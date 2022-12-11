J.R Crickets -Cascade
2348 Cascade Road SW
Atlanta, GA 30311
Wings
Single Order (10 pc)
10pc wings, served with french fries OR celery & Ranch or Blue Cheese
Double Order (20 pc)
20pc wings, served with french fries OR celery & Ranch or Blue Cheese
Triple Order (30 pc)
30pc wings, served with french fries OR celery & Ranch or Blue Cheese
Party Order (50 pc)
50pc wings, served with french fries OR celery & Ranch or Blue Cheese
Value Order (70 pc)
70pc wings, served with french fries OR celery & Ranch or Blue Cheese
Century Order (100 pc)
100pc wings, served with french fries OR celery & Ranch or Blue Cheese
Party Wing Tray (150 pc) on (2) 18” platters
150pc wings, served with french fries OR celery & Ranch or Blue Cheese
Split Order
All Flats/Drums
5 Pc Wing w/Dressing
Grilled 10pc
Grilled 20pc
Appetizers
10pc Grilled Shrimp Skewer
10 medium shrimp on a skewer - cooked on the grill
Chicken Fingers
4 - 2oz Chicken Tenders
Chicken Fingers with Fries
4 - 2oz Chicken Tenders w/french fries
Buffalo Fingers
4 - 2oz Chicken Tenders w/wing sauce
Buffalo Fingers with Fries
4 - 2oz Chicken Tenders w/wing sauce and french fries
Catfish Nuggets
1/2 lb catfish nuggets
Cheese Sticks
6 - Italian breaded mozeralla cheese sticks
Fried Mushrooms - Half
9 - Garlic breaded mushrooms
Fried Mushrooms - Full
18 - Garlic breaded mushrooms
Popcorn Shrimp Basket
1/2 lb Popcorn shrimp and fries
Cricket Chips
6 oz Fried Potato Chips
$5 Whiting and Fries MONDAY ONLY
2 Pc Whiting And Fries
Seafood
Fisherman’s Feast
1pc Fish (Tilapia or Catfish), 5 shrimp, and 1/4 lb clam strips served with French Fries & cole slaw
Shrimp Platter
(10 pieces of shrimp (prepared fried or grilled), served with fries & cole slaw (make it buffalo style for .75) )
Catfish Platter
(2 pc of Catfish (prepared fried or grilled served with fries & cole slaw )
(2 pc of Tilapia (prepared fried or grilled served with fries & cole slaw )
Whiting Platter
(3 pc of Whiting (prepared fried served with fries & cole slaw )
Fish & Shrimp
1 pc fish & 5 shrimp served with fries & cole slaw )
Fried Clam Strips Platter
1/2 pound of fried clam strips, served with french fries & coleslaw
5 pc Shrimp
1pc Catfish
1pc Whiting
Buffalo Shrimp
Crablegs Platter
Crablegs Special
Whiting AYCE
1 Pc Whiting For AYCE
Fisherman's Feast Thursday Special
Flounder Platter
1pc Flounder
Sandwiches
Steak and Cheese
served with fries and a pickle spear
Chicken Philly
served with fries and a pickle spear
Chicken Finger Sub
served with fries and a pickle spear
Cricket Burger
served with fries and a pickle spear
Black and Blue Burger
served with fries and a pickle spear
Fried Fish Sandwich
served with fries and a pickle spear
Grilled Fish Sandwich
served with fries and a pickle spear
Fish Po' Boy
served with fries and a pickle spear
Shrimp Po' Boy
served with fries and a pickle spear
Turkey Burger
served with sweet potato fries and a pickle spear
Veggie Philly
served with sweet potato fries and a pickle spear
Chicken Wrap
served with sweet potato fries and a pickle spear
Buffalo Chicken Wrap
served with sweet potato fries and a pickle spear
Steak Wrap
served with sweet potato fries and a pickle spear
Chicken Ceasar Wrap
served with sweet potato fries and a pickle spear
Fish Wrap
served with sweet potato fries and a pickle spear
Grilled Veggie Wrap
served with sweet potato fries and a pickle spear
Grilled Chicken sandwich
Fried Chicken Sandwich
BBQ Pork Ribs
Rib Platter
6 Ribs, Fries, Slaw & Texas Toast
Ribs & Fingers
(3 chicken fingers, 3 ribs, with fries & cocktail sauce )
Ribs & Shrimp
(5 shrimp,3 ribs, with fries & cocktail sauce )
Ribs & Fish
(1pc fish, 3 ribs, with fries & tartar sauce )
Ribs Only
6 ribs
Full Slab
12 ribs
2 Slabs
2 Slabs
4 Slabs
4 Slabs