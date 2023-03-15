The Barn-B-Que Smokehouse

Restaurant header imageView gallery
Popular Items

2 Meat Dinner
Brisket Bowl
Carolina Sandwich

MAIN MENU

STARTERS

6 Wings

6 Wings

$10.00

Juicy, jumbo wings seasoned with our house rub and slowly smoked. Served with ranch or blue cheese dressing.

12 Wings

$20.00
4x4

4x4

$16.00

4 jumbo smoked wings and 4 baby back ribs.

Blue Cheesy Tots Appetizer

$12.00

Tater tots and bacon pieces smothered in our house made blue cheese dressing and sprinkled with blue cheese crumbles and chives.

Chips & Queso

$6.00

Chips & Salsa

$5.00

Corn Muffin

$4.50

2 corn muffins with a hint of jalapeno.

Fried Okra Appetizer

$7.00

Fries Appetizer

$6.00

Loaded Tater Tots Appetizer

$12.00

Nachos Brisket

$16.00

Nacho Chicken

$14.00
Nachos Pork

Nachos Pork

$14.00

Camp beans, pulled pork or chicken and queso drizzled with our house sweet sauce Served with chips and a side of sour cream.

Quesadilla Brisket

Quesadilla Brisket

$13.00

Brisket in a soft flour tortilla folded over with melted mozzarella, sauteed onions and peppers. Served with salsa and sour cream.

Quesadilla Cheese

$6.50
Quesadilla Chicken

Quesadilla Chicken

$11.00

Pulled smoked chicken in a soft flour tortilla folded over with melted mozzarella, sauteed onions and peppers. Served with salsa and sour cream.

Quesadilla Pork

Quesadilla Pork

$11.00

Slow smoked pulled pork in a soft flour tortilla folded over with melted mozzarella, sauteed onions and peppers. Served with salsa and sour cream.

Tater Tots Appetizer

$7.00

SANDWICHES

Served with a side dish.
Barn Burner

Barn Burner

$14.00

Brisket and a jalapeno cheddar sausage drizzled with our house made white sauce and sweet sauce.

Brisket Cheesesteak

Brisket Cheesesteak

$14.00

Philly style with sauteed onions, peppers and melted provolone cheese.

Brisket Dip

$14.00

Brisket with caramelized onions and melted provolone cheese. Served with au jus.

Brisket Sandwich 5oz

$12.00

Slow smoked brisket served on a butter bun.

Brisket Sandwich 8oz

$16.00

Burnt Ends Sandwich

$17.00

double smoked brisket points marinated in a blend of house spices and sauce. (while they last)

Carolina Sandwich

$12.00

Slow smoked and pulled to order pork, Drizzled with our pork glaze and topped with our house made cole slaw.

Hot Ham Sandwich 5oz

$10.00Out of stock

Ham Sandwich 8oz

$12.00Out of stock

Pulled Chicken Sandwhich 5 oz

$11.00

Pulled Chicken Sandwhich 8 oz

$14.00
Pulled Pork Sandwich 5oz

Pulled Pork Sandwich 5oz

$11.00

Slow smoked and pulled to order pork, drizzled with our pork glaze.

Pulled Pork Sandwich 8oz

Pulled Pork Sandwich 8oz

$14.00

Sausage Sandwich

$11.00

Smoked jalapeno cheddar sausage served on a hoagie.

Turkey Club

$13.00

Turkey Sandwich 5oz

$11.00

Turkey breast, seasoned with our house rub and slow smoked. Served on a butter bun.

Turkey Sandwich 8oz

$14.00

BURGERS, TACOS, BOWLS & BAKER

Served with a side dish.

Single Burger

$10.00

Chuck and brisket blend, 1/4 pound patties griddle seared and seasoned with our house rub.

Double Burger

$12.50

Brisket Burger

$14.00

Single burger topped with slow smoked brisket, sliced provolone and our house sweet sauce.

Heart Attack Burger

Heart Attack Burger

$15.00

Double burger topped with pulled pork, bacon and queso.

Taco Brisket

Taco Brisket

$14.00

3 soft flour tortillas with brisket, salsa verde, cilantro, grilled onions, shredded cheese and lime wedges. (House Favorite)

Taco Chicken

$12.00

3 soft flour tortillas with slow smoked pulled chicken, pico de gallo, shredded cheese and lime wedges.

