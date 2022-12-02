North Coast Brewing Co.

Restaurant info

A pioneer in the Craft Beer movement, North Coast Brewing Company has developed a strong reputation for quality, having won more than 110 awards in national and international competitions. Featuring Red Seal Ale, Old Rasputin Russian Imperial Stout, Scrimshaw Pilsner, Brother Thelonious Abbey Ale, North Coast Steller IPA and other fine North Coast brands, we continue our mission to “Make the World a Better Place, One Pint at a Time”. These exceptional beers are available in 48 states now and also are exported to Europe and the Pacific Rim. In addition to being a Certified B Corp and Benefit Corporation, the brewery is proud to be TRUE Platinum Zero Waste Certified, offer 14 Non-GMO Project Verified beers, and spearhead an innovative carbon farming project to reverse its carbon footprint and advance the science of carbon sequestration in agriculture.

