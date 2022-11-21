Restaurant header imageView gallery

BenReuben’s Knishery

review star

No reviews yet

145 Ocean St

South Portland, ME 04106

Order Again

Popular Items

EVERYTHING
BENREUBEN
KIELBASA

Knishes

BENREUBEN

$6.75

House Pastrami, Sauerkraut, Swiss (optional) **Contains Gluten, Egg, Dairy (with Swiss)** Recommended Sauce: Thousand Island

CASCO BAY WHITE FISH

$6.75Out of stock

Lemon, Potato, Mixed Herbs **Contains Gluten, Egg, Dairy, Allium** Recommended Sauce: Garlic Mayo

EVERYTHING

$6.25

Potato, Cream Cheese, Scallions **Contains Gluten, Dairy, Egg, Allium** Recommended Sauce: Smoked Salmon-naise

ROASTED CAULIFLOWER

$6.25

Harissa Roasted Cauliflower and Chickpea **Contains Allium, Gluten, Egg**

SPICED BEEF KIBBE

$6.75Out of stock

Mixed ground beef and rice with herbs, onions, raisins and lemon zest **Contains Gluten, Egg, Allium**

SWEET POTATO

$6.25Out of stock

Roasted sweet potato with cinnamon and dried currants **Contains gluten, egg**

KIELBASA

$6.75

Beef Kielbasa with Local Apples, Mustard and Onions **Contains Egg, Gluten, Allium**

SWEET - PUMPKIN PIE

$6.25Out of stock

Chicken Pot Pie

$6.75Out of stock

Sandwiches

Corned Beef Reuben Sandwich

$13.00

Sliced corned beef, sauerkraut, swiss and thousand island in a pressed sandwich **Contains Dairy, Egg, Gluten**

Turkey Reuben Sandwich

$13.00

Sliced turkey, sauerkraut, swiss and thousand island in a pressed sandwich **Contains Dairy, Egg, Gluten**

Smoked Hot Dog

$6.75

House smoked Kosher beef hot dog with Sauerkraut, Dill pickles, and Whole Grain Mustard on our house poppyseed bun. ** Contains Gluten, Egg, Allium **

Hot Pastrami Sandwich

$13.00

Sliced pastrami with red onion and whole grain mustard in a pressed sandwich **Contains Egg, Gluten**

Esther Turkey Sandwich

$13.00

Sliced turkey with sauerkraut and cranberry mustard in a pressed sandwich **Contains Egg, Gluten**

Sides

White Fish Cake

$5.00

Our white fish knish filling in patty form! Price per cake **Contains Dairy, Allium**

House Pickles

$1.25+

Fresh Deli Pickles **Contains Allium**

Harissa Roasted Chickpeas and Cauliflower

$4.75+Out of stock

*Contains Allium*

Potato Salad

$4.75+

Pickled Cauliflower

$4.75+

**Contains allium**

Roasted Pickled Beets

$4.75+

Roasted Pickled Beets with Pickled Onions & Garlic **Contains Allium**

Sauerkraut

$4.75+

Fermented Cabbage

Spicy Pickled Cabbage

$4.75+

Cabbage Pickled with Hungarian Peppers **Contains Allium**

Savory Carrot Kugel - Price Per Piece

$4.75

Layered Carrot, Onion and Potato Cake with herbs and garlic *Contains Egg, Allium, Dairy*

Sweet Noodle Kugel - Price Per Piece

$4.75

Sweet Casserole made with Egg Noodle, Cinnamon and Cream Cheese (Price per piece) **Contains Gluten, Dairy, Egg**

Tzimmes

$4.75+

Mashed Baked Sweet Potatoes, Stone Fruit, Carrots & Cinnamon

Deep River - Bag of Chips - Salt & Cracked Pepper

$2.00

House Lox

$10.75Out of stock

Local salmon lightly cured with lemon, orange and dill, then smoked in house with apple wood chips ** Contains Fin Fish **

Lavash Crackers

$3.00Out of stock

Crisp flatbread baked with olive oil and a variety of toppings ** Contains Gluten, Egg **

Matzo Ball

$1.25

House made matzo balls with schmaltz and onion **Contains Gluten, Egg, Allium**

Matzo Ball Broth

$8.00

House made broth from roasted local chicken and vegetables **Contains Allium**

Baked Goods

Schtick-y Bun

$5.75Out of stock

Formerly the Cinna-Knish - same delightful twist and flavors, new name. **Contains Gluten, Dairy, Egg**

Great Aunt Pearl's Rugelach Gems

$1.75

A traditional rugelach cookie with a family twist! Think pie crust wrapped with jam in cookie form. (Price per item) Flavors will vary **Contains Gluten, Walnut, Dairy**

Spritz Cookies

$1.75

Chef Kim's Family Recipe! **Contains Gluten, Egg, Dairy**

Great Grandma Fannie's Mandel Bread

$3.25

Think biscotti! A lovely addition to coffee or tea. **Contains Gluten, Egg, Dairy, Tree Nuts (Almonds)**

Babka Slice - Chocolate

$3.75

Chocolate swirled brioche type sweet bread *Contains Egg, Gluten, Dairy*

Whole Loaf Babka - Cinnamon

$22.00Out of stock

Large whole loaf of cinnamon swirled brioche type sweet bread *Contains Egg, Gluten, Dairy*

Hamantaschen

$1.75Out of stock

A Purim Special! Cookie filled with various jams **Contains Gluten, Egg, Nuts (for Apricot flavor), Dairy**

Challah

$8.00Out of stock

Boylan's Glass Bottle Soda Pop

Black Cherry

$3.00

Creamy Red Birch

$3.00

Creme Soda

$3.00

Ginger Ale

$3.00

Root Beer

$3.00

Classic Seltzer

$3.00

Lemon Seltzer

$3.00

Everybody Water

16.9 oz Boxed "water with a heart"

Everybody Water Carton

$2.00

Dr. Brown's Can Soda Pop

Black Cherry

$3.00

Cel-Ray

$3.00

Cream Soda

$3.00

Stickers

BRK Sunrise Sticker

BRK Sunrise Sticker

$0.75

Ceramic Coffee Mug

BRK Sunrise Coffee Mug

BRK Sunrise Coffee Mug

$15.00

Braised Brisket

Price includes up to Two Sides of Your Choice and a Sauce! **Contains Allium**

1/4 Brisket

$60.00

ORDERS CAN ONLY BE PLACED SUN-TUE FOR PICKUP THE FOLLOWING FRIDAY BETWEEN 2PM-5PM Price includes up to Two Sides and a Sauce of Your Choice!

1/2 Brisket

$120.00

ORDERS CAN ONLY BE PLACED SUN-TUE FOR PICKUP THE FOLLOWING FRIDAY BETWEEN 2PM-5PM Price includes up to Two Sides and a Sauce of Your Choice ! **Contains Allium**

Roast Chicken

Roasted with Garlic, Onion and Carrot **Contains Allium**

1/2 Chicken

$30.00

ORDERS CAN ONLY BE PLACED SUN-TUE FOR PICKUP THE FOLLOWING FRIDAY BETWEEN 2PM-5PM Price includes up to Two Sides and a Sauce of Your Choice ! Roasted with Garlic & Onion **Contains Allium**

Whole Chicken

$45.00

ORDERS CAN ONLY BE PLACED SUN-TUE FOR PICKUP THE FOLLOWING FRIDAY BETWEEN 2PM-5PM Price includes up to Two Sides and a Sauce of Your Choice! Roasted with Garlic & Onion **Contains Allium**

Roasted Seasonal Veggies

Includes up to 2 Sides and a Sauce of your choice! Priced and Portioned per Person **Contains Allium** *VEGAN*

Roasted Veggie For Two

$35.00

ORDERS CAN ONLY BE PLACED SUN-TUE FOR PICKUP THE FOLLOWING FRIDAY BETWEEN 2PM-5PM Price Includes up to Two Sides and a Sauce of Your Choice! **Contains Allium** *Vegan Upon Request (but please check your sides!)*

Roasted Veggies for Four

$50.00

ORDERS CAN ONLY BE PLACED SUN-TUE FOR PICKUP THE FOLLOWING FRIDAY BETWEEN 2PM-5PM Price Includes up to Two Sides and a Sauce of Your Choice! **Contains Allium** *Vegan Upon Request (but please check your sides!)*

Thanksgiving Preorders!

Available for Pickup from 9am to 2pm on Wednesday 11/23

1/2 Roast Chicken

$15.00

Whole Roast Chicken

$30.00

Cranberry Sauce

$4.75+

Traditional Gravy

$9.50+

Mushroom Gravy

$12.00+

Mashed Potatoes

$12.00+

Candied Yams

$12.00+

Stuffing

$12.00+

Garlicky Green Beans

$12.00+

Mixed Greens Side for 3-4 ppl with House Dressing

$8.00

**Contains allium**

Parker House Rolls - Baker's Half Dozen

$8.00

Whole Loaf Cranberry-Apple Babka

$15.00+

Pumpkin Rugelach Box of 8

$12.00
All hours
Sunday10:00 am - 2:00 pm
Monday9:00 am - 4:00 pm
Tuesday9:00 am - 4:00 pm
Wednesday9:00 am - 4:00 pm
Thursday9:00 am - 4:00 pm
Friday10:00 am - 5:00 pm
SaturdayClosed
At BenReuben’s Knishery, we aim to enrich tradition in the 21st Century, bringing new life to old family recipes and traditional Jewish dishes all while highlighting the bounty of Maine's ingredients. We are especially proud to feature our knishes - ever changing, succulent flavors from around the world wrapped in a warm and toasty crust. Stop in for or order online some sweet or savory knishes, prepared foods for now or later, or preorder a dinner for yourself or your friends and family with our Friday Night Dinner Pick-ups!

