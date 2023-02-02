Banhmigos Park Place 636 Park Place

Main picView gallery

Banhmigos Park Place

636 Park Pl

Brooklyn, NY 11238

Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant

Appetizers

Summer Rolls are vietnamese dishes consisting of prawn, lettuce, and rice noodles wrapped in rice-paper. Spring Rolls are fried in Vegetable Oil
Shrimp Summer Rolls

Shrimp Summer Rolls

$7.25

Fresh greens, rice vermicelli, wrapped in rice paper w/ peanut butter hoison sauce (2 rolls per order)

Shredded Chicken Rolls

Shredded Chicken Rolls

$6.95

Fresh greens, rice vermicelli, wrapped in rice paper w/ peanut butter hoison sauce (2 rolls per order)

Grilled Pork Rolls

$7.25

Fresh greens, rice vermicelli, wrapped in rice paper w/ peanut butter hoison sauce (2 rolls per order)

Smoked Duck Breast Rolls

Smoked Duck Breast Rolls

$7.75

Fresh greens, rice vermicelli, wrapped in rice paper w/ peanut butter hoison sauce (2 rolls per order)

Vegetarian Rolls

$6.75

Fresh greens, rice vermicelli, wrapped in rice paper w/ peanut butter hoisin sauce (2 rolls per other)

Tofu Summer Rolls

$7.00

Fresh greens, rice vermicelli, wrapped in rice paper w/ peanut butter hoisin sauce (2 rolls per other)

Fried Spring Rolls (4)

Fried Spring Rolls (4)

$7.75

Home-made 5 spices spring rolls. Contains pork, shrimp onion, thin noodle, carrot, and taro. Also has pieces of lettuce on the side to use as a wrap to eat with. Note: we cannot remove individual ingredients. We make the rolls the day before as the roll will break apart if unwrapped.

Fried Spring Rolls (8)

Fried Spring Rolls (8)

$13.75

Home-made 5 spices spring rolls. Contains pork, shrimp onion, thin noodle, carrot, and taro. Also has pieces of lettuce on the side to use as a wrap to eat with. Note: Contains dairy & we cannot remove individual ingredients. We make the rolls the day before as the roll will break apart if unwrapped.

French Fries

$5.00

Skinless and cut from whole Russet potatoes

Pan Fried Pork Dumplings (6)

Pan Fried Pork Dumplings (6)

$7.75

Homemade pan seared dumplings. Contains: Leek, Bok Choy, Pork

Chicken Nuggets (10)

$5.75

Bánhmì Sandwiches

Vietnamese sandwich with thin, crisp crust and soft, airy texture inside that is split lengthwise. Contains spread w/butter & mayo dressed with cucumber, cilantro, and pickled carrots. Contents can be removed in the modifiers
Traditional Bánhmì

Traditional Bánhmì

$10.00

Vietnamese sandwich with thin, crisp crust and soft, airy texture inside that is split lengthwise. Our Baguette is white bread and CONTAINS GLUTEN.

Grilled Pork Bánhmì

Grilled Pork Bánhmì

$10.00

Marinated & grilled sliced pork. Vietnamese sandwich with thin, crisp crust and soft, airy texture inside that is split lengthwise. Our Baguette only comes as white bread and CONTAINS GLUTEN

Grilled Chicken Bánhmì

$10.00

Vietnamese style marinated grilled dark meat chicken. Vietnamese sandwich with thin, crisp crust and soft, airy texture inside that is split lengthwise. Our Baguette only comes as white bread and CONTAINS GLUTEN

Shredded Chicken Bánhmì

$10.00

Shredded poached chicken breast

Beef Short Ribs Bánhmì

Beef Short Ribs Bánhmì

$11.50

Slow-braised overnight in lemongrass, star anise, spices, and soy sauce.

Portobello Mushroom Bánhmì

$10.00

Mushrooms are oven-glazed with extra virgin olive oil.

Tofu Bánhmì

$10.00

Tender silky and substly sweet tofu

Veggie Chicken Bánhmì

$10.00

Chicken flavor infused tofu

Veggie Chicken Bánhmì

$10.00

Chicken flavor infused tofu

Shrimp Bánhmì

$10.50

Vietnamese style poached shrimp

Curry Chicken Banhmi

$10.50

Curry Chicken seasoned with Red Pepper, Turmeric, Coriander, Ginger, Cumin, and Nutmeg

Smoked Duck Breast Bánhmì

$11.00

Vietnamese Style Tacos

Traditional Tacos

$10.00

Contains 2 types of vietnamese ham, pork liver pate, roasted ground pork

Grilled Pork Tacos

$10.00

Vietnamese style marinated grilled slice pork

Grilled Chicken Tacos

Grilled Chicken Tacos

$10.00

Vietnamese style marinated grilled dark meat chicken

Shredded Chicken Tacos

$10.00

Shredded poached chicken breast

Beef Short Ribs Tacos

Beef Short Ribs Tacos

$11.75

Slow-braisedin lemongrass, spices, and soy sauce

Portobello Mushroom Tacos

$10.00

Oven-glazed w extra virgin olive oil

Tofu Tacos

$10.00

Tender silky and substly sweet tofu

Veggie Chicken Tacos

$10.00

Chicken flavor infused tofu

Shrimp Tacos

$10.50

Vietnamese style poached shrimp

Smoked Duck Breast Tacos

$11.50

Green Salad

Lettuce, tomatoes, cucumber, pickled carrot & daikon radish, topped with crushed peanut & onions. On the side: vinaigrette (Fish Sauce) & sriracha. Please remove Fried Onions if you have a gluten allergy.
Plain Green Salad

Plain Green Salad

$6.95

Please remove Fried Onions if you have a gluten allergy.

Grilled Pork Green Salad

Grilled Pork Green Salad

$10.00

Lettuce, tomatoes, cucumber, pickled carrot & daikon radish, topped with crushed peanut & onions. Comes with vinaigrette (Fish Sauce) & sriracha. Please remove Fried Onions if you have a gluten allergy.

Grilled Chicken Green Salad

$9.95

Lettuce, tomatoes, cucumber, pickled carrot & daikon radish, topped with crushed peanut & onions. Comes with vinaigrette (Fish Sauce) & sriracha. Please remove Fried Onions if you have a gluten allergy.

Shredded Chicken Green Salad

$9.95

Lettuce, tomatoes, cucumber, pickled carrot & daikon radish, topped with crushed peanut & onions. On the side: vinaigrette ( has fish sauce ) & sriracha

Beef Short Ribs Green Salad

Beef Short Ribs Green Salad

$10.75

Lettuce, tomatoes, cucumber, pickled carrot & daikon radish, topped with crushed peanut & onions. On the side: vinaigrette ( has fish sauce ) & sriracha

Portobello Mushroom Green Salad

Portobello Mushroom Green Salad

$9.95

Lettuce, tomatoes, cucumber, pickled carrot & daikon radish, topped with crushed peanut & onions. On the side: vinaigrette ( has fish sauce ) & sriracha

Tofu Green Salad

$9.95

Lettuce, tomatoes, cucumber, pickled carrot & daikon radish, topped with crushed peanut & onions. On the side: vinaigrette ( has fish sauce ) & sriracha

Veggie Chicken Green Salad

$9.95

Lettuce, tomatoes, cucumber, pickled carrot & daikon radish, topped with crushed peanut & onions. On the side: vinaigrette ( has fish sauce ) & sriracha

Shrimp Green Salad

$10.50

Lettuce, tomatoes, cucumber, pickled carrot & daikon radish, topped with crushed peanut & onions. On the side: vinaigrette ( has fish sauce ) & sriracha

Smoked Duck Breast Green Salad

$10.95

Lettuce, tomatoes, cucumber, pickled carrot & daikon radish, topped with crushed peanut & onions. On the side: vinaigrette ( has fish sauce ) & sriracha

Vermicelli Salad

Rice Vermicelli, lettuce, cucumber, scallion oil topped with crushed peanut & onions. On the side: Vinaigrette (Fish Suace) and sriracha. Remove Fried Onions to make it gluten free.

Plain Vermicelli Salad

$8.00

Please remove Fried Onions if you have a gluten allergy.

Grilled Pork Vermicelli Salad

Grilled Pork Vermicelli Salad

$11.25

Rice Vermicelli, lettuce, cucumber, scallion oil topped with crushed peanut & onions. On the side: Vinaigrette (fish sauce) & sriracha. Please remove Fried Onions if you have a gluten allergy.

Grilled Chicken Vermicelli Salad

$11.25

Rice Vermicelli, lettuce, cucumber, scallion oil topped with crushed peanut & onions. On the side: Vinaigrette (fish sauce) & sriracha. Please remove Fried Onions if you have a gluten allergy.

Shredded Chicken Vermicelli Salad

$11.25

Rice Vermicelli, lettuce, cucumber, scallion oil topped with crushed peanut & onions. On the side: Vinaigrette (fish sauce) & sriracha. Please remove Fried Onions if you have a gluten allergy.

Beef Short Ribs Vermicelli Salad

$12.25

Rice Vermicelli, lettuce, cucumber, scallion oil topped with crushed peanut & onions. On the side: Vinaigrette (has fish sauce) & sriracha

Portobello Mushroom Vermicelli Salad

$11.25

Rice Vermicelli, lettuce, cucumber, scallion oil topped with crushed peanut & onions. On the side: Vinaigrette (fish sauce) & sriracha. Please remove Fried Onions if you have a gluten allergy.

Tofu Vermicelli Salad

$11.25

Rice Vermicelli, lettuce, cucumber, scallion oil topped with crushed peanut & onions. On the side: Vinaigrette (fish sauce) & sriracha. Please remove Fried Onions if you have a gluten allergy.

Veggie Chicken Vermicelli Salad

$10.95

Rice Vermicelli, lettuce, cucumber, scallion oil topped with crushed peanut & onions. On the side: Vinaigrette (fish sauce) & sriracha. Please remove Fried Onions if you have a gluten allergy.

Shrimp Vermicelli Salad

Shrimp Vermicelli Salad

$11.75

Rice Vermicelli, lettuce, cucumber, scallion oil topped with crushed peanut & onions. On the side: Vinaigrette (has fish sauce) & sriracha

Smoked Duck Breast Vermicelli Salad

$12.25

Rice Vermicelli, lettuce, cucumber, scallion oil topped with crushed peanut & onions. On the side: Vinaigrette (fish sauce) & sriracha. Please remove Fried Onions if you have a gluten allergy.

Curry Chicken Vermicelli Salad

$11.50

Curry Chicken seasoned with Red Pepper, Turmeric, Coriander, Ginger, Cumin, and Nutmeg

Fried Spring Roll Vermicelli

$12.25

Rice Boxes

Grilled Pork Rice Box

$10.75

Steamed jasmine rice with halved hard boiled egg, container of roasted peanuts, and a side salad consisting baby tomatoes and lettuce. Comes with Vinaigrette (Fish Sauce) & sriracha.

Grilled Chicken Rice Box

$10.50

Hot steamed jasine rice with side salad halved hard boiled egg roasted peanuts On the side: Vinaigrette (has fish sauce) & sriracha

Shredded Chicken Rice Box

Shredded Chicken Rice Box

$10.50

Hot steamed jasmine rice with side salad halved hard boiled egg roasted peanuts On the side: Vinaigrette (has fish sauce) & sriracha

Beef Short Ribs Rice Box

$11.75

Hot steamed jasine rice with side salad halved hard boiled egg roasted peanuts On the side: Vinaigrette (has fish sauce) & sriracha

Portobello Mushroom Rice Box

$10.50

Hot steamed jasine rice with side salad halved hard boiled egg roasted peanuts On the side: Vinaigrette (has fish sauce) & sriracha

Tofu Rice Box

$10.50

Hot steamed jasine rice with side salad halved hard boiled egg roasted peanuts On the side: Vinaigrette (has fish sauce) & sriracha

Veggie Chicken Rice Box

$10.50

Hot steamed jasine rice with side salad halved hard boiled egg roasted peanuts On the side: Vinaigrette (has fish sauce) & sriracha

Shrimp Rice Box

$11.50

Hot steamed jasine rice with side salad halved hard boiled egg roasted peanuts On the side: Vinaigrette (has fish sauce) & sriracha

Smoked Duck Breast Rice Box

$11.50

Hot steamed jasine rice with side salad halved hard boiled egg roasted peanuts On the side: Vinaigrette (has fish sauce) & sriracha

Curry Chicken Rice

Curry Chicken Rice

$11.25

Gluten Free. Contains just potato, rice, and chicken. Chicken is seasoned with Red Pepper, Turmeric, Coriander, Ginger, Cumin, and Nutmeg.

Condiments and Sides

Fish Sauce

$1.50

Peanut Hoisin Sauce

$1.50

3.25 oz container.

French Fries

$5.00

Skinless and cut from whole Russet potatoes

Steamed Jasmine White Rice

$3.25

Half pound of steamed plain white rice.

Grilled Chicken (Meat Only)

$8.00

One pound of the same sliced grilled chicken that comes in each of our entrees.

Grilled Pork (Meat Only)

$9.50

One pound of the same sliced grilled pork that comes in each of our entrees.

Fried Chicken wings

$7.75

Pho

Rice Vermicelli noodles in slow simmered seasoned BEEF MARROW BROTH Fresh bean sprouts, Thai basil and lemon garnish, sriracha hot sauce & hoisin sauce on the side.
Sliced Beef Pho

Sliced Beef Pho

$12.00

The meats are raw sliced roundeye and cooked brisket. The broth should be hot enough to cook the thinly sliced round on contact. If you are ordering takeout make sure to reheat the broth that comes in a separate container.

Grilled Pork Pho

$12.00

Rice Vermicelli noodles in slow simmered seasoned BEEF MARROW BROTH Fresh bean sprouts, Thai basil and lemon garnish, sriracha hot sauce & hoisin sauce on the side.

Grilled Chicken Pho

$12.00

Marinated and grilled dark meat

Shredded Chicken Pho

$12.00

Rice Vermicelli noodles in slow simmered seasoned BEEF MARROW BROTH Fresh bean sprouts, Thai basil and lemon garnish, sriracha hot sauce & hoisin sauce on the side.

