Restaurant header imageView gallery

Bier Haus

review star

No reviews yet

515 E Sherman Ave

Coeur D Alene, ID 83814

Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant

phone icon

Call

clock icon

Hours

waypoint sign icon

Directions

gift icon

Gift Cards

Order Again

Salads/Soups

Tagessuppe Cup

$4.00

Tagessuppe Bowl

$6.00

Cranberry

$13.00

Mixed greens, dried cranberries, red onion, crumbled gorgonzola, tossed in creamy blue cheese dressing

Gurkensalat

$13.00

Cucumbers and heirloom tomatoes, tossed in a creamy dill dressing, on a bed of mixed greens

Roter Apfel

$14.00

Mixed greens, red apple, swiss chees, roasted red pepper, toasted walnuts, tossed in a balsamic vinaigrette

Appetizers

Currywurst

$12.00

Traditional German street food invented in Berlin. 2 grilled brats sliced and topped with curry ketchup

Bebacken Brie

$13.00

Brie cheese baked in puff pastry, served with red apple, lingonberry jam and pretzel toast

Bavarian Pretzel

$11.00

Warm Bavarian pretzel lightly salted and buttered with housemade Bavarian bier cheese sauce

Fleischklosschen (Meatballs)

$12.00

Seasoned all beef meatballs smothered in mushroom gravy

Brussels

$11.00

Fried brussel sprouts tossed in spicy seasoning and crispy bacon served with hot bacon vinaigrette for dipping

Sides

Bavarian Frites

$7.00

Fries, but more fun to say

Sauerkraut

$6.00

Kartoffelsalat

$6.00

Marinated redo potato, bacon, red onion, dill pickle, in a hot bacon vinaigrette

Kasespatzle

$7.00

Egg dumpling noodles in a rich and creamy bavarian herb and cheese sauce

Garden Salad

$6.00

Mixed greens, red onion, tomato, carrot, cucumber with choice of dressing

Bratwurst

$6.00

Knackwurst

$6.00

Kase Krainer

$6.00

Weiner

$6.00

Weisswurst

$6.00

Entrees

Wurst Plate

$15.00

Choose two wursts and one side. Served with an herb butter roll.

Hollender Platter

$25.00

All 5 of our wursts and herb butter rolls

Schnitzel

$20.00

Thin pork loin, breaded and pan fried, served with lingonberry jam

Jagerschnitzel

$21.00

Traditional schnitzel smothered with mushroom gravy

Beef Stroganoff

$18.00

Peppered spätzle, seasoned beef meatballs in mushroom gravy, topped with lemon crema and red onion

Bavarian Reuban

$15.00

Sliced homemade corned beef, havarti cheese, dressing and kraut on rye bread

Munchen Club

$15.00

Grilled chicken breast, lettuce, tomato, Swiss cheese and Bavarian mustard on a pretzel bun

Bayern Burger

$16.00

Angus burger, lettuce, onion, tomato and Swiss cheese on a pretzel bun

Edelweiss Bratwurst Patty

$16.00

Seasoned all pork burger, sautéed onion, cheddar cheese, mixed greens sauce smothered in Bavarian bier cheese sauce on a pretzel bun

Dessert

Apple Strudel

$9.00

Flaky, buttery crust and a juicy, spiced apple filling topped with light ice cream

Pecan Pie

$9.00

Served with vanilla ice cream

Spaghetti Ice

$9.00

Thin vanilla

Kids Menu

Pretzel sticks

$9.95

Hot Dog

Hamburger

$9.95

Chicken Strips

$9.95

Spaetzle

$9.95

Soda

Coke

$2.50

Diet Coke

$2.50

Sprite

$2.50

Root Beer

$2.50

Juice

Orange Juice

$3.50

Apple Juice

$3.50

Coffee/Tea

Coffee

Ice Tea

Hot Tea

Espresso

All hours
Sunday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Monday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Tuesday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Wednesday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Thursday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Friday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Saturday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Restaurant info

Festhalle und Biergarten

Website

Location

515 E Sherman Ave, Coeur D Alene, ID 83814

Directions

Gallery
Consumer pic
Banner pic
BG pic
Main pic

Similar restaurants in your area

Seasons of Coeur d'Alene Fresh Grill & Bar
orange star4.5 • 1,153
209 East Lakeside Avenue Coeur D Alene, ID 83814
View restaurantnext
Sweet Lou's Restaurant and Tap House
orange starNo Reviews
601 E. Front Ave. #101 Coeur D Alene, ID 83814
View restaurantnext
The DiPPER
orange starNo Reviews
1500 Northwest Boulevard Suite 100 Coeur D Alene, ID 83814
View restaurantnext
Surf Shack Burgers
orange starNo Reviews
305 E Appleway Ave Coeur D Alene, ID 83814
View restaurantnext
Bardenay Restaurant & Distillery - CDA
orange star4.2 • 2,014
1710 W Riverstone Dr Coeur d'Alene, ID 83814
View restaurantnext
Azteca - Coeur d'Alene - 2462 North Old Mill Loop
orange starNo Reviews
2462 North Old Mill Loop Coeur d'Alene, ID 83814
View restaurantnext

Popular restaurants in Coeur D Alene

Bardenay Restaurant & Distillery - CDA
orange star4.2 • 2,014
1710 W Riverstone Dr Coeur d'Alene, ID 83814
View restaurantnext
Seasons of Coeur d'Alene Fresh Grill & Bar
orange star4.5 • 1,153
209 East Lakeside Avenue Coeur D Alene, ID 83814
View restaurantnext
Trails End Brewery
orange star4.7 • 187
356 W Bosanko Ave Coeur D Alene, ID 83815
View restaurantnext
Search popular restaurants
Map
More near Coeur D Alene
Hayden
review star
Avg 4.5 (5 restaurants)
Spokane
review star
Avg 4.3 (79 restaurants)
Moscow
review star
Avg 4.6 (7 restaurants)
Pullman
review star
Avg 4.7 (15 restaurants)
Lewiston
review star
Avg 4.6 (20 restaurants)
Whitefish
review star
Avg 4.6 (15 restaurants)
Kalispell
review star
Avg 4.3 (24 restaurants)
Moses Lake
review star
Avg 4.5 (10 restaurants)
Walla Walla
review star
Avg 4.1 (12 restaurants)
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston