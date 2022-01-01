Restaurant header imageView gallery

BellaBrava - Tampa

review star

No reviews yet

1015 Gramercy Lane

Tampa, FL 33607

Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant

phone icon

Call

clock icon

Hours

waypoint sign icon

Directions

gift icon

Gift Cards

Order Again

Popular Items

AMERICANO BURGER
PASTA BRAVA D
CROSTATA D

ANTIPASTI

CAPRESE

CAPRESE

$13.99

heirloom & cherry tomatoes | burrata | balsamic | EVOO | basil oil | Jamison’s Breadhouse focaccia

TRATTORIA MEATBALLS

TRATTORIA MEATBALLS

$13.99

asiago polenta | pomodoro | ricotta salata | basil

BELLA BRUSCHETTA

BELLA BRUSCHETTA

$10.99

goat cheese | fresh tomato | basil | red onion | EVOO | Jamison’s Breadhouse ciabatta

RHODE ISLAND CALAMARI FRITTI

RHODE ISLAND CALAMARI FRITTI

$15.99

cherry peppers | arugula | lemon caper aioli | pomodoro

OLIVE FRITTI

OLIVE FRITTI

$8.99

crispy breaded castelvetrono olives | lemon

GOAT CHEESE AL FORNO

GOAT CHEESE AL FORNO

$10.99

pomodoro | basil pesto | Jamison’s Breadhouse ciabatta

ZUPPA DELLA CASA

$4.99

chef’s selection

SIDE CROSTINI

$2.00

ARANCINI

$7.99

fontina | mozzarella | asiago | asiago cream | pecorino

INSALATE

LARGE MISTICANZA

LARGE MISTICANZA

$12.99

mixed greens | ricotta salata | red onion | heirloom & grape tomatoes | honey basil vinaigrette

LARGE TRATTORIA CAESAR

LARGE TRATTORIA CAESAR

$12.99

romaine | housemade croutons | shaved parmesan

SMALL MISTICANZA

SMALL MISTICANZA

$4.99

mixed greens | ricotta salata | red onion | heirloom & grape tomatoes | honey basil vinaigrette

SMALL TRATTORIA CAESAR

SMALL TRATTORIA CAESAR

$4.99

romaine | housemade croutons | shaved parmesan

BELLA WEDGE

BELLA WEDGE

$13.99

iceberg lettuce | gorgonzola dressing | crumbled gorgonzola | heirloom tomatoes | red onion | crispy prosciutto | balsamic

ITALIAN CHOPPED

$17.99

romaine | radicchio | arugula | artichoke | red onion | provolone | salami | tomatoes | giardinera | italian vinaigrette

WOOD-FIRED PIZZA

MARGHERITA PIZZA

MARGHERITA PIZZA

$17.99

tomato sauce | fresh mozzarella | basil

ROASTED MUSHROOM PIZZA

ROASTED MUSHROOM PIZZA

$17.99

roasted garlic | shallots | taleggio | mozzarella | thyme | EVOO

VEGETARIANA PIZZA

VEGETARIANA PIZZA

$18.99

roasted garlic | goat cheese | artichokes | shallots | eggplant | roasted peppers | mushroom | smoked provolone | mozzarella

BIANCO PIZZA

BIANCO PIZZA

$18.99

mozzarella | fontina | taleggio | pecorino | fried sage

HOUSEMADE SAUSAGE & TUSCAN KALE PIZZA

$22.99

asiago cream | mozzarella | housemade sausage | chili flake | crispy tuscan kale | pecorino | shallots

HOT SICILIAN PIZZA

HOT SICILIAN PIZZA

$18.99

pepperoni | hot capicola | genoa salami | tomato sauce | mozzarella | asiago | calabrian chili | oregano

HOT HONEY PEPPERONI PIZZA

$17.99

tomato sauce | pepperoni | calabrian chili honey | oregano | basil | smoked provolone | mozzarella

CRISPY PROSCIUTTO ROSEMARY POTATO PIZZA

$15.99

asiago cream | rosemary potatoes | chianti onions | crispy prosciutto

PASTA DINNER

SPAGHETTI & MEATBALLS D

SPAGHETTI & MEATBALLS D

$20.99

pomodoro sauce | ricotta salata | basil

CACIO E PEPE

$12.99

fontina | pecorino | parmesan | fresh cracked pepper | toasted panko(CANNOT SUB PASTA) & (CANNOT SUB PASTA SAUCE)

