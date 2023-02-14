Restaurant header imageView gallery
Pizza
Bars & Lounges

Boardtown Pizza & Pints

review star

No reviews yet

705 University Drive Suite C

Starkville, MS 39759

Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant

phone icon

Call

clock icon

Hours

waypoint sign icon

Directions

gift icon

Gift Cards

Popular Items

Rise & Grind
Fried Cheese Curds
Pepperoni

FOOD

BEFORE PIZZA

Boardtown Nachos

$8.00

Fresh tortillas, Italian sausage, monterey jack cheese, shredded lettuce, jalapeños, pico de gallo, and sour cream.

Pita Mozz

$7.00

Fried mozzarella on pita bread -- served with feta dressing.

Levi's Fries

$8.00

Boardtown Brussel Sprouts

$8.00

Fire roasted in our brick oven, tossed in citrus vinaigrette, and topped with fresh parmesan, and cracked sea salt

Hummus Platter

$14.00

Garbanzo beans, tahini, lemon, and garlic -- served with your choice of pita or veggies.

Fried Cheese Curds

$7.00

PIZZA

All pizzas are cooked in our Authentic Italian Brick Oven. Pizzas are 12" in size. Gluten free pizzas available. No substitutions on specialty pizzas

Plain Cheese

$12.00

Pepperoni

$14.00

San Marzano tomato sauce, fresh cut pepperoni, and our house cheese blend

Margherita

$14.00

San Marzano tomato sauce, fresh mozzarella, fresh basil, and extra virgin olive oil.

Rise & Grind

$17.00

Heavy cream, shredded hash browns, bacon, Italian sausage, and a fried egg to top it off.

Cheese Louise

$17.00

Heavy cream, tellagio, mozzarella, parmesan, cracked pepper, and locally sourced honey

Buffalo Chicken

$17.00

Heavy cream, blue cheese crumbles, pulled chicken, bacon, buffalo sauce, and house cheese blend

Slap Ya Mama

$17.00

Greek Freak

$17.00

San Marzano tomato sauce, kalamata olives, artichoke hearts, feta, red onion, slow roasted chicken, and red pepper flakes.

All Caps

$17.00Out of stock

Heavy cream topped with three different mushrooms, caramelized onions, mozzarella, feta, and finished with a honey balsamic vinegar reduction

Southern Belle

$17.00

Olive oil, fresh mozzarella, blue cheese crumbles baked until golden brown then topped with arugula, pecans, and prosciutto tossed in our house lemon vinaigrette

Italian Stallion

$20.00

San Marzano tomato sauce, house made meatballs, pepperoni, bacon, and house cheese blend.

The Kitchen Sink

$20.00

Bikini Bottom

$17.00

San Marzano tomato sauce topped with Canadian bacon, mozzarella, ricotta cheese, calabria peppers, and diced pineapple.

Build Your Own

$12.00

Hakuna Ma' Vodka

$13.00Out of stock

WITH PIZZA

Ceaser Salad

$10.00

Half Ceaser Salad

$6.00

House Salad

$12.00

All the classics: tomato, cucumber, bacon, boiled egg, red onion, mixed cheese, and croutons served on a bed of romaine and kale. * Add: Chicken $1.00 / Beef or Lamb $2.00

Half House Salad

$7.00

Greek Salad

$12.00

House pickled red onion, cucumber, tomato, kalamata olives, and feta cheese served on a bed of romaine and kale. * Add: Chicken $1.00 / Beef or Lamb $2.00

Half Greek Salad

$7.00

Cucumber Salad

$8.00

Cucumbers, onions, and cherry tomatoes tossed in our house vinaigrette and topped with fresh parsley, dill, basil, and cracked black pepper.

Half Cucumber Salad

$5.00

Natural Cut Fries

$3.00

NOT PIZZA

Pita Grilled Cheese

$9.00

Chicken Tenders

$12.00

Boardtown Wings

$13.00

AFTER PIZZA

Skillet Brownie

$8.00

A freshly baked chocolate brownie topped with one scoop of vanilla or chocolate ice cream

3 Scoops Ice Cream

$3.00

Banana Pudding

$4.00Out of stock

Dressing / Sauces / Extras

Extra Pita Bread

$1.00

Extra Veggies

$1.00

Feta Dressing

$1.00

Ranch Dressing

$1.00

Buffalo Sauce

$1.00

Honey

$1.00

Pizza Sauce

$0.50

Honey Mustard

$1.00

Mikes Hot Honey

$2.00

Chili Oil

$1.00

Garlic Oil

$1.00

Marinara

$1.30

PIZZA KITS/ DOUGH BALLS

Dough Ball

$4.00

Pizza Kit

$28.00

4 Dough Balls

$12.00

Valentine's Day Pizza Class

Valentine's Day Pizza Class

$100.00

BAR

NA Beverage

Soft Drink

$3.00

Tea

$3.00

Coffee

$3.00

Red Bull

$3.00

Monday Specials

FOOD

Boardtown Nachos

$8.00

Fresh tortillas, Italian sausage, monterey jack cheese, shredded lettuce, jalapeños, pico de gallo, and sour cream.

Margherita

$14.00

San Marzano tomato sauce, fresh mozzarella, fresh basil, and extra virgin olive oil.

Pepperoni

$14.00

San Marzano tomato sauce, fresh cut pepperoni, and our house cheese blend

BAR

Budlight Pitcher

$10.00

Miller Lite Pitcher

$10.00

Coors Light Pitcher

$10.00

Michelob Ultra Pitcher

$10.00

Thursday Drink Specials

Double Wells

$4 Double Whiskey

$4.00

$4 Double Vodka

$4.00

$4 Double Rum

$4.00

$4 Double Tequila

$4.00

$4 Double Gin

$4.00

$8 Double Vodka Red Bull

$8.00
All hours
Sunday11:00 am - 12:00 am
Monday10:30 am - 12:00 am
Tuesday10:30 am - 12:00 am
Wednesday10:30 am - 12:00 am
Thursday10:30 am - 12:00 am
Friday10:30 am - 12:00 am
Saturday11:00 am - 12:00 am
Restaurant info

Our handmade, brick-oven pizzas have a deliciously charred & bubbled crust to fold and enjoy! Each and every pizza is a generous 12 inches and includes a range of seasonal, local ingredients to create the perfect, crispy Neapolitan-inspired pizza.

Website

Location

705 University Drive Suite C, Starkville, MS 39759

Directions

Gallery
Main pic

Similar restaurants in your area

Mugshots Grill & Bar - Starkville, MS
orange starNo Reviews
550 Russell Street Starkville, MS 39759
View restaurantnext
The Klaasroom - Cotton District
orange star5.0 • 11
701 university drive Starkville, MS 39759
View restaurantnext
Search similar restaurants

Popular restaurants in Starkville

Sweet Peppers Deli - Starkville
orange star4.7 • 1,159
904 Hwy 12 West Starkville, MS 39759
View restaurantnext
Central Station Grill
orange star4.3 • 744
200 South Montgomery Street Starkville, MS 39759
View restaurantnext
Restaurant Tyler
orange star4.5 • 481
100 East Main St Starkville, MS 39759
View restaurantnext
The Camphouse - Starkville, MS
orange star4.5 • 286
409 University Drive Starkville, MS 39759
View restaurantnext
Bin 612
orange star4.0 • 92
612 University Drive Starkville, MS 39759
View restaurantnext
The Klaasroom - Cotton District
orange star5.0 • 11
701 university drive Starkville, MS 39759
View restaurantnext
Search popular restaurants
Map
More near Starkville
Columbus
review star
No reviews yet
Tupelo
review star
Avg 4.6 (17 restaurants)
Oxford
review star
Avg 5 (19 restaurants)
Meridian
review star
Avg 4.5 (6 restaurants)
Tuscaloosa
review star
Avg 4.3 (34 restaurants)
Jasper
review star
No reviews yet
Madison
review star
Avg 5 (13 restaurants)
Ridgeland
review star
Avg 4.4 (20 restaurants)
Brandon
review star
Avg 3.5 (16 restaurants)
© 2023 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston