- Home
- /
- Copperas Cove
- /
- Bella Sera - Copperas Cove
Bella Sera - Copperas Cove
No reviews yet
609 E US-190
Copperas Cove, TX 76522
Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant
Popular Items
Regular Menu
APPETIZERS
Garlic Bread
Homemade Bread
garlic cheese & tomato
Fried Cheese Sticks (6)
Fried Calamari
Fried Shrimp
Frito Mix
shrimp, calamari and cheese sticks
Sliced Italian Sausage
Mozzarella Caprise
Fresh Fried Mushrooms
Mussels Marinara
garlic, basil in marinara sauce
SALADS
Tossed Salad
Bella Sera Salad
lettuce, mozzarella cheese, olives, mushrooms and tomatoes
Caesar Salad
Anitpasto Salad
lettuce, ham, salami, provolone, tomatoes and peppers
Nicks Salad
lettuce, tomatoes, black olives, mozzarella cheese, mushrooms, red peppers, garlic with olive oil & lemon dressing
STEAK SPECIALTIES
HOMEMADE BAKED PASTAS
Pasta Sampler
lasagna, manicotti and cannelloni
Lasagna
layers of meat, ricotta cheese and pasta, baked in tomato sauce and mozzarella cheese
Cannelloni
pasta crepes stuffed with ricotta, meat and spinach
Cannelloni Alfredo
baked in our special cream sauce with parmigiana cheese
Manicotti
fresh pasta crepes filled with ricotta cheese, baked in tomato sauce and mozzarella
Cheese Ravioli
pasta shells filled with ricotta cheese, baked in tomato sauce and mozzarella
Baked Ziti
fresh tubular pasta baked in tomato sauce with ricotta and mozzarella cheese
Baked Tortellini
cheese-filled pasta baked in tomato sauce and mozzarella cheese
Eggplant Parmigiana
fresh eggplant baked in tomato sauce and mozzarella cheese
Eggplant Rollatini
fresh eggplant stuffed with ricotta, baked in tomato sauce and mozzarella cheese
PASTA SPECIALITIES
Sausage Pasta
with your choice of spaghetti or ziti
Tomato Sauce Pasta
with your choice of spaghetti or ziti
Meat Sauce Pasta
with your choice of spaghetti or ziti
Meatballs Pasta
with your choice of spaghetti or ziti
Mushrooms Pasta
Linguini with Clam Sauce
red or white
Linguini with Mushrooms
garlic and oil
Fettucini Alfredo
fettuccini pasta sauteed in our special creamy alfredo sauce
Fettucini Alfredo with Chicken
Fettucini Carbonara
mushrooms sautéed in our special creamy alfredo sauce
Tortellini Ala Panna
cheese filled pasta sautéed in our special creamy pink sauce.
Tortellini Michaelangelo
cheese filled pasta with mushrooms & scallions in our special creamy alfredo sauce
Ziti Pomodoro
ziti pasta sautéed with fresh diced tomato, garlic, basil, olive oil, scallion in a light marinara and sherry wine sauce.
HOT SUBS
CHICKEN ENTREE
Chicken Parmigiana
chicken breast lightly breaded, served in red sauce and topped with mozzarella cheese
Chicken Marsala
chicken breast sautéed with mushrooms and sweet marsala wine
Chicken Piccata
chicken breast sautéed with white wine lemon sauce and capers
Chicken Cacciatore
chicken breast sautéed with mushrooms, bell peppers and onions in red sauce
Chicken Sicilana
chicken breast sautéed with mushrooms and artichokes in white wine sauce
Chicken Damabianca
chicken breast sautéed with mushrooms in our special creamy brandy sauce
Chicken Murphy
chicken with mushrooms, onions, jalapeno peppers served over spaghetti with special pink sauce
Chicken Tetrazini
chicken breast sautéed with roasted red bell peppers in a white wine pink sauce
Chicken and Shrimp Madera
chicken breast and shrimp sautéed with mushrooms in Madera wine sauce
VEAL ENTREE
Veal Parmigiana
breaded veal in sautéed in tomato sauce topped with mozzarella cheese
Veal Marsala
milk fed veal sautéed with fresh mushrooms and sweet marsala wine
Veal Picatta
milk-fed veal sautéed with white wine lemon sauce and capers
Veal Albanese
milk fed veal sautéed with mushrooms, scallions, tomatoes and artichokes in sherry wine sauce
Veal Saltimbocca
tender pieces of veal sautéed with fresh spinach, mushrooms, garlic served over penne pasta with brandy cream sauce
SEAFOOD ENTREE
Salmon Florentine
salmon sauteed with fresh spinach, mushrooms and garlic in creamy white wine sauce, served with fettucini pasta
Baked Tuscany
chicken, shrimp, canadian bacon, spinach in a spicy pink sauce served with penne pasta, topped with mozzarella
Frutti Diamare
shrimp, mussels, clams, calamari, sautéed with white wine and garlic sauce over linguini pasta
Salmon Newburg
chopped shrimp with tomatoes, basil and a pink sauce over linguini pasta
Salmon Piccata
salmon filet sautéed with white wine lemon sauce and capers over linguini pasta
Red Snapper
snapper fillet sautéed with fresh tomatoes, mushrooms and basil in sherry wine sauce over linguini pasta
Shrimp Alfredo
shrimp sautéed in our special creamy brandy alfredo sauce
Shrimp Fra Diavolo
sautéed shrimp, garlic and basil with spicy red clam sauce over linguine pasta
Shrimp Florentine
sautéed with spinach, mushrooms and garlic in a creamy pink sauce, topped with mozzarella cheese over linguini pasta
Shrimp Scampi
shrimp sautéed with garlic in white wine lemon sauce over linguini pasta
SAUSAGE EXTREE
HOUSE SPECIALITIES
Pasta Combo
manicotti cannelloni, ziti, and tortellini
Chicken Arrabiata
sauteed with red crushed peppers, onions and mushrooms over spaghetti pasta
Chicken Calabrese
chicken breast sauteed with mushrooms, artichokes and roasted red bell peppers in our special pink sauce
Chicken Florentine
Chicken breast sauteed with fresh spinach, mushrooms and garlic in creamy white wine sauce.
Lobster Ravioli
Chopped lobster sauteed with fresh tomatoes and basil in a brandy pink sauce
Veal and Shrimp Capri
Milk fed veal sauteed with fresh mushrooms and basil in creamy brandy pink sauce
SIDE ORDERS
KIDS MENU
BEVERAGES
DESSERTS
Pizza
SPECIAL 1 TOPPING
Personal Pizzas
Pocket Pizza
Margarita
Hawaiian
Romano
Bella Sera Special
|Sunday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
|Monday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
|Tuesday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
|Wednesday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
|Thursday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
|Friday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
|Saturday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
Pizza, pasta & other familiar Italian favorites served in comfortable, spacious surroundings.
609 E US-190, Copperas Cove, TX 76522