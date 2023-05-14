  • Home
  • /
  • Wheat Ridge
  • /
  • Barbed Wire Reef - Food Truck #1 "Beast" - 10540 W 47th Ave
Restaurant header imageView gallery

Barbed Wire Reef - Food Truck #1 "Beast" 10540 W 47th Ave

review star

No reviews yet

10540 W 47th Ave

Wheat Ridge, CO 80033

Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant

phone icon

Call

clock icon

Hours

waypoint sign icon

Directions

gift icon

Gift Cards

BWR MENU

SHAREABLES

Wings (8)..

Wings (8)..

$14.00Out of stock
Carne Asada Fries

Carne Asada Fries

$15.00
Piggy Fries

Piggy Fries

$15.00
Onion Rings

Onion Rings

$7.00
Brussel Sprouts

Brussel Sprouts

$8.50

BURGERS & SANDWICHES

The Classic Burger

$12.00
Black & Bleu

Black & Bleu

$14.00Out of stock

Blackened seasoning, blue cheese crumbles, caramelized onions

The Alamo

The Alamo

$14.00Out of stock
Deervastator

Deervastator

$15.00
Chipotle BBQ Sandwich

Chipotle BBQ Sandwich

$13.00
Cuban Sandwich

Cuban Sandwich

$14.00Out of stock
Cant Be Beet

Cant Be Beet

$10.00Out of stock
Traditional Sausage

Traditional Sausage

$12.00

Colorado Dog

$12.00

Your choice of sausage loaded with pico, mix shredded cheese, wild boar bacon and Sriracha aioli on the side

Hot Dog

$10.00

Breakfast Burrito

$9.00

FROM THE SEA

Fish & Chips

Fish & Chips

$15.00

Crab Cake Sandwich

$14.00
Crab cake Salad

Crab cake Salad

$14.00Out of stock

Mix greens, cherry tomato, pickle red onion, pineapple tidbits and Asian ponzu dressing

Blackened Tuna Sandwich

Blackened Tuna Sandwich

$14.00
Blackened Ahi Tuna Salad

Blackened Ahi Tuna Salad

$15.00Out of stock

SIDES

Regular Fries

$5.00

Sweet Potato Fries

$7.00Out of stock

Parmesan Truffle Fries

$6.00

Housemade Sauces

$1.00

Cajun Fries

$6.00

CARNIVORE MENU

TODAY'S SPECIAL

Chicken Flautas

$9.50Out of stock

4 Chicken flautas served with fresh cabbage, our homemade specialty green sauce, crema and pico.

Pork Belly Chicharrones

$7.00Out of stock

Served with our specialty green sauce, lime and 2 tortillas

Churros & Fried Ice cream

Churros & Fried Ice cream

$7.00Out of stock

Caramel filled churros with dip fried vanilla ice cream and topped with blackberry sauce.

TACOS

3 Tacos Mix & Match

3 Tacos Mix & Match

$14.00

6 Taco Platter

$23.00
10 Taco Platter

10 Taco Platter

$38.00Out of stock

From 1 to 5 options for selection.

20 Taco Platter

20 Taco Platter

$70.00Out of stock
El Pastor

El Pastor

$4.00
Boar Carnitas

Boar Carnitas

$4.00
Chicken Tinga Taco

Chicken Tinga Taco

$4.00
Birria

Birria

$4.00
Steak

Steak

$4.75
The Wild Elk

The Wild Elk

$4.75
Nopal

Nopal

$4.00Out of stock
+Ahi Tuna

+Ahi Tuna

$4.75
+Shrimp

+Shrimp

$4.75
+Fish

+Fish

$4.75

Side Guac

$2.50

Side Green salsa (Mild)

$0.50

Side Red salsa (Spicy)

