Restaurant header imageView gallery

143 Newark Avenue NJ, Jersey City [52]

review star

No reviews yet

143 Newark Avenue

Jersey City, NJ 07302

Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant

phone icon

Call

clock icon

Hours

waypoint sign icon

Directions


All hours
Sunday11:30 am - 10:00 pm
Monday11:30 am - 10:00 pm
Tuesday11:30 am - 10:00 pm
Wednesday11:30 am - 10:00 pm
Thursday11:30 am - 10:00 pm
Friday11:30 am - 12:00 am
Saturday11:30 am - 12:00 am
Restaurant info

Specializing in a variety of chicken sandwiches, wings and tenders, The Naked Bird is your new go-to lunch and dinner spot to satisfy all your crispy cravings! From wings, salads and sandwiches to a wide range of sides, our menu features the cleanest, most delicious organic and all-natural ingredients you’re sure to love. Powered by Bareburger.

Website

Location

143 Newark Avenue, Jersey City, NJ 07302

Directions

Gallery
Banner pic
BG pic
Main pic

Similar restaurants in your area

South House
orange starNo Reviews
149 Newark Ave Jersey City, NJ 07302
View restaurantnext
Porta Jersey City
orange star3.1 • 1,290
135 Newark Ave Jersey City, NJ 07302
View restaurantnext
Two Boots - Jersey City
orange star4.4 • 4,255
133 Newark Ave Jersey City, NJ 07302
View restaurantnext
Bricklane - Jersey City
orange starNo Reviews
136 Newark Avenue Jersey City, NJ 07302
View restaurantnext
Vegan, Plant Based, Brunch, Fine Dinning
orange starNo Reviews
346 Grove Street Jersey City, NJ 07302
View restaurantnext
Ela Greek Kitchen - Ela Greek Kitchen
orange starNo Reviews
179 Newark ave Jersey City, NJ 07302
View restaurantnext

Popular restaurants in Jersey City

Battello, Jersey City
orange star4.4 • 5,417
502 Washington Blvd Jersey City, NJ 07310
View restaurantnext
Two Boots - Jersey City
orange star4.4 • 4,255
133 Newark Ave Jersey City, NJ 07302
View restaurantnext
DOMODOMO Jersey City
orange star4.6 • 2,215
200 Greene St Jersey City, NJ 07302
View restaurantnext
Wurstbar
orange star4.6 • 1,854
516 Jersey Ave Jersey City, NJ 07302
View restaurantnext
The Kitchen Step
orange star4.5 • 1,744
500 Jersey Ave Jersey City, NJ 07302
View restaurantnext
Carvao BBQ
orange star4.1 • 1,695
686 Bergen Ave Jersey City, NJ 07304
View restaurantnext
Search popular restaurants
Map
More near Jersey City
Hoboken
review star
Avg 4.3 (51 restaurants)
New York
review star
Avg 4.3 (2066 restaurants)
Union City
review star
Avg 3.5 (6 restaurants)
Weehawken
review star
Avg 3.6 (2 restaurants)
Secaucus
review star
Avg 4.6 (6 restaurants)
Harrison
review star
Avg 4.6 (7 restaurants)
West New York
review star
Avg 4.5 (8 restaurants)
Newark
review star
Avg 4.2 (44 restaurants)
North Bergen
review star
Avg 4.5 (6 restaurants)
© 2023 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston