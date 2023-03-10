Restaurant header imageView gallery

Bella Sera - Copperas Cove

review star

No reviews yet

609 E US-190

Copperas Cove, TX 76522

Popular Items

Homemade Bread

Regular Menu

APPETIZERS

Garlic Bread

$3.99

Homemade Bread

$4.99

garlic cheese & tomato

Fried Cheese Sticks (6)

$8.99

Fried Calamari

$10.99

Fried Shrimp

$9.99

Frito Mix

$11.99

shrimp, calamari and cheese sticks

Sliced Italian Sausage

$8.99

Mozzarella Caprise

$8.99

Fresh Fried Mushrooms

$9.99

Mussels Marinara

$9.99

garlic, basil in marinara sauce

SOUPS

Minestrone

$5.99

Pasta Fagioli

$5.99

Soup of the Day

$4.99

SALADS

Tossed Salad

$3.99

Bella Sera Salad

$7.99

lettuce, mozzarella cheese, olives, mushrooms and tomatoes

Caesar Salad

$7.99

Anitpasto Salad

$10.99

lettuce, ham, salami, provolone, tomatoes and peppers

Nicks Salad

$8.99

lettuce, tomatoes, black olives, mozzarella cheese, mushrooms, red peppers, garlic with olive oil & lemon dressing

STEAK SPECIALTIES

Rib Eye Marsala

$23.99

With marsala sauce and mushrooms over spaghetti pasta

Rib Eye Ortollana

$23.99

With mushrooms, capers, sundried tomatoes, garlic basil, scallions and sherry wine sauce over spaghetti pasta

HOMEMADE BAKED PASTAS

Pasta Sampler

$11.99

lasagna, manicotti and cannelloni

Lasagna

$11.99

layers of meat, ricotta cheese and pasta, baked in tomato sauce and mozzarella cheese

Cannelloni

$11.99

pasta crepes stuffed with ricotta, meat and spinach

Cannelloni Alfredo

$11.99

baked in our special cream sauce with parmigiana cheese

Manicotti

$11.99

fresh pasta crepes filled with ricotta cheese, baked in tomato sauce and mozzarella

Cheese Ravioli

$11.99

pasta shells filled with ricotta cheese, baked in tomato sauce and mozzarella

Baked Ziti

$11.99

fresh tubular pasta baked in tomato sauce with ricotta and mozzarella cheese

Baked Tortellini

$11.99

cheese-filled pasta baked in tomato sauce and mozzarella cheese

Eggplant Parmigiana

$11.99

fresh eggplant baked in tomato sauce and mozzarella cheese

Eggplant Rollatini

$11.99

fresh eggplant stuffed with ricotta, baked in tomato sauce and mozzarella cheese

PASTA SPECIALITIES

Sausage Pasta

$11.99

with your choice of spaghetti or ziti

Tomato Sauce Pasta

$10.99

with your choice of spaghetti or ziti

Meat Sauce Pasta

$11.99

with your choice of spaghetti or ziti

Meatballs Pasta

$11.99

with your choice of spaghetti or ziti

Mushrooms Pasta

$11.99

Linguini with Clam Sauce

$13.99

red or white

Linguini with Mushrooms

$12.99

garlic and oil

Fettucini Alfredo

$12.99

fettuccini pasta sauteed in our special creamy alfredo sauce

Fettucini Alfredo with Chicken

$14.99

Fettucini Carbonara

$14.99

mushrooms sautéed in our special creamy alfredo sauce

Tortellini Ala Panna

$12.99

cheese filled pasta sautéed in our special creamy pink sauce.

Tortellini Michaelangelo

$12.99

cheese filled pasta with mushrooms & scallions in our special creamy alfredo sauce

Ziti Pomodoro

$12.99

ziti pasta sautéed with fresh diced tomato, garlic, basil, olive oil, scallion in a light marinara and sherry wine sauce.

