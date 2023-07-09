Restaurant header imageView gallery

Brine - Fair Lawn Fair Lawn

review star

No reviews yet

3110 Promenade Blvd

Fair Lawn, NJ 07410

Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant

phone icon

Call

clock icon

Hours

waypoint sign icon

Directions

gift icon

Gift Cards

For $3 off your first order use PROMO CODE:
firsteats
Copied!
For $3 off your first order use PROMO CODE:
firsteats
Copied!


CHICKEN WITH SIDES

Our juicy, 24-hour brined chicken, fire grilled and brushed with our signature Blackened-chili Garlic Sauce, a slice of grilled brioche toast and two ( 2 ) of your favorite sides.
SIGNATURE THIGH 1/4

SIGNATURE THIGH 1/4

$14.39

Our juicy, 24-hour brined THIGH 1/4, fire grilled and brushed with our signature Blackened-chili Garlic Sauce, a slice of grilled brioche toast and two ( 2 ) of your favorite sides.

HALF CHICKEN

HALF CHICKEN

$18.79

Our juicy, 24-hour brined HALF CHICKEN, fire grilled and brushed with our signature Blackened-chili Garlic Sauce, a slice of grilled brioche toast and two ( 2 ) of your favorite sides.

BONELESS BREAST

BONELESS BREAST

$14.99

Our juicy, 24-hour brined BONELESS BREAST, fire grilled and brushed with our signature Blackened-chili Garlic Sauce, a slice of grilled brioche toast and two ( 2 ) of your favorite sides.

BUTTERMILK TENDERS

Crispy tenders, brined, marinated in chili-seasoned buttermilk, then coated in a special seasoned flour and fried. Served with a slice of grilled brioche toast.
3 PIECE ORIGINAL BUTTERMILK

3 PIECE ORIGINAL BUTTERMILK

$10.39

Three ( 3 ) crispy tenders, brined, marinated in chili-seasoned buttermilk, then coated in a special seasoned flour and fried. Served with a slice of grilled brioche toast.

3 PIECE ORIGINAL BUTTERMILK WITH FRENCH FRIES

3 PIECE ORIGINAL BUTTERMILK WITH FRENCH FRIES

$13.39

Three ( 3 ) crispy tenders, brined, marinated in chili-seasoned buttermilk, then coated in a special seasoned flour and fried. Served with a slice of grilled brioche toast.

3 PIECE SPICY BLACKENED-CHILI

3 PIECE SPICY BLACKENED-CHILI

$10.89

Three ( 3 ) crispy tenders, brined, marinated in chili-seasoned buttermilk, then coated in a special seasoned flour and fried. Tossed in our **SPICY BLACKENED-CHILI SPICE** Served with a slice of grilled brioche toast.

3 PIECE SPICY BLACKENED-CHILI WITH FRIES

3 PIECE SPICY BLACKENED-CHILI WITH FRIES

$14.39

Three ( 3 ) crispy tenders, brined, marinated in chili-seasoned buttermilk, then coated in a special seasoned flour and fried. Tossed in our **SPICY BLACKENED-CHILI SPICE** Served with a slice of grilled brioche toast.

2 PIECE ORIGINAL

$8.89

Two ( 2 ) crispy tenders, brined, marinated in chili-seasoned buttermilk, then coated in a special seasoned flour and fried. Served with a slice of grilled brioche toast.

2 PIECE ORIGINAL WITH FRENCH FRIES

$11.89

Two ( 2 ) crispy tenders, brined, marinated in chili-seasoned buttermilk, then coated in a special seasoned flour and fried. Served with a slice of grilled brioche toast.

2 PIECE SPICY BLACKENED-CHILI

$9.89

Two ( 2 ) crispy tenders, brined, marinated in chili-seasoned buttermilk, then coated in a special seasoned flour and fried. Tossed in our **SPICY BLACKENED-CHILI SPICE** Served with a slice of grilled brioche toast.

2 PIECE SPICY BLACKENED-CHILI + FRIES

$12.89

Two ( 2 ) crispy tenders, brined, marinated in chili-seasoned buttermilk, then coated in a special seasoned flour and fried. Tossed in our **SPICY BLACKENED-CHILI SPICE** Served with a slice of grilled brioche toast.

