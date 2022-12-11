Restaurant header imageView gallery

J.R Crickets -Cascade

review star

No reviews yet

2348 Cascade Road SW

Atlanta, GA 30311

Order Again

Wings

Single Order (10 pc)

Single Order (10 pc)

$13.99

10pc wings, served with french fries OR celery & Ranch or Blue Cheese

Double Order (20 pc)

Double Order (20 pc)

$25.99

20pc wings, served with french fries OR celery & Ranch or Blue Cheese

Triple Order (30 pc)

Triple Order (30 pc)

$39.99

30pc wings, served with french fries OR celery & Ranch or Blue Cheese

Party Order (50 pc)

Party Order (50 pc)

$69.99

50pc wings, served with french fries OR celery & Ranch or Blue Cheese

Value Order (70 pc)

Value Order (70 pc)

$89.99

70pc wings, served with french fries OR celery & Ranch or Blue Cheese

Century Order (100 pc)

Century Order (100 pc)

$113.99

100pc wings, served with french fries OR celery & Ranch or Blue Cheese

Party Wing Tray (150 pc) on (2) 18” platters

Party Wing Tray (150 pc) on (2) 18” platters

$189.99

150pc wings, served with french fries OR celery & Ranch or Blue Cheese

Split Order

$0.99
All Flats/Drums

All Flats/Drums

$2.99
5 Pc Wing w/Dressing

5 Pc Wing w/Dressing

$7.88
Grilled 10pc

Grilled 10pc

$14.99
Grilled 20pc

Grilled 20pc

$26.99

Appetizers

10pc Grilled Shrimp Skewer

10pc Grilled Shrimp Skewer

$7.99

10 medium shrimp on a skewer - cooked on the grill

Chicken Fingers

Chicken Fingers

$9.79

4 - 2oz Chicken Tenders

Chicken Fingers with Fries

Chicken Fingers with Fries

$10.79

4 - 2oz Chicken Tenders w/french fries

Buffalo Fingers

Buffalo Fingers

$9.99

4 - 2oz Chicken Tenders w/wing sauce

Buffalo Fingers with Fries

Buffalo Fingers with Fries

$10.99

4 - 2oz Chicken Tenders w/wing sauce and french fries

Catfish Nuggets

Catfish Nuggets

$9.99

1/2 lb catfish nuggets

Cheese Sticks

Cheese Sticks

$7.99

6 - Italian breaded mozeralla cheese sticks

Fried Mushrooms - Half

Fried Mushrooms - Half

$4.99

9 - Garlic breaded mushrooms

Fried Mushrooms - Full

Fried Mushrooms - Full

$8.99

18 - Garlic breaded mushrooms

Popcorn Shrimp Basket

Popcorn Shrimp Basket

$7.99

1/2 lb Popcorn shrimp and fries

Cricket Chips

Cricket Chips

$3.65

6 oz Fried Potato Chips

$5 Whiting and Fries MONDAY ONLY

$5.00
2 Pc Whiting And Fries

2 Pc Whiting And Fries

$6.29

Seafood

Fisherman’s Feast

Fisherman’s Feast

$17.59

1pc Fish (Tilapia or Catfish), 5 shrimp, and 1/4 lb clam strips served with French Fries & cole slaw

Shrimp Platter

Shrimp Platter

$13.59

(10 pieces of shrimp (prepared fried or grilled), served with fries & cole slaw (make it buffalo style for .75) )

Catfish Platter

Catfish Platter

$13.59

(2 pc of Catfish (prepared fried or grilled served with fries & cole slaw )

None

None

(2 pc of Tilapia (prepared fried or grilled served with fries & cole slaw )

Whiting Platter

Whiting Platter

$13.59

(3 pc of Whiting (prepared fried served with fries & cole slaw )

Fish & Shrimp

Fish & Shrimp

$13.59

1 pc fish & 5 shrimp served with fries & cole slaw )

Fried Clam Strips Platter

Fried Clam Strips Platter

$10.99

1/2 pound of fried clam strips, served with french fries & coleslaw

5 pc Shrimp

5 pc Shrimp

$6.29
1pc Catfish

1pc Catfish

$4.79
None

None

1pc Whiting

1pc Whiting

$3.99
Buffalo Shrimp

Buffalo Shrimp

$14.59
Crablegs Platter

Crablegs Platter

$12.99Out of stock
Crablegs Special

Crablegs Special

$10.99Out of stock
Whiting AYCE

Whiting AYCE

$15.00
1 Pc Whiting For AYCE

1 Pc Whiting For AYCE

Fisherman's Feast Thursday Special

Fisherman's Feast Thursday Special

$15.00

Flounder Platter

$13.59

1pc Flounder

$4.79

Sandwiches

Steak and Cheese

Steak and Cheese

$11.99

served with fries and a pickle spear

Chicken Philly

Chicken Philly

$11.99

served with fries and a pickle spear

Chicken Finger Sub

Chicken Finger Sub

$11.99

served with fries and a pickle spear

Cricket Burger

Cricket Burger

$11.99

served with fries and a pickle spear

Black and Blue Burger

Black and Blue Burger

$11.99

served with fries and a pickle spear

Fried Fish Sandwich

Fried Fish Sandwich

$11.99

served with fries and a pickle spear

Grilled Fish Sandwich

Grilled Fish Sandwich

$11.99

served with fries and a pickle spear

Fish Po' Boy

Fish Po' Boy

$11.29

served with fries and a pickle spear

Shrimp Po' Boy

Shrimp Po' Boy

$11.29

served with fries and a pickle spear

Turkey Burger

Turkey Burger

$11.99

served with sweet potato fries and a pickle spear

Veggie Philly

Veggie Philly

$11.99

served with sweet potato fries and a pickle spear

Chicken Wrap

Chicken Wrap

$12.99

served with sweet potato fries and a pickle spear

Buffalo Chicken Wrap

Buffalo Chicken Wrap

$13.99

served with sweet potato fries and a pickle spear

Steak Wrap

Steak Wrap

$12.99

served with sweet potato fries and a pickle spear

Chicken Ceasar Wrap

Chicken Ceasar Wrap

$12.99

served with sweet potato fries and a pickle spear

Fish Wrap

Fish Wrap

$12.99

served with sweet potato fries and a pickle spear

Grilled Veggie Wrap

Grilled Veggie Wrap

$11.99

served with sweet potato fries and a pickle spear

Grilled Chicken sandwich

Grilled Chicken sandwich

$11.99
Fried Chicken Sandwich

Fried Chicken Sandwich

$11.99

BBQ Pork Ribs

Rib Platter

Rib Platter

$17.99

6 Ribs, Fries, Slaw & Texas Toast

Ribs & Fingers

Ribs & Fingers

$15.69

(3 chicken fingers, 3 ribs, with fries & cocktail sauce )

Ribs & Shrimp

Ribs & Shrimp

$15.69

(5 shrimp,3 ribs, with fries & cocktail sauce )

Ribs & Fish

Ribs & Fish

$15.69

(1pc fish, 3 ribs, with fries & tartar sauce )

Ribs Only

Ribs Only

$13.99

6 ribs

Full Slab

Full Slab

$24.99

12 ribs

2 Slabs

2 Slabs

$49.99

2 Slabs

4 Slabs

4 Slabs

$94.99

4 Slabs

Add 3 Ribs

$7.99

Salad

Tossed Salad

Tossed Salad

$7.99
Caesar Salad

Caesar Salad

$8.99

Dessert

Chocolate Chip Cookie

Chocolate Chip Cookie

$1.25
Snicker Doodle Cookie