Barbeque
Sandwiches

Big Kahunas - Smokehouse 1158 Hooksett Road

No reviews yet

1158 Hooksett Road

Hooksett, NH 03106

Order Again

SMOKEHOUSE ENTREES - SMOKEHOUSE MENU

Lechon Kawali Pork Belly

$22.00

Brisket

$24.00

1/2 Rack Smoked Pork Ribs

$18.00

Full Rack Smoked Pork Ribs

$25.00

Caribbean Pulled Pork

$20.00

Smokehouse Pulled Chicken

$18.00

Smoked Hot Links

$18.00

Grilled Jumbo Shrimp

$22.00

Charred Salmon

$22.00

Beyond Sausage Links (Vegan)

$18.00

Sahra's Seasonal Grilled Vegetables Platter

$17.00

SIDE SELECTIONS - SMOKEHOUSE MENU

Smashers

$5.00

Coleslaw

$5.00

Jasmine Rice

$5.00

Smoked Black Beans

$5.00

Grilled Veggies

$5.00

Kahuna Cornbread

$5.00

Grilled Jalapenos

$5.00

Side Salad

$5.00

16 Oz Sauce

$12.99

Plantains

$5.00

BURGER MENU - SMOKEHOUSE MENU

The Smokehouse Burger

$22.00

Jaden's Cheeseburger in Paradise

$16.00

Kahuna Burger

$18.00

Bodhi's Burger Bowl

$21.00

Kahunas King Kong Burger

$36.00

TOKO (TACO) TIME - SMOKEHOUSE MENU

SPAM Toko's

$13.00

Maui-Wowie

$13.00

Kuhuku Shrimp

$15.00

Bay of Pigs

$16.00

Rincon 413 Fish Toko's

$20.00

(Vegan) Alicante Toko's

$13.00

QUICK BREAKFAST - SMOKEHOUSE MENU

Kahunas Breakfast Sandwich

$8.00

Sophia Scrambies

$18.00

Big Mama's Breakfast Sandwich

$12.00

SMASHERS TO START! - SMOKEHOUSE MENU

Tito Smasher

$12.00

The Smasher Supreme

$21.00

KAHUNA SAMMIE SPECIALTIES - SMOKEHOUSE MENU

Peyton's (P) BLT

$15.00

Hawaii Five-Oh!

$17.00

The Slaw-Py Pulled Pork Sammy

$18.00

Solana Beach Club

$16.00

Dad's Honolulu Spam-Wich

$13.00

The Judge

$10.00

LITTLE KAI-SOL'S KIDS MENU - SMOKEHOUSE MENU

Grilled Cheese

$10.00

All Beef Hotdog

$10.00

Kids Pulled Pork

$10.00

Kids Pulled Chicken

$10.00

Mac and Cheese

$10.00

OHANA MEAL DEAL - SMOKEHOUSE MENU

Ohana Meal Deal

$86.00

*SPECIALS*

A whole case-a-dilla

$12.00
All hours
Sunday4:00 am - 3:59 am
Monday4:00 am - 3:59 am
Tuesday4:00 am - 3:59 am
Wednesday4:00 am - 3:59 am
Thursday4:00 am - 3:59 am
Friday4:00 am - 3:59 am
Saturday4:00 am - 3:59 am