HOT SUBS

Philly Cheese Steak Sub

$8.99

mushrooms, peppers and onions

Chicken Parmigiana Sub

$8.99

Meatball Parmigiana Sub

$8.99

Sausage Parmigiana Sub

$8.99

CHICKEN ENTREE

Chicken Parmigiana

$14.99

chicken breast lightly breaded, served in red sauce and topped with mozzarella cheese

Chicken Marsala

$11.99

chicken breast sautéed with mushrooms and sweet marsala wine

Chicken Piccata

$14.99

chicken breast sautéed with white wine lemon sauce and capers

Chicken Cacciatore

$14.99

chicken breast sautéed with mushrooms, bell peppers and onions in red sauce

Chicken Sicilana

$14.99

chicken breast sautéed with mushrooms and artichokes in white wine sauce

Chicken Damabianca

$14.99

chicken breast sautéed with mushrooms in our special creamy brandy sauce

Chicken Murphy

$15.99

chicken with mushrooms, onions, jalapeno peppers served over spaghetti with special pink sauce

Chicken Tetrazini

$14.99

chicken breast sautéed with roasted red bell peppers in a white wine pink sauce

Chicken and Shrimp Madera

$16.99

chicken breast and shrimp sautéed with mushrooms in Madera wine sauce

VEAL ENTREE

Veal Parmigiana

$15.99

breaded veal in sautéed in tomato sauce topped with mozzarella cheese

Veal Marsala

$18.99

milk fed veal sautéed with fresh mushrooms and sweet marsala wine

Veal Picatta

$18.99

milk-fed veal sautéed with white wine lemon sauce and capers

Veal Albanese

$18.99

milk fed veal sautéed with mushrooms, scallions, tomatoes and artichokes in sherry wine sauce

Veal Saltimbocca

$18.99

tender pieces of veal sautéed with fresh spinach, mushrooms, garlic served over penne pasta with brandy cream sauce

SEAFOOD ENTREE

Salmon Florentine

$19.99

salmon sauteed with fresh spinach, mushrooms and garlic in creamy white wine sauce, served with fettucini pasta

Baked Tuscany

$17.99

chicken, shrimp, canadian bacon, spinach in a spicy pink sauce served with penne pasta, topped with mozzarella

Frutti Diamare

$19.99

shrimp, mussels, clams, calamari, sautéed with white wine and garlic sauce over linguini pasta

Salmon Newburg

$19.99

chopped shrimp with tomatoes, basil and a pink sauce over linguini pasta

Salmon Piccata

$18.99

salmon filet sautéed with white wine lemon sauce and capers over linguini pasta

Red Snapper

$18.99

snapper fillet sautéed with fresh tomatoes, mushrooms and basil in sherry wine sauce over linguini pasta

Shrimp Alfredo

$16.99

shrimp sautéed in our special creamy brandy alfredo sauce

Shrimp Fra Diavolo

$17.99

sautéed shrimp, garlic and basil with spicy red clam sauce over linguine pasta

Shrimp Florentine

$16.99

sautéed with spinach, mushrooms and garlic in a creamy pink sauce, topped with mozzarella cheese over linguini pasta

Shrimp Scampi

$15.99

shrimp sautéed with garlic in white wine lemon sauce over linguini pasta

SAUSAGE EXTREE

Sausage and Pepper Parmigian

$13.99

Sauteed in tomato sauce and topped with mozzarella cheese

Sausage Pizzola

$13.99

Sauteed mushrooms, bell peppers, and onions in a tomato sauce

HOUSE SPECIALITIES

Pasta Combo

$13.99

manicotti cannelloni, ziti, and tortellini

Chicken Arrabiata

$14.99

sauteed with red crushed peppers, onions and mushrooms over spaghetti pasta

Chicken Calabrese

$15.99

chicken breast sauteed with mushrooms, artichokes and roasted red bell peppers in our special pink sauce

Chicken Florentine

$15.99

Chicken breast sauteed with fresh spinach, mushrooms and garlic in creamy white wine sauce.