Taco Pork

$12.00

3 soft flour tortillas with slow smoked pork, pulled to order. Topped with pico de gallo, shredded cheese and lime wedges.

Brisket Bowl

$14.00

Chicken Bowl

$12.00

Pork Bowl

$12.00

Loaded Baked Potato - Brisket

$10.00

Loaded Baked Potato - Chicken

$8.00

Loaded Baked Potato - Turkey

$8.00Out of stock

SALAD

Fresh mixed greens served with tomatoes, cheddar cheese, and red onion Choice of pulled pork, turkey, chicken or brisket. Choice of dressing: BBQ Ranch, Blue Cheese or Honey Citrus Vinaigrette (house favorite)

Barn-B-Que Salad

$7.00

Fresh mixed greens served with tomatoes, cheddar cheese, and red onion Choice of pulled pork, turkey, chicken or brisket. Choice of dressing: BBQ Ranch, Blue Cheese or Honey Citrus Vinaigrette (house favorite)

Side Salad

$3.50

BBQ DINNERS

Dinners are served with choice of two sides and house sweet sauce.

2 Meat Dinner

$16.00

Choose from 4 ribs, pork, turkey or sausage. (sub brisket for $2 extra)

3 Meat Dinner

$20.00

Choose from 4 ribs, pork, turkey or sausage. (sub brisket for $2 extra)

6 oz Brisket Dinner

$14.00

8 oz Brisket Dinner

$18.00

8 oz Burnt Ends Dinner

$20.00
12 oz Burnt Ends Dinner

12 oz Burnt Ends Dinner

$28.00

10 0z of burnt ends, while they last...

6 oz Pork Dinner

$12.00

8 oz Pork Dinner

$14.00

Pork Steak Dinner

$16.00Out of stock

6 oz Turkey Dinner

$12.00

8 oz Turkey Dinner

$14.00
4 Rib Dinner

4 Rib Dinner

$16.00

Half Slab Dinner

$22.00
Full Slab Dinner

Full Slab Dinner

$36.00

Catfish Dinner

$16.00

Cheddar Jalapeno Sausage Dinner

$14.00
Half Smoked Chicken

Half Smoked Chicken

$15.00
The Barnyard Dinner

The Barnyard Dinner

$32.00

4 ribs, sausage and 4 oz each of brisket, pork and turkey.

The Hog Trough

The Hog Trough

$51.00

Full slab or ribs, 1 lb of pulled pork, 4 buns and choice of 4 sides. Feeds 4-6 people.

Chicken and Ribs Dinner

$34.00

KIDS

Served with a side dish.

Brisket Slider

$12.00

Chicken Tenders

$7.00

Grilled Cheese

$7.00

Mac & Cheese

$8.00

Pork Slider

$8.00

Turkey Slider

$8.00

Chicken Slider

$8.00

DESSERTS

Grandma Jayne makes all of our desserts from scratch, no cake mix and never canned icing. Desserts change weekly.

Blueberry Cheesecake

$7.00Out of stock

Brownie Bomb Sundae

$6.00Out of stock

Carmel Cheesecake

$7.00Out of stock

Cookie Crunch Sundae

$6.00Out of stock

Apricot Peach Cobbler

$7.00Out of stock

Pecan Pie

$7.00Out of stock

Red Velvet Gooey Cake

$7.00Out of stock

Strawberry Shortcake Sundae

$7.00Out of stock

Vanilla Ice Cream

$3.00Out of stock

Very Berry Cobbler

$7.00Out of stock

Fudge Brownie

$7.00Out of stock

Coconut Custard

$7.00Out of stock

German Chocolate Cake

$7.00Out of stock

Whole Pumpkin Pie

$40.00Out of stock

SIDES

Applesauce

$3.50

Camp Beans

$3.50

Cole Slaw

$3.50

Corn

$3.50

Fries

$3.50

Fries Side Loaded

$6.50

Green Beans

$3.50

Guacamole Large

$5.00

Guacamole Small

$3.00

Loaded Baker

$6.00

Mac N Cheese

$4.00

Okra

$3.50

Pico

$2.50

Potato Salad

$3.50

Queso

$4.00

Side Salad

$3.50

Tater Tots Blue Cheese Side

$6.50

Tater Tots Side

$3.50

Tater Tots Side Loaded

$6.50

BULK SIDES

Apple Sauce

$7.00+

Camp Beans

$7.00+

Cole Slaw

$7.00+

Corn

$7.00+

Green Beans

$7.00+

Mac and Cheese

$7.00+

Potato Salad

$7.00+

MEAT ONLY (Copy)

