Mikey's Roast Beef & Pizza 21 Londonderry Turnpike
9 Reviews
$$
21 Londonderry Turnpike Unit 4
Hooksett, NH 03106
Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant
Order Again
Popular Items
SPECIALITY PIZZA (KM)
Small Cheese Pizza (CYO)
10" Cheese Pizza
Small BBQ Chicken Pizza
No Red Sauce, Cheese, Chicken, BBQ Sauce
Small Big Red Pizza
Sauce, Cheese, Spinach, Tomato, Garlic, Parmesan
Small Buffa-Que Chicken Pizza
No Red Sauce, Cheese, Chicken, Buffalo and BBQ Sauce
Small Buffalo Chicken Pizza
No Red Sauce, Cheese, Chicken, Buffalo Sauce
Small Chicken Bacon Ranch Pizza
No Red Sauce, Cheese, Chicken, Bacon, Ranch
Small Chicken Broccoli Alfredo Pizza
Alfredo, Cheese, Chicken, Broccoli
Small Chicken Parmesan Pizza
Sauce, Cheese, Chicken, Ricotta, Parmesan
Small Hawaiian Pizza
Sauce, Cheese, Ham, Pineapple
Small Meat Lovers Pizza
Sauce, Cheese, Pepperoni, Sausage, Bacon, Ground Beef
Small Meatball Parmesan Pizza
Sauce, Cheese, Meatball, Ricotta, Parmesan
Small Mikey's Bacon Cheeseburger Pizza
Special Sauce, Cheese, Tomato, Ground Beef, Bacon, Lettuce, Pickle
Small Mikey's Special Pizza
Sauce, Cheese, Mushrooms, Peppers, Onions, Pepperoni, Sausage
Small Spinach Tomato Feta Pizza
No Red Sauce, Cheese, Spinach, Tomato, Feta
Small Steak Bomb Pizza
No Red Sauce, Cheese, Shaved Steak, Mushrooms, Peppers, Onion
Small Veggie Pizza
Sauce, Cheese, Spinach, Mushrooms, Peppers, Onion, Olives, Broccoli
Large Cheese Pizza (CYO)
16" Cheese Pizza
Large Meat Lovers Pizza
Sauce, Cheese, Pepperoni, Sausage, Bacon, Ground Beef
Large BBQ Chicken Pizza
No Red Sauce, Cheese, Chicken, BBQ Sauce
Large Buffalo Chicken Pizza
No Red Sauce, Cheese, Chicken, Buffalo Sauce
Large Buffa-Que Chicken Pizza
No Red Sauce, Cheese, Chicken, Buffalo and BBQ Sauce
Large Chicken Bacon Ranch Pizza
No Red Sauce, Cheese, Chicken, Bacon, Ranch
Large Chicken Broccoli Alfredo Pizza
Alfredo, Cheese, Chicken, Broccoli
Large Spinach Tomato Feta Pizza
No Red Sauce, Cheese, Spinach, Tomato, Feta
Large Big Red Pizza
Sauce, Cheese, Spinach, Tomato, Garlic, Parmesan
Large Mikey's Special Pizza
Sauce, Cheese, Mushrooms, Peppers, Onions, Pepperoni, Sausage
Large Veggie Pizza
Sauce, Cheese, Spinach, Mushrooms, Peppers, Onion, Olives, Broccoli
Large Meatball Parmesan Pizza
Sauce, Cheese, Meatball, Ricotta, Parmesan
Large Chicken Parmesan Pizza
Sauce, Cheese, Chicken, Ricotta, Parmesan
Large Mikey's Bacon Cheeseburger Pizza
Special Sauce, Cheese, Tomato, Ground Beef, Bacon, Lettuce, Pickle
Large Hawaiian Pizza
Sauce, Cheese, Ham, Pineapple
Large Steak Bomb Pizza
No Red Sauce, Cheese, Shaved Steak, Mushrooms, Peppers, Onion
Gluten Free
10" Gluten Free
Calzone
Create Your Own Calzone
Cheese Calzone
Meat Lovers Calzone
Sauce, Cheese, Pepperoni, Sausage, Bacon, Ground Beef
BBQ Chicken Calzone
No Red Sauce, Cheese, Chicken, BBQ Sauce
Buffalo Chicken Calzone
No Red Sauce, Cheese, Chicken, Buffalo Sauce
Buffa-Que Chicken Calzone
No Red Sauce, Cheese, Chicken, Buffalo and BBQ Sauce
Chicken Bacon Ranch Calzone
No Red Sauce, Cheese, Chicken, Bacon, Ranch
Chicken Broccoli Alfredo Calzone
Alfredo, Cheese, Chicken, Broccoli
Spinach Tomato Feta Calzone
No Red Sauce, Cheese, Spinach, Tomato, Feta
Big Red Calzone
Sauce, Cheese, Spinach, Tomato, Garlic, Parmesan
Mikey's Special Calzone
Sauce, Cheese, Mushrooms, Peppers, Onions, Pepperoni, Sausage
Veggie Calzone
Sauce, Cheese, Spinach, Mushrooms, Peppers, Onion, Olives, Broccoli
Meatball Parmesan Calzone
Sauce, Cheese, Meatball, Ricotta, Parmesan
Chicken Parmesan Calzone
Sauce, Cheese, Chicken, Ricotta, Parmesan
Mikey's Bacon Cheeseburger Calzone
Special Sauce, Cheese, Tomato, Ground Beef, Bacon, Lettuce, Pickle
Hawaiian Calzone
Sauce, Cheese, Ham, Pineapple
Steak Bomb Calzone
No Red Sauce, Cheese, Shaved Steak, Mushrooms, Peppers, Onion
Cold Subs
Turkey Sub
Create Your Own Turkey Sub. Comes plain.
