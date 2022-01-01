Restaurant header imageView gallery

Betsie River Pizza & Subs Crystal Mountain-BRP

review star

No reviews yet

12500 Crystal Mountain Dr

Thompsonville, MI 49683

Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant

Popular Items

Cheese - Build your own
Michigan Harvest
Three-Cheese Breadsticks

Pizza

Cheese - Build your own

$8.00+

House Deluxe

$9.00+

pepperoni, sausage, onion, green peppers & mushrooms

Meat Lovers

$10.00+

pepperoni, beef, sausage, ham & bacon

Pepperoni X2

$9.00+

double pepperoni

Veggie Lovers

$9.00+

mushrooms, green peppers, onion, tomato, black olives, artichoke hearts

BBQ Chicken

$10.00+

chicken, bacon, onion, BBQ sauce

Hawaiian

$9.00+

ham, bacon & pineapple

Bacon Cheeseburger

$10.00+

beef, onion, bacon, tomato, pickles, classic red sauce

BLT

$9.00+

bacon, lettuce, tomato & mayo

Margherita

$10.00+

tomato, fresh mozzarella, basil & classic red sauce

Cheese Steak

$10.00+

steak, onion, green peppers, classic red sauce, horsey mayo

Toasted Subs

All subs are now 8".

Turkey Club

$11.00

turkey, bacon, ham, Swiss, lettuce, tomato & mayo

Tom Turkey

$11.00

turkey, Swiss, lettuce, tomato, onion & mayo

Veggie

$9.00

tomato, mushrooms, onion, green peppers, black olives, lettuce & provolone

Italian

$11.00

pepperoni, salami, ham, provolone, banana peppers, lettuce, tomato, onion & Italian dressing

BBQ Chicken

$11.00

grilled chicken, bacon, onion, banana peppers, provolone & BBQ sauce

BLT

$11.00

bacon, lettuce, tomato & mayo

All American

$9.00

ham, provolone, lettuce, tomato & mayo

Pizza Sub

$9.00

pepperoni, ham, mushrooms, provolone, onion & classic red sauce

Tuna Melt

$9.00

tuna salad, provolone, pickles, lettuce & tomato

Chicken Bacon Ranch

$11.00

grilled chicken, bacon, onion, provolone, lettuce, tomato, homemade ranch

Cheese Steak

$11.00

steak, onion, green peppers, provolone & horsey mayo

Breadsticks

Pan Breadsticks

$9.00

garlic Parmesan butter, Parmesan cheese, choice of dipping sauce

Three-Cheese Breadsticks

$14.00

topped with our three-cheese blend, choice of dipping sauce

Cinnamon Sticks

$7.00+

cinnamon & sugar breadsticks topped with cream cheese frosting

Salads

Classic Caesar

$8.00

romaine, focaccia croutons, Parmesan cheese, cherry tomatoes

Chef Salad

$10.00

mixed greens, ham, turkey, Swiss, cheddar, cucumber, tomato & egg

Michigan Harvest

$9.00

mixed greens, dried cherries, feta, toasted pecans, red onion & sun-dried tomatoes

Wings

Signature Wings (8 pieces)

$15.00

Boneless Wings (10 pieces)

$12.00

DO NOT ENTER ROOM # IF YOU CHOSE PICKUP

Enter Room Number

All hours
Sunday3:00 pm - 9:00 pm
MondayClosed
TuesdayClosed
Wednesday11:00 am - 1:30 pm
Thursday11:00 am - 1:30 pm
Friday3:00 pm - 9:30 pm
Saturday11:00 am - 9:30 pm
Restaurant info

Online orders available 11:30am to 9:00pm. Pickup at the Betsie River Pizza in the main Lodge. Curbside parking between the Lodge and Crystal Center, Lot H.

Location

12500 Crystal Mountain Dr, Thompsonville, MI 49683

Gallery
Betsie River Pizza & Subs image
Betsie River Pizza & Subs image

