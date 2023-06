4 BLOX

$21.99

Skippy - A peanut butter blondie blended with steel cut oats. Topped with our signature milk chocolate frosting and Reese's peanut butter cups. Yee-Haw - A rich chocolate cake topped with a velvety smooth chocolate icing. The Scotch - A soft and chewy peanut butter rice krispy topped with a milk chocolate and butterscotch ganache. (GF) S'more Suga - A graham cracker sugar bar filled with chocolate ganache and topped marshmallow frosting. Pucker Up - A light shortbread filled with a zesty lemon curd, topped with our sweet lemon glaze and poppyseeds. Brookie - A Ghirardelli fudge brownie topped with a baked chocolate chip brown sugar dough.