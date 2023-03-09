- Home
Bistro Roca & Antlers Bar (New) 143 Wonderland Trail
143 Wonderland Trail
Blowing Rock, NC 28605
LUNCH
STARTERS
FIGS
Figs roasted in sourwood honey served with Manchego Cheese. Can come wrapped in proscuitto, unwrapped, or half & half
EGGPLANT FRITES
Breaded and fried eggplant strips, tossed with marcona almonds and served with our house made honey mustard
PORK LETTUCE WRAPS
Local Pork Shoulder, Romaine, Pickled Vegetables & Gochujang Aioli
MUSSELS
Prince Edward Island Mussels White Wine, Cream, Sundried Tomatoes & Basil OR Sparkling Cider, Benton's Bacon, Dijon, Thyme, Green Apple Chow Chow Served with side toasted baguette
SPREADS
Smoked Cheddar Pimento Cheese, Roasted Piquillo Hummus, Local Mushroom Conserva, Smoked Olives, Herb Mascarpone With French Baguette or Gluten Free Bread $5, or Crudite $5
FEATURE APP
SANDWICH
BR BURGER
Local Beef, Ashe County Cheddar, Lettuce, Tomato Add Bacon $2 Crispy Onions $0.50 comes with choice of side
HABI BURGER
Local Beef Basted with Habanero Sauce, Topped with Cheddar, Crispy Onions, Lettuce, Tomato, Bacon, comes with choice of side
BEYOND VEGGIE BURGER
Beyond Meat Veggie Burger, Ashe County Cheddar, Lettuce, Tomato, comes with choice of side
LOBSTER ROLL
Maine Lobster Claw, Lemon Aioli, on Toasted Brioche Bun, comes with choice of side
BRISKET PHILLY
C.A.B. Brisket, Caramelized Onions, Charred Peppers, Gruyere, Stout Mustard, on Brioche Bun, comes with choice of side
BISTRO SPECIALTIES
WF PIZZAS
FUNGI PIE
Mushroom Conserva, Roasted Local Mushrooms, Fresh Mozzarella, Herb Mascarpone, Broccolini
CHORIZO PIE
Ground Chorizo, Roasted Sweet Potato, Goat Cheese, Manchego, Salsa Macha, Chipotle Maple Gastrique
MEDITERRANEAN CHICKEN PIZZA
Smoked Olives, Peppadew Peppers, Smoked Leek Pesto, Manchego, Balsamic Drizzle
ANTLERS PIZZA
Marinara, Italian Sausage, Mozzarella
ROCA PIZZA
Local Prosciutto, Herb Oil, Caramelized Onions, Manchego, Sundried Tomatoes
ARTISAN PEPPERONI
Marinara, Mozzarella
PIZZA DU JOUR
ADULT CHEESE PIZZA
MAC & CHEESE
SOUP & SALAD
SOUP DU JOUR
SALADE DE CASA
CAESAR
WALDORF WEDGE
Toasted Walnuts, Dried Apricots, Apples, Cranberries, Applewood Smoked Bacon with Port & Bleu Cheese Dressing
COBB
Grilled NC Chicken Thigh, Iceberg & Romaine, Boiled Egg, Tomato, Bleu Cheese Crumbles, Red Onion, Bacon, Avocado, with Apple Leek Vinaigrette
FRIED CHICKEN SALAD
GRILLED CHICKEN SALAD
SIDES
DINNER
SANDWICHES
CUBAN CREPE
Slow Braised Pork, Local Country Ham, Swiss Cheese, Chickpea & Hominy Salad, Coconut Coriander Chutney, Sweet Plantains
BISTRO SPECIALTIES
BLACK N BLEU
C.A.B. Ribeye, House Steak Sauce, Smoked Bleu Cheese Butter, and Crispy Onions over Pommes Frites
CRAB CAKES
Creamy Polenta, Green Apple Chow Chow, Grilled Broccolini, Dijon Aioli
BRISKET
JERK SALMON
Roasted Sweet Potatoes, Peppadew Peppers, Grilled Broccolini, Chickpea Hominy Salad, Chipotle Maple Gastrique
LAMB SHANK
Creamy Polenta, Local Roasted Turnips, Smoked Tomato, Cabernet, Black Garlic, Local Mushrooms & Gremolata
NC MOUNTAIN TROUT
Local Roasted Turnips, Benton's Bacon, Grilled Broccolini, Cider Pan Sauce, Local Mushrooms, Pickled Onions
PORK PAPPARDELLE
Pappardelle Pasta, Slow Roasted Mountain Memories Pork Shoulder, Tomato Bolognese, Fresh Mozzarella
FISH SPECIAL
MEAT SPECIAL
N/A BEV
SODA & MILK
HOT BEVERAGES
MOCKTAILS & JUICES
BRUNCH
SANDWICHES
BISTRO SPECIALTIES
BUTTERMILK BISCUITS
Grits, Applewood Smoked Bacon, Scrambled Eggs, Choice of Sausage Gravy, Bourbon Pecan Butter & Apple Preserves, or Both
BRIOCHE FRENCH TOAST
Applewood Smoked Bacon, Scrambled Eggs, Fresh Berries, Apple Preserves & Bourbon Pecan Butter, Maple Syrup, Powdered Sugar
BLACK N BLEU
C.A.B. Ribeye, House Steak Sauce, Smoked Bleu Cheese Butter, and Crispy Onions over Pommes Frites
CUBAN CREPE
Slow Braised Pork, Local Country Ham, Swiss Cheese, Chickpea & Hominy Salad, Coconut Coriander Chutney, Sweet Plantains
BENEDICT
LARGE PARTY
LP APPETIZERS
|Sunday
|11:30 am - 2:30 pm, 4:30 pm - 9:00 pm
|Monday
|11:30 am - 2:30 pm, 4:30 pm - 9:00 pm
|Tuesday
|11:30 am - 2:30 pm, 4:30 pm - 9:00 pm
|Wednesday
|11:30 am - 2:30 pm, 4:30 pm - 9:00 pm
|Thursday
|11:30 am - 2:30 pm, 4:30 pm - 9:00 pm
|Friday
|11:30 am - 2:30 pm, 4:30 pm - 9:00 pm
|Saturday
|11:30 am - 2:30 pm, 4:30 pm - 9:00 pm
Casual fine dining
143 Wonderland Trail, Blowing Rock, NC 28605