12 lb Turkey

$49.00

22 lb Turkey

$99.00Out of stock

Turkey Breast Whole

$90.00

24 Wings

$40.00

36 Wings

$60.00

4 Ribs

$11.00

48 Wings

$80.00

Brisket 16oz

$23.00

Brisket 4 oz

$5.75

Brisket 8oz

$11.50

Burnt Ends 16oz

$23.00

Burnt Ends 8oz

$11.50

Cheddar Sausage

$5.00

Cheddar Sausage 1 lb (4)

$20.00

Pork 16oz

$18.00

Pork 4 oz

$4.50

Pork 8oz

$9.00

Ribs Full Rack

$30.00

Ribs Half Rack

$19.00

Turkey 16oz

$18.00

Turkey 4 oz

$4.50

Turkey 8oz

$9.00

FAMILY MEAL COMBOS

Combo #1

$77.00

Combo #2

$70.00

Combo #3

$85.00

Combo #4

$63.00

Combo #5

$90.00

BEVERAGES

20 oz Bottle Coca-Cola

$2.95Out of stock

20 oz Bottle Diet Coke

$2.95Out of stock

20 oz Bottle Sprite

$2.95Out of stock

Apple Juice

$3.50

Apple Juice Box

$1.75

Coffee

$2.75

Coffee Decaf

$2.75

CATERING

MEAT ONLY (Copy)

12 lb Turkey

$49.00

22 lb Turkey

$99.00

24 Wings

$40.00

36 Wings

$60.00

4 Ribs

$11.00

48 Wings

$80.00

Brisket 16oz

$23.00

Brisket 4 oz

$5.75

Brisket 8oz

$11.50

Burnt Ends 16oz

$23.00

Burnt Ends 8oz

$11.50

Cheddar Sausage

$5.00

Cheddar Sausage 1 lb (4)

$20.00

Pork 16oz

$18.00

Pork 4 oz

$4.50

Pork 8oz

$9.00

Ribs Full Rack

$30.00

Ribs Half Rack

$19.00

Turkey 16oz

$18.00

Turkey 4 oz

$4.50

Turkey 8oz

$9.00

BULK SIDES

QUART FEEDS 4-6. GALLON FEEDS 15-20

Apple Sauce

$13.00+

Camp Beans

$13.00+

Cole Slaw

$13.00+

Green Beans

$13.00+

Mac and Cheese

$13.00+

Potato Salad

$13.00+

CATERING EXTRAS

1 Bun

$1.00

4 Buns

$4.00

8 Buns

$8.00

12 Buns

$12.00

16 oz Mustard Sauce

$6.00

16 oz Sweet Sauce

$6.00

16 oz Tangy Sauce

$6.00

16 oz Tennessee Hot Sauce

$6.00

16 oz White Sauce

$6.00

Hot Serving Kit (wire rack, foil pans, fuel cannisters, utensils)

$20.00

Knife, Fork, Spoon, Salt & Pepper Packets

$0.50

Plates & Napkins

$1.00

Delivery/setup

$100.00
All hours
Sunday8:00 am - 12:00 am
Monday8:00 am - 12:00 am
Tuesday8:00 am - 12:00 am
Wednesday8:00 am - 12:00 am
Thursday8:00 am - 12:00 am
Friday8:00 am - 12:00 am
Saturday8:00 am - 12:00 am
Restaurant info

At The Barn-B-Que you will find a genuine down-home on the farm pit bbq experience in a 160 year old Ohio barn. Our meats are smoked low and slow and have that melt in your mouth delicious smoky flavor we all love.

Website

Location

14 Ravenwood Road, Lake Ozark, MO 65049

Directions

Gallery
The Barn-B-Que Smokehouse image
The Barn-B-Que Smokehouse image
The Barn-B-Que Smokehouse image

Map
