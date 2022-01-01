Restaurant header imageView gallery

BleuBird Wings 5156 Southwest 34th Street

review star

No reviews yet

5156 Southwest 34th Street

Gainesville, FL 32608

Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant

phone icon

Call

clock icon

Hours

waypoint sign icon

Directions

gift icon

Gift Cards

Order Again

Popular Items

10pc Wings
14pc Hand Breaded Boneless Wings
15pc Wings

Wings

6 pc Wings

6 pc Wings

$10.99

Classic unbreaded bone in wings

10pc Wings

10pc Wings

$13.99

Classic unbreaded bone in wings

15pc Wings

15pc Wings

$19.99

Classic unbreaded bone in wings

20pc Wings

20pc Wings

$25.99

Classic unbreaded bone in wings

30pc Wings

30pc Wings

$36.99

Classic unbreaded bone in wings

40pc Wings

40pc Wings

$46.99

Classic unbreaded bone in wings

50pc Wings

50pc Wings

$56.99

Classic unbreaded bone in wings

Appetizers & Sides

Reg Fries

Reg Fries

$2.99

Seasoned fries

Onion Rings

Onion Rings

$6.25

Crispy Onion Rings

Mozzarella Sticks

Mozzarella Sticks

$6.25Out of stock

Fried Cheese

Fried Pickles

Fried Pickles

$6.25

Hand Breaded fried pickles

Mac and Cheese Bites

Mac and Cheese Bites

$6.99

Fried Mac and Cheese

Fried Okra

Fried Okra

$6.25

Fried Okra

Waffle Frys

$3.49

Tater Tots

$3.49

Coleslaw

$2.99

Boneless Wings

8pc Hand Breaded Boneless Wings

8pc Hand Breaded Boneless Wings

$9.99

Hand Breaded Bonless Wings

14pc Hand Breaded Boneless Wings

14pc Hand Breaded Boneless Wings

$10.99

Hand Breaded Bonless Wings

Hand Breaded Tenders

3pc Tenders

3pc Tenders

$9.99

Tenders

4pc Tenders

4pc Tenders

$10.99

Tenders

5pc Tenders

5pc Tenders

$11.99

Tenders

Build Your Own Chicken Sandwich

Hand Breaded Chicken Sandwhich

Hand Breaded Chicken Sandwhich

$10.50

Chicken Sandwhich

Grilled Chicken Sandwhich

Grilled Chicken Sandwhich

$10.50

Chicken Sandwhich

Build Your Own Chicken Wrap

Hand Breaded Chicken Wrap

Hand Breaded Chicken Wrap

$10.50

Chicken Wrap

Grilled Chicken Wrap

Grilled Chicken Wrap

$10.50

Chicken Wrap

Build Your Own Smash Burger

1/4 LB Smash Burger

1/4 LB Smash Burger

$8.00

Smash Burger

1/2 LB Smash Burger

1/2 LB Smash Burger

$9.50

Smash Burger

Build Your Own Salad

Hand Breaded Chicken Salad

Hand Breaded Chicken Salad

$11.99

Fresh Salad

Grilled Chicken Salad

Grilled Chicken Salad

$11.99

Fresh Salad

House Salad

$5.99

Combos

Combo

Combo

$3.75

Fries and a Drink

Sodas & Teas

16oz Drink

$2.50

Soda and Teas

Bottle Water

$2.29

Bottle Beer

Bottle Beer

Bottle Beer

Extra Sauce

Extra Sauce

Any Extra Sauce

Red Bull

Red Bull

$3.25

Monster

Monster

$3.50

Cookie

Choc ChipCookie

$2.50
All hours
Sunday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Monday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Tuesday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Wednesday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Thursday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Friday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Saturday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Restaurant info

Best Wings in Gainesville!

Website

Location

5156 Southwest 34th Street, Gainesville, FL 32608

Directions

Gallery
Consumer pic
Banner pic
BG pic
Main pic

Similar restaurants in your area

Relish - Big Tasty Burgers! - Archer Road
orange star4.4 • 1,454
3841 SW Archer Road Gainesville, FL 32608
View restaurantnext
Vale Food Co. - Gainesville
orange starNo Reviews
3841 SW Archer Rd #B Gainesville, FL 32608
View restaurantnext
Spurrier's Gridiron Grille
orange starNo Reviews
4860 SW 31st Place Suite 20 Gainesville, FL 32608
View restaurantnext
MidiCi Celebration Pointe - Gainesville
orange starNo Reviews
4949 Celebration Pointe Avenue Gainesville, FL 32608
View restaurantnext
Top Hog BBQ - Kanapaha
orange starNo Reviews
6500 SW Archer Rd, Suite e Gainesville, FL 32608
View restaurantnext
G'ville Seafood N' Chicken - 4310 Southwest 20th Avenue
orange starNo Reviews
4310 Southwest 20th Avenue Gainesville, FL 32607
View restaurantnext

Popular restaurants in Gainesville

Big Mill's Cheesesteaks
orange star4.6 • 2,112
2111 NW 13th St Gainesville, FL 32609
View restaurantnext
Crane Ramen - Gainesville
orange star4.4 • 1,709
16 SW 1st Ave. Gainesville, FL 32601
View restaurantnext
Relish - Big Tasty Burgers! - Archer Road
orange star4.4 • 1,454
3841 SW Archer Road Gainesville, FL 32608
View restaurantnext
Southern Charm Kitchen
orange star4.1 • 1,078
1714 SE Hawthorne Rd Gainesville, FL 32641
View restaurantnext
Original American Kitchen (OAK)
orange star4.3 • 991
15 SE 1st Avenue Gainesville, FL 32601
View restaurantnext
Mom
orange star4.0 • 552
1017 W. University Ave Gainesville, FL 32601
View restaurantnext
Search popular restaurants
Map
More near Gainesville
High Springs
review star
Avg 4.8 (3 restaurants)
Ocala
review star
Avg 4.5 (33 restaurants)
Lake City
review star
Avg 4.4 (9 restaurants)
Palatka
review star
Avg 3.8 (6 restaurants)
Saint Johns
review star
No reviews yet
The Villages
review star
Avg 4.2 (3 restaurants)
Jacksonville
review star
Avg 4.5 (100 restaurants)
Ponte Vedra
review star
Avg 4.8 (6 restaurants)
Saint Augustine
review star
Avg 4.6 (34 restaurants)
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston