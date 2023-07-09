Bernillos 220 East Redwood Avenue

- Home
No reviews yet
220 East Redwood Avenue
Fort Bragg, CA 95437
Food
Appetizer
Dressings
Large Balsamic Dressing
8 oz Balsamic Dressing
Large Blue Cheese Dressing
8 oz Blue Cheese Dressing
Large Caesars Dressing
8 oz Caesars Dressing
Large Creamy Italian
Large Ranch Dressing
8 oz Ranch Dressing
Large Thousand Island Dressing
8 oz Thousand Island Dressing
Small Balsamic Dressing
2 oz Balsamic Dressing
Small Blue Cheese Dressing
2 oz Blue Cheese Dressing
Small Caesars Dressing
2 oz Caesars Dressing
Small Creamy Italian
Small Ranch Dressing
2 oz Ranch Dressing
Small Thousand Island Dressing
2 oz Thousand Island Dressing
Hot Subs
Meatball Sub
6 meat balls, mozzarella cheese, marinara sauce
Philly Cheese Steak Sub
Strips of beef, onion, bell peppers, mozzarella cheese
BBQ Beef Sub
Strips of beef, onion, BBQ sauce, mozzarella cheese
BBQ Chicken Sub
Strips of chicken, onion, BBQ sauce, mozzarella
BBQ Ham Sub
Sliced ham, mozzarella cheese
Toasted Sub
Bacon, salami, pepperoni, cheddar cheese, garlic jack, lettuce, tomatoes, sprouts
Krab cake burger
Italian Sausage Sub
Elevated BLT
Salads
Caprese Salad
Ceasar Salad
Chopped romaine lettuce, homemade Caesars dressing
Large Bernillos Salad
Red and green leaf lettuce, onions, olives, bell peppers, choice of blue cheese, ranch, balsamic vinaigrette, thousand island dressing
Small Bernillos Salad
Red and green leaf lettuce, onions, olives, bell peppers, choice of blue cheese, ranch, balsamic vinaigrette, thousand island dressing
Wedge Salad
Soups
Pizza
Calzone
Slice Pizza
Small Pizza
Small Barbecue Chicken
8 slices - 12". Grilled chicken strips smothered in barbecue sauce and onions on top of a three cheese blend
Small Classic Combo
8 slices - 12". Ham, pepperoni, Italian sausage, linguica, bell peppers, onion, olives, mushrooms
Small Devine Pie
8 slices - 12". Zinfandel marinated mushrooms, fried eggplant steak, topped with fontina cheese
Small Hawaiian Love
8 slices - 12". Black forest ham topped with pineapple and three cheese blend
Small Margherita
8 slices - 12". Roma tomatoes on top of fresh sliced mozzarella garnished with basil leaves and pesto drizzle
Small Meatzilla
8 slices - 12". All meats
Small Pepperoni
8 slices - 12". Full loaded pepperoni and three cheese blend with oregano sprinkles
Small Shrooms
8 slices - 12". Mushroom sherry reduction with thyme herb portabella, crimini, shitake, and morale mushrooms with garlic and chives atop mozzarella and jack cheese
Small Three Cheese
8 slices - 12".
Small Three Salami
8 slices - 12". Italian salami, pepperoni, linguicia atop three cheese blend
Small Vegetarian Delight
8 slices - 12". Mushrooms, onions, olives, bell peppers, spinach, tomatoes
Medium Pizza
Medium Barbecue Chicken
10 slices - 14". Grilled chicken strips smothered in barbecue sauce and onions on top of a three cheese blend
Medium Classic Combo
10 slices - 14". Ham, pepperoni, Italian sausage, linguica, bell peppers, onion, olives, mushrooms
Medium Devine Pie
10 slices - 14". Zinfandel marinated mushrooms, fried eggplant steak, topped with fontina cheese
Medium Hawaiian Love
10 slices - 14". Black forest ham topped with pineapple and three cheese blend
Medium Margherita
10 slices - 14". Roma tomatoes on top of fresh sliced mozzarella garnished with basil leaves and pesto drizzle
Medium Meatzilla
10 slices - 14". All meats
Medium Pepperoni
10 slices - 14". Full loaded pepperoni and three cheese blend with oregano sprinkles
Medium Shrooms
10 slices - 14". Mushroom sherry reduction with thyme herb portabella, crimini, shitake, and morale mushrooms with garlic and chives atop mozzarella and jack cheese
Medium Three Cheese
10 slices - 14".
Medium Three Salami
10 slices - 14". Italian salami, pepperoni, linguicia atop three cheese blend
Medium Vegetarian Delight
10 slices - 14". Mushrooms, onions, olives, bell peppers, spinach, tomatoes
Large Pizza
Large Barbecue Chicken
12 slices - 16". Grilled chicken strips smothered in barbecue sauce and onions on top of a three cheese blend
Large Classic Combo
12 slices - 16". Ham, pepperoni, Italian sausage, linguica, bell peppers, onion, olives, mushrooms
Large Devine Pie
12 slices - 16". Zinfandel marinated mushrooms, fried eggplant steak, topped with fontina cheese
Large Hawaiian Love
12 slices - 16". Black forest ham topped with pineapple and three cheese blend
Large Margherita
12 slices - 16". Roma tomatoes on top of fresh sliced mozzarella garnished with basil leaves and pesto drizzle
Large Meatzilla
All meats12 slices - 16".
Large Pepperoni
12 slices - 16". Full loaded pepperoni and three cheese blend with oregano sprinkles
Large Shrooms
12 slices - 16". Mushroom sherry reduction with thyme herb portabella, crimini, shitake, and morale mushrooms with garlic and chives atop mozzarella and jack cheese
Large Three Cheese
12 slices - 16".
Large Three Salami
12 slices - 16". Italian salami, pepperoni, linguicia atop three cheese blend
Large Vegetarian Delight
12 slices - 16". Mushrooms, onions, olives, bell peppers, spinach, tomatoes
Small Half & Half
Drinks
Sodas
Juices
Coffee
|Sunday
|2:20 pm - 9:00 pm
|Monday
|Closed
|Tuesday
|Closed
|Wednesday
|2:20 pm - 9:00 pm
|Thursday
|2:20 pm - 9:00 pm
|Friday
|2:20 pm - 9:00 pm
|Saturday
|2:20 pm - 9:00 pm
Come in and enjoy!
220 East Redwood Avenue, Fort Bragg, CA 95437