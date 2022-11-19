A map showing the location of The Boba Trap Tea House View gallery

The Boba Trap Tea House

18827 Soledad Canyon Rd

Canyon Country, CA 91351

Popular Items

Taro Smoothie
Thai Milk Tea (RED TEA)
Cookies N Cream cookies n cream Smoothie

Milk Tea

Almond Milk Tea

$4.85

Caramel Milk Tea (BLACK TEA)

$4.85

Chocolate Milk Tea (black tea)

$4.85

Classic Milk Tea (black tea)

$4.85

Coconut Milk Tea

$4.85

Coffee Milk Tea (black tea)

$4.85

Honey Milk Tea (BLACK TEA)

$4.85

Jasmine Milk Tea (GREEN TEA)

$4.85

Oolong Milk Tea

$4.85

Oreo Milk Tea (black tea)

$4.85

Rose Milk Tea

$4.85

Strawberry Milk Tea

$4.85

Taro Milk Tea

$4.85

Thai Milk Tea (RED TEA)

$4.85

Tiger Milk (no tea )

$4.85

Trap Milk Tea (HOUSE BLEND)

$4.85

Wintermelon Milk Tea

$4.85

EARL GREY MILK TEA

$4.85

Gyrokuro green milk tea (freshly GREEN TEA brewed)

$4.85

HONEY JASMINE MILK TEA (GREEN TEA)

$4.85

Fresh Milk

Matcha Fresh Milk

$4.85

Brown Sugar Fresh Milk

$4.85

Strawberry Fresh MilK

$4.85

Chocolate Fresh Milk

$4.85

Cookies N Cream Fresh MILK

$4.85

TARO FRESH MILK

$4.85

Frozen Milky Slush

Brown Sugar milky slush (includes up to 2 toppings)

$5.50

Strawberry milky slush (includes up to 2 toppings)

$5.50

Chocolate milky slush (includes up to 2 toppings)

$5.50

Caramel milky slush (includes up to 2 toppings)

$5.50

Specialties

Mangonada

$5.95

Vietnamese Iced Coffee (NO MODIFICATIONS ALLOWED)

$5.95

Thaitanic (INCLUDES BOBA & ICE CREAM)

$6.25

Thai Tea Float (TOPPED W/ICE CREAM)

$5.75

Gyokuro Green Milk Tea

$4.95

WINTERMELON DRINK (NO TEA)

$4.50

Sea Salt

Coffee with sea salt

$5.25

Jasmine Green Tea with sea salt

$5.25

Black tea with sea salt

$5.25

Thai Tea with sea salt

$5.25

Roasted Oolong with sea salt

$5.25

CARAMEL MILK TEA WITH SEA SALT

$5.50

CARAMEL ICED COFFEE WITH SEA SALT

$5.50

Frappe

Coffee Frappe

$5.50

Mocha Frappe

$5.50

Caramel Frappe

$5.50

Vanilla Frappe (no coffee)

$5.50

Chocolate Frappe (NO COFFEE)

$5.50

Bubble Waffle (SUNDAE- MUST hit "make