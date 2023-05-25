Main picView gallery

Barrio ATL 2310 Cascade Road

review star

No reviews yet

2310 Cascade Road

atlanta, GA 30311

Lunch

Barrio Birria Ramen

Ramen

$13.00

Birria Tacos Nachos

Nachos

$12.95

Wings

6pc with fries

$10.95

Birria Tacos

Chicken Birria (3)

$20.00

Beef Birria (3)

$20.00

Sides

Rice

$3.00

Black Beans

$3.00

Fries

$3.00

Street tacos

Fish taco

$5.00

Grilled chicken

$5.00

Adobe shrimp

$5.00

Jackfruit

$5.00

Dinner Menu

Appetizers

Dipping Flight

$13.95

Chips & Salsa

$5.00

Nachos

$12.95

6pc with fries

$10.95

6pc wings

$7.95

Entrees

Birra Taco

Corn tortilla grilled to perfection garnished with cilantro and served with a side of consomme. Options: Chicken, Jackfruit or Vegan (Pineapples, onion, cilantro) Salmon, Beef, Shrimp +$3

Birria Ramen

$13.00

A twist on Ramen with poached egg, green onion, red cabbage and your choice of protein. Jackfruit or Chicken +$3; Beef Brisket, Shrimp +$6

Rice Bowl

$14.95

Rice with pico de gallo, black beans and your choice of protein Options: Chicken +$3 Shrimp or Salmon +$6

Avocado Ranch Blackened Salmon

$21.00

Smoky Chipotle Lamb Chop

$26.00

Sides

Rice

$4.99

French Fries

$3.99

Chips

$3.00

Guacamole

$5.50

Queso

$5.50

Pico

$3.00

Cilantro Lime Rice

$3.99

Black Beans

$3.99

Spinich

$4.00

Street Corn

$4.50

Mashed Potatoes

$4.00

NA Beverages

Drinks

Coke

$3.50

Diet Coke

$3.50

Sprite

$3.50

Cranberry

$4.00

Pineapple

$4.00

Tonic

$3.00

Lemonade

$4.00

Red Bull

$6.00

Bottle Water Fiji

$6.00

Bottle Water House

$4.00

Sweet Tea

$4.50

Oranje Juice

$4.00
All hours
Sunday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
MondayClosed
Tuesday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Wednesday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Thursday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Friday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Saturday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Restaurant info

Come in and enjoy!

Location

2310 Cascade Road, atlanta, GA 30311

Directions

Gallery
Main pic

