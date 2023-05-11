Stella's Fresh Brunch 3115 Dixie Farm Rd, Ste 117

Restaurant info

We are a breakfast and lunch restaurant in Pearland. Our menu features a wide variety of mouthwatering dishes, from classic brunch staples like pancakes and eggs Benedict to more unique options like avocado toast and breakfast burritos. Whether you're in the mood for something sweet or savory, we've got you covered. Pair your meal with one of our delicious cocktails, a refreshing glass of wine, or a specialty coffee drink from our bar. When the weather is nice, be sure to grab a table on our patio, where you can enjoy your meal in the fresh air and sunshine. Come join us for brunch at our restaurant and experience the perfect combination of delicious food, refreshing drinks, and a fun yet relaxing atmosphere.