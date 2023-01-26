Restaurant header imageView gallery

Mestizo Brew Cantina

6800 W 38th Ave, Wheat Ridge

Wheat Ridge, CO 80033

Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant

Order Again

Appetizers

Llapingachos

$6.00

Ecuadorian potato and queso cakes topped with curtido slaw, tomato, onions & salsa [2 per order] Vegetarian

Pupusa- Spinach-Queso

$7.00

El Salvadoran Masa cake filled with spinach & queso, topped with curtido slaw (cabbage, onion, carrot, mexican oregano, cider vinegar) & salsa roja (tomatoes, onions) Vegetarian Gluten Free

Pupusa- Black Bean-Queso

$7.00

El Salvadoran masa cake filled with black-bean queso, topped with curtido slaw (cabbage, onion, carrot, mexican oregano, cider vinegar) & salsa roja (tomatoes, onions) Vegetarian Gluten Free

Chips and Salsa Trio

$7.00

Tacos

Taco Al Pastor

$5.50

Spit-grilled marinated pork, grilled pineapple, onions, cilantro & avocado salsa verde Vegetarian option- grilled cauliflower and carrot

Taco Carnitas

$6.00

Mexican-style braised pork, queso asado, onions, and cilantro Served with choice of salsa roja, salsa verde, salsa de aguacate, salsa molcajete

Taco Arrachera

$6.50

Grilled skirt steak, mexican fried rice (tomato, onion, pepper, garlic), refried beans (pinto beans, onion, cumin, mexican oregano), salsa molecajete

Taco Jardin

$5.00

[Jardin means Garden] Roasted poblano & calabaza (Mexican zucchini) refried beans (pinto beans, onion, garlic, mexican oregano, cumin) red onion escabeche (red onion, mexican oregano, cider vinegar), queso fresco, and avocado Served with choice of salsa roja, salsa verde, salsa de aguacate, salsa molcajete Gluten Free

Tortas

Torta Carnitas Ahogada

$11.50

Carnitas, red onion escabeche ( red onion, mexican oregano, cider vinegar), queso fresco, drowned in a savory tomato-chile broth Contains Gluten

Torta Pepito Arrachera

$13.50

Argentine grilled skirt steak with chimichurri (parsle, garlic, chile flakes, olive oil, red wine vinegar), spinach, tomato, and red onion escabeche (red onion, mexican oregano, cider vinegar)

Torta Al Jardin

$11.50

Grilled poblano, calabaza (mexican zucchini), refried beans (pinto beans, onion, garlic, mexican oregano, cumin) red onion escabeche (red onion mexican oregano, cider vingear), spinach, queso fresco, and avocado Contains Gluten Vegan without cheese

Sides

Black Beans

$2.50

Black Beans Gluten Free Vegan

Mexican Fried Rice

$2.50

Tomato sauce, green pepper, onion, garlic

Escabeche

$0.50

Salsa Roja

$0.50

Hotest Sauce. Red

Salsa Verde

$0.50

Mild Green Sauce

Salsa Molcajete

$0.50

Mild. Comes served on the Arrachera Taco

Avocado Salsa Verde

$0.50

Mild creamy salsa. Comes served on the Al Pastor taco

Curtido Slaw

$2.00

Cabbage, onion, carrot, mexican oregano, cider vinegar

Small Chips $$

$2.00

NA bevs

Jarritos

$3.50

Mexican Coca-Cola

$3.50

Topo Chico

$3.50

Stickers

Stickers

$1.00

Koozies

Koozie

$4.50
Sunday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Monday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Tuesday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Wednesday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Thursday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Friday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Saturday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Come in and enjoy!

6800 W 38th Ave, Wheat Ridge, Wheat Ridge, CO 80033

