Seafood
Steakhouses

Bay House [oyster bar & restaurant]

6 Sassafrass Pier

Erie, PA 16507

Order Again

Oyster Bar

FRESH OYSTERS // Variety of fresh oysters on the half shell available by the half or full dozen.SEAFOOD FEATURESHouse Seafood selections are featured at Market Price.

Shrimp Cocktail

$19.00

Gold Coast Shrimp, Chopped Romaine, Cucumber, House Cocktail Sauce & Lemon

Spicy Tuna Volcano Roll 1014

$22.00

Curry Jerk Sweet Potato Sushi 1119

$20.00

Monk Fish Osso Bucco 1119

$35.00

Starters

Bread & Butter

Cajun Shrimp & White Cheddar Grits

$19.00

Crab Cakes

$16.00

// mini crab cakes topped with a roasted corn sherry cream sauce

Fried Oysters

$19.00

// lightly breaded & fried with hot sauce, sautéed spinach & feta

Lobster Ravioli

$19.00

Lobster Seafood Dip

$19.00

// creamy lobster, crab & shrimp dip served with toasted flatbreads

Mussels

$18.00

// white wine, tarragon cream sauce with herbed focaccia bread

Oysters Rockefeller

$24.00

Tuna Poke Nachos

$21.00

// ginger teriyaki glaze, avocado, pickled red onion, sliced jalapeño, red & green aiolis, queso fresco, fried wonton chips

Wild Mushroom & Short Rib Ravioli

$21.00

// wild mushroom & ricotta filled ravioli topped with braised short rib, wild mushrooms, shaved parmesan & a red wine demi glace

Pork Belly Burnt Ends 1111

$19.00

Scallops Corn Hash 1116

$21.00

Soups & Salads

Bay House Chowder

$8.00

// clam, shrimp, mussels & corn

French Onion Soup

$10.00

Caesar Salad

$9.00

// romaine, crouton & shaved parmesan tossed in caesar dressing

Candied Pecan & Pear Salad

$13.00

Entrees

Our Wood-Fired Argentine Grill is a solid fuel adjustable grill. This allows uniform grilling & will give a slightly smoky flavor which complements the unique cooking style & our menu.

Basil Cream Fettuccine

$24.00

// shallots, blistered baby sweet tomatoes & grilled asparagus in a basil cream sauce with shaved parmesan; served with herbed focaccia bread

Black & White Kobe Burger

$23.00

// argentinian grilled Kobe burger, wild mushroom ragu, house baked sesame bun, roasted tomato & garlic aioli, swiss cheese & arugula with house-cut seasoned french fries

Blackened Salmon

$29.00

Chicken Marquette

$22.00

// all natural chicken sautéed in a leek, artichoke heart, wild mushroom medley white wine sauce with garlic herb mashed potatoes

Delmonico

$53.00

// thick cut delmonico grilled Argentinian style with house-cut seasoned french fries & red chimmichurri aioli

Filet Mignon

$47.00

// angus reserve cut grilled Argentinian style topped with herbed garlic butter with grilled asparagus & choice of garlic herb potato croquettes or baked potato

Halibut

$34.00

// pan seared Norwegian aukra salmon with an olive & pine nut relish with Argentinian grilled summer squash & blistered tomatoes

Lobster Macaroni & Cheese

$36.00

// argentinian grilled lobster tail with garlic herb butter finish, housemade smoked cheddar beer cheese, cavatappi pasta, white truffle oil panko crunch topped with fresh chive

Lobster Risotto

$37.00

Manhattan Cut Strip Steak

$44.00

Pasta Rigate

$22.00

Seafood Pappardelle

$29.00

// herbed pappardelle pasta, bay scallops, mussels & shrimp in a spicy arrabiata sauce served with herbed focaccia bread

Short Rib

$28.00

Szechuan Tuna Tataki

$25.00

// peppercorn Seared Ahi Tuna with grilled bok choy, sambal aioli & poke dipping sauce with wonton crisps

Tomahawk of Pork

$38.00

Top Sirloin Medallions

$32.00

Veal Osso Bucco

$34.00

// braised veal shanks with a mushroom & shallot wine sauce with herb mashed potatoes & green beans

Bone-In Stripe Steak

$44.00

// angus reserve bone-in cut grilled Argentinian style topped with herbed garlic butter with grilled asparagus & choice of garlic herb potato croquettes or baked potato

A La Carte

Side Dishes // Servings for Two

SD Baked Potato

$6.00

// with butter, sour cream & chive

SD Brown Butter Green Beans

$8.00

// with Toasted Pistachios

SD Garlic Herb Mashed Potatoes

$7.00

SD Honey Glazed Carrots

$5.00

SIG Argentine Grilled Asparagus

$13.00

SIG Garlic Herb Mashed Potatoes

$12.00

SIG Garlic Herb Potato Croquettes

$11.00

SIG House-Cut Seasoned French Fries

$9.00

// with Sriracha Ketchup, Red & Green Chile Aiolis

SIG Lobster Mac & Cheese

$19.00

SIG Seafood Mashed Potatoes

$16.00

Bay House Brownie

$9.00

Housemade Carrot Cake

$9.00

Berry Cheesecake

$9.00

Italian Creme Cake

$9.00Out of stock

Ultimate Chocolate Cake

$9.00Out of stock

Boston Cream Cake 1102

$9.00

4oz Lobster Tail

$25.00

Argentine Grilled Chicken

$6.00

Argentine Grilled Salmon

$12.00

Argentine Grilled Shrimp

$9.00

Black Peppercorn Crusted

$4.00

Cognac Pepper Cream Sauce

$3.00

Crab Butter

$7.00

Herbed Garlic Butter

$2.00

Red Wine Demi Glace

$3.00

Smoked Sauteed Onions

$5.00

Wild Mushroom Medley

$8.00

Kids

Boneless Wings & Fries

$8.00

Fettuccine Marinara

$8.00

Private Party

John Russell Me & Julio

$6.50

// made with sterling hops, a hybrid of chech saaz and american cascade hops, creating a hint of hop flavor to a refreshing gold crisp lager.

John Russell The Other Guy

$5.50Out of stock

Manhattan Bourbon

$2.00

Pornstar Martini

$12.00

Mango Margarita

$12.00

SM Robert Hall Cabernet Sauv

$9.00

LG Robert Hall Cabernet Sauv

$13.00

BTL Robert Hall Cabernet Sauv

$28.00

SM House Cabernet Sauv

$9.00

LG House Cabernet Sauv

$13.00

SM Bogle Pinot Noir

$7.00

LG Bogle Pinot Noir

$11.00

SM House Sauvignon Blanc

$7.00

LG House Sauvignon Blanc

$11.00

BTL House Sauvignon Blanc

$23.00

LG House Chardonnay

$11.00

SM House Chardonnay

$7.00
All hours
SundayClosed
MondayClosed
Tuesday4:00 am - 3:59 am
Wednesday4:00 am - 3:59 am
Thursday4:00 am - 3:59 am
Friday4:00 am - 3:59 am
Saturday4:00 am - 3:59 am
Location

6 Sassafrass Pier, Erie, PA 16507