Beef Short Ribs Pho

$12.95

Rice Vermicelli noodles in slow simmered seasoned BEEF MARROW BROTH Fresh bean sprouts, Thai basil and lemon garnish, sriracha hot sauce & hoisin sauce on the side. Short Ribs are slow-braised overnight in lemongrass, star anise, spices, and soy sauce.

Portobello Mushroom Pho

$12.00

Rice Vermicelli noodles in slow simmered seasoned BEEF MARROW BROTH Fresh bean sprouts, Thai basil and lemon garnish, sriracha hot sauce & hoisin sauce on the side.

Tofu Pho

$12.00

NOT VEGAN. We use Beef Broth but are looking into Vegan broth to see if it's sustainable for our business. We know it defeats the purpose but maybe people just want to reduce meat consumption and not completely cut out meat.

Veggie Chicken Pho

$12.00

NOT VEGAN. We use Beef Broth but are looking into Vegan broth to see if it's sustainable for our business. We know it defeats the purpose but maybe people just want to reduce meat consumption and not completely cut out meat.

Shrimp Pho

$12.75

Rice Vermicelli noodles in slow simmered seasoned BEEF MARROW BROTH Fresh bean sprouts, Thai basil and lemon garnish, sriracha hot sauce & hoisin sauce on the side.

Smoked Duck Breast Pho

$12.75

Rice Vermicelli noodles in slow simmered seasoned BEEF MARROW BROTH Fresh bean sprouts, Thai basil and lemon garnish, sriracha hot sauce & hoisin sauce on the side.

Plain Pho

$9.25

No protein or meat

Extra Broth

$4.25

Extra container of Beef Broth

Bubble Tea

Original Bubble Tea

Original Bubble Tea

$5.00

Black tea base & contains non-dairy creamer

Taro Bubble Tea

Taro Bubble Tea

$5.00

Green tea base & contains non-dairy creamer

Matcha Bubble Tea

$5.00

No tea, caffeine and sugar added and contains non-dairy creamer. Slightly bitter, earthy, and vegetal notes.

Honeydew Bubble Tea

Honeydew Bubble Tea

$5.00

Green tea base & contains non-dairy creamer

Vietnamese Coffee Bubble Tea

Vietnamese Coffee Bubble Tea

$5.25

Condensed milk used as sweetener served with tapioca pearls

Thai Bubble Tea

Thai Bubble Tea

$5.25

Thai tea tends to be slightly sweeter than most normal brewed teas due to the presence of evaporated milk as the sweetener. In addition, we also use half & half condensed milk.

Vanilla Flavored Boba

$5.00

Contains no caffeine/tea

Coconut Bubble Tea

$5.00

Green Tea Base

Almond Bubble Tea

$5.00

Green tea base with non-dairy creamer

Flavored Bubble Tea

Mango Bubble Tea

Mango Bubble Tea

$5.00

Bubble tea drink with green tea base. We use a Mango Syrup as sweetener. Dairy free

Passion Fruit Bubble Tea

$5.00

Peach Bubble Tea

$4.95

Green Apple Bubble Tea

$4.95

Bubble tea drink with green tea base. We use a Green Apple Syrup as sweetener. Dairy free

Strawberry Bubble Tea

$4.95

Bubble tea drink with black tea base. We use a strawberry flavored syrup as sweetener

Lychee Bubble Tea

Lychee Bubble Tea

$4.95

Bubble tea drink with black tea base. We use a Lychee Syrup rather than powder. Dairy free

Honey Bubble Tea

$5.00

Black Tea Bubble Tea

$4.75

Essentially the Original Bubble Tea without the non-dairy creamer.

Jasmine Bubble Tea

$5.00

Essentially Green Tea with non-dairy creamer Milk & sugar. Milk can be added at no extra charge if requested. We have Almond and Half % Half Milk currently.

Other Beverages

Bottled Water

$1.50

Diet Coke

$1.50

Ginger Ale

$1.50

Canada Dry Ginger Ale Soda, 12 fl oz

Coca-Cola

$1.50

Canned Coca-Cola ,12 fl oz

Honey w/Lemon

$3.95

Only comes in medium size 16 fl oz cup.

Vietnamese Coffee

$4.25

Contains half & half milk and condensed milk is used as sweetener. French Roasted Coffee and Chicory

Fresh Lemonade w/Lime

$3.50

Only comes in 16 fl oz cup.

Plain Black Tea

$3.25

Tapioca pearl, dairy, and sweetener free. Just plain old black tea

Plain Green Tea

$3.25

Plain old green tea with nothing added.

Thai Tea

$4.50

Sprite

$1.50

Canned 12 fl oz

Main pic

