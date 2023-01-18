BG picView gallery

Barnetts Dairyette 111 W TULSA ST

111 W TULSA ST

Siloam Springs, AR 72761

Popular Items

ONION RINGS
LARGE DRINK
CHEESEBURGER BASKET

BURGERS

HAMBURGER

$6.39

DOUBLE HAMBURGER

$8.69

CHEESEBURGER

$7.09

DOUBLE CHEESEBURGER

$9.59

BACON CHEESEBURGER

$7.89

DOUBLE BACON CHEESEBURGER

$12.09

CHIPOTLE PEPPER JACK BURGER

$9.39

DOUBLE CHIPOTLE PEPPER JACK BURGER

$12.99

MR B BURGER

$9.39

DOUBLE MR B BURGER

$12.99

CHILI BURGER

$8.09

PATTY MELT

$8.19

VEGGIE BURGER

$7.59

DOUBLE VEGGIE BURGER

$9.39

VEGGIE CHEESEBURGER

$8.09

DOUBLE VEGGIE CHEESEBURGER

$10.69

PIZZA BURGER

$8.89

SANDWICHES

VEGGIE CHICKEN SANDWICH

$8.69

BLT SANDWICH

$7.69

GRILLED CHEESE SANDWICH

$5.49

GRILLED CHICKEN SANDWICH

$8.99

DOGS

HOT DOG

$4.99

CHILI CHEESE DOG

$7.79

CHILI CHEESE BUN

$5.99

BASKET

CHEESEBURGER BASKET

$12.59

DOUBLE CHEESEBURGER BASKET

$14.89

CHIPOTLE PEPPER JACK BASKET

$13.99

MR B BASKET

$13.99

BACON CHEESEBURGER BASKET

$13.59

CHICKEN STRIP BASKET

$13.59

SIDES

HAND CUT FRY

$4.49

CRINKLE CUT FRY

$4.49

TATOR TOTS

$4.49

ONION RINGS

$6.19

FRITO PIE

$6.59

FRITO PIE WITH THE WORKS

$6.79

CHILI CUP

$4.69

KIDS MENU

KIDS MEAL HOT DOG

$6.59

KIDS MEAL CHICKEN STRIP

$6.59

KIDS MEAL MINI CORN DOGS

$6.59

ICE CREAM

MINI SHAKE

$3.99

SMALL SHAKE

$5.19

LARGE SHAKE

$7.29

MINI MALT

$3.99

SMALL MALT

$5.19

LARGE MALT

$7.29

MINI CYCLONE

$4.59

SMALL CYCLONE

$6.29

LARGE CYCLONE

$7.99

MINI FLOAT

$3.79

SMALL FLOAT

$5.09

LARGE FLOAT

$6.29

OLD FASHIONED SODA

$6.49

ICE CREAM CONE

$2.99

ICE CREAM CUP

$2.99

DIPPED ICE CREAM CONE

$3.59

PINT- ICE CREAM

$6.49

QUART- ICE CREAM

$7.99

BANANA SPLIT

$8.39

SHAKE OF THE MONTH

$6.79

SUNDAE

$6.09

DRINKS

SMALL DRINK

$2.59

MEDIUM DRINK

$2.89

LARGE DRINK

$3.29

BAG OF ICE

$1.49

SMALL WATER

MEDIUM WATER

$0.25

LARGE WATER

$0.50

APPAREL

T-SHIRTS

$15.00

HATS

$9.00

All hours
Sunday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Monday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Tuesday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Wednesday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Thursday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Friday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Saturday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Restaurant info

We've been serving up delicious dairy treats and fresh food since 1957. Come in and enjoy!

Website

Location

111 W TULSA ST, Siloam Springs, AR 72761

Directions

