Baytown Thai - Baytown
No reviews yet
Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant
All hours
|Sunday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
|Monday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
|Tuesday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
|Wednesday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
|Thursday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
|Friday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
|Saturday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
Restaurant info
Come in and enjoy!
Location
5623 Garth Rd #130, Baytown, TX 77521
Gallery
Similar restaurants in your area
Sports bar & eatery with specialty chicken wings & other pub grub, plus event nights
No Reviews
5003 Garth Rd Baytown, TX 77521
View restaurant