Sage Cakery
All hours
|Sunday
|10:00 am - 5:30 pm
|Monday
|10:00 am - 5:30 pm
|Tuesday
|10:00 am - 5:30 pm
|Wednesday
|10:00 am - 5:30 pm
|Thursday
|10:00 am - 5:30 pm
|Friday
|10:00 am - 5:30 pm
|Saturday
|10:00 am - 5:30 pm
Sage Cakery is a bake shop and cafe located in Urbana, MD. We are honored to be a part of your celebration! We bake from scratch in small batches daily and care deeply about the quality of our product. We source a lot of organic ingredients and non-GMO ingredients as much as possible, and are always looking for ways to help support our community as well as our planet. While specializing in custom cakes, we also offer a variety of desserts daily as well as locally roasted artisan espresso.
3401 Urbana Pike Suite E2, Frederick, MD 21704
