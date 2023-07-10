Main picView gallery

Dos Carnales Restaurante

403 Broadway Street

Myrtle Beach, SC 29577

Main Menu

Appetizers

Appetizer Samples Alex Special

$16.99

Pupusa, taquito, yucca, chicharron, and quesadilla

Buffalo Wings

$11.99

8 wings

Calamari Frito

$10.99

Cocktail De Camarones

$15.99

Crab and Shrimp Quesadilla

$14.99

Guacamole Dip

$9.99

Nachos "El Amate"

$12.99

Corn chips are covered with refried beans, mozzarella cheese, grilled chicken or beef. Served with guacamole, pico de gallo, and sour cream

Nachos Supreme

$9.99

Corn chips covered with refried beans, enchilada sauce, shredded beef, mozzarella, and Cheddar cheese. Served with guacamole, sour cream, tomato, and sliced jalapeño

Oysters

Quesadilla Special

$11.99

A flour tortilla filled with grilled chicken or steak and melted cheese. Served with guacamole and sour cream

Seasonal Curiles

Vuelve a La Vida

$15.99

Mixed ceviche: baby shrimp, calamari, scallops, and fish cooked in lime juice

Taquitos Dorados

$9.99

Shredded beef rolled in a fried corn tortilla. Served with taquito sauce, topped with cheese, guacamole, pico de gallo, and sour cream

Antojitos Salvadoreños

Pupusas

$2.99

Choose from: Mixed, cheese, beans, or loroco

Chicken Tamale Tamal De Pollo

$2.99

Corn Tamale Tamal De Elote

$3.99

Yucca Con Chicharron

$9.99

Platano Frito, Frijoles, Y Crema

$6.99

Edwin Guanaco

$14.99

Para saborear nuestra comida típica salvadoreña. Huevo con carne, frijoles, tamal de pollo, platanos y crema

El Tipico

$13.99

Una pupusa, huevos, platanos, frijoles, aguacate y crema

Sopa Del Dia

Sopa De Mondongo

$16.99

Tripe soup, cow feet, yucca, corn cob, plantain, and carrots

Sopa De Res

$16.99

Beef soup with yucca, carrots, plantain, and cabbage

Sopa De Gallina

$16.99

Chicken soup served with rice and salad

Sopa De Camarones

$17.99

Shrimp soup

Sopa De Mariscos

$20.99

Tripe soup, cow feet, yucca, corn cob, plantain, and carrots

Mariscada

$26.99

Mixed shell seafood clams, mussels, shrimp, and lobster tall

Super Mariscada

Mixed shell seafood clams, mussels, shrimp, and whole lobster

Salads

Regular House Salad

$5.99

Large House Salad

$6.99

Regular Ensalada Mixta

$6.99

Large Ensalada Mixta

$7.99

Fajita Salad

$12.99

Grilled chicken or beef, served over iceberg lettuce, tomatoes, onions, avocado, cucumbers, and dressing

Side Orders

Platanos

$3.99

Guacamole

$3.99

Sour Cream

$2.99

Yucca

$3.99

French Fries

$3.99

Desserts

Xango

$4.99

Churros

$4.99

Ice Cream

$2.99

Specials

Plato San Luis

$20.99

Seasoned, broiled jumbo shrimp, with fajitas (chicken or beef)

Fajitas Al Carbon

$18.99

Beet, chicken, or mbeed fajitas served with pico de gallo and guacamole

Polio Asado

$17.99

Broiled chicken breast with pico de gallo and guacamole

Plato Morelos

$19.99

Costillas (pork ribs) and fajitas (chicken or beef) grilled chicken breast and cream sauce. Served with rice and beans

Pork Ribs Costillas De Puerco

$18.99

Lengua Guisada

$16.99

Cow tongue served with rice, beans, and salad

Dos Carnales Plato

$21.99

Shrimp brochette, with fajitas (chicken, beef, or mixed) sauteed shrimp and vegetables in cream sauce

Lomo Saltado

$17.99

Beef strips sauteed with vegetables and French fries served with rice and beans

Camarones Brochette

$21.99

Jumbo shrimp stuffed with jalapeño and Monterey jack cheese wrapped with bacon

Madrecita

Shrimp and lobster tail with grilled steak or chicken fajitas

Plato Especial Picadera #1

$23.99

Plato Especial Picadera #2

$41.99

Plato Especial Picadera #3

$79.99

Platos Mixtos

Enchiladas Con Huevos Estrellados

$9.99

Entomatadas Con Huevos Estrellados

$9.99

Enmoladas Con Huevos Estrellados

$9.99

Enfrijoladas Con Huevos Estrellados

$9.99

Chilaquiles Con Huevos Estrellados

$9.99

Pollo a La Crema

$16.99

Bistec a Caballo

$19.99

Served with two eggs over the steak, rice, beans, and salad

Filet Mignon

$33.99

Served with rice and vegetables

Camarones a La Crema

$20.99

Pescado Frito

$19.99

Fried whole fish served with salsa, rice, beans, and salad

2 People Plato Gordo Para 2 O 4 Personas

$46.99

Beef and chicken fajitas, costillas (ribs), and Camarones (shrimp) served with rice, beans, pico de gallo, guacamole, and our fresh flour tortillas. Only served for 2 or 4 people. No exceptions/no excepciones

4 People Plato Gordo Para 2 O 4 Personas

$82.99

Beef and chicken fajitas, costillas (ribs), and Camarones (shrimp) served with rice, beans, pico de gallo, guacamole, and our fresh flour tortillas. Only served for 2 or 4 people. No exceptions/no excepciones