BOWLS

53rd STREET BOWL

53rd STREET BOWL

$11.99

Signature pulled chicken, brown rice, kale and romaine mix, pickled red onions, cucumbers, chives, white sauce drizzle

THE CHARRED BOWL

THE CHARRED BOWL

$13.39

Signature pulled chicken, charred broccoli, charred sweet potato, brown rice, signature sauce on the side

MEDITERRANEAN BOWL

MEDITERRANEAN BOWL

$13.89

Grilled chicken breast, kale and romaine mix, brown rice, pickled red onion, cucumbers, roasted red peppers, goat cheese tzatziki, feta cheese

SANDWICHES

"THE SANDWICH" with one ( 1 ) side

"THE SANDWICH" with one ( 1 ) side

$13.89

Signature Pulled chicken, grilled coleslaw, and black pepper aioli on butter grilled brioche WITH ONE ( 1 ) SIDE

CHICKEN SALAD SANDWICH with one ( 1 ) side

CHICKEN SALAD SANDWICH with one ( 1 ) side

$13.89Out of stock

Herb chicken salad, spicy fried onion strings, black pepper aioli, and romaine lettuce on a butter grilled bun WITH ( 1 ) SIDE

NEW YORK HOT with one ( 1 ) side

NEW YORK HOT with one ( 1 ) side

$13.89

Blackened chili-rubbed, pickled red onion, and mayo. ( The: "Nashville is cool, New York is coolest." )

"THE SANDWICH"

"THE SANDWICH"

$10.89

Signature Pulled chicken, grilled coleslaw, and black pepper aioli on butter grilled brioche

CHICKEN SALAD SANDWICH

CHICKEN SALAD SANDWICH

$10.89Out of stock

Herb chicken salad, spicy fried onion strings, black pepper aioli, and romaine lettuce on a butter grilled bun

NEW YORK HOT

NEW YORK HOT

$11.89

Blackened chili-rubbed, pickled red onion, and mayo. ( The: "Nashville is cool, New York is coolest." )

MSG

MSG

$11.89

Sweet chili dipped, scallion and sweet soy mayo, sesame seeds, and scallions. ( The "Yes there is MSG, no we will not make it without." )

MSG with one ( 1 ) side

MSG with one ( 1 ) side

$13.89

Sweet chili dipped, scallion and sweet soy mayo, sesame seeds, and scallions. ( The "Yes there is MSG, no we will not make it without." )

SALADS

SPICY CHICKEN SALAD

SPICY CHICKEN SALAD

$13.89

Signature pulled chicken, romaine and shredded kale mix, grilled coleslaw, spicy fried onion strings, signature sauce, black pepper aioli, chives

HONEY ROASTED GARLIC CAESAR

HONEY ROASTED GARLIC CAESAR

$10.79

Romaine and shredded kale mix, parmesan, fresh basil, roasted garlic confit, lemon and black pepper dressing

GREEK VILLAGE SALAD

GREEK VILLAGE SALAD

$11.29

Romaine, grape tomatoes, cucumber, hearts of palm, red onion, feta cheese, fresh oregano, red wine vinaigrette

THE GIGI

THE GIGI

$12.89

Romaine and shredded kale mix, goat cheese tzatziki beets, sliced red onion, roasted red pepper, cranberries, goat cheese, white balsamic dressing

MINI HONEY ROASTED GARLIC CAESAR

MINI HONEY ROASTED GARLIC CAESAR

$6.49

Romaine and shredded kale mix, parmesan, fresh basil, roasted garlic confit, lemon and black pepper dressing

MINI GREEK VILLAGE SALAD

MINI GREEK VILLAGE SALAD

$6.49

Romaine, grape tomatoes, cucumber, hearts of palm, red onion, feta cheese, fresh oregano, red wine vinaigrette

MINI GIGI

MINI GIGI

$6.49

Romaine and shredded kale mix, goat cheese tzatziki beets, sliced red onion, roasted red pepper, cranberries, goat cheese, white balsamic dressing

SIDES

FRENCH FRIES

FRENCH FRIES

$4.99

Crispy crinkle cut

BLACKENED-CHILI SPICED FRIES

BLACKENED-CHILI SPICED FRIES

$6.99

Served with black pepper aioli

COCONUT RICE AND PEAS

COCONUT RICE AND PEAS

$4.29

Long grain rice and sweet peas, simmered with coconut milk, thyme, and onion

BROWN RICE

BROWN RICE

$4.29

Whole grain brown rice, simmered with coconut milk, thyme, and onion

MARINATED TOMATO SALAD

MARINATED TOMATO SALAD

$4.99

Grape tomatoes marinated with Ecuadorian hearts of palm, red onion, and fresh basil

ROASTED BEETS WITH GOAT CHEESE TZATZIKI

ROASTED BEETS WITH GOAT CHEESE TZATZIKI

$4.99

Chilled purple beets tossed in goat cheese tzatziki, with fresh dill

GRILLED COLESLAW

GRILLED COLESLAW

$4.29

Charred cabbage, shredded kale, carrots, and parsley, tossed with a creamy vinaigrette

