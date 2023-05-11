  • Home
Stella's Fresh Brunch 3115 Dixie Farm Rd, Ste 117

No reviews yet

3115 Dixie Farm Rd, Ste 117

Pearland, TX 77581

Popular Items

On the Fence Benedict

$16.00

Biscuits & Gravy

$14.00

Chicken & Waffle

$15.00

Main Menu

Pancakes

Buttermilk Pancakes

$11.00

Carrot Cake Pancakes

$12.00

Lemon Blueberry Ricotta Pancakes

$12.00

Pecan Pancakes

$12.00

French Toast

Classic French Toast

$12.00

Nutella & Banana Stuffed French Toast

$14.00

Cannoli Stuffed French Toast

$14.00

Desayuno

Migas

$11.00

Huevos Rancheros

$14.00

Tacos

$12.00

Burrito

$12.00

Benedicts

Traditional Benedict

$13.00

Crab Cake Benedict

$18.00

Smoked Salmon

$16.00

Southern Benedict

$14.00

Cali Benedict

$15.00

Reuben Benedict

$16.00

On the Fence Benedict

$16.00

Omelets

Egg White Omelet

$14.00

Veggie Omelet

$13.00

Meat Omelet

$14.00

Supremo Omelet

$14.00

BYO Omelet

$11.00

The Classics

The Usual

$12.00

Quiche of the Day

$11.00

Avocado Toast

$11.00

Mixed Berry Waffle

$13.00

Chicken & Waffle

$15.00

Biscuits & Gravy

$14.00

Southwest Hash

$14.00

Bagel Breakfast Sandwich

$12.00

Yogurt Bowl

$12.00

Chicken Fried Steak & Egg

$15.00

Burgers & Sandwiches

Basic Cheeseburger

Basic Cheeseburger

$12.00

Turkey Avocado Sandwich

$12.00
Reuben Sandwich

Reuben Sandwich

$14.00

Chicken Salad Sandwich

$12.00
The BLTA

The BLTA

$12.00

Lunch Bunch

Cobb Salad

$13.00

Berry Salad

$13.00

Southwest Salad

$13.00

Chicken Monterrey

$16.00

Oven Roasted Salmon

$20.00

Sides

Bacon

$5.00

Canadian Bacon

$5.00

Chorizo

$5.00

Sausage

$5.00

Cranberry Chicken Sausage

$5.00

Toast

$1.50

One Egg

$2.00

Two Eggs

$3.50

One Taco

$3.50

One Pancake

$3.75

Hash Browns

$3.50

Grits

$3.50

Side Fruit

$4.50

Side Grilled Chicken

$6.00

One Waffle

$7.00

Desserts

Lemon Meringue Pie Slice

$6.00

Chocolate Meringue Pie Slice

$6.00

Apple Pie Slice

$6.00

Side Sauces

Sd Regular Hollandaise

$0.99

Sd 1000 Island Hollandaise

$0.99

Sd Chipotle Hollandaise

$0.99

Sd Salsa Tomatillo

$0.99

Sd Salsa Ranchero

$0.99

Sd Ranch

$0.99

NA Beverages

Drip Coffee

Texas Pecan Drip Coffee

$3.75

Regular Drip Coffee

$3.50

Decaf Drip Coffee

$3.50

Specialty Coffee

Espresso

$3.00

Macchiato

$5.50

Americano

$3.00

Cappuccino

$4.50

Flat White

$4.50

Latte

$5.00

Mocha

$5.50

Hot Chocolate

$5.00

Cafe Au Lait

$4.00

Red Eye

$4.00

Tea

Sweet Tea

$2.99

Unsweet Tea

$2.99

English Breakfast Tea

$2.99

Earl Grey Tea

$2.99

Mint Tea

$2.99

Jasmine Tea

$2.99

Raspberry Tea

$2.99

Cardamom tea

$2.99

Chai Spice Tea

$2.99

Fountain

Water

Pepsi

$3.29

Diet Pepsi

$3.29

Pepsi Zero

$3.29

Sierra Mist

$3.29

Mountain Dew

$3.29

Raspberry Iced Tea

$3.29

Lemonade

$3.29

Dr. Pepper

$3.29

Juice

GLASS Fresh-Squeezed Orange Juice

$4.00

GLASS Apple Juice

$3.00

GLASS Cranberry Juice

$3.00

GLASS Tropicana Orange Juice

$3.00

GLASS Pineapple Juice

$3.00

Milk

GLASS 2% Milk

$3.00

GLASS Whole Milk

$3.00

GLASS Chocolate Milk

$3.00

GLASS Oat Milk

$4.00

GLASS Almond Milk

$4.00

Drinks

Cocktails

Mimosa

$6.00+

Mimosa Flight

$24.00

Grey 75

$9.00Out of stock

Peanut Butter & Jelly Old Fashioned

$11.00

Buenos Días

$11.00

Boozy Cereal Milk

$8.00

Lavender Lemon Drop

$12.00

Jalapeño Mule

$9.00

Nutty Irishmnan

$12.00

Watermelon Cucumber Martini

$12.00

Beermosa

$7.00

Limoncello Bubbles

$8.00

Sunrise Sangria

$7.00+

Bottled Beer & Hard Seltzer

Blue Moon

$5.50

Michelob Ultra

$5.00

Miller Lite

$4.50

Stella Artois

$5.50

White Claw Cherry

$4.00

White Clack Mango

$4.00

Wine

Brut Veuve de Paris

$5.00+

Prosecco Luna Nuda

$10.00+

Moscato Ceretto

$10.00+

Pinot Grigio Three Pear

$5.00+

Sauvignon Blanc Joel Gott

$5.00+

Chardonnay Coppola

$7.00+

Pinot Noir Elouan

$7.00+

Cabernet Joel Gott

$7.00+

Liquor

Hendricks

$8.00

Kahlua

$7.00

Bailey's

$7.00

Frangelico

$7.00

Chocolate

$7.00

Gran Marnier

$7.00

Rumchata

$6.00

Bacardi

$7.00

Hornitos

$6.00

Svedka

$5.50

Deep Eddy's Lemon

$6.00

Tito's

$7.00

Jack Daniels

$6.00

Makers Mark

$8.00

Jameson

$9.00

Skrewball

$8.00

Kid's Menu

Kid's Meals

Kid's Pancake

$7.00

Kid's French Toast

$7.00

Kid's Waffle

$7.00

Kid's Quesadilla

$7.00

Kid's Mac n' Cheese

$7.00

Kid's Grilled Cheese

$7.00

Kid's Breakfast Plate

$7.00
All hours
Sunday6:30 am - 3:30 am
Monday6:30 am - 3:30 am
Tuesday6:30 am - 3:30 am
Wednesday6:30 am - 3:30 am
Thursday6:30 am - 3:30 am
Friday6:30 am - 3:30 am
Saturday6:30 am - 3:30 am
Restaurant info

We are a breakfast and lunch restaurant in Pearland. Our menu features a wide variety of mouthwatering dishes, from classic brunch staples like pancakes and eggs Benedict to more unique options like avocado toast and breakfast burritos. Whether you're in the mood for something sweet or savory, we've got you covered. Pair your meal with one of our delicious cocktails, a refreshing glass of wine, or a specialty coffee drink from our bar. When the weather is nice, be sure to grab a table on our patio, where you can enjoy your meal in the fresh air and sunshine. Come join us for brunch at our restaurant and experience the perfect combination of delicious food, refreshing drinks, and a fun yet relaxing atmosphere.

Location

3115 Dixie Farm Rd, Ste 117, Pearland, TX 77581

Directions