Lobster Ravioli

$16.99

Chopped lobster sauteed with fresh tomatoes and basil in a brandy pink sauce

Veal and Shrimp Capri

$17.99

Milk fed veal sauteed with fresh mushrooms and basil in creamy brandy pink sauce

SIDE ORDERS

Meatballs (3)

$4.99

Sausage Meatballs (3)

$4.99

Alfredo Sauce

$4.99

Marinara Sauce

$1.99

Olive Oil with Garlic

$2.59

Salad Dressing

$1.00

Homemade Garlic Rolls (4)

$1.00

Shrimp

$6.99

Chicken

$3.99

Vegetables

$3.99

KIDS MENU

Kids Spaghetti with Meatballs

$6.99

Kids Spaghetti with Meat Sauce

$6.99

Kids Cheese Ravioli

$6.99

Kids Lasagna

$6.99

Kids Manicotti

$6.99

Kids Baked Ziti

$6.99

Kids Cannelloni

$6.99

Kids Fettuccini Alfredo

$7.99

Kids Spaghetti With Tomato Sauce

$6.99

BEVERAGES

Water

Coffee

$2.79

Hot Tea

$2.79

Sweet Iced Tea

$2.79

Unsweet Iced Tea

$2.79

Coke

$2.79

Diet Coke

$2.79

Sprite

$2.79

Dr. Pepper

$2.79

Lemonade

$2.79

Raspberry Tea

$2.79

San Pellegrino,500ml

$3.50

Apple juice

$2.79

DESSERTS

Strawberry Cheesecake

$5.99

NY Cheesecake

$5.99

Lemon Chello

$5.99

Chocolate Cheesecake

$5.99

Tiramisu

$6.99

Cannoli

$5.99

Pizza

SPECIAL 1 TOPPING

XL 18'' Special 1 Topping

$13.99

Personal Pizzas

Personal Cheese

$8.99

Personal Special

$11.99

Personal 1-3 Toppings

$10.99

Personal Margarita

$11.99

fresh tomatoes and basil

Personal Hawaiian

$11.99

Canadian bacon and pineapple

Pocket Pizza

Cheese Calzone

$10.99

Meat Stromboli

$10.99

Bella Sera Stromboli

$10.99

Sausage Calzone

$10.99

Veggie Stromboli

$10.99

Cheese

Medium Cheese

$11.99

Large Cheese

$12.99

XL Cheese

$13.99

Meat Lovers

Medium Meat Lovers

$16.99

Large Meat Lovers

$17.99

XL Meat Lovers

$18.99

Veggie

Medium Veggie

$16.99

Large Veggie

$17.99

XL Veggie

$18.99

Margarita

Medium Margarita

$16.99

fresh tomatoes and basil

Large Margarita

$17.99

fresh tomatoes and basil

XL Margarita

$18.99

fresh tomatoes and basil

Hawaiian

Medium Hawaiian

$16.99

Canadian bacon and pineapple

Large Hawaiian

$17.99

Canadian bacon and pineapple

XL Hawaiian

$18.99

Canadian bacon and pineapple

Romano

Medium Romano

$16.99

stuffed pizza with pepperoni, bacon, sausage and hamburger

Large Romano

$17.99

stuffed pizza with pepperoni, bacon, sausage and hamburger

XL Romano

$18.99

stuffed pizza with pepperoni, bacon, sausage and hamburger

Bella Sera Special

Medium Bella Sera Special

$16.99

Large Bella Sera Special

$17.99

XLBella Sera Special

$18.99

Chicken Alfredo

Medium Chicken Alfredo

$16.99

Large Chicken Alfredo

$17.99

XL Chicken Alfredo

$18.99

Daily Specials

Lunch Special

$13.99

Dinner Special

$22.99

Soup of the Day

$4.99
All hours
Sunday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Monday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Tuesday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Wednesday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Thursday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Friday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Saturday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Restaurant info

Pizza, pasta & other familiar Italian favorites served in comfortable, spacious surroundings.

Website

Location

609 E US-190, Copperas Cove, TX 76522

Directions

