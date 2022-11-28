Restaurant header imageView gallery

Black Hog BBQ

3323 Worthington Blvd

Ijamsville, MD 21754

Order Again

Popular Items

Chicken Wings
Two Smoked Meats
Cheeseburger

Starters

Spicy Texas Red

$9.50+

Texas red, ground chuck, brisket, no beans. Yeah it's spicy dude!

Real Gumbo

$9.50+

House made roux, smoked chicken & sausage.

Chicken Wings

$13.32+

Fresh Jumbo Chicken Wings

JOSH'S BBQ FRIES

$10.50

Hand-cut potatoes, smoked pork shoulder, bacon, BH Sauce, Cheddar cheese.

Side of Ranch

$0.75

Side of Blue Cheese

$0.75

Salads

House prepared Fresh Daily

House Salad

$7.75

Romaine Hearts, Sweet Onion, Cucumber, Tomato, Croutons.

BBQ Salad

$14.80

House Salad w/ choice of any smoked meat.

BBQ Sandwiches

Comes with choice of Side

Beef Brisket Sandwich

$17.60

Texas Style, S&P rub, Hardwood Smoked, Hand Carved.

Arkansas Brisket Sandwich

$17.60

Double smoked, rough cut, sweet & smoky sauce.

Smoked Pork Shoulder Sandwich

$15.30

Hardwood Smoked.

Carolina Chopped Pork Sandwich

$15.30

Chopped smoked shoulder. Choose Between Lexington (Tomato based vinegar sauce/ Spicy red slaw), or Eastern (Vinegar & Seasoning sauce, creamy slaw)

Smoked Sausage Sandwich

$15.30

Beef & Pork, grill finish

Pit Ham Sandwich

$15.30

Double Smoked, hand carved.

Two Meat Sandwich

$17.60

Best of Two Worlds.

Grilled Cheese

$8.00

Specialty Sandwiches

Sandwiches come with 1 side

Triple Meat Mofo Sandwich

$16.65

Brisket, Pork Shoulder, Pit Ham, Swiss Cheese, Sauteed onions, griddled roll, BBQ Mayo, Whaaaat!

THE DMV

$16.65

Smoked Brisket, raw onion, house made TIGER sauce...Local Classic

MEAL ON A BUN

$15.80

Pulled Pork Coleslaw French Fries BH original Sauce All together between two buns Choice of Side Included

Black Hog Burgers

Creekstone Farms all natural Angus Burger. Ground Fresh & Griddle Cooked Double Patty

Hamburger

$13.90

Cheeseburger

$14.40

Bacon Cheeseburger

$15.40

Luke's Burger

$16.40

w/ your choice of any smoked meat, cheese, and BH original sauce

Smoked Meats

Smoked Pork Shoulder

$17.85

Hardwood smoked, pulled

Carolina Chopped Pork

$17.85

Chopped smoked shoulder, vinegar sauce

Double Smoked Pit Ham

$17.85

Double smoked, hand carved.

Smoked Sausage

$17.85

Beef & Pork, grill finish

Texas Beef Brisket

$21.90

Texas Style, S&P rub, hardwood smoked, hand carved

Arkansas Brisket

$21.90

Double Smoked, rough cut, sweet & smoky sauce

Half Chicken

$14.70

Comes with Cornbread. Choose 1 or 2 Sides.

Whole Chicken

$24.70

Full Slab

$39.95

Half Rack

$24.60

4 Bones

$17.60

Two Smoked Meats

$21.90

Black Hog Triple

$30.00

Sides

Cole slaw

French fries

Mac & Cheese

Potato salad

Rice

Small Coleslaw

$0.50

Southern Greens

BH Baked Beans

Sweet Potatoes

Cornbread(1)

$1.25

Add-Ons

Add on Rib

$9.50

Add on Sausage

$6.60

Side of Ranch

$0.75

Side of Blue Cheese

$0.75

Add on Ham

$6.60

Add on Pork

$6.60

Add on Brisket

$7.90

Add on Sauce

$0.25

Add on Honey

$0.50

Add on Sour Cream

$0.50

Add on Pickles

$0.25

Add Single Bun

$0.60

NA Beverage

Arnold Palmer

$2.75

Bottled Water

$2.75

Cheerwine

$2.75

Club Soda

$2.75

Coke

$2.75

Coke Zero

$2.75

Diet Coke

$2.75

Fresh Lemonade

$2.75

Ginger Ale

$2.75

Ginger Beer

$1.50

Half & Half Tea

$2.75

Kids Water

Milk

$2.75

Orange Soda

$2.75Out of stock

Root Beer

$2.75

Shirley Temple

$2.75

Sprite

$2.75

Sweet tea

$2.75

Tonic

$2.75

Unsweet tea

$2.75

Water

Lemonade Jug

$7.00

Sweet Tea Jug

$7.00

12 Pack Cheerwine

$13.99

Homemade BBQ Sauce

Bottle BBQ Sauce

$6.00

Pint BBQ Sauce

$4.00

Quart BBQ Sauce

$7.50

Pint Dry Rub

$9.00

RIBS

Rib Special

$20.00

Wings Special

Wings Special

$10.00+
All hours
Sunday10:30 am - 10:30 pm
Monday10:30 am - 10:30 pm
Tuesday10:30 am - 10:30 pm
Wednesday10:30 am - 10:30 pm
Thursday10:30 am - 10:30 pm
Friday10:30 am - 10:30 pm
Saturday10:30 am - 10:30 pm
Great Traditional BBQ

Location

3323 Worthington Blvd, Ijamsville, MD 21754

Directions

