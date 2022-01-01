Restaurant header imageView gallery
Pizza
Sandwiches
Italian

Mikey's Roast Beef & Pizza 21 Londonderry Turnpike

9 Reviews

$$

21 Londonderry Turnpike Unit 4

Hooksett, NH 03106

Popular Items

French Fries
Super Roast Beef
Large Cheese Pizza (CYO)

SPECIALITY PIZZA (KM)

Small Cheese Pizza (CYO)

$9.99

10" Cheese Pizza

Small BBQ Chicken Pizza

$14.99

No Red Sauce, Cheese, Chicken, BBQ Sauce

Small Big Red Pizza

$14.99

Sauce, Cheese, Spinach, Tomato, Garlic, Parmesan

Small Buffa-Que Chicken Pizza

$14.99

No Red Sauce, Cheese, Chicken, Buffalo and BBQ Sauce

Small Buffalo Chicken Pizza

$14.99

No Red Sauce, Cheese, Chicken, Buffalo Sauce

Small Chicken Bacon Ranch Pizza

$15.99

No Red Sauce, Cheese, Chicken, Bacon, Ranch

Small Chicken Broccoli Alfredo Pizza

$15.99

Alfredo, Cheese, Chicken, Broccoli

Small Chicken Parmesan Pizza

$15.99

Sauce, Cheese, Chicken, Ricotta, Parmesan

Small Hawaiian Pizza

$14.99

Sauce, Cheese, Ham, Pineapple

Small Meat Lovers Pizza

$15.99

Sauce, Cheese, Pepperoni, Sausage, Bacon, Ground Beef

Small Meatball Parmesan Pizza

$15.99

Sauce, Cheese, Meatball, Ricotta, Parmesan

Small Mikey's Bacon Cheeseburger Pizza

$15.99

Special Sauce, Cheese, Tomato, Ground Beef, Bacon, Lettuce, Pickle

Small Mikey's Special Pizza

$15.99

Sauce, Cheese, Mushrooms, Peppers, Onions, Pepperoni, Sausage

Small Spinach Tomato Feta Pizza

$14.99

No Red Sauce, Cheese, Spinach, Tomato, Feta

Small Steak Bomb Pizza

$15.99

No Red Sauce, Cheese, Shaved Steak, Mushrooms, Peppers, Onion

Small Veggie Pizza

$15.99

Sauce, Cheese, Spinach, Mushrooms, Peppers, Onion, Olives, Broccoli

Large Cheese Pizza (CYO)

$12.99

16" Cheese Pizza

Large Meat Lovers Pizza

$20.99

Sauce, Cheese, Pepperoni, Sausage, Bacon, Ground Beef

Large BBQ Chicken Pizza

$19.99

No Red Sauce, Cheese, Chicken, BBQ Sauce

Large Buffalo Chicken Pizza

$19.99

No Red Sauce, Cheese, Chicken, Buffalo Sauce

Large Buffa-Que Chicken Pizza

$19.99

No Red Sauce, Cheese, Chicken, Buffalo and BBQ Sauce

Large Chicken Bacon Ranch Pizza

$20.99

No Red Sauce, Cheese, Chicken, Bacon, Ranch

Large Chicken Broccoli Alfredo Pizza

$20.99

Alfredo, Cheese, Chicken, Broccoli

Large Spinach Tomato Feta Pizza

$19.99

No Red Sauce, Cheese, Spinach, Tomato, Feta

Large Big Red Pizza

$19.99

Sauce, Cheese, Spinach, Tomato, Garlic, Parmesan

Large Mikey's Special Pizza

$20.99

Sauce, Cheese, Mushrooms, Peppers, Onions, Pepperoni, Sausage

Large Veggie Pizza

$20.99

Sauce, Cheese, Spinach, Mushrooms, Peppers, Onion, Olives, Broccoli

Large Meatball Parmesan Pizza

$20.99

Sauce, Cheese, Meatball, Ricotta, Parmesan

Large Chicken Parmesan Pizza

$20.99

Sauce, Cheese, Chicken, Ricotta, Parmesan

Large Mikey's Bacon Cheeseburger Pizza

$20.99

Special Sauce, Cheese, Tomato, Ground Beef, Bacon, Lettuce, Pickle

Large Hawaiian Pizza

$19.99

Sauce, Cheese, Ham, Pineapple

Large Steak Bomb Pizza

$20.99

No Red Sauce, Cheese, Shaved Steak, Mushrooms, Peppers, Onion

Gluten Free

$13.99

10" Gluten Free

Calzone

Create Your Own Calzone

$15.99

Cheese Calzone

Meat Lovers Calzone

$15.99

Sauce, Cheese, Pepperoni, Sausage, Bacon, Ground Beef

BBQ Chicken Calzone

$15.99

No Red Sauce, Cheese, Chicken, BBQ Sauce

Buffalo Chicken Calzone

$15.99

No Red Sauce, Cheese, Chicken, Buffalo Sauce

Buffa-Que Chicken Calzone

$15.99

No Red Sauce, Cheese, Chicken, Buffalo and BBQ Sauce

Chicken Bacon Ranch Calzone

$15.99

No Red Sauce, Cheese, Chicken, Bacon, Ranch

Chicken Broccoli Alfredo Calzone

$15.99

Alfredo, Cheese, Chicken, Broccoli

Spinach Tomato Feta Calzone

$15.99

No Red Sauce, Cheese, Spinach, Tomato, Feta

Big Red Calzone

$15.99

Sauce, Cheese, Spinach, Tomato, Garlic, Parmesan

Mikey's Special Calzone

$15.99

Sauce, Cheese, Mushrooms, Peppers, Onions, Pepperoni, Sausage

Veggie Calzone

$15.99

Sauce, Cheese, Spinach, Mushrooms, Peppers, Onion, Olives, Broccoli

Meatball Parmesan Calzone

$15.99

Sauce, Cheese, Meatball, Ricotta, Parmesan

Chicken Parmesan Calzone

$15.99

Sauce, Cheese, Chicken, Ricotta, Parmesan

Mikey's Bacon Cheeseburger Calzone

$15.99

Special Sauce, Cheese, Tomato, Ground Beef, Bacon, Lettuce, Pickle

Hawaiian Calzone

$15.99

Sauce, Cheese, Ham, Pineapple

Steak Bomb Calzone

$15.99

No Red Sauce, Cheese, Shaved Steak, Mushrooms, Peppers, Onion

Cold Subs

Turkey Sub

$7.99

Create Your Own Turkey Sub. Comes plain.

Ham Sub

$7.99

Create Your Own Ham Sub. Comes plain.

Italian Sub

$8.99

Hot Ham, Mortadella, Salami, Provolone. Does not come with veggies.

Salami Sub

$7.99

Create Your Own Salami Sub. Comes plain.

BLT Sub

$8.99

Bacon, Lettuce, Tomato

Ham & Turkey

$7.99

Turkey Club Sub

$8.99

Turkey, Bacon, Lettuce, Tomato

Hot Subs and Sandwiches

Chicken Parmesan Sub

$10.99

This sub comes with homemade chicken parmesan, provolone cheese, marinara sauce, parmesan cheese all toasted in a pizza oven.

Meatball Parmesan Sub

$10.99

This sub comes with house-made meatballs, provolone, marinara sauce, parmesan cheese all toasted in a pizza oven.

Chicken Caesar Wrap

$11.99

Romaine, Grilled Chicken, Parmesan

Steak Tip Sub

$10.99

Steak Tips on a sub roll. Comes plain.

Steak Tip Bomb Sub

$11.99

Steak Tips, Mushrooms, Peppers, Onions, American Cheese

Smashburger

$2.99

3 oz burger ball, smashed on the grill to create a thin patty with crispy edges. Stack up to 4 patties and create your own Smashburger. Comes plain.

Steak and Cheese Sub

$10.99

Shaved Steak, American Cheese

Steak Bomb Sub

$11.49

Shaved Steak, American Cheese, Mushrooms, Peppers, Onions

Chicken Bomb Sub

$10.99

Grilled Chicken, American Cheese, Mushrooms, Peppers, Onions

Egg Sub & Sanwich

$5.99Out of stock

Create Your Own Egg Sub

Grilled Chicken Sub

$9.99

Grilled Chicken on a plain sub roll. Create your own and add whatever you like.

House Style Chicken Wrap

$11.99

Wrap with; Chicken, lettuce, tomato, feta and house dressing.

Chicken Finger Sub

$8.99

Smashburger Sub

$8.99Out of stock

Mikey's Double Bacon Smashburger with Cheese!

$8.99

2 homemade Smashburger patties with cheese on a grilled bun topped with Mikey's special sauce, lettuce, tomato, pickles and bacon.

Fried Chicken Sandwich

$8.99

Create Your Own Fried Chicken Sandwich. Comes plain.

