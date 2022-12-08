Restaurant header imageView gallery

Sage Cakery

review star

No reviews yet

3401 Urbana Pike Suite E2

Frederick, MD 21704

Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant

phone icon

Call

clock icon

Hours

waypoint sign icon

Directions

gift icon

Gift Cards

Order Again

Popular Items

6pk of Cupcakes
Single Cupcake
Dozen Cupcakes

Case Cakes

6” Vanilla w/ Apple Compote

$27.50

6” Vanilla

$55.00Out of stock

6” Chocolate Raspberry Anniversary

$27.50Out of stock

6” Cookies N Creme

$65.00Out of stock

Cupcakes

Single Cupcake

$3.50

4pk of Cupcakes

$14.00

6pk of Cupcakes

$20.00

Dozen Cupcakes

$38.00

Assorted Day Old 4 Pack

$6.50Out of stock

Assorted Day Old 6 Pack

$10.00Out of stock

Day Old Single

$1.75Out of stock

Dessert Bars

Brownie

$3.50Out of stock

GF Brownie

$3.95Out of stock

Mummy Brownie

$4.00

Lemon Bar

$3.95

Cookies

Chocolate Chip 3pk

$3.50

Chocolate Chip Cookie

$1.25

Chocolate Chip Dozen

$12.99

Macarons

Single Macaron

$2.75

6pk Macarons

$16.50

Dozen Macarons

$32.00

More Treats

Cakecicle - Boo (Pumpkin)

$3.95

Cakecicle - Caramel Chocolate

$3.95

Chocolate Covered Oreo

$3.95

Dozen Cake Pops

$32.00

Mini Pumpkin Pie

$4.00Out of stock

Single Cake Pop

$2.95

Misc

Cake Topper

$12.00

Yes to Cake! T-Shirt

$24.00

Local Honey 10oz

$12.50Out of stock

Local Honey 24oz

$24.50

Candles

$3.00

FACE PAINTING

$5.00

Jewelry By Faith

Chloe

$48.00

Michelle

$29.50

Mazie

$29.50

Susan

$65.00

Margo

$60.00

Kelly

$55.00

Gloria

$65.00

Rachel

$29.50

Olivia

$35.00

Shelly

$55.00

Pearl

$25.00

Lacey

$29.50
All hours
Sunday10:00 am - 5:30 pm
Monday10:00 am - 5:30 pm
Tuesday10:00 am - 5:30 pm
Wednesday10:00 am - 5:30 pm
Thursday10:00 am - 5:30 pm
Friday10:00 am - 5:30 pm
Saturday10:00 am - 5:30 pm
Restaurant info

Sage Cakery is a bake shop and cafe located in Urbana, MD. We are honored to be a part of your celebration! We bake from scratch in small batches daily and care deeply about the quality of our product. We source a lot of organic ingredients and non-GMO ingredients as much as possible, and are always looking for ways to help support our community as well as our planet. While specializing in custom cakes, we also offer a variety of desserts daily as well as locally roasted artisan espresso.

Website

Location

3401 Urbana Pike Suite E2, Frederick, MD 21704

Directions

Gallery
Banner pic
Sage Cakery image

Similar restaurants in your area

Atlantic Grille
orange starNo Reviews
3531 John Simmons St. Suite D05 Frederick, MD 21704
View restaurantnext
Pumpernickle + Rye
orange star4.8 • 792
3538 Urbana Pike Suite A Frederick, MD 21704
View restaurantnext
Manina
orange starNo Reviews
3290 Bennett Creek Avenue Urbana, MD 21704
View restaurantnext
Laurienzo Brick Oven Cafe - Hyattstown
orange starNo Reviews
1896 Urbana Pike #1 Hyattstown, MD 20871
View restaurantnext
Mayta's Peruvian
orange starNo Reviews
5010 Buckeystown Pike Frederick, MD 21704
View restaurantnext
The Beacon at the Hampton Inn Frederick
orange star4.2 • 42
5311 Buckeystown Pike Frederick, MD 21704
View restaurantnext

Popular restaurants in Frederick

The Wine Kitchen on the Creek
orange star4.7 • 3,705
50 Carroll Creek Way Frederick, MD 21701
View restaurantnext
Pretzel and Pizza Creations - Frederick
orange star4.5 • 3,241
210 N Market St Frederick, MD 21701
View restaurantnext
Coal Fire Frederick
orange star4.6 • 3,111
7820 Wormans Mill Rd Frederick, MD 21701
View restaurantnext
Kittiwat Thai Kitchen
orange star4.5 • 2,422
5205 Presidents Ct Frederick, MD 21703
View restaurantnext
Firestone's Culinary Tavern
orange star4.5 • 1,581
105 NORTH MARKET STREET Frederick, MD 21701
View restaurantnext
Mariachi Restaurant
orange star4.4 • 1,467
5854 Urbana Pike Frederick, MD 21704
View restaurantnext
Search popular restaurants
Map
More near Frederick
Mount Airy
review star
Avg 4.2 (10 restaurants)
Damascus
review star
Avg 4.4 (6 restaurants)
Harpers Ferry
review star
Avg 4.1 (7 restaurants)
Germantown
review star
Avg 4.3 (13 restaurants)
Hagerstown
review star
Avg 4.5 (14 restaurants)
Gaithersburg
review star
Avg 4.4 (41 restaurants)
Leesburg
review star
Avg 4.4 (34 restaurants)
Sykesville
review star
Avg 4.8 (9 restaurants)
Westminster
review star
Avg 4.3 (15 restaurants)
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston