Bite Food & Coffee Co. Fair Lawn

Popular Items
Breakfast
Three Eggs Your Way
Served with home fries, dressed greens, and toast.
The BEC
Turkey bacon, over medium egg, cheddar, chipotle ketchup, on brioche bun
The Essex
Turkey Sausage, over medium egg, cheddar, dijonaise, on brioche bun.
The Angry Essex
Turkey chorizo, over medium egg, pepper jack, sriracha aioli, on brioche bun.
The Easy
Scrambled eggs, caramelized onions, chives, cheddar, chipotle ketchup, on brioche bun.
SoCal Breakfast Burrito
Turkey chorizo, eggs, fries, pico de gallo, roasted pepper, goddess sauce, pepper jack cheese, wrapped in flour tortilla.
El Toro Breakfast Burrito
Brisket, eggs, onion, home fries, chipotle bbq, chimichurri, crispy shallots, wrapped in flour tortilla
The Avo Breakfast Burrito
Fried avocado, egg, home fries, sriracha aioli, mixed greens.
Big Fish Bagel
Smoked salmon, pickled onion, cream cheese, cucumber, capers, on an everything bagel.
Build Your Own Omelette
Three fillings of your choice, served with home fries, dressed greens, and toast.
Brunch Specialties
Fried Chicken & Waffle
Nashville fried chicken on vanilla buttermilk waffle served with maple butter. *No Modifications Or Special Requests Allowed*
Maple Butter Pancakes
Choice of blueberry, chocolate chunk, or plain. *No Modifications or Special Requests Allowed*.
Vanilla Buttermilk Waffle
Topped with fresh berries, bananas, and cream. Served with maple butter. *No Modifications or Special Requests Allowed*
Churro French Toast
Brioche dipped in house custard, seared cinnamon sugar, topped with fresh berries, banana, and cream. *No Modifications Or Special Requests Allowed*.
Brekkie Waffle Sliders
Fried eggs, turkey bacon, turkey sausage, cheddar, hot honey drizzle, served on waffle, maple butter. *No Modifications or Special Requests Allowed*
French Toast Bacon Egg & Cheese
Scrambled eggs, turkey bacon, cheddar, served between french toast, with maple butter. *Only Listed Modifications Allowed*
Brunch Burger
Steakhouse blend burger, fried egg, turkey bacon, cheddar, avocado, sriracha aioli, served on brioche bun. Served with a side of your choice.
Eggs Benny
Poached eggs & hollandaise with your choice of protein on herb bun, served with home fries and dressed greens.
Chimichurri Steak & Eggs
8oz sous vide sirloin, three eggs your way, home fries, toast, and dressed greens
Griddle Brekkie Platter
Two eggs your way, choice of turkey bacon, turkey sausage, or avocado. Served with pancake or waffle.
Huevos Rancheros
Eggs, turkey chorizo, refried beans, avocado, corn, and pico de gallo, served on a crispy tortilla with potatoes, topped with goddess, crema, and sriracha. *Only Listed Modifications Allowed*
Mornin' Vegan
Vegan Brekkie Plate
Vegan JUST egg scramble, vegan impossible sausage, avocado, toast, home fries, dressed greens.
Falafel Brekkie Bowl
Falafel, home fries, beet hummus, avocado, greens, turmeric tahini.
Scrambler Breakfast Burrito
Vegan JUST egg, kale, mushroom, avocado, pesto, home fries, wrapped in flour tortilla.
SoVegan Breakfast Burrito
Vegan JUST egg, IMPOSSIBLE sausage, refried beans, goddess, pico de gallo, fries, wrapped in flour tortilla.
Steel Cut Oatmeal
Topped with granola, cinnamon, and maple syrup.
Avocado Mash
Seasoned & mashed avocado served on thick multigrain, topped with radish, tomato, and pepper flakes.
Chickpea Mash
Beet hummus topped with sliced avocado and smoked paprika, served on thick cut multigrain.
Breakfast Sides & Shares
Home Fries
Our take on classic breakfast potato.
Toast
Multigrain or Sourdough, served buttered
Gluten Free Multigrain
Gluten free multigrain, served buttered
Dressed Greens
House greens, topped with shallot vinaigrette
Turkey Sausage
House made turkey sausage patty, 2 per order.