Mikey's Fried Chicken Sandwich

$9.99

Special Sauce, Fried Chicken, Lettuce, Tomato, Pickle, American Cheese

Pastrami

$9.99Out of stock

Pastrami Brisket on toasted bread

Roast Beef Subs and Sandwiches

Jr. Roast Beef

$6.99

3 oz Roast Beef Sandwich. Comes on a plain hamburger bun.

Regular Roast Beef

$7.99

4 oz Roast Beef Sandwich. Comes on a sesame bun.

Super Roast Beef

$8.99

5 oz Roast Beef Sandwich. Comes on an Onion Bun.

Small Roast Beef Sub

$8.99

5 oz Roast Beef. Comes on a small 8" sub roll.

Large Roast Beef Sub

$9.99

6 oz Roast Beef on a large 10" sub roll

Wrap Roast Beef

$9.99

Mega Roast Beef

$10.99

7oz of roast beef on a round twisted seeded roll.

Appetizers

Onion Rings

$5.99

Crispy Beer Battered Onion Rings

French Fries

$3.99

Crispy French Fries

Chicken Fingers

$6.99

Crispy Fried Chicken Fingers

Mozzarella Sticks

$7.99Out of stock

6 Mozzarella Sticks and Side Sauce

Garlic Bread

$2.99

8" Garlic Bread

Wings

$8.99

Crispy Fried Chicken Wings

Meatballs

$4.99

3 Meatballs, Sauce, Cheese

Steak Tips

$12.99

8 oz Steak Tips

Grilled Chicken

$7.99

8 oz Grilled Chicken

Pasta

Ziti

$7.99

Garlic Bread, Ziti

Chicken Broccoli Ziti

$11.99

Garlic Bread, Ziti, Chicken Broccoli

Steak Broccoli Ziti

$13.99

Garlic Bread, Ziti, Steak, Broccoli

Combo Broccoli Ziti

$12.99

Garlic Bread, Ziti, Steak, Chicken, Broccoli

Chicken Parmesan Ziti

$12.99

Garlic Bread, Ziti, Chicken, Marinara, Cheese

Meatball Parmesan Ziti

$12.99

Garlic Bread, Ziti, Meatballs, Marinara, Cheese

Salad

Large Garden Salad

$6.99

Romaine, Iceberg, Tomato, Pepper, Onion, Cucumber, Carrot

Large Greek Salad

$7.99

Garden Salad, Feta, Olive, Banana Pepper

Large Caesar Salad

$6.99

Romaine, Parmesan, Croutons

Garden Side Salad

$3.99

Romaine, Iceberg, Tomato, Pepper, Onion, Cucumber, Carrot

Greek Side Salad

$4.99

Garden Salad, Feta, Olive, Banana Pepper

Caesar Side Salad

$3.99

Romaine, Parmesan, Croutons

Large Antipasto Salad

$12.99

Garden Salad, Ham, Salami, Hot Ham, Mortadella, Provolone

Small Caprese Salad

$6.99Out of stock

Dinners

Grilled Chicken Dinner

$14.99

Grilled Chicken Dinner comes with 2 sides

Steak Tip Dinner

$19.99

Steak Tip Dinner comes with 2 sides

Chicken Finger Dinner

$13.99

Chicken Finger Dinner comes with 2 sides

Roast Beef Dinner

$18.99

Roast Beef Dinner comes with 2 sides

Smashburger Dinner

$13.99

Smashburger Dinner comes with 2 sides

Fried Chicken Sandwich Dinner

$13.99

Fried Chicken Sandwich Dinner comes with 2 sides

Kid's Dinners

Fingers and Fries Kid's Dinner

$8.99

Fingers and Fries Kid's Dinner

Mozzarella Sticks and Fries Kid's Dinner

$8.99

Mozzarella Sticks and Fries Kid's Dinner

Smashburger and Fries Kid's Dinner

$8.99

Smashburger and Fries Kid's Dinner

Side Sauces

Mikey's Special Sauce

$1.00

Big Mac / 1000 Island Sauce

Ranch

$1.00

Caesar

$1.00

BBQ

$1.00

Buffalo

$1.00

Homemade Mayo

$1.00

Ketchup

$0.50

Blue Cheese

$1.00

Marinara

$1.00

Mustard

$0.50

Mikey's House Dressing

$1.00

James River BBQ

$1.00

Spicy BBQ sauce common on the Roast Beef

Garlic Dipping Sauce

$1.00

Dessert

Homemade Cookie

$2.50

Whoopie Pie

$2.50

Blueberry Lemon Loaf

$2.99Out of stock

Cookie base covered in caramel and chocolate, finished with sea salt.

Homemade Cookie with an Ice-Cream Scoop

$5.99Out of stock

Homemade chocolate chip cookie, scoop of ice-cream, chocolate syrup, powdered sugar.

Home Made Tiramisu

Home Made Tiramisu

$4.99Out of stock

Home Made Tiramisu. Italian Lady Fingers soaked in espresso and rum, layered with home made cream and mascarpone, topped with cocoa powder and chilled.

Beverage

20 oz Soda

$2.50

2L Soda

$3.50

Tea

$2.99

Juice

$2.49Out of stock

Bang

$3.49Out of stock

Coffee

$3.49Out of stock

Small

Small

$2.00

Large

Large

$2.99Out of stock

Special

Russian style crepes "blinchiki". Crepes are stuffed with house ground beef, fresh onion and garlic. Comes with two crepes per order.

Stuffed Crepes

$5.99Out of stock

Russian style crepes "blinchiki". The crepes are stuffed with ground beef (ground in the house), rice, fresh diced onions and garlic. Comes with 2 crepes per order.

Russian Kabob "Shashlik"

$11.99Out of stock

Shashlik is a popular Russian street food. Shashlik comes on a skewer with 8oz of premium NY Strip steak marinated in blend of spices. The meat is grilled and served with lavash bread and side of home pickled onions.

Chebureki

$5.99Out of stock

Russian fried turnover. The dough is stuffed with ground beef, onions and garlic and spices then fried to perfection. Comes with two Chebureki and side of secret sauce.

Pulled Pork Sandwich

$6.99Out of stock

5oz of Pulled Pork on a sesame bun with mayo, cheese and Sweet Baby Rays BBQ sauce.

Pelmeni

$7.99Out of stock

Russian ravioli. Stuffed with ground beef, onion, garlic and spices. Served deep fried with mayo or special sauce on the side. 10 dumplings per order.

Pastrami

$8.99Out of stock

Homemade Pastrami Sandwich. Comes with 5oz of Pastrami, Mikey's Special Sauce and Swiss Cheese.

Sloppy Joe

$5.99Out of stock

Sloppy Joe! 5oz of house ground beef, marinated green peppers, caramelized sweet onions, sloppy sauce served on a toasted onion roll with cheese and mayo.

Pub Burger

$6.99Out of stock

Double Smashburger with cheese, special sauce, lettuce, tomato, fried egg and fried onions.

Turkey Bacon Beef Wrap

$11.99Out of stock

White wrap with herb turkey, crispy bacon, 4oz of homemade roast beef, cheese, lettuce, tomato, homemade mayo.

Buffalo Chicken Wrap

$9.99

Fried Pickles

$3.99Out of stock

4oz of Fried Pickle chips with a side of ranch.

Shawarma

$9.99+Out of stock

Middle Eastern Shawarma Style Wrap. Comes with fresh carrots, cucumber, red onions, shredded lettuce, tomatoes, oven baked marinated chicken, home made Tzatziki Sauce, wrapped in pita bread or served in a bowl with a bed of romaine lettuce.

Summer Salad

$13.99Out of stock

Spinach and Arugula based salad with red onions, red bell peppers, fresh strawberries, toasted almonds, feta cheese, garlic herb chicken breast. Served with a side of homemade mustard base dressing.

Baked Bacon Mac N' Cheese

$8.99Out of stock

Elbow macaroni, mild yellow cheddar, mozzarella, seasoned bread crumb, bacon bits, baked in the oven.

Garlic & Herb Roast Beef

$9.99Out of stock

5oz of Garlic & Herb Roast Beef on a 8" sub roll. Served with pickled red onions.

Borscht

Borscht

$4.99Out of stock

12oz Traditional Russian soup. Homemade pork stock with potatoes, pickled cabbage, carrots, beets and shredded meat. Have it with or without a dab of sour cream. The soup is savory, slightly sour and hearty.

Frozen Pierogi

$9.99Out of stock

Pierogi is a Slavic dish eaten through out eastern Europe. These dumplings are stuffed with mushed potatoes. 8 dumplings per order. The dumplings will be FROZEN and uncooked.

Pirozhki

$6.00Out of stock

Pirozhki stuffed with cabbage, carrots and spices. 2 Pirozhki per order.

Location

21 Londonderry Turnpike Unit 4, Hooksett, NH 03106