Ham Sub
Create Your Own Ham Sub. Comes plain.
Italian Sub
Hot Ham, Mortadella, Salami, Provolone. Does not come with veggies.
Salami Sub
Create Your Own Salami Sub. Comes plain.
BLT Sub
Bacon, Lettuce, Tomato
Ham & Turkey
Turkey Club Sub
Turkey, Bacon, Lettuce, Tomato
Hot Subs and Sandwiches
Chicken Parmesan Sub
This sub comes with homemade chicken parmesan, provolone cheese, marinara sauce, parmesan cheese all toasted in a pizza oven.
Meatball Parmesan Sub
This sub comes with house-made meatballs, provolone, marinara sauce, parmesan cheese all toasted in a pizza oven.
Chicken Caesar Wrap
Romaine, Grilled Chicken, Parmesan
Steak Tip Sub
Steak Tips on a sub roll. Comes plain.
Steak Tip Bomb Sub
Steak Tips, Mushrooms, Peppers, Onions, American Cheese
Smashburger
3 oz burger ball, smashed on the grill to create a thin patty with crispy edges. Stack up to 4 patties and create your own Smashburger. Comes plain.
Steak and Cheese Sub
Shaved Steak, American Cheese
Steak Bomb Sub
Shaved Steak, American Cheese, Mushrooms, Peppers, Onions
Chicken Bomb Sub
Grilled Chicken, American Cheese, Mushrooms, Peppers, Onions
Egg Sub & Sanwich
Create Your Own Egg Sub
Grilled Chicken Sub
Grilled Chicken on a plain sub roll. Create your own and add whatever you like.
House Style Chicken Wrap
Wrap with; Chicken, lettuce, tomato, feta and house dressing.
Chicken Finger Sub
Smashburger Sub
Mikey's Double Bacon Smashburger with Cheese!
2 homemade Smashburger patties with cheese on a grilled bun topped with Mikey's special sauce, lettuce, tomato, pickles and bacon.
Fried Chicken Sandwich
Create Your Own Fried Chicken Sandwich. Comes plain.
Mikey's Fried Chicken Sandwich
Special Sauce, Fried Chicken, Lettuce, Tomato, Pickle, American Cheese
Pastrami
Pastrami Brisket on toasted bread
Roast Beef Subs and Sandwiches
Jr. Roast Beef
3 oz Roast Beef Sandwich. Comes on a plain hamburger bun.
Regular Roast Beef
4 oz Roast Beef Sandwich. Comes on a sesame bun.
Super Roast Beef
5 oz Roast Beef Sandwich. Comes on an Onion Bun.
Small Roast Beef Sub
5 oz Roast Beef. Comes on a small 8" sub roll.
Large Roast Beef Sub
6 oz Roast Beef on a large 10" sub roll
Wrap Roast Beef
Mega Roast Beef
7oz of roast beef on a round twisted seeded roll.
Appetizers
Onion Rings
Crispy Beer Battered Onion Rings
French Fries
Crispy French Fries
Chicken Fingers
Crispy Fried Chicken Fingers
Mozzarella Sticks
6 Mozzarella Sticks and Side Sauce
Garlic Bread
8" Garlic Bread
Wings
Crispy Fried Chicken Wings
Meatballs
3 Meatballs, Sauce, Cheese
Steak Tips
8 oz Steak Tips
Grilled Chicken
8 oz Grilled Chicken
Pasta
Ziti
Garlic Bread, Ziti
Chicken Broccoli Ziti
Garlic Bread, Ziti, Chicken Broccoli
Steak Broccoli Ziti
Garlic Bread, Ziti, Steak, Broccoli
Combo Broccoli Ziti
Garlic Bread, Ziti, Steak, Chicken, Broccoli
Chicken Parmesan Ziti
Garlic Bread, Ziti, Chicken, Marinara, Cheese
Meatball Parmesan Ziti
Garlic Bread, Ziti, Meatballs, Marinara, Cheese
Salad
Large Garden Salad
Romaine, Iceberg, Tomato, Pepper, Onion, Cucumber, Carrot
Large Greek Salad
Garden Salad, Feta, Olive, Banana Pepper
Large Caesar Salad
Romaine, Parmesan, Croutons
Garden Side Salad
Romaine, Iceberg, Tomato, Pepper, Onion, Cucumber, Carrot
Greek Side Salad
Garden Salad, Feta, Olive, Banana Pepper
Caesar Side Salad
Romaine, Parmesan, Croutons
Large Antipasto Salad
Garden Salad, Ham, Salami, Hot Ham, Mortadella, Provolone
Small Caprese Salad
Dinners
Grilled Chicken Dinner
Grilled Chicken Dinner comes with 2 sides
Steak Tip Dinner
Steak Tip Dinner comes with 2 sides
Chicken Finger Dinner
Chicken Finger Dinner comes with 2 sides
Roast Beef Dinner
Roast Beef Dinner comes with 2 sides
Smashburger Dinner
Smashburger Dinner comes with 2 sides
Fried Chicken Sandwich Dinner
Fried Chicken Sandwich Dinner comes with 2 sides
Dessert
Homemade Cookie
Whoopie Pie
Blueberry Lemon Loaf
Cookie base covered in caramel and chocolate, finished with sea salt.
