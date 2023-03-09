Restaurant header imageView gallery

Bistro Roca & Antlers Bar (New) 143 Wonderland Trail

143 Wonderland Trail

Blowing Rock, NC 28605

LUNCH

STARTERS

FIGS

$13.00

Figs roasted in sourwood honey served with Manchego Cheese. Can come wrapped in proscuitto, unwrapped, or half & half

EGGPLANT FRITES

$11.00

Breaded and fried eggplant strips, tossed with marcona almonds and served with our house made honey mustard

PORK LETTUCE WRAPS

$14.00

Local Pork Shoulder, Romaine, Pickled Vegetables & Gochujang Aioli

MUSSELS

$16.00

Prince Edward Island Mussels White Wine, Cream, Sundried Tomatoes & Basil OR Sparkling Cider, Benton's Bacon, Dijon, Thyme, Green Apple Chow Chow Served with side toasted baguette

SPREADS

Smoked Cheddar Pimento Cheese, Roasted Piquillo Hummus, Local Mushroom Conserva, Smoked Olives, Herb Mascarpone With French Baguette or Gluten Free Bread $5, or Crudite $5

FEATURE APP

$15.00

SANDWICH

BR BURGER

$14.00

Local Beef, Ashe County Cheddar, Lettuce, Tomato Add Bacon $2 Crispy Onions $0.50 comes with choice of side

HABI BURGER

$16.00

Local Beef Basted with Habanero Sauce, Topped with Cheddar, Crispy Onions, Lettuce, Tomato, Bacon, comes with choice of side

BEYOND VEGGIE BURGER

$16.00

Beyond Meat Veggie Burger, Ashe County Cheddar, Lettuce, Tomato, comes with choice of side

LOBSTER ROLL

$27.00

Maine Lobster Claw, Lemon Aioli, on Toasted Brioche Bun, comes with choice of side

BRISKET PHILLY

$16.00

C.A.B. Brisket, Caramelized Onions, Charred Peppers, Gruyere, Stout Mustard, on Brioche Bun, comes with choice of side

BISTRO SPECIALTIES

CUBAN CREPE

$14.00

Slow Braised Pork, Local Country Ham, Swiss Cheese, Chickpea & Hominy Salad, Coconut Coriander Chutney, Sweet Plantains

BLACK N BLEU

$41.00

C.A.B. Ribeye, House Steak Sauce, Smoked Bleu Cheese Butter, and Crispy Onions over Pommes Frites

PLAT DU JOUR

$17.00

WF PIZZAS

FUNGI PIE

$14.00

Mushroom Conserva, Roasted Local Mushrooms, Fresh Mozzarella, Herb Mascarpone, Broccolini

CHORIZO PIE

$14.00

Ground Chorizo, Roasted Sweet Potato, Goat Cheese, Manchego, Salsa Macha, Chipotle Maple Gastrique

MEDITERRANEAN CHICKEN PIZZA

$14.00

Smoked Olives, Peppadew Peppers, Smoked Leek Pesto, Manchego, Balsamic Drizzle

ANTLERS PIZZA

$14.00

Marinara, Italian Sausage, Mozzarella

ROCA PIZZA

$14.00

Local Prosciutto, Herb Oil, Caramelized Onions, Manchego, Sundried Tomatoes

ARTISAN PEPPERONI

$14.00

Marinara, Mozzarella

PIZZA DU JOUR

$14.00

ADULT CHEESE PIZZA

$11.00

MAC & CHEESE

PLAIN MAC

$7.00

Bechamel, Gruyere, White Cheddar, Parmesan

HABI MAC

$11.00

Bacon, Crispy Onions, Habanero Sauce

LOBSTER MAC

$23.00

Bacon & Green Onion

VEGGIE MAC

$14.00

Collard Greens, Grilled Broccolini, Chow Chow, Smoked Leek Pesto, Over Easy Egg

SOUP & SALAD

SOUP DU JOUR

$4.00+

SALADE DE CASA

$4.00+

CAESAR

$4.00+

WALDORF WEDGE

$4.00+

Toasted Walnuts, Dried Apricots, Apples, Cranberries, Applewood Smoked Bacon with Port & Bleu Cheese Dressing

COBB

$16.00

Grilled NC Chicken Thigh, Iceberg & Romaine, Boiled Egg, Tomato, Bleu Cheese Crumbles, Red Onion, Bacon, Avocado, with Apple Leek Vinaigrette

FRIED CHICKEN SALAD

$13.00

GRILLED CHICKEN SALAD

$13.00

KIDS MENU

KIDS CHEESE PIZZA

$6.00

KIDS PASTA

$6.00

KIDS BURGER

$6.00

KIDS CHOOSE 2

$6.00

SIDES

POMMES FRITES

$4.00+

SWEET FRITES

$4.00+

WEDGE AS SIDE

$8.00

Asparagus

$5.00+

COLLARDS

$4.00+

MAC

$4.00+

PLANTAINS

$5.00+

OKRA

$5.00+

ADD GRILLED CHICKEN

$6.00

ADD FRIED CHICKEN

$6.00

ADD 3 OZ SALMON

$6.00

ADD 6 OZ SALMON

$12.00

ADD STEAK

$9.00

DINNER

CRAB CAKES

$39.00

Creamy Polenta, Green Apple Chow Chow, Grilled Broccolini, Dijon Aioli

BRISKET

$29.00

JERK SALMON

$30.00

Roasted Sweet Potatoes, Peppadew Peppers, Grilled Broccolini, Chickpea Hominy Salad, Chipotle Maple Gastrique

LAMB SHANK

$36.00

Creamy Polenta, Local Roasted Turnips, Smoked Tomato, Cabernet, Black Garlic, Local Mushrooms & Gremolata

NC MOUNTAIN TROUT

$30.00

Local Roasted Turnips, Benton's Bacon, Grilled Broccolini, Cider Pan Sauce, Local Mushrooms, Pickled Onions

PORK PAPPARDELLE

$26.00

Pappardelle Pasta, Slow Roasted Mountain Memories Pork Shoulder, Tomato Bolognese, Fresh Mozzarella

FISH SPECIAL

$36.00Out of stock

MEAT SPECIAL

$32.00

N/A BEV

SODA & MILK

Coke

$2.50

Diet Coke

$2.50

Sprite

$2.50

Ginger Ale

$2.50

Shirley Temple

$2.50

Rob Roy

$2.50

Sam's Mud

$3.00

Ginger Beer

$3.00

Bottled Root Beer

$3.00

Curious Cola

$3.00

Rose Lemonade

$3.00

Milk

$2.00

Soda Water

$2.50

ICED TEA & WATER

Sweet Tea

$2.50

Unsweet Tea

$2.50

Aqua Panna

$3.50

Tonic Water

$2.50

SAN PELLEGRINO

$3.00

HOT BEVERAGES

Coffee

$2.00

Decaf Coffee

$2.00

Hot Tea

$3.50

MOCKTAILS & JUICES

Safira

$9.00

Cranberry Juice

$2.00

Pineapple Juice

$2.00

Orange Juice

$2.00

Virgin Bloody Mary

$4.00

BRUNCH

BUTTERMILK BISCUITS

$16.00

Grits, Applewood Smoked Bacon, Scrambled Eggs, Choice of Sausage Gravy, Bourbon Pecan Butter & Apple Preserves, or Both

BRIOCHE FRENCH TOAST

$16.00

Applewood Smoked Bacon, Scrambled Eggs, Fresh Berries, Apple Preserves & Bourbon Pecan Butter, Maple Syrup, Powdered Sugar

BENEDICT

$18.00

ADD BISCUIT

$3.00

SIDE BACON

$2.00

SIDE EGG

$3.00

DESSERT

BREAD PUDDING

$9.00

SEMIFREDDO

$9.00Out of stock

TORTE

$9.00

CHEESECAKE

$9.00

POUND CAKE

$9.00Out of stock

PANNA COTTA

$9.00Out of stock

PECAN BAR

$9.00

VANILLA ICE CREAM

$3.00

BROWNIE

$9.00

Upside Down Cake

$9.00

LARGE PARTY

LP APPETIZERS

LP EGGPLANT FRITES

LP CALAMARI

LP FIGS

LP SPREADS

LP SALADS

LP HOUSE

LP CAESAR

LP ENTREES

LP CHORIZO PIE

LP PEPPERONI PIE

LP SALMON

LP TROUT

LP BLACK & BLEU

LP BRISKET

LP $$

LP DINNER

$65.00

LP LUNCH

$20.00
All hours
Sunday 11:30 am - 2:30 pm, 4:30 pm - 9:00 pm
Monday 11:30 am - 2:30 pm, 4:30 pm - 9:00 pm
Tuesday 11:30 am - 2:30 pm, 4:30 pm - 9:00 pm
Wednesday 11:30 am - 2:30 pm, 4:30 pm - 9:00 pm
Thursday 11:30 am - 2:30 pm, 4:30 pm - 9:00 pm
Friday 11:30 am - 2:30 pm, 4:30 pm - 9:00 pm
Saturday 11:30 am - 2:30 pm, 4:30 pm - 9:00 pm
Casual fine dining

143 Wonderland Trail, Blowing Rock, NC 28605