IMPOSSIBLE Vegan Sausage
IMPOSSIBLE vegan sausage patties, 2 to an order
Turkey Bacon
Thick slice turkey bacon, 4 slices per order.
Half Avocado
Sea salt flaked.
Bagel
Seasonal Fruit Bowl
Yogurt & Granola Bowl
Greek yogurt, granola, berries, pumpkin seeds, honey.
To Start or Share
Mac & Cheese Skillet
Four cheese blend, served as is or topped with crispy buffalo chicken, or BBQ brisket.
La Quesadilla
Loaded with jack cheese, peppers & onions, pico de gallo, guac, goddess sauce, and crema, in a toasted flour tortilla. **Available Vegan and Gluten Free!**
Chicken Tenders & Fries
Pollo Asado Tacos
Lemon herb grilled chicken topped with guac, pico de gallo, goddess sauce, cotija, and radish, served on gluten free corn tortillas. 3 tacos per order.
Carne Asada Tacos
Grilled sirloin topped with guac, pico de gallo, chipotle aioli, cotija, and radish, served on gluten free corn tortillas. 3 tacos per order.
Braised Brisket Tacos
Braised brisket topped with avocado, chipotle bbq, pickled onion, cilantro, and cotija, served on gluten free corn tortilla. 3 tacos per order.
Fish Tacos
Battered mahi mahi, guac, slaw, chipotle aioli, and jalapeno, served on gluten free corn tortillas. 3 tacos per order.
Vegan Street Tacos
Spiced IMPOSSIBLE 'meat', guac, corn, pico de gallo, and jalapeno, served of gluten free corn tortillas. 3 tacos per order.
Shrimp Po Boy Tacos
Tortilla crusted shrimp, slaw, pico de gallo, corn, creole aioli, served on gluten free corn tortillas. 3 tacos per order.
Spinach & Artichoke Dip
Served with tortilla chips.
Mac & Cheese Bites
Fried mac and cheese, served with sriracha aioli.
Crispy Avocado Fries
Sliced and breaded avocado slices, served with sriracha aioli.
Hush Puppies
Fried cornbread batter, served with maple butter and creole aioli.
Vegan Nachos
Spiced IMPOSSIBLE 'meat', vegan mozzarella, guac, pico de gallo, jalapeno, black beans, goddess sauce, sriracha, served on corn tortilla chips.
Parmesan Truffle Fries
Crispy fries tossed in truffle oil and parmesan, served with sriracha aioli and chipotle ketchup.
Salads & Warm Bowls
Kale Caesar
Baby kale & romaine, parmesan, crispy parm, herb croutons, spicy chipotle caesar dressing served on the side.
Goodness Greens
Greens & spinach, avocado, tomato, corn, tortilla strips, onion, black beans, goddess dressing served on the side.
Cobb Salad
Greens & romaine, egg, turkey bacon, onion, tomato, blue cheese, avocado, goddess dressing served on the side.
Greek Salad
Greens & romaine, pickled onion, cucumber, tomato, goat cheese, olives, shallot vinaigrette served on the side.
Chickpea Power Bowl
Kale, warm grains, crispy chickpeas, roasted broccoli, toasted almonds, avocado, turmeric tahini dressing served on the side.
Harvest Bowl
Arugula, warm grains, roasted sweet potatoes, brussels sprouts, candied walnuts, goat cheese, apple cider vinaigrette served on the side.
Burgers
Simply Burger
Steakhouse blend burger, cheddar, lettuce, tomato, pickles, caramelized onions, chipotle ketchup, brioche bun. Served with a side of your choice.
Bite Burger
Steakhouse blend burger, gouda, crispy shallots, pickles, caramelized onions, sriracha aioli, brioche bun. Served with your choice of a side.
Burrata Burger
Steakhouse blend burger, burrata, arugula, tomato, herb aioli, brioche bun. Served with a side of your choice.
Mac & Cheese Burger
Steakhouse blend burger, fried mac & cheese bun, cheddar, sriracha aioli. Served with a side of your choice.
Mole Burger
Black bean veggie burger, guac, roasted pepper, jack cheese, tortilla strips, pickled onion, goddess sauce, brioche bun. Served with a side of your choice.
Vegan Burger
IMPOSSIBLE meatless burger, avocado mash, greens, tomato, chipotle ketchup, focaccia. Served with a side of your choice.
Sandwiches
Turkey BALT
Roasted Turkey, turkey bacon, avocado, lettuce, tomato, dijonaise, multigrain.
Crispy Chick
Spicy fried chicken, chipotle aioli, lettuce, tomato, brioche. {Fried chicken is not gluten free, if GF is desired, please select gluten free bread & sub for grilled chicken.}
The Artisan
Grilled chicken breast, pesto (nut free), avocado, roasted peppers, fresh mozzarella, on a ciabatta.
The Smokehouse
Braised brisket, mushroom. onions, slaw, jack cheese, chipotle bbq, on a ciabatta.
Chicken Parm
Breaded chicken, marinara, mozzarella, on a ciabatta. {If gluten free desired, sub grilled chicken and gluten free bread}.
Buff Chick Grilled Cheese
Breaded Chicken, buffalo, jack cheese, blue cheese, grilled sourdough. {If gluten free desired, sub grilled chicken and gluten free bread.}.
Classic Grilled Cheese
Cheddar and jack cheese on grilled sourdough.
The Gouds Grilled Cheese
Melted gouda, turkey bacon, caramelized onions, mushrooms, on grilled multigrain.
Caprese Grilled Cheese
Fresh mozzarella, tomato, pesto (nut free), balsamic glaze.
Philly Melt Grilled Cheese
Braised brisket, peppers, onions, jack cheese, and sriracha aioli, on grilled sourdough.
Chicken Torta
Grilled chicken breast, avocado mash, pico de gallo, goddess sauce, jack cheese, pickles jalapeno, on a ciabatta.
Turkey Apple Brie
Roasted turkey, apple slices, brie cheese, arugula, honey mustard, on multigrain.
Pizza
Spinach & Artichoke Pizza
Creamy fontina & gruyere base, spinach, artichoke, mozzarella. *No Modifications or Special Requests Allowed* {Cannot be made Vegan or Gluten Free}.
Shroom Shroom Pizza
Ricotta, mozzarella, mushroom, honey & truffle drizzle.
OG Pizza
Pizza sauce & mozzarella cheese.
Grandma Pizza
Plum tomato basil & garlic sauce, mozzarella cheese.
Drunken Roni Pizza
Pizza sauce, mozzarella, pepperoni, chili honey drizzle.
Pizza For Salad
Roasted garlic & mozzarella, topped with greek salad.
Chicken & Bacon Pizza
Breaded Chicken, turkey bacon, onion, bbq, ranch dip, mozzarella.
Hot Chick Pizza
Buffalo chicken, blue cheese, hot peppers, mozzarella, buffalo base.
The Works Pizza
Meat lover pie! Turkey sausage, turkey bacon, braised brisket, red onion, and mushrooms.
Plates
Fries & Sides
Soup
Coffee & Espresso
Drip Coffee
Water passed through finely ground coffee for a bold classic hot coffee.
Iced Coffee
Our bold drip coffee.. but iced.
Cold Brew
Ground coffee submerged in water for 12 hours to create a bold concentrate for our strong coffee lovers.
Americano
2 shots of espresso poured over water to create a beautifully rich drink with a light layer of crema. Served iced or hot.
Cappuccino
2 shots of espresso with equal parts milk and microfoam.
Latte
2 shots of espresso with steamed milk and a thin layer of microfoam. Higher volume compared to a cappuccino.
Iced Latte
2 shots of espresso poured over ice and a milk of your choice.
Pumpkin Spice Latte
2 shots of espresso pulled over pumpkin spice sauce, mixed, and added to a milk of your choice. Served iced or hot.
Rose Latte
2 shots of espresso pulled over rose syrup, added to a milk of your choice, garnished with dried rose petals. Served iced or hot.
Lavender Latte
2 shots of espresso pulled over lavender syrup, added to a milk of your choice, garnished with lavender bud. Served iced or hot.
S'mores Latte
2 shots of espresso pulled over mocha and added to a milk of your choice. Topped with torched marshmallow fluff, mocha sauce, graham cracker, and a light dusting of cocoa powder. Served iced or hot. Nostalgia in a cup.
Mocha
Mocha syrup stirred in with 2 shots of espresso and added to a milk of your choice. Served iced or hot.
White Mocha
2 shots of espresso melted with a white mocha sauce combined with a milk of your choice to create a lighter alternative to our classic mocha.
Double Espresso
2 shots of a perfectly aromatic espresso for those who love the classic strong drink.
Red Eye
Our full-bodied drip coffee with an added shot of espresso for an even stronger taste.
Black Eye
Our full-bodied drip coffee with an added double shot for those caffeine chasers.
Macchiato
2 shots of espresso spotted with microfoam. ***If you're looking for a 'Starbucks style macchiato', that is an iced latte with caramel sauce.***
Cortado
2 shots of espresso with an equal volume of a steamed milk of your choice. This is like 1/2 a latte for those who want less milk and a stronger body.
Flat White
2 shots of espresso added with a steamed milk of your choice. Smaller option than a latte with a smaller amount of microfoam.
Cafe au Lait
Our full-bodied drip coffee with a steamed milk of your choice.
Hot Chocolate
Mocha syrup with steamed milk to make a rich classic hot drink.
Toasted Marshmallow Hot Cocoa
Mocha syrup with a steamed milk of your choice, topped with torched marshmallow fluff, mocha sauce, graham crackers, and a light dusting of cocoa powder.
Tea
Organic Hot Tea
Organic Iced Tea
Immunity Elixir
Dissolved turmeric blend, juiced lemon and ginger, and honey to give your immunity a little boost.
Chai Latte
Presweetened vanilla chai powder dissolved into a milk of your choice, garnished with cinnamon. Served iced or hot.
Dirty Chai Latte
Presweetened vanilla chai powder dissolved with 2 shots of espresso, combined with a milk of your choice, garnished with cinnamon. Served ice and hot.
Slutty Chai Latte
Presweetened vanilla chai powdered and mocha syrup, dissolved with 2 shots of espresso and added to a milk of your choice, garnished with cinnamon and coco powder. Served iced and hot.
Matcha
Naturally unsweetened vanilla matcha powdered dissolved and added to a milk of your choice. Served iced or hot.
Mocha Matcha
Natural vanilla matcha with white mocha sauce added to a milk of your choice to provide the perfect level of smooth and sweetness. Served iced or hot.
Rose Fog
A bag of "rose black" tea steeped in water and a steamed milk of your choice.
London Fog
A bag of "earl grey" black tea steeped in water and a steamed milk of your choice.
Pumpkin Spice Chai Fog
A bag of "pumpkin spice chai" black tea, steeped with water and a steamed milk of your choice.
Mocktails
Refreshers
Frappés
Superhero Drinks
Matcha Latte
Naturally unsweetened vanilla matcha powder dissolved and added to a milk of your choice. Served iced or hot.
Golden Latte
Naturally unsweetened turmeric powder dissolved and added to a milk of your choice. Served iced or hot.
Ruby Cocoa
Naturally unsweetened beetroot cocoa powder dissolved and added to a milk of your choice, garnished with cocoa powder. Served iced or hot.
Chagaccino
A chaga (mushroom) powder very lightly sweetened with monk fruit sweetener dissolved with 2 shots of espresso and added to a milk of your choice for a beneficial, mocha tasting latte. Served iced and hot.
Pressed Juices
Smoothies
Green On Green
Almond milk, kale, spinach, banana, mango, hemp seeds, and a drizzle of honey.
Colada Any Time
Coconut milk, pineapple, banana, lime, and a pump vanilla sweetener.
Ah Ç You
Almond milk, orange juice, banana, mango, and a scoop of açai.
Power Thru
Almond milk, peanut butter protein, vanilla plant protein, and bananas.
Skinny Dragon
Almond milk, orange juice, pineapple, ginger, banana, mango, and a scoop of pitaya.
Almond Crunch
Almond milk, bananas, vanilla plant protein, chopped almond, coco nibs, granola, and a drizzle of almond butter.
Berry Strong
Almond milk, strawberries, blueberries, bananas, chia seeds, vanilla plant protein, and a drizzle of honey.
Strawberry And Banana Smoothie
Smoothie Bowls
Canned Drinks