Homemade Cookie with an Ice-Cream Scoop
Homemade chocolate chip cookie, scoop of ice-cream, chocolate syrup, powdered sugar.
Home Made Tiramisu
Home Made Tiramisu. Italian Lady Fingers soaked in espresso and rum, layered with home made cream and mascarpone, topped with cocoa powder and chilled.
Small
Special
Stuffed Crepes
Russian style crepes "blinchiki". The crepes are stuffed with ground beef (ground in the house), rice, fresh diced onions and garlic. Comes with 2 crepes per order.
Russian Kabob "Shashlik"
Shashlik is a popular Russian street food. Shashlik comes on a skewer with 8oz of premium NY Strip steak marinated in blend of spices. The meat is grilled and served with lavash bread and side of home pickled onions.
Chebureki
Russian fried turnover. The dough is stuffed with ground beef, onions and garlic and spices then fried to perfection. Comes with two Chebureki and side of secret sauce.
Pulled Pork Sandwich
5oz of Pulled Pork on a sesame bun with mayo, cheese and Sweet Baby Rays BBQ sauce.
Pelmeni
Russian ravioli. Stuffed with ground beef, onion, garlic and spices. Served deep fried with mayo or special sauce on the side. 10 dumplings per order.
Pastrami
Homemade Pastrami Sandwich. Comes with 5oz of Pastrami, Mikey's Special Sauce and Swiss Cheese.
Sloppy Joe
Sloppy Joe! 5oz of house ground beef, marinated green peppers, caramelized sweet onions, sloppy sauce served on a toasted onion roll with cheese and mayo.
Pub Burger
Double Smashburger with cheese, special sauce, lettuce, tomato, fried egg and fried onions.
Turkey Bacon Beef Wrap
White wrap with herb turkey, crispy bacon, 4oz of homemade roast beef, cheese, lettuce, tomato, homemade mayo.
Buffalo Chicken Wrap
Fried Pickles
4oz of Fried Pickle chips with a side of ranch.
Shawarma
Middle Eastern Shawarma Style Wrap. Comes with fresh carrots, cucumber, red onions, shredded lettuce, tomatoes, oven baked marinated chicken, home made Tzatziki Sauce, wrapped in pita bread or served in a bowl with a bed of romaine lettuce.
Summer Salad
Spinach and Arugula based salad with red onions, red bell peppers, fresh strawberries, toasted almonds, feta cheese, garlic herb chicken breast. Served with a side of homemade mustard base dressing.
Baked Bacon Mac N' Cheese
Elbow macaroni, mild yellow cheddar, mozzarella, seasoned bread crumb, bacon bits, baked in the oven.
Garlic & Herb Roast Beef
5oz of Garlic & Herb Roast Beef on a 8" sub roll. Served with pickled red onions.
Borscht
12oz Traditional Russian soup. Homemade pork stock with potatoes, pickled cabbage, carrots, beets and shredded meat. Have it with or without a dab of sour cream. The soup is savory, slightly sour and hearty.
Frozen Pierogi
Pierogi is a Slavic dish eaten through out eastern Europe. These dumplings are stuffed with mushed potatoes. 8 dumplings per order. The dumplings will be FROZEN and uncooked.
Pirozhki
Pirozhki stuffed with cabbage, carrots and spices. 2 Pirozhki per order.
|Sunday
|11:00 am - 12:00 am
|Monday
|10:30 am - 11:00 pm
|Tuesday
|10:30 am - 11:00 pm
|Wednesday
|10:30 am - 11:00 pm
|Thursday
|10:30 am - 11:00 pm
|Friday
|10:30 am - 11:00 pm
|Saturday
|11:00 am - 12:00 am
Online orders are final. No refund will be issued once the order is placed.
21 Londonderry Turnpike Unit 4, Hooksett, NH 03106