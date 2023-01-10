Restaurant header imageView gallery

Moe Moons

918 N Ocean Blvd

Myrtle Beach, SC 29577

APPS

PINA COLADA SHRIMP

$14.99

A pineapple boat load of tender shrimp with Pina Colada dressing on the side

MAC CHEESE BITES

$8.99

Moe's homemade creamy sharp cheddar recipe, served with slaw and spicy bangin' sauce

CHICKEN TENDER

$11.99

100% chicken tenderloin, fried to a golden brown, served with French fries and dipping sauce. Toss in Moe's awesome wing sauce for $1.00

BANG BANG SHRIMP

$14.99

Breaded 6oz of fresh shrimp, fried and topped with Moe's signature spicy bang bang sauce and ranch

SUPREME FRY

$10.99

PRETZELS

$8.99

Three jumbo soft pretzels sprinkled with kosher salt or cinnamon sugar served with our dipping sauce

FRIED PICKLES

$9.99

Fried golden to perfection, served with ranch

NACHOS

$11.99

"Dirtiest nachos on the Beach! Tortilla chips smothered in cheddar, chili, jalapeños, tomatoes, and served with Moe's salsa. Add sour cream $1.00 Sub chili for BBQ pork $2.99

CHIPS & DIP

$8.99

Tortilla chips served with pineapple salsa or nacho cheese dip. Sub Moe's famous spicy cheese dip (served cold) $1.99

WINGS

$19.99

Fried and tossed in one of our delicious sauces, served with celery sticks & your choice of blue cheese or ranch dipping sauce

SALADS

Add to any salad for $5.99: Mojo chicken, shrimp, flounder or catch of the day (blackened, grilled, or fried)

CHICK CASEAR

$14.99

Fresh cut hearts of romaine, topped with parmesan cheese, croutons and creamy Caesar dressing

TACO SALAD

$13.99

Fresh greens with our signature beef, tomatoes, onions, cheddar, jalapenos, salsa, and tortilla chips

SURF & SPIKE

$14.99

Fresh greens, tomatoes, onions, cucumbers, boiled egg, croutons, bacon, cheddar cheese, spicy cajun shrimp and choice of dressing

SOUTHERN HARVEST

$12.99

Greens with craisins, cinnamon pineapples, red onions, and parmesan cheese

ASIAN SALAD

$12.99

SIDE CAESAR

$5.99

SIDE GARDEN

$5.99

TACOS

Served with Moe's homemade tortilla chips and pineapple salsa. Substitute to a premium side for $2.99. Add sour cream or guacamole for $1 each.

BEEF TACO

$13.99

Fresh ground sirloin topped with lettuce, tomatoes and cheddar cheese

CHICKEN TACO

$13.99

Marinated grilled chicken topped with lettuce, tomatoes, and cheddar cheese

BANG TACO

$14.99

Our popular appetizer with a twist! Shrimp or flounder topped with crisp slaw, tomatoes, and drizzled with Moe's spicy signature sauce and ranch

FISH TACO

$14.99

CARNITAS

$15.99

Moe's own BBQ pulled pork tossed in a zesty sauce topped with crisp slaw

VEGGIE TACO

$12.99

Roasted corn and black beans with crisp slaw

BURGER

Fresh juicy patties of 100% sirloin served with Moe's kettle chips, lettuce and tomato on the side. Substitute a premium side for $2.99

HAMBURGER

$13.99

CHZ BURGER

$14.99

Nothing but beef and cheese. Add bacon for S1.99

BAC CHZ BURGER

$16.98

HANGOVER

$16.99

Topped with a fried egg, strips of bacon and an onion ring

JAP BURGER

$14.99

Blackening seasoning, pepper jack and jalapeños

MUSH SWISS BURGER

$15.99

Smothered in portabellas and Swiss, topped with fried onions and served with A- sauce

CAROLINA BURGER

$15.99

Topped with Moe's spicy pimento cheese, strips of bacon and an onion ring

BIG MOE

$17.99

Stacked with a burger patty, fried mac n' cheese, bacon strips and fried onions

VEGGIE MELT

$15.99

VEGGIE BURGER

$15.99

SANDWICHES

served with Moe's kettle chips, lettuce and tomato on the side. Substitute a premium side for $2.99

BLACKEND CHICKEN

$14.99

Blackened chicken breast topped with cheddar cheese and chipotle mayonnaise

LUAU CHICKEN

$14.99

Mojo grilled chicken topped with pinapple and teriyaki glaze

STEAK PHILLY

$15.99

Your choice of shaved sirloin steak or grilled chicken topped with sauteed onions, peppers and provolone cheese

CHICKEN PHILLY

$15.99

Your choice of shaved sirloin steak or grilled chicken topped with sauteed onions, peppers and provolone cheese

SHRIMP PO BOY

$15.99

Your choice of shrimp or flounder on a toasted hoagie and smothered in our spicy signature sauce and drizzled with ranch

FISH PO BOY

$15.99

Your choice of shrimp or flounder on a toasted hoagie and smothered in our spicy signature sauce and drizzled with ranch

BBQ SAND

$15.99

Our world-famous BBQ in a sweet tangy sauce on a toasted bun, served with a side of slaw

VEG BCH WRAP

$15.99

Roasted black beans, corn, bell peppers, lettuce. tomatoes and cheddar cheese in a spinach wrap

GRILL MAC ENTREE

Moe's homemade creamy sharp cheddar recipe fried then stacked and packed, served with vegetables and french fries

RIB & SURF

$39.99

A combination big enough even for Big Mo himself! A mound of lightly dusted fried shrimp and Moe's signature tender fall-off-the-bone half rack of BBO baby back pork ribs

1/2 RACK RIBS

$27.99

Moe's signature fall of the bone pork baby backs smothered in Moe's secret BBQ sauce

FULL RACK RIBS

$39.99

Moe's signature fall of the bone pork baby backs smothered in Moe's secret BBQ sauce

PINE CHICKEN

$24.99

Mojo grilled chicken breast served with house-made pineapple salsa

BBQ PLATE

$26.99

Our world famous sweet and tangy BBQ pulled pork on garlic toast with a side of coleslaw

CHICK BAC MAC

$24.99

Stacked with Mojo grilled chicken, bacon and ranch sauce

SHRIMP MAC

$24.99

Packed with grilled shrimp, drizzled with Moe's signature bangin' sauce

BBQ MAC

$24.99

Loaded with lightly smoked pulled pork with a sweet and tangy BBQ sauce

SEAFOOD

Fresh off Moe's boat served with Caesar salad, steamed veggies and fries

FISH & CHIPS

$25.95

Flounder fried golden brown with seasoned french fries Sub shrimp or clam strips for $4.99

SHRIMP BUCKET

$29.94

CLAM BUCKET

$29.94

LO CO BOIL

$36.99

Tugboat full of crab legs, clams, tender shrimp, sausage, potatoes and corn on the cob

CRAB LEGS

$25.99

Crab legs served with Old Bay seasoned butter

SEAFOOD PLATTER

$37.99

A boat size platter of flounder, fresh shrimp, and fresh harvested clam strips, lightly fried and served with Moe's signature dippin' sauces

DAY CATCH

$26.99

Charbroiled with pineapple & teriyaki ginger sauce

KIDS

Kid ages 10 and under Served on a frisbee with fries. Includes a soft drink. Make it a fruity smoothie for $5

KIDS HOT DOG

$8.99

Served on a frisbee with fries

KIDS NUGGIES

$8.99

Served on a frisbee with fries

KIDS CH BURG

$8.99

Served on a frisbee with fries

KIDS PIZZA

$8.99

Served on a frisbee with fries

KIDS GRILL CHZ

$8.99

Served on a frisbee with fries

ADD ONS

$SHARE CHRG

$7.99

$SAUCE & DRESSINGS

$ADD CHEESE

$1.00

$SUB MEATS

BDAY PRETZEL

$ADD BACON

$2.49

$ADD BACON BITS

$2.00

$ADD FLOUNDER

$5.99

$ADD MAHI

$5.99

$ADD CATCH

$5.99

$ADD CRAB LEGS

$19.99

$ADD SIRLOIN

$5.99

$ADD SHRIMP

$5.99

$ADD CHICKEN

$5.99

$GARLIC BREAD

$1.99

$ADD CLAMS

$6.99

$ADD SIDE

$SUB SIDE

SOFT BEVERAGES

SODA

$4.50

ICE TEA

$4.50

WATER

BOT WATER

$2.99

HOT CHOC

$3.50

COFFEE

$2.99

MILK

$2.99

TROP BULL

$4.50

COC BULL

$4.50

REG BULL

$4.50

CRANBERRY JUICE

$3.50

PINAPPLE JUICE

$3.50

ORANGE JUICE

$3.50

KID SODA

$2.00

TIE DYE T-SHIRT

SMALL TIEDYE

$20.00

MEDIUM TIEDYE

$20.00

LG TIEDYE

$20.00

XLG TIEDYE

$20.00

2X TIEDYE

$22.00

3X TIEDYE

$22.00

BLK BRST CNCR T-SHIRT

SM BLK BRSCNCR

$20.00

MED BLK BRSCNCR

$20.00

LG BLK BRSCNCR

$20.00

XLG BLK BRSCNCR

$20.00

2XL BLK BRSCNCR

$22.00

3X BLK BRSCNCR

$22.00

LONG SLV BLU T-SHIRT

SM LONG SLV

$22.00

MED LONG SLV

$22.00

LG LONG SLV

$22.00

XL LONG SLV

$22.00

RETAIL ITEMS

LEI

$5.00

MOE LOGO HAT

$10.00

FISHBOWL EMPTY

$5.00

1/2 YARD EMPTY

$5.00

PILSNER GLASS

$7.50

FRISBEE

$4.00

STICKER LOGO

$2.50

SHIPPING COST

$5 SHIP

$5.00

$10 SHIP

$10.00

$20 SHIP

$20.00
All hours
Sunday12:00 pm - 2:00 am
Monday12:00 pm - 2:00 am
Tuesday12:00 pm - 2:00 am
Wednesday12:00 pm - 2:00 am
Thursday12:00 pm - 2:00 am
Friday12:00 pm - 2:00 am
Saturday12:00 pm - 2:00 am
Chillaxin' therapy starts here on the beach with our world famous Frozen Pineapple Daiquiris, fishbowls and bangin' tastes on the boardwalk.

918 N Ocean Blvd, Myrtle Beach, SC 29577

