
All hours
|Sunday
|12:00 pm - 2:00 am
|Monday
|12:00 pm - 2:00 am
|Tuesday
|12:00 pm - 2:00 am
|Wednesday
|12:00 pm - 2:00 am
|Thursday
|12:00 pm - 2:00 am
|Friday
|12:00 pm - 2:00 am
|Saturday
|12:00 pm - 2:00 am
Restaurant info
Chillaxin' therapy starts here on the beach with our world famous Frozen Pineapple Daiquiris, fishbowls and bangin' tastes on the boardwalk.
Location
918 N Ocean Blvd, Myrtle Beach, SC 29577
Gallery
Similar restaurants in your area
810 Bowling - Market Common - 1220 Moser Dr. Main Bldg.
No Reviews
1220 Moser St Main Bldg. Myrtle Beach, SC 29577
View restaurant
Popular restaurants in Myrtle Beach
Jimmyz Original Hibachi House - Pine Island road Myrtle beach
4.1 • 1,541
1780 Pine Island Rd Myrtle Beach, SC 29577
View restaurant