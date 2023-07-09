Restaurant header imageView gallery

Bernillos 220 East Redwood Avenue

review star

No reviews yet

220 East Redwood Avenue

Fort Bragg, CA 95437

Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant

Food

Appetizer

Mozzarella Sticks

$11.00

8 Mozzarella sticks with Marinara sauce

Chicken Wings

$10.00

Jalapeño Poppers

$9.00

Fries

$5.00

Dressings

Large Balsamic Dressing

$4.00

8 oz Balsamic Dressing

Large Blue Cheese Dressing

$6.00

8 oz Blue Cheese Dressing

Large Caesars Dressing

$6.00

8 oz Caesars Dressing

Large Creamy Italian

$4.00

Large Ranch Dressing

$4.00

8 oz Ranch Dressing

Large Thousand Island Dressing

$4.00

8 oz Thousand Island Dressing

Small Balsamic Dressing

$1.00

2 oz Balsamic Dressing

Small Blue Cheese Dressing

$2.00

2 oz Blue Cheese Dressing

Small Caesars Dressing

$2.00

2 oz Caesars Dressing

Small Creamy Italian

$1.00

Small Ranch Dressing

$1.00

2 oz Ranch Dressing

Small Thousand Island Dressing

$1.00

2 oz Thousand Island Dressing

Hot Subs

Meatball Sub

$12.00

6 meat balls, mozzarella cheese, marinara sauce

Philly Cheese Steak Sub

$12.00

Strips of beef, onion, bell peppers, mozzarella cheese

BBQ Beef Sub

$12.00

Strips of beef, onion, BBQ sauce, mozzarella cheese

BBQ Chicken Sub

$12.00

Strips of chicken, onion, BBQ sauce, mozzarella

BBQ Ham Sub

$12.00

Sliced ham, mozzarella cheese

Toasted Sub

$12.00

Bacon, salami, pepperoni, cheddar cheese, garlic jack, lettuce, tomatoes, sprouts

Krab cake burger

$10.00

Italian Sausage Sub

$15.00

Elevated BLT

$12.00

Salads

Caprese Salad

$12.00

Ceasar Salad

$12.00

Chopped romaine lettuce, homemade Caesars dressing

Large Bernillos Salad

$10.00

Red and green leaf lettuce, onions, olives, bell peppers, choice of blue cheese, ranch, balsamic vinaigrette, thousand island dressing

Small Bernillos Salad

$5.00

Red and green leaf lettuce, onions, olives, bell peppers, choice of blue cheese, ranch, balsamic vinaigrette, thousand island dressing

Wedge Salad

$12.00

Soups

Lobster Bisque

$7.00

Pizza

Calzone

Calzone (Zappi) Three Cheese

$9.00

Red or white sauce, all cheese

Calzone (Zappi) Vegetarian Delight

$11.00

Red or white sauce, all veggies

Calzone (Zappi) Classic Combo

$12.00

All veggies & choice of one meat

Slice Pizza

Slice Cheese

$5.00

1 slice

Slice Pepperoni

$5.00

1 slice

Slice Olive

$5.00

1 slice

Slice Pineapple

$5.00

Slice Salami

$5.00

Small Pizza

Small Barbecue Chicken

$16.00

8 slices - 12". Grilled chicken strips smothered in barbecue sauce and onions on top of a three cheese blend

Small Classic Combo

$19.00

8 slices - 12". Ham, pepperoni, Italian sausage, linguica, bell peppers, onion, olives, mushrooms

Small Devine Pie

$20.00

8 slices - 12". Zinfandel marinated mushrooms, fried eggplant steak, topped with fontina cheese

Small Hawaiian Love

$15.00

8 slices - 12". Black forest ham topped with pineapple and three cheese blend

Small Margherita

$19.00

8 slices - 12". Roma tomatoes on top of fresh sliced mozzarella garnished with basil leaves and pesto drizzle

Small Meatzilla

$22.00

8 slices - 12". All meats

Small Pepperoni

$16.00

8 slices - 12". Full loaded pepperoni and three cheese blend with oregano sprinkles

Small Shrooms

$16.00

8 slices - 12". Mushroom sherry reduction with thyme herb portabella, crimini, shitake, and morale mushrooms with garlic and chives atop mozzarella and jack cheese

Small Three Cheese

$13.00

8 slices - 12".

Small Three Salami

$17.00

8 slices - 12". Italian salami, pepperoni, linguicia atop three cheese blend

Small Vegetarian Delight

$16.00

8 slices - 12". Mushrooms, onions, olives, bell peppers, spinach, tomatoes

Medium Pizza

Medium Barbecue Chicken

$22.00

10 slices - 14". Grilled chicken strips smothered in barbecue sauce and onions on top of a three cheese blend

Medium Classic Combo

$25.00

10 slices - 14". Ham, pepperoni, Italian sausage, linguica, bell peppers, onion, olives, mushrooms

Medium Devine Pie

$26.00

10 slices - 14". Zinfandel marinated mushrooms, fried eggplant steak, topped with fontina cheese

Medium Hawaiian Love

$21.00

10 slices - 14". Black forest ham topped with pineapple and three cheese blend

Medium Margherita

$25.00

10 slices - 14". Roma tomatoes on top of fresh sliced mozzarella garnished with basil leaves and pesto drizzle

Medium Meatzilla

$29.00

10 slices - 14". All meats

Medium Pepperoni

$22.00

10 slices - 14". Full loaded pepperoni and three cheese blend with oregano sprinkles

Medium Shrooms

$22.00

10 slices - 14". Mushroom sherry reduction with thyme herb portabella, crimini, shitake, and morale mushrooms with garlic and chives atop mozzarella and jack cheese

Medium Three Cheese

$16.00

10 slices - 14".

Medium Three Salami

$20.00

10 slices - 14". Italian salami, pepperoni, linguicia atop three cheese blend

Medium Vegetarian Delight

$22.00

10 slices - 14". Mushrooms, onions, olives, bell peppers, spinach, tomatoes

Large Pizza

Large Barbecue Chicken

$26.00

12 slices - 16". Grilled chicken strips smothered in barbecue sauce and onions on top of a three cheese blend

Large Classic Combo

$31.00

12 slices - 16". Ham, pepperoni, Italian sausage, linguica, bell peppers, onion, olives, mushrooms

Large Devine Pie

$32.00

12 slices - 16". Zinfandel marinated mushrooms, fried eggplant steak, topped with fontina cheese

Large Hawaiian Love

$25.00

12 slices - 16". Black forest ham topped with pineapple and three cheese blend

Large Margherita

$31.00

12 slices - 16". Roma tomatoes on top of fresh sliced mozzarella garnished with basil leaves and pesto drizzle

Large Meatzilla

$35.00

All meats12 slices - 16".

Large Pepperoni

$26.00

12 slices - 16". Full loaded pepperoni and three cheese blend with oregano sprinkles

Large Shrooms

$26.00

12 slices - 16". Mushroom sherry reduction with thyme herb portabella, crimini, shitake, and morale mushrooms with garlic and chives atop mozzarella and jack cheese

Large Three Cheese

$19.00

12 slices - 16".

Large Three Salami

$25.00

12 slices - 16". Italian salami, pepperoni, linguicia atop three cheese blend

Large Vegetarian Delight

$26.00

12 slices - 16". Mushrooms, onions, olives, bell peppers, spinach, tomatoes

Small Half & Half

Small Half BBQ Chicken

$8.00

Small Half Classic Combo

$10.00

Small Half Define Pie

$10.00

Small Half Hawaiian Love

$8.00

Small Half Margherita

$10.00

Small Half Meatzilla

$11.00

Small Half Pepperoni

$8.00

Small Half Shrooms

$8.00

Small Half Three Cheese

$7.00

Small Half Three Salami

$9.00

Small Half Vegetarian

$8.00

Drinks

Sodas

Pepsi

$2.00

12 oz Pepsi can

Diet Pepsi

$2.00

12 oz Diet Pepsi can

Coke

$2.00

12 oz Coke can

Diet Coke

$2.00

12 oz Diet Coke can

Root Beer

$2.00

12 oz Root Beer can

7 Up

$2.00

12 oz 7up can

Diet 7Up

$2.00

12 oz Diet 7up

Orange Soda

$2.00

12 oz Orange Soda

Dr Pepper

Juices

Apple Juice

$3.00

10 oz apple juice

Lemonade

$3.00

16 oz lemonade

Peach Lemonade

$3.00

16 oz peach lemonade

Water

Water

$1.00

12 oz water bottle

Coffee

Coffee

$1.50
All hours
Sunday2:20 pm - 9:00 pm
MondayClosed
TuesdayClosed
Wednesday2:20 pm - 9:00 pm
Thursday2:20 pm - 9:00 pm
Friday2:20 pm - 9:00 pm
Saturday2:20 pm - 9:00 pm
Restaurant info

Come in and enjoy!

Location

220 East Redwood Avenue, Fort Bragg, CA 95437

Directions

