Barbed Wire Reef - Food Truck #2 10540 W 47th Ave
No reviews yet
Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant
All hours
|Sunday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
|Monday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
|Tuesday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
|Wednesday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
|Thursday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
|Friday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
|Saturday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
Restaurant info
Come in and enjoy!
Location
10540 W 47th Ave, Wheat Ridge, CO 80033
Gallery
Photos coming soon!
Similar restaurants in your area
Barbed Wire Reef - "Food Truck #1" - 10540 W 47th Ave
No Reviews
10540 W 47th Ave Wheat Ridge, CO 80033
View restaurant
Esters Gold's Marketplace - WHEAT RIDGE
No Reviews
10151 W. 26TH AVE. WHEAT RIDGE, CO 80215
View restaurant
More near Wheat Ridge