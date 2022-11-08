  • Home
  • /
  • Pearland
  • /
  • Baytown Seafood Restaurant - 2102 Broadway Street
Restaurant header imageView gallery

Baytown Seafood Restaurant 2102 Broadway Street

review star

No reviews yet

2102 Broadway Street

Pearland, TX 77581

Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant

phone icon

Call

clock icon

Hours

waypoint sign icon

Directions

gift icon

Gift Cards

Order Again

Popular Items

2 Fish 6 Shrimp
Grilled Salmon
12 shrimp

Appetizers

15 large boiled shrimp

$14.99

American shrimp coctail

$9.99
boudin balls

boudin balls

$8.99

buffalo wings

$9.99

calamari

$9.99

cheddar jalapeno

$8.99

cheese stick

$8.99

corn nugget

$7.99

egg rolls

$8.99

fried alligator

$10.99

Fried pickle

$7.99

Hush puppies

$4.99
mexican shrimp coctail

mexican shrimp coctail

$9.99

Fried Okra

$6.99

Soup

served w steam ricce

medium gumbo

$7.99

large gumbo

$10.99

caldo de marisco

$10.99

shrimp etoufee

$11.99

Craw etoufee

$12.99

Burger

Comes with Fries.

Hamburger

$9.99

Comes with Fries.

Cheeseburger

$10.99

Comes with Fries.

double meat burger

$12.99

Comes with Fries.

double meat cheese burger

$13.99

Comes with Fries.

Steak

Served w Fries and salad

chicken fried steak

$11.99

Comes with Fries and Salad.

t-bone 14 oz

$25.99

Salads

boiled shrimp salad

$11.99

grilled chicken salad

$12.99
grilled shrimp salad

grilled shrimp salad

$12.99

Boiled & Crab

cajun boiled shrimp

$13.99

served w corn & salad

snow crab

$45.99

served w fries & salad

3 soft shell crab

$29.99

Comes with Fries and Salad.

3 crab cake

$19.99

Comes with Fries and Salad.

3 stuffed crab

$19.99

Comes with Fries and Salad.

Shrimp

Comes with Fries and Salad.

6 shrimp

$9.99

Comes with Fries and Salad.

9 shrimp

$11.99

Comes with Fries and Salad.

12 shrimp

$14.99

Comes with Fries and Salad.

15 shrimp

$16.99

Comes with Fries and Salad.

popcorn shrimp

$11.99

Comes with Fries and Salad.

9 coconut shrimp

$13.99

Comes with Fries and Salad.

6 coconut shrimp

$10.99

Comes with Fries and Salad.

6 Stuffed Shrimp

$15.99

Comes with Fries and Salad.

6 jumbo shrimp

$10.99

Comes with Fries and Salad.

9 jumbo shrimp

$13.99

Comes with Fries and Salad.

12 jumbo shrimp

$16.99

Comes with Fries and Salad.

15 jumbo shrimp

$19.99

Comes with Fries and Salad.

20 shrimp

$22.99

Comes with Fries and Salad.

20 jumbo shrimp

$25.99

Comes with Fries and Salad.

12 coconut shrimp

$15.99

Comes with Fries and Salad.

Fish

Comes with Fries and Salad.

2 catfish

$8.99

Comes with Fries and Salad.

3 catfish

$11.99

Comes with Fries and Salad.

4 catfish

$14.99

Comes with Fries and Salad.

5 catfish

$16.99

Comes with Fries and Salad.

6 catfish

$17.99

Comes with Fries and Salad.

2 red fish

$8.99

Comes with Fries and Salad.

3 red fish

$11.99

Comes with Fries and Salad.

4 red fish

$14.99

Comes with Fries and Salad.

5 red fish

$16.99

Comes with Fries and Salad.

6 red fish

$17.99

Comes with Fries and Salad.

Oyster

6 Oysters

$10.99

Comes with Fries and Salad.

9 oyst

$13.99

Comes with Fries and Salad.

12 oyst

$16.99

Comes with Fries and Salad.

15 oyst

$19.99

Comes with Fries and Salad.

Scallop

Comes with Fries and Salad.

6 scallop

$10.99

Comes with Fries and Salad.

9 scallop

$13.99

Comes with Fries and Salad.

15 scallop

$19.99

Comes with Fries and Salad.

Whole Fish

Comes with Fries and Salad.

Fr whole Cat

$22.99

Comes with Fries and Salad.

Fr whole Tilapia

$22.99

Comes with Fries and Salad.

Fr whole Snapper

Fr whole Snapper

$22.99

Comes with Fries and Salad.

Fr whole Flounder

$23.99

Comes with Fries and Salad.

Fried Seafood Combo

Comes with Fries and Salad.
Specials

Specials

$23.99

Comes with Fries and Salad.

Fried Crawfish Tail

$12.99

Comes with Fries and Salad.

1 Fish 5 Coconut Shrimp

$12.99

Comes with Fries and Salad.

1 Fish 6 Shrimp

$11.99

Comes with Fries and Salad.

1 Fish 6 Oysters

$12.99

Comes with Fries and Salad.

1 Fish 6 scallop

$12.99

Comes with Fries and Salad.

6 Shrimp 6 Oysters

$14.99

Comes with Fries and Salad.

6 Shrimp 6 Scallop

$14.99

Comes with Fries and Salad.

2 Fish 6 Shrimp

2 Fish 6 Shrimp

$13.99

Comes with Fries and Salad.

2 Fish 6 Oysters

$14.99

Comes with Fries and Salad.

1 Stuffed Crab 6 Shrimp

$13.99

Comes with Fries and Salad.

1 Stuffed Crab 6 Oysters

$14.99

Comes with Fries and Salad.

1 Fish 6 Shrimp 6 Crawfish Tail

$14.99

Comes with Fries and Salad.

1 Fish 5 Shrimp 5 Oysters

$16.99

Comes with Fries and Salad.

2 Fish 5 Shrimp 5 Oysters

$18.99

Comes with Fries and Salad.

1 Stuffed Crab 6 Shrimp 9 Crawfish Tail

$15.99

Comes with Fries and Salad.

1 Stuffed Crab 5 Shrimp 5 Oysters

$18.99

Comes with Fries and Salad.

10 Shrimp 10 Oysters 10 Crawfish Tail

$26.99

Comes with Fries and Salad.

9 Shrimp 9 Oysters 6 Scallops

$27.99

Comes with Fries and Salad.

2 catfish 9 shrimp

$16.99

9 Shrimp 9 Oyster

$22.99

6 Shrimp 6 Crawfish Tail

$13.99

2 Fish 5 coconut shrimp

$16.99

Poboy sandwich

Comes with Fries.

popcorn shrimp poboy

$11.99

Comes with Fries.

Catfish poboy

$11.99

Comes with Fries.

Shrimp poboy

$11.99

Comes with Fries.

Oyster poboy

$12.99

Comes with Fries.

Crawfish Tail poboy

$12.99

Comes with Fries.

Grilled Chicken poboy

$12.99

Comes with Fries.

Grilled Shrimp Poboy

$12.99

Comes with Fries.

Seafood poboy

$14.99

Comes with Fries.

Thai Cuisine

Fried Rice

Fried Rice

$8.99
Pad Thai

Pad Thai

$13.99

Stir Fried Vegetable

$13.99

Grilled Platters

served w Fried rice, Steam vegetables & salad

Grilled Chicken

$11.99

served w Fried rice, Steam vegetables & salad

Grilled 6 Shrimp

$11.99

served w Fried rice, Steam vegetables & salad

Grilled 10 Shrimp

Grilled 10 Shrimp

$15.99

served w Fried rice, Steam vegetables & salad

Grilled Catfish

$16.99

served w Fried rice, Steam vegetables & salad

Grilled Tuna

$16.99

served w Fried rice, Steam vegetables & salad

Grilled Mahi

$16.99

served w Fried rice, Steam vegetables & salad

Grilled Snapper

$16.99

served w Fried rice, Steam vegetables & salad

Grilled Salmon

Grilled Salmon

$16.99

served w Fried rice, Steam vegetables & salad

Grilled 6 Bacon Shrimp

$16.99

served w Fried rice, Steam vegetables & salad

Grilled Flounder

$16.99

served w Fried rice, Steam vegetables & salad

Grilled 10 Scallops

$16.99

served w Fried rice, Steam vegetables & salad

Grilled Catfish w/ 4 Shrimp

$19.99

served w Fried rice, Steam vegetables & salad

Grilled Stuffed Flounder

$19.99

served w Fried rice, Steam vegetables & salad

Grilled Stuffed Salmon

$19.99

served w Fried rice, Steam vegetables & salad

Grilled 6 Shrimp & 6 Scallops

$18.99

served w Fried rice, Steam vegetables & salad

Grilled Seafood

$21.99

served w Fried rice, Steam vegetables & salad

Grilled Snapper W Shrimp Etoufee sauce

Grilled Snapper W Shrimp Etoufee sauce

$19.99

served w Fried rice, Steam vegetables & salad

Grilled Snapper w 3 shrimp

$19.99

Fried Family

served w fries & salad

10 catfish

$29.99

Comes with Fries and Salad.

