Pizza
Bars & Lounges
Boardtown Pizza & Pints
All hours
|Sunday
|11:00 am - 12:00 am
|Monday
|10:30 am - 12:00 am
|Tuesday
|10:30 am - 12:00 am
|Wednesday
|10:30 am - 12:00 am
|Thursday
|10:30 am - 12:00 am
|Friday
|10:30 am - 12:00 am
|Saturday
|11:00 am - 12:00 am
Our handmade, brick-oven pizzas have a deliciously charred & bubbled crust to fold and enjoy! Each and every pizza is a generous 12 inches and includes a range of seasonal, local ingredients to create the perfect, crispy Neapolitan-inspired pizza.
Location
705 University Drive Suite C, Starkville, MS 39759
