BANDIDOS TAQUERIA BANDIDOS TAQUERIA

BANDIDOS TAQUERIA

No reviews yet

7800 NW 25TH ST #15

DORAL, FL 33122

TACO AL PASTOR
CHICKEN QUESADILLA
TACO CARNE ASADA

SHARING IS CARING

TORTILLA SOUP

TORTILLA SOUP

$8.00

Chicken and vegetable soup, chile ancho, cilantro, avocado, and tortilla chips.

GUACAMOLE

GUACAMOLE

$11.00

hass avocado, lime, cilantro, serrano chilli, and chips.

LAS BANDIDAS

LAS BANDIDAS

$5.00

our chips and salsas.

SANTO MAIZ

SANTO MAIZ

$7.00

roasted corn on the cob buttered, cotija cheese and tajin.

ESQUITES

ESQUITES

$7.00

roasted corn on the cob buttered, cotija cheese and tajin.

SEAFOOD & TOSTADAS

FISH AGUACHILE

FISH AGUACHILE

$15.00

Seasonal fish, serrano pepper, tomatillo, cilantro, and fresh lime juice. red onion, avocado, cucumber, and corn tostada.

SHRIMP AGUACHILE

$17.00

MIX AGUACHILE

$22.00
SHRIMP & CHIPOTLE TOSTADA

SHRIMP & CHIPOTLE TOSTADA

$8.50

Corn tostada, avocado sauce, cabbage, shrimp, chipotle aioli, red onion, cilantro.

SHRIMP COCTELITO

SHRIMP COCTELITO

$16.00

sweet and sour sauce, onion, cilantro, avocado, and corn tostada.

QUESADILLAS

VEGAN QUESADILLA

VEGAN QUESADILLA

$14.00

flour tortilla, vegan cheese, garlic mushrooms, pico de gallo.

OG QUESADILLA

OG QUESADILLA

$11.00

flour tortilla, Mexican cheese blend, Pico de Gallo, sour cream.

CHICKEN QUESADILLA

CHICKEN QUESADILLA

$12.50

flour tortilla, Mexican cheese blend, Pico de Gallo, sour cream. Roasted chicken

CARNE ASADA QUESADILLA

CARNE ASADA QUESADILLA

$13.50

flour tortilla, Mexican cheese blend, Pico de Gallo, sour cream. Angus steak

AL PASTOR QUESADILLA

AL PASTOR QUESADILLA

$12.50

flour tortilla, Mexican cheese blend, Pico de Gallo, sour cream. Pork loin al pastor.

CARNITAS QUESADILLA

CARNITAS QUESADILLA

$12.50

flour tortilla, Mexican cheese blend, Pico de Gallo, sour cream. Pork carnitas

PORK BELLY QUESADILLA

PORK BELLY QUESADILLA

$13.50

flour tortilla, Mexican cheese blend, Pico de Gallo, sour cream. Crispy pork belly

VEGGIE QUESADILLA

VEGGIE QUESADILLA

$12.50

flour tortilla, Mexican cheese blend, Pico de Gallo, sour cream. Garlic mushrooms

SHRIMP QUESADILLA

SHRIMP QUESADILLA

$13.50

flour tortilla, Mexican cheese blend, Pico de Gallo, sour cream. Shrimp

TACOS

TACO AL PASTOR

TACO AL PASTOR

$5.50

Pork loin, special guajillo sauce, pineapple, onion, cilantro.

TACO CARNITAS

TACO CARNITAS

$5.50

slowed cooked pork, onion, cilantro.

TACO PORK BELLY

TACO PORK BELLY

$7.00

crispy pork belly, onion, cilantro.

TACO CARNE ASADA

TACO CARNE ASADA

$7.00

Bandido’s marinated angus steak, avocado sauce, onion, cilantro.

TACO POLLO ASADO

TACO POLLO ASADO

$6.00

roasted chicken, garlic mojito, avocado sauce, pico de gallo and, cotija cheese.

TACO CAMARON

TACO CAMARON

$6.50

shrimp, avocado sauce, cabbage, onion and, cilantro.

FISH TACO

FISH TACO

$6.50

Avocado sauce, cabbage, battered fish, pico de gallo, serrano pepper.

TACO VEGGIE

TACO VEGGIE

$5.50

confit mushrooms, roasted garlic, aioli, pickled and crispy onion.

EXTRA SIDES

Chips

$1.00

Extra Salsa de Aguacate

$1.50

Extra Sour Cream

$1.00

Extra Chipotle

Extra Queso

$1.00

Extra Pico de Gallo

Extra Pina

Extra Nutella

Extra Dulce de leche

LUNCH SPECIAL

LS TACO CARNITAS

$13.00

LS TACO CAMARON

$13.00

LS TACO VEGGIE

$13.00

LS TACO PASTOR

$13.00

LS FLAN Y PALOMITAS

$3.00

SODAS

JARRITOS MANDARIN

JARRITOS MANDARIN

$3.50
JARRITOS PINEAPPLE

JARRITOS PINEAPPLE

$3.50

JARRITO TAMARINDO

$3.50
COCA COLA

COCA COLA

$3.50
DIET COKE

DIET COKE

$3.50
COKE ZERO

COKE ZERO

$3.50
SPRITE

SPRITE

$3.50

JUPINA

$3.50

WATER

TOPO CHICO

TOPO CHICO

$4.00
Liquid Death

Liquid Death

$3.50

Glass Water

COFFEE

ESPRESSO

$3.00

AMERICANO

$3.00

CAPPUCCINO

$5.00

LATTE

$5.00

CORTADITO

$4.00

MACCHIATO

$3.00

SWEET ENDING

CHURROS

$7.00

FLAN & PALOMITAS

$7.00

TRES LECHES

$9.00

BOX

AL PASTOR BOX

$100.00

PORK CARNITAS BOX

$100.00

CARNE ASADA BOX

$100.00

POLLO ASADO BOX

$100.00

GARLIC SHRIMP BOX

$100.00

VEGGIE BOX

$100.00

PORK BELLY BOX

$100.00
All hours
Sunday5:00 pm - 11:00 pm
Monday5:00 pm - 11:00 pm
Tuesday5:00 pm - 11:00 pm
Wednesday5:00 pm - 11:00 pm
Thursday5:00 pm - 11:00 pm
Friday5:00 pm - 11:00 pm
Saturday5:00 pm - 11:00 pm
Good vibes Taqueria, we are Bandidos. Tacos, Vinos, Cerveza. Born in Miami

Location

7800 NW 25TH ST #15, DORAL, FL 33122

Directions

