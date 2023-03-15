- Home
- The Barn-B-Que Smokehouse
The Barn-B-Que Smokehouse
No reviews yet
14 Ravenwood Road
Lake Ozark, MO 65049
Popular Items
MAIN MENU
STARTERS
6 Wings
Juicy, jumbo wings seasoned with our house rub and slowly smoked. Served with ranch or blue cheese dressing.
12 Wings
4x4
4 jumbo smoked wings and 4 baby back ribs.
Blue Cheesy Tots Appetizer
Tater tots and bacon pieces smothered in our house made blue cheese dressing and sprinkled with blue cheese crumbles and chives.
Chips & Queso
Chips & Salsa
Corn Muffin
2 corn muffins with a hint of jalapeno.
Fried Okra Appetizer
Fries Appetizer
Loaded Tater Tots Appetizer
Nachos Brisket
Nacho Chicken
Nachos Pork
Camp beans, pulled pork or chicken and queso drizzled with our house sweet sauce Served with chips and a side of sour cream.
Quesadilla Brisket
Brisket in a soft flour tortilla folded over with melted mozzarella, sauteed onions and peppers. Served with salsa and sour cream.
Quesadilla Cheese
Quesadilla Chicken
Pulled smoked chicken in a soft flour tortilla folded over with melted mozzarella, sauteed onions and peppers. Served with salsa and sour cream.
Quesadilla Pork
Slow smoked pulled pork in a soft flour tortilla folded over with melted mozzarella, sauteed onions and peppers. Served with salsa and sour cream.
Tater Tots Appetizer
SANDWICHES
Barn Burner
Brisket and a jalapeno cheddar sausage drizzled with our house made white sauce and sweet sauce.
Brisket Cheesesteak
Philly style with sauteed onions, peppers and melted provolone cheese.
Brisket Dip
Brisket with caramelized onions and melted provolone cheese. Served with au jus.
Brisket Sandwich 5oz
Slow smoked brisket served on a butter bun.
Brisket Sandwich 8oz
Burnt Ends Sandwich
double smoked brisket points marinated in a blend of house spices and sauce. (while they last)
Carolina Sandwich
Slow smoked and pulled to order pork, Drizzled with our pork glaze and topped with our house made cole slaw.
Hot Ham Sandwich 5oz
Ham Sandwich 8oz
Pulled Chicken Sandwhich 5 oz
Pulled Chicken Sandwhich 8 oz
Pulled Pork Sandwich 5oz
Slow smoked and pulled to order pork, drizzled with our pork glaze.
Pulled Pork Sandwich 8oz
Sausage Sandwich
Smoked jalapeno cheddar sausage served on a hoagie.
Turkey Club
Turkey Sandwich 5oz
Turkey breast, seasoned with our house rub and slow smoked. Served on a butter bun.
Turkey Sandwich 8oz
BURGERS, TACOS, BOWLS & BAKER
Single Burger
Chuck and brisket blend, 1/4 pound patties griddle seared and seasoned with our house rub.
Double Burger
Brisket Burger
Single burger topped with slow smoked brisket, sliced provolone and our house sweet sauce.
Heart Attack Burger
Double burger topped with pulled pork, bacon and queso.
Taco Brisket
3 soft flour tortillas with brisket, salsa verde, cilantro, grilled onions, shredded cheese and lime wedges. (House Favorite)
Taco Chicken
3 soft flour tortillas with slow smoked pulled chicken, pico de gallo, shredded cheese and lime wedges.
Taco Pork
3 soft flour tortillas with slow smoked pork, pulled to order. Topped with pico de gallo, shredded cheese and lime wedges.
Brisket Bowl
Chicken Bowl
Pork Bowl
Loaded Baked Potato - Brisket
Loaded Baked Potato - Chicken
Loaded Baked Potato - Turkey
SALAD
BBQ DINNERS
2 Meat Dinner
Choose from 4 ribs, pork, turkey or sausage. (sub brisket for $2 extra)
3 Meat Dinner
Choose from 4 ribs, pork, turkey or sausage. (sub brisket for $2 extra)
6 oz Brisket Dinner
8 oz Brisket Dinner
8 oz Burnt Ends Dinner
12 oz Burnt Ends Dinner
10 0z of burnt ends, while they last...
6 oz Pork Dinner
8 oz Pork Dinner
Pork Steak Dinner
6 oz Turkey Dinner
8 oz Turkey Dinner
4 Rib Dinner
Half Slab Dinner
Full Slab Dinner
Catfish Dinner
Cheddar Jalapeno Sausage Dinner
Half Smoked Chicken
The Barnyard Dinner
4 ribs, sausage and 4 oz each of brisket, pork and turkey.
The Hog Trough
Full slab or ribs, 1 lb of pulled pork, 4 buns and choice of 4 sides. Feeds 4-6 people.
Chicken and Ribs Dinner
KIDS
DESSERTS
Blueberry Cheesecake
Brownie Bomb Sundae
Carmel Cheesecake
Cookie Crunch Sundae
Apricot Peach Cobbler
Pecan Pie
Red Velvet Gooey Cake
Strawberry Shortcake Sundae
Vanilla Ice Cream
Very Berry Cobbler
Fudge Brownie
Coconut Custard
German Chocolate Cake
Whole Pumpkin Pie
SIDES
Applesauce
Camp Beans
Cole Slaw
Corn
Fries
Fries Side Loaded
Green Beans
Guacamole Large
Guacamole Small
Loaded Baker
Mac N Cheese
Okra
Pico
Potato Salad
Queso
Side Salad
Tater Tots Blue Cheese Side
Tater Tots Side
Tater Tots Side Loaded
BULK SIDES
FAMILY MEAL COMBOS
MEAT ONLY
24 Wings
36 Wings
48 Wings
Brisket 4 oz
Brisket 8oz
Brisket 16oz
Burnt Ends 8oz
Burnt Ends 16oz
Cheddar Sausage
Cheddar Sausage 1 lb (4)
Pork 4 oz
Pork 8oz
Pork 16oz
4 Ribs
Ribs Half Rack
Ribs Full Rack
Turkey 4 oz
Turkey 8oz
Turkey 16oz
CATERING
BULK SIDES
CATERING EXTRAS
1 Bun
4 Buns
8 Buns
12 Buns
16 oz Mustard Sauce
16 oz Sweet Sauce
16 oz Tangy Sauce
16 oz Tennessee Hot Sauce
16 oz White Sauce
Hot Serving Kit (wire rack, foil pans, fuel cannisters, utensils)
Knife, Fork, Spoon, Salt & Pepper Packets
Plates & Napkins
Delivery/setup
|Sunday
|8:00 am - 12:00 am
|Monday
|8:00 am - 12:00 am
|Tuesday
|8:00 am - 12:00 am
|Wednesday
|8:00 am - 12:00 am
|Thursday
|8:00 am - 12:00 am
|Friday
|8:00 am - 12:00 am
|Saturday
|8:00 am - 12:00 am
At The Barn-B-Que you will find a genuine down-home on the farm pit bbq experience in a 160 year old Ohio barn. Our meats are smoked low and slow and have that melt in your mouth delicious smoky flavor we all love.
14 Ravenwood Road, Lake Ozark, MO 65049