20 catfish

$55.99

Comes with Fries and Salad.

30 shrimp

$30.99

Comes with Fries and Salad.

30 butterfly shrimp

$36.99

Comes with Fries and Salad.

40 shrimp

$39.99

Comes with Fries and Salad.

40 butterfly shrimp

$45.99

Comes with Fries and Salad.

60 shrimp

$50.99

Comes with Fries and Salad.

40 oysters

$45.99

Comes with Fries and Salad.

60 butterfly shrimp

$59.99

Comes with Fries and Salad.

Family seafood

$43.99

Kid meal

served w fries

Gr cheese

$8.99

served w fries

Chicken Nugget

$8.99

served w fries

Chicken Tender

$8.99

served w fries

4 Shrimp

$7.99

served w fries

Grilled 4 Shrimp

$7.99

served w fries

Fish Nugget

$8.99

served w fries

1 Fish 3 Shrimp

$8.99

served w fries

Kids Popcorn Shrimp

$8.99

served w fries

Dessert

Cheese cake

Cheese cake

$6.99

Apple pie

$6.99

pecan pie

$6.99

lemon pie

$6.99

N/A Beverages

Unsweet Tea

$2.99

Sweet Tea

$2.99

Coke

$2.99

Diet Coke

$2.99

Pink Lemonade

$2.99

Dr. Pepper

$2.99

Root Beer

$2.99

Coke Zero

$2.99

Bottle Soda

$2.99

Bottle Water

$1.99

Topo Chico

$1.99

Sprite

$2.99
All hours
Sunday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Monday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Tuesday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Wednesday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Thursday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Friday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Saturday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Restaurant info

Come in and enjoy!

Location

2102 Broadway Street, Pearland, TX 77581

Directions

Gallery
Consumer pic
Banner pic
Main pic

Similar restaurants in your area

Portara - 2740 Broadway St
orange starNo Reviews
2740 Broadway St Pearland, TX 77581
View restaurantnext
King's Biergarten and Restaurant - Pearland
orange starNo Reviews
1329 East Broadway Pearland, TX 77581
View restaurantnext
Killen's Steakhouse Pearland
orange starNo Reviews
--6425 Broadway Pearland, TX 77581
View restaurantnext
Good Vibes Burgers and Brews - Pearland
orange star4.2 • 164
1329 Broadway St Pearland, TX 77581
View restaurantnext
Killen's Barbecue Pearland - 3613 Broadway
orange starNo Reviews
3613 Broadway Pearland, TX 77581
View restaurantnext
Killen’s Burgers Pearland - 2804 S Main St
orange starNo Reviews
2804 S Main St Pearland, TX 77581
View restaurantnext

Popular restaurants in Pearland

Pena's Donut Heaven & Grill - 11601 Shadow Creek Parkway - Pearland TX 77584 - 713-340-3231
orange star4.6 • 6,669
11601 Shadow Creek Pkwy Pearland, TX 77584
View restaurantnext
Salata - F - 047 - Pearland
orange star4.6 • 2,223
2810 Business Center Drive Pearland, TX 77584
View restaurantnext
BB's Tex-Orleans
orange star4.1 • 1,708
9719 W Broadway Pearland, TX 77584
View restaurantnext
Salata - C - 071 - Pearland East
orange star4.7 • 1,301
2570 pearland parkway Pearland, TX 77581
View restaurantnext
Good Vibes Burgers and Brews - Pearland
orange star4.2 • 164
1329 Broadway St Pearland, TX 77581
View restaurantnext
Search popular restaurants
Map
More near Pearland
Friendswood
review star
Avg 4.7 (16 restaurants)
Webster
review star
Avg 4.6 (18 restaurants)
Pasadena
review star
Avg 4.3 (15 restaurants)
League City
review star
Avg 4.5 (16 restaurants)
Deer Park
review star
Avg 4.2 (4 restaurants)
Seabrook
review star
Avg 4.1 (7 restaurants)
Kemah
review star
Avg 4.5 (7 restaurants)
Bellaire
review star
Avg 4.6 (12 restaurants)
Missouri City
review star
Avg 4.2 (14 restaurants)
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston