Barbed Wire Reef - Food Truck #2 10540 W 47th Ave

No reviews yet

10540 W 47th Ave

Wheat Ridge, CO 80033

TACOS QUESADILLAS RICE BOWLS MENU

TACOS

3 Tacos Plate

3 Tacos Plate

$14.00

6 Taco Platter

$25.00
10 Taco Platter

10 Taco Platter

$40.00Out of stock

From 1 to 5 options for selection.

Steak

Steak

$5.00
Birria

Birria

$5.00
El Pastor

El Pastor

$5.00
Boar Carnitas

Boar Carnitas
$5.00

$5.00

Crispy Pork Belly

$5.00
Chicken Tinga Taco

Chicken Tinga Taco
$5.00

$5.00
+Ahi Tuna

+Ahi Tuna

$5.50
+Fish

+Fish

$5.50

Side Green salsa (Mild)

$0.50

Side Red salsa (Spicy)

$0.50

SHAREABLES

Nachos

Nachos

$10.00
Carne Asada Fries

Carne Asada Fries
$15.00

$15.00

Chips/Salsa

$4.50

Chips/Queso

$7.99
Chips/Guac

Chips/Guac

$9.00Out of stock

Side fries

$4.50

Side Chips

$3.00

QUESADILLAS

Steak Quesadilla

$12.00

El Pastor Quesadilla

$12.00

Boar Carnitas Quesadilla

$12.00

Chicken Tinga Quesadilla

$12.00

Shrimp Quesadilla

$12.00Out of stock

Ahi Tuna Quesadilla

$12.00

Cod Fish Quesadilla

$12.00

Birria Quesadilla

$12.00

Calabacitas Quesadilla (veg)

$12.00

Cheese Quesadilla

$8.00

RICE BOWLS

Steak Rice Bowl

$15.00

Flour tortilla shell with lettuce,cheddar, corn, roasted red pepper, black beans, pico de gallo, pickled red onions

Al Pastor Rice Bowl

$15.00

Chicken Tinga Rice Bowl

$15.00

Carnitas Rice Bowl

$15.00

Ahi Tuna Rice Bowl

$15.00

Calabacitas Rice Bowl

$15.00

AGUAS FRESCAS & DRINKS

AGUAS FRESCAS

Lemonade

$5.00

Cantaloupe

$5.00

Hibiscus

$5.00

Mandarin

$5.00

Pineapple Fresca

$5.00

DRINKS

Coke

Coke

$3.00
Diet Coke

Diet Coke

$3.00
Sprite

Sprite

$3.00
Dr Pepper

Dr Pepper

$3.00Out of stock
Fanta

Fanta

$3.00Out of stock
Coke Zero

Coke Zero

$3.00Out of stock

Bottle Water

$3.00
All hours
Sunday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Monday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Tuesday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Wednesday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Thursday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Friday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Saturday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Come in and enjoy!

Website

Location

10540 W 47th Ave, Wheat Ridge, CO 80033

Directions