PAPPARDELLE BOLOGNESE D

PAPPARDELLE BOLOGNESE D

$19.99

pecorino | olive oil

STUFFED GNOCCHI ALLA VODKA D

STUFFED GNOCCHI ALLA VODKA D

$20.99

cheese stuffed gnocchi | vodka sauce | oven roasted tomatoes | confit mushrooms | pecorino | basil

RAVIOLI GENOVESE D

RAVIOLI GENOVESE D

$20.99

goat cheese | spinach | toasted pine nuts | basil pesto cream | oven roasted tomatoes | pecorino

PASTA ARRABBIATA D

PASTA ARRABBIATA D

$15.99

roasted red pepper | broccolini | mushroom blistered heirloom tomatoes | basil | arugula | red pepper flakes | cavatappi | arrabbiata sauce

SEAFOOD FRA DIAVOLO D

SEAFOOD FRA DIAVOLO D

$28.99

squid ink pasta | clams | mussels | gulf shrimp | calabrian chili | bay scallops | san marzano tomato | basil | pecorino

CHICKEN PESTO ROSSO

$21.99

penne | wood-grilled chicken | goat cheese | sun-dried tomato and roasted red pepper pesto

LASAGNA BOLOGNESE D

LASAGNA BOLOGNESE D

$18.99

asiago cream | bolognese | ricotta | mozzarella | parmesan

CROSTATA D

CROSTATA D

$19.99

penne | pomodoro | housemade sausage | mozzarella | roasted peppers | ricotta | sage | chianti braised onions | asiago bread crust

PASTA BRAVA D

PASTA BRAVA D

$20.99

wood-grilled chicken | fresh pappardelle | cotto ham | peas | roasted mushrooms | pecorino | asiago cream

MUSHROOM TRUFFLE PASTA

$24.99

LRG POMODORO PASTA

$11.99

W/ CHOICE OF PASTA

LRG ASIAGO PASTA

$11.99

W/ CHOICE OF PASTA

LRG ROSA PASTA

$11.99

W/ CHOICE OF PASTA

LRG VODKA PASTA

$11.99

W/ CHOICE OF PASTA

LRG PESTO ROSSO PASTA

$11.99

W/ CHOICE OF PASTA

LRG BUTTER & CHEESE PASTA

$11.99

W/ CHOICE OF PASTA

SECONDI

GRILLED SALMON

GRILLED SALMON

$26.99

asiago polenta | lemon butter | crispy capers | wood-grilled asparagus

TRATTORIA CHICKEN PARMESAN D

TRATTORIA CHICKEN PARMESAN D

$25.99

prosciutto di parma | cavatappi asiago | fontina | ricotta salata | smoked provolone | oven roasted tomatoes | pomodoro | basil

CHICKEN CACCIATORE

$25.99

slow braised chicken thighs | peppers | onions | celery carrots | tomatoes | red wine | mushrooms | asiago polenta

AMERICANO BURGER

AMERICANO BURGER

$15.99

short rib, chuck & brisket | applewood bacon | american cheese | lettuce | tomato | red onion | mayo | Jamison’s Breadhouse brioche bun

BISTECCA

$39.99

Prime NY strip | asiago cavatappi | wood-grilled asparagus | herbed butter

EGGPLANT PARMESAN D

$20.99

spaghetti pesto | mozzarella | fontina | pecorino | basil | pomodoro

PESCE DEL GIORNO

$36.99

chef's selection

ARCHIVED MENU

ANTIPASTO

$29.99

chef’s selection of artisan cured meats and cheeses | grilled crostini | accoutrements

KIDS MEALS

KIDS PASTA

$5.99

CHOICE OF (1) PASTA & (1) SAUCE

KIDS GRILLED CHICKEN

$6.99

WITH CHOICE OF (1) SIDE

KIDS FRIED CHICKEN TENDERS

$6.99

WITH CHOICE OF (1) SIDE

KIDS MAC & CHEESE

$4.99

HOMEMADE MAC & CHEESE

KIDS CHEESE PIZZA

$6.99

ADD PEPPERONI +1.49

KIDS VEGETABLES

$1.99

KIDS SIDE

KIDS 1 MEATBALL

$1.99

(1) MARINARA MEATBALL

DOLCI

TIRAMISU

$10.99

layers of whipped mascarpone | lady fingers | espresso and vanilla | chocolate cookie crumble

