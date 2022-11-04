BANDIDOS TAQUERIA BANDIDOS TAQUERIA
All hours
|Sunday
|5:00 pm - 11:00 pm
|Monday
|5:00 pm - 11:00 pm
|Tuesday
|5:00 pm - 11:00 pm
|Wednesday
|5:00 pm - 11:00 pm
|Thursday
|5:00 pm - 11:00 pm
|Friday
|5:00 pm - 11:00 pm
|Saturday
|5:00 pm - 11:00 pm
Restaurant info
Good vibes Taqueria, we are Bandidos. Tacos, Vinos, Cerveza. Born in Miami
Location
7800 NW 25TH ST #15, DORAL, FL 33122
