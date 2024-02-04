Bars & Lounges
Slopeside Pub & Grill
All hours
|Sunday
|3:00 pm - 6:30 pm
|Monday
|12:00 pm - 6:30 pm
|Tuesday
|12:00 pm - 6:30 pm
|Wednesday
|12:00 pm - 6:30 pm
|Thursday
|12:00 pm - 6:30 pm
|Friday
|12:00 pm - 6:30 pm
|Saturday
|3:00 pm - 6:30 pm
Restaurant info
Woodfired Pizza and Pub located in the Summit Courtyard at Blue Mountain Resort
Location
1660 Blue Mountain Drive, Palmerton, PA 18058