CHEF'S SEASONAL CANNOLI

CHEF'S SEASONAL CANNOLI

$9.99

chef's selection

WINE DINNER

WINE DINNER

$89.99

MERCHANDISE GUESTS

BELLABRAVA WINE GLASS

$11.99

BELLABRAVA TSHIRT

$19.99

BUY THE KITCHEN A ROUND OF BEERS

$4.99

SODA & N/A DRINKS

COKE

$2.99

DIET COKE

$2.99

SPRITE

$2.99

GINGER ALE

$2.99

LEMONADE

$2.99

ROOT BEER

$2.99

ICED TEA

$2.99

APPLE JUICE

$3.99

MILK

$3.99

CONTORNI

SIDE 1 MEATBALL

$3.00

SIDE 2 MEATBALLS

$6.00

SIDE ASIAGO POLENTA

$4.00

SIDE ASPARAGUS

$4.99

SIDE GRILLED CHICKEN

$5.99

SIDE GRILLED SALMON

$11.99

SIDE GRILLED STEAK

$11.99

SIDE GULF SHRIMP

$10.99

SIDE HERBED FRIES

$4.99

SIDE PASTA ASIAGO

$5.99

SIDE PASTA GARLIC & OIL

$5.99

SIDE PASTA POMODORO

$5.99

SIDE PASTA ROSA

$5.99

SIDE PASTA VODKA

$5.99

OPEN ITEM

OPEN ITEM

All hours
Sunday11:30 am - 10:00 pm
Monday11:30 am - 10:00 pm
Tuesday11:30 am - 10:00 pm
Wednesday11:30 am - 10:00 pm
Thursday11:30 am - 10:00 pm
Friday11:30 am - 11:00 pm
Saturday11:30 am - 11:00 pm
Restaurant info

We opened our doors in 2005 with one thing in mind; Italian flavor! After traveling the hills of Tuscany and sampling the best cheeses, pastas, herbs, meats, seafood and pizzas in the world, we knew the heart of St. Petersburg needed a restaurant that blends Italian cuisine with the modern bustle of a New World urban lifestyle.

Website

Location

1015 Gramercy Lane, Tampa, FL 33607

Directions

Gallery
BellaBrava image
BellaBrava image
BellaBrava image
BellaBrava image

Similar restaurants in your area

The Brass Tap - Tampa FL (Dale Mabry) #133
orange starNo Reviews
203 North Dale Mabry Highway Tampa, FL 33609
View restaurantnext
Oronzo - Midtown Tampa
orange starNo Reviews
1120 Gramercy Lane Tampa, FL 33607
View restaurantnext
Riveters
orange starNo Reviews
2301B NORTH DALE MABRY HWY Tampa, FL 33607
View restaurantnext
Bahia Tacos
orange star4.5 • 165
808 South Dale Mabry Tampa, FL 33609
View restaurantnext
Shells Seafood Restaurants
orange star4.4 • 1,270
202 S Dale Mabry Hwy TAMPA, FL 33609
View restaurantnext
Lolis Mexican Cravings - N. Westshore Blvd
orange starNo Reviews
1824 N Westshore Blvd Tampa, FL 33607
View restaurantnext

Popular restaurants in Tampa

Datz - Tampa
orange star4.3 • 10,790
2616 S MacDill Ave Tampa, FL 33629
View restaurantnext
Oxford Exchange
orange star4.6 • 3,263
420 West Kennedy Boulevard Tampa, FL 33606
View restaurantnext
Beef 'O' Brady's - Apollo Beach FL
orange star4.2 • 3,199
205 Apollo Beach Blvd Apollo Beach, FL 33607
View restaurantnext
Miguel's Mexican Seafood & Grill
orange star4.1 • 2,748
3035 West Kennedy Blvd Tampa, FL 33609
View restaurantnext
Daily Eats
orange star4.0 • 2,251
901 South Howard Ave Tampa, FL 33606
View restaurantnext
The C House - Seminole Heights
orange star4.4 • 2,222
6005 N. Florida Ave. Tampa, FL 33604
View restaurantnext
Search popular restaurants
Map
More near Tampa
Brandon
review star
Avg 4.5 (19 restaurants)
Lutz
review star
Avg 4.3 (11 restaurants)
Oldsmar
review star
Avg 4.5 (10 restaurants)
Safety Harbor
review star
Avg 4.7 (8 restaurants)
Riverview
review star
Avg 4.5 (15 restaurants)
Pinellas Park
review star
Avg 3.8 (8 restaurants)
Saint Petersburg
review star
Avg 4.3 (179 restaurants)
Clearwater
review star
Avg 4.5 (34 restaurants)
Dunedin
review star
Avg 4.6 (30 restaurants)
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston