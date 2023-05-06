143 Newark Avenue NJ, Jersey City [52]
No reviews yet
Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant
All hours
|Sunday
|11:30 am - 10:00 pm
|Monday
|11:30 am - 10:00 pm
|Tuesday
|11:30 am - 10:00 pm
|Wednesday
|11:30 am - 10:00 pm
|Thursday
|11:30 am - 10:00 pm
|Friday
|11:30 am - 12:00 am
|Saturday
|11:30 am - 12:00 am
Restaurant info
Specializing in a variety of chicken sandwiches, wings and tenders, The Naked Bird is your new go-to lunch and dinner spot to satisfy all your crispy cravings! From wings, salads and sandwiches to a wide range of sides, our menu features the cleanest, most delicious organic and all-natural ingredients you’re sure to love. Powered by Bareburger.
Location
143 Newark Avenue, Jersey City, NJ 07302
Gallery
Similar restaurants in your area
Vegan, Plant Based, Brunch, Fine Dinning
No Reviews
346 Grove Street Jersey City, NJ 07302
View restaurant
Popular restaurants in Jersey City
More near Jersey City