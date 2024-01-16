Countryside Cafe
All hours
|Sunday
|7:00 am - 1:00 pm
|Monday
|7:00 am - 1:00 pm
|Tuesday
|7:00 am - 1:00 pm
|Wednesday
|7:00 am - 1:00 pm
|Thursday
|7:00 am - 1:00 pm
|Friday
|7:00 am - 1:00 pm
|Saturday
|7:00 am - 1:00 pm
Come on down to the best side, our side, Countryside Cafe on the Big Island! Bring your friends & family and join us for brunch. Where there's always good food and good people!
Kea'au Shopping Center 16-586 Old Volcano Rd., Kea'au, HI 96749