Plato Estrella

$140.00

Shrimp brochette, a la plancha, lobster, fish, Costilla (ribs), yucca, beef, and chicken fajitas served with rice, beans, guacamole, pico de gallo, and our fresh flour tortillas. No exceptions/no excepciones

Platillos Mixtos a La-Parilla

Pollo Encebollado

$17.99

Chicken breast sauteed with garlic butter, onions, green peppers, and tomatoes. Served with rice, beans, and salad

Pollo Con Mole

$17.99

Bistec a La Mexicana

$18.99

Chopped steak with onion, jalapeño, and tomatoes. Served with rice and beans

Carne Asada

$17.99

Steak served with rice and beans

T.B Steak

$22.99

Grilled marinated t-bone steak, served with rice beans and salad

Beef Steak a La Salvadorena

$18.99

Grilled N.Y strip served with rice, refried beans, and salad

Alambre

$18.99

Chopped steak with chorizo, sausage, bacon, peppers, and onion

Carne Con Camarones

$22.99

Grilled and marinated NY strip, sauteed jumbo shrimp, served with rice, beans, and salad

Camarones a La Plancha

$20.99

Sauteed shrimp served with rice, beans, and salad

Camarones Entomatadas

$20.99

Sauteed shrimp with sliced tomatoes served with rice, beans, and salad

Camarones Al Mojo De Ajo

$18.99

Shrimp in garlic sauce served with rice and beans

Camarones en Chipotle Y Crema

$18.99

Shrimp in chipotle and cream sauce served with rice and beans

Camarones a La Diabla

$18.99

Shrimp in extremely hot sauce served with rice and beans

Salmon Fillet

Grilled salmon served with garlic cream sauce, rice and sauteed vegetables

Filete De Pescado

$18.99

Fish fillet served with rice and salad

Carnales Tacos, Crazy Tortas Y Mas

Tacos Mexicanos

$16.99

Tacos De Lengua

$16.99

Tacos De Carnitas De Cerdo

$18.99

1 Piece Empanadas

$3.75

Choose from: queso/ tinga de pollo/ picadillo de res/ pollo con mole

3 Pieces Empanadas

$10.00

Choose from: queso/ tinga de pollo/ picadillo de res/ pollo con mole

Sope De Tinga De Pollo

$3.99

Huarache

$9.99

1 Piece Tostadas

$4.00

Choose from: ceviche / cocktail de camaron

3 Pieces Tostadas

$11.00

Choose from: ceviche / cocktail de camaron

Torta Cubana

$20.00

Torta Oaxaquena

$20.00

Breakfast

DESAYUNOS

HUEVO CON ARROZ Y FRIJOLES

$7.99

EGGS WITH RICE AND BEANS

HUEVO EN SALSA VERDE O ROJA

$7.99

EGG IN GREEN OR RED SAUCE HUEVO CON PICO

HUEVO CON PICO DE GALLO

$7.99

EGG WITH PICO DE GALLO

HUEVO CON JAMON

$7.99

EGG WITH HAM

HUEVO CON CHORIZO

$7.99

EGG WITH CHORIZO

HUEVO CON SALCHICHA

$7.99

EGG WITH SAUSAGE

QUESADILLAS

TORTILLA DE HARINA CON QUESO

$7.00

FLOUR TORTILLA, CHEESE

SINCRONIZADAS DE HARINA QUESO Y JAMON

$8.50

SYNCHRONIZED FLOUR, CHEESE AND HAM TORTILLA SERVED RICE AND BEANS

BURRITOS

BURRITOS DE JANON Y HUEVO

$8.00

EGG BURRITOS WITH HAM

BURRITOS DE HUEVO CON CHORIZO

$8.00

EGG BURRITOS WITH CHORIZO

BURRITOS DE HUEVO CON SALCHICHA

$8.00

EGG BURRITOS WITH SAUSAGE

BURRITO DE HUEVO Y PICO DE GALLO

$8.00

EGG BURRITOS WITH PICO DE GALLO

Santa Fe Burrito

$8.00

Chunk of steak portion rolled in a flour tortilla, topped with home-made enchilada sauce and melted cheese and served with rice and beans

MEATS MENU

CARNE ASADA

ROAST MEAT

CAMPECHANA

BEEF, CHORIZO

DISCADA

GROUND BEEF, HAM, SAUSAGE, CHORIZO, ONION & CILANTRO

COCHINITA PIBIL

BAKED PORK

PASTOR

SPICY PORK

BARBACOA

BARBECUE

CHORIZO SAUSAGE

SAUSAGE

CARNE MOLIDA Y PAPAS EN SALSA VERDE

GROUND BEEF AND POTATOES IN GREEN SAUCE

CARNE MOLIDA EN SALSA DE CHIPOTLE CON CREMA

GROUND BEEF IN CHIPOTLE SAUCE WITH CREAM

BISTEC A LA MEXICANA

MEXICAN STEAK

POLLO A LA MEXICANA

MEXICAN CHICKEN

POLLSO CON MOLE

CHICKEN WITH MOLE

EXTRA SIDES

FRIJOLES

$3.00

ARROZ

$3.00

PLATANOS FRITOS

$3.99

CHORIQUESO

$6.99

PICO DE GALLO

$3.99

GUACAMOLE

$5.99

Drinks

Fanta

$3.25

Coke

$3.25

Sprite

$3.25

Dr Pepper

$3.25

Tea

$2.50

Coffee

$2.50

Fruit Punch

$3.25

Diet Coke

$3.25

Jarritos

$3.25
Main pic