GRILLED SWEET POTATO

GRILLED SWEET POTATO

$4.99

Roasted sweet potato, charred, finished with our signature sauce, grated feta, and chives

CHARRED BROCCOLI

CHARRED BROCCOLI

$4.99

Charred broccoli florets, black pepper aioli, parmesan, and fresh basil

MARKET PLATE

MARKET PLATE

$11.29

Choose three ( 3 ) of your favorite sides

BEVERAGES

BOTTLED WATER

BOTTLED WATER

$2.50

CANNED SODA

$2.63Out of stock
PURE LEAF TEA

PURE LEAF TEA

$4.50
APPLE JUICE

APPLE JUICE

$2.50
COKE

COKE

$4.00
SPRITE

SPRITE

$4.00
ORANGE FANTA

ORANGE FANTA

$4.00

A LA CARTE CHICKEN

SIGNATURE THIGH 1/4

SIGNATURE THIGH 1/4

$8.19
HALF CHICKEN

HALF CHICKEN

$14.89
BONELESS BREAST

BONELESS BREAST

$8.69
PULLED CHICKEN

PULLED CHICKEN

$5.29
HERB CHICKEN SALAD

HERB CHICKEN SALAD

$5.59Out of stock

EXTRA SAUCES TO-GO

BLACKENED CHILI GARLIC

BLACKENED CHILI GARLIC

$1.00
CHARRED JALAPENO

CHARRED JALAPENO

$1.00
BUTTERMILK GREEN

BUTTERMILK GREEN

$1.00
BUTTERMILK RED

BUTTERMILK RED

$1.00
HONEY MUSTARD

HONEY MUSTARD

$1.00

SWEETS

****BRIOCHE BUDDIES*** ( Sweet and Delicious )

****BRIOCHE BUDDIES*** ( Sweet and Delicious )

$4.89Out of stock

Crispy, Buttery Brioche, Coated in Cinnamon Sugar.

Returnable Reusable Packaging

Use DeliverZero Containers, please

Use DeliverZero Containers, please

$0.99

Fight climate change and reduce waste; get your order in returnable, reusable containers. Return the containers to any DeliverZero drop point or at your door within 3 weeks, and the containers will be thoroughly sanitized and reused. Toast will need to share certain info such as phone, email, and names with DeliverZero. DeliverZero provides its service in accordance with the terms available at www.deliverzero.com/terms and will process your personal information in accordance with its privacy policy available at www.deliverzero.com/privacy

All hours
Sunday8:00 am - 11:00 pm
Monday8:00 am - 11:00 pm
Tuesday8:00 am - 11:00 pm
Wednesday8:00 am - 11:00 pm
Thursday8:00 am - 11:00 pm
Friday8:00 am - 11:00 pm
Saturday8:00 am - 11:00 pm
Restaurant info

Eat. Juicy. Chicken.

Location

3110 Promenade Blvd, Fair Lawn, NJ 07410

Directions

Gallery
Banner pic
Main pic

Similar restaurants in your area

Bite Food & Coffee Co. - Fair Lawn
orange starNo Reviews
2140 Promenade Boulevard Fair Lawn, NJ 07410
View restaurantnext
John's Pizza
orange starNo Reviews
14-25 River Rd Fair Lawn, NJ 07410
View restaurantnext
East Coast Crust
orange starNo Reviews
124 LINCOLN AVENUE HAWTHORNE, NJ 07506
View restaurantnext
Ray's House of the Famous Grandma's Pizza
orange starNo Reviews
6-02 Berdan Ave Fair Lawn, NJ 07410
View restaurantnext
D'Carbon Restaurant (River St.) - 855 River Street
orange starNo Reviews
855 River Street Paterson, NJ 07524
View restaurantnext
Las Maravillas - Hawthorne
orange starNo Reviews
410 Wagaraw Road Hawthorne, NJ 07506
View restaurantnext

Popular restaurants in Fair Lawn

Luca's Gourmet Deli and Catering - Fair Lawn, NJ
orange star4.7 • 55
6-03 Saddle River Rd Fair Lawn, NJ 07410
View restaurantnext
Search popular restaurants
Map
More near Fair Lawn
Paramus
review star
Avg 4.1 (15 restaurants)
Hawthorne
review star
Avg 4.4 (7 restaurants)
Paterson
review star
Avg 4.3 (23 restaurants)
Ridgewood
review star
Avg 4.9 (8 restaurants)
Garfield
review star
Avg 4 (6 restaurants)
Lodi
review star
No reviews yet
Wyckoff
review star
Avg 4.3 (5 restaurants)
Hackensack
review star
Avg 4.2 (13 restaurants)
Clifton
review star
Avg 4.3 (14 restaurants)
© 2023 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston