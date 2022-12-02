Restaurant header imageView gallery

North Coast Brewing Co.

review star

No reviews yet

444 N Main St

Fort Bragg, CA 95437

APPETIZERS

Criss-cut fries tossed in white truffle oil, garlic, parmesan and green onions

BRUSSEL SPROUTS

$10.00

Brussels sprouts flash fried and tossed in an anchovy vinaigrette

COCONUT SHRIMP

$16.00

Crispy panko and coconut encrusted shrimp, served with our Thai chili-garlic dipping sauce

NACHOS

$17.00

House made chips, melted cheese, black beans, guacamole, sour cream and Pico de Gallo. A great share for four people!

SHRIMP CEVICHE

$16.00

Shrimp, lime juice, tomato, onion, cilantro, jalapeño, house made chips and guacamole

CHILI CHEESE FRIES

$12.00

Crispy pub fries covered with melted cheddar/jack cheese and topped with our Route 66 chili, sour cream and green onions

CHOWDER FRIES

$9.00

Crispy pub fries topped with chowder, cheddar/jack cheese and green onion

GARLIC WAFFLE FRIES

$12.00

Criss-cut seasoned fries tossed in white truffle oil, garlic, parmesan and green onions

ONION RINGS

$8.00Out of stock

BEER CHEESE PRETZEL

$7.00

ENTREES

SCRIMSHAW FISH AND CHIPS

$20.00

Local rock cod, Scrimshaw beer batter, Old No. 38 tartar sauce, coleslaw and pub fries.

SCRIMSHAW 1/2 FISH & 1/2 SHRIMP

$22.00

Rock Cod, Pacific Shrimp, Scrimshaw beer batter, Old No. 38 tartar sauce, cocktail sauce, coleslaw and pub fries

SCRIMSHAW SHRIMP & CHIPS

$24.00

Wild caught Pacific shrimp, Scrimshaw beer batter, cocktail sauce, coleslaw and pub fries

BREW HOUSE BURGER

$17.00

All-natural grass fed beef from John Ford Ranch in Willits, Red Seal onion-bacon jam, lettuce, tomato, and red onions on a pretzel bun, served with a pickle spear

NEVER SAY DIE BBQ BURGER

$19.00

House made Old Rasputin BBQ sauce, John Ford Ranch beef, cheddar cheese and Roundman's bacon on a pretzel bun, served with beer battered onion rings and a pickle spear

BRATWURST

$16.00

SOUTHWEST CHICKEN SANDWICH

$17.00

Mary's free range grilled chicken breast, seared poblano pepper, bacon, pepper jack cheese and chipotle aioli on a sourdough roll, served with black bean salsa and chips

SHRIMP PO' BOY

$17.00

Wild caught pacific shrimp fried with Scrimshaw beer batter, Old No. 38 tartar sauce, lettuce and tomato on a sourdough roll

CHICKEN CAPRESE MELT

$17.00

Mary's free range grilled chicken breast topped with melted mozzarella, basil oil, Brother Thelonious-balsamic reduction and tomato on a sourdough roll

ROCK COD SANDWICH

$17.00

local Rock Cod, Scrimshaw beer batter, Old No. 38 tartar sauce, lettuce, tomato on a brioche bun

CAROLINA PULLED PORK SANDWICH

$16.00

Pulled Roundman's smoked Boston pork butt in our Piedmont-style tangy sauce on a brioche bun and topped with coleslaw and a pickle spear

BEYOND DEATH BURGER

$21.00

All plant based with a Beyond Burger, Old Rasputin-reduced mushroom-shallot-olive medley, nutritional yeast, avocado, lettuce and onion on a brioche bun served with a pickle spear

BLACK BEAN BURGER

$16.00

House made vegetarian black bean patty, lettuce, tomato, red onion, sprouts and chipotle aioli on a brioche bun, served with pickle spear

B.L.A.T.

$16.00

Roundman's bacon, crisp lettuce, avocado and tomato with Red Seal aioli on a pretzel bun

MAC AND CHEESE

$18.00

JAGER SCHNITZEL

$22.00

CATCH OF THE DAY

$29.00

SOUP/SALAD

BOWL-CLAM CHOWDER

$11.00

Our Award Winning New England style clam chowder

CUP - CHOWDER

$7.00

Our Award Winning New England style clam chowder

BOWL-ROUTE 66 CHILI

$9.00

Our award winning pork chili, without beans, made with Laguna Baja Mexican Style Dark Lager

CUP-ROUTE 66 CHILI

$6.00

Our award winning pork chili, without beans, made with Laguna Baja Mexican Style Dark Lager

BBQ CHICKEN SALAD

$18.00

Roundman's smoked chicken breast marinated in our Rasputin BBQ sauce, field greens, jicama, cherry tomatoes, cheddar/jack cheese, red onion and tortilla strips tossed in ranch dressing

HOLLYWOOD CAESAR

$18.00

Crisp romaine lettuce, grilled chicken breast, bacon bits, house made croutons, anchovy, and parmesan cheese with house made Caesar dressing

NORTH COAST WEDGE SALAD

$17.00

Fresh Butter head lettuce wedges, topped with cherry tomatoes, red onion, bacon, gorgonzola crumbles, avocado and our creamy PranQster gorgonzola blue cheese dressing

HARVEST SALAD

$16.00

Spring mix, fresh seasonal veggies, garbanzo beans, walnuts, grapes with our house made balsamic vinaigrette

HOUSE SIDE SALAD

$8.00

Lettuce, carrots, jicama, onion, grape tomato with our house made lemon vinaigrette

CAESAR SIDE SALAD

$9.00

Romaine lettuce, croutons, anchovy, parmesan cheese and Caesar dressing

KIDS MENU

KIDS FISH AND CHIPS

$12.00

Local rock cod, Scrimshaw beer batter, Old No. 38 tartar sauce, coleslaw and pub fries

KIDS GRILLED CHEESE

$6.00

Cheddar cheese on a grilled brioche bun served with pub fries

KIDS HAMBURGER

$8.00

John Ford Ranch beef patty served plain with pub fries

KIDS BUTTERED PASTA

$6.00

Penne pasta tossed in butter

KIDS SHRIMP AND CHIPS (3)

$14.00

DESSERTS

LAVA CAKE

$10.00

Moist chocolate cake, enrobed in chocolate and filled with a truffle. Served warm, unleashing a rush of molten chocolate

BLUEBERRY COBBLER CHEESECAKE

$11.00

Hybrid of homestyle blueberry cobbler with moist chunks of vanilla-bean cream cake and decadent white chocolate cheesecake

TIRAMISU CAKE

$9.00Out of stock

Three layers of tender cake soaked in premium European espresso filled with mascarpone, topped with cocoa powder and real whipped cream.

TUXEDO MOUSSE CAKE

$14.00

OLD NO. 38 ICE CREAM

$2.50

CARROT CAKE

$10.00

FUDGY WUDGY CHOCOLATE CHEESECAKE

$12.00
All hours
Sunday11:30 am - 10:00 pm
Monday11:30 am - 10:00 pm
TuesdayClosed
WednesdayClosed
Thursday11:30 am - 10:00 pm
Friday11:30 am - 10:00 pm
Saturday11:30 am - 10:00 pm
A pioneer in the Craft Beer movement, North Coast Brewing Company has developed a strong reputation for quality, having won more than 110 awards in national and international competitions. Featuring Red Seal Ale, Old Rasputin Russian Imperial Stout, Scrimshaw Pilsner, Brother Thelonious Abbey Ale, North Coast Steller IPA and other fine North Coast brands, we continue our mission to “Make the World a Better Place, One Pint at a Time”. These exceptional beers are available in 48 states now and also are exported to Europe and the Pacific Rim. In addition to being a Certified B Corp and Benefit Corporation, the brewery is proud to be TRUE Platinum Zero Waste Certified, offer 14 Non-GMO Project Verified beers, and spearhead an innovative carbon farming project to reverse its carbon footprint and advance the science of carbon sequestration in agriculture.

444 N Main St, Fort Bragg, CA 95437