$0.50

SHAREABLES

Nachos

Nachos

$10.00

Chips/Salsa

$4.50

Chips/Queso

$7.99
Chips/Guac

Chips/Guac

$8.99
Carne Asada Fries

Carne Asada Fries

$15.00

Side fries

$4.50

Side Chips

$3.00

QUESADILLAS

Steak Quesadilla

$12.00

El Pastor Quesadilla

$12.00

Boar Carnitas Quesadilla

$12.00

Chicken Tinga Quesadilla

$12.00

The Wild Elk Quesadilla

$12.00

Shrimp Quesadilla

$12.00

Ahi Tuna Quesadilla

$12.00

Mahi Quesadilla

$12.00

RICE BOWLS

Steak Rice

Steak Rice

$15.00

Flour tortilla shell with lettuce,cheddar, corn, roasted red pepper, black beans, pico de gallo, pickled red onions

El Pastor Rice

$15.00

Chicken Tinga Rice B

$15.00

Boar Carnitas Rice B

$15.00

Ahi Tuna Rice Bowl

$15.00

Calabacitas Rice B

$15.00

Shrimp Salad Bowl

$12.00

AGUAS FRESCAS & DRINKS

AGUAS FRESCAS

Lemonade

$5.00

Cantaloupe

$5.00

Hibiscus

$5.00

Mandarin

$5.00

DRINKS

Coke

Coke

$3.00
Diet Coke

Diet Coke

$3.00
Sprite

Sprite

$3.00
Dr Pepper

Dr Pepper

$3.00Out of stock
Fanta

Fanta

$3.00Out of stock
Bottle Of Water

Bottle Of Water

$3.00

DRINKS

Horchata

Horchata

$3.75

Rice milk and cinnamon agua fresca

HIbiscus (jamaica)

HIbiscus (jamaica)

$3.75

Agua Fresca made from Hibiscus flower

Cantaloupe (melon)

Cantaloupe (melon)

$3.75

Melon Agua Fresca

Pineapple (pina)

Pineapple (pina)

$3.75

Agua Fresca made with pineapple

Lemonade

Lemonade

$3.75

Fresh lemonade made in house

Bottle of Water

Bottle of Water

$2.50

Coca-Cola

$3.00

Jarritos

$4.00
All hours
Sunday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Monday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Tuesday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Wednesday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Thursday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Friday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Saturday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Restaurant info

Come in and enjoy!

Location

10540 W 47th Ave, Wheat Ridge, CO 80033

Directions

Gallery
Consumer pic
Banner pic
Main pic

Similar restaurants in your area

Fat Shack - Wheat Ridge
orange star4.5 • 9,273
10160 W 50th Ave Wheat Ridge, CO 80033
View restaurantnext
Mestizo Brew Cantina
orange starNo Reviews
6800 W 38th Ave, Wheat Ridge Wheat Ridge, CO 80033
View restaurantnext
King of Wings - 7741 W 44th Ave
orange starNo Reviews
7741 W 44th Ave Wheat Ridge, CO 80033
View restaurantnext
Curry Kingdom an Indian Eatery
orange starNo Reviews
7605 West 44th Avenue Wheat Ridge, CO 80033
View restaurantnext
Esters Gold's Marketplace - WHEAT RIDGE
orange starNo Reviews
10151 W. 26TH AVE. WHEAT RIDGE, CO 80215
View restaurantnext
Pierogies Factory - Wheat Ridge
orange starNo Reviews
3795 Wadsworth #106 Wheat Ridge, CO 80033
View restaurantnext

Popular restaurants in Wheat Ridge

Fat Shack - Wheat Ridge
orange star4.5 • 9,273
10160 W 50th Ave Wheat Ridge, CO 80033
View restaurantnext
Twisted Smoothie Co. - Mobile Truck
orange star5.0 • 197
3730 Pierce St Wheat Ridge, CO 80033
View restaurantnext
Search popular restaurants
Map
More near Wheat Ridge
Arvada
review star
Avg 4.6 (34 restaurants)
Golden
review star
Avg 4.4 (38 restaurants)
Westminster
review star
Avg 4 (9 restaurants)
Morrison
review star
No reviews yet
Englewood
review star
Avg 4.3 (52 restaurants)
Denver
review star
Avg 4.4 (665 restaurants)
Broomfield
review star
Avg 4.4 (34 restaurants)
Lone Tree
review star
Avg 4.1 (14 restaurants)
Louisville
review star
Avg 4.1 (21 restaurants)
© 2023 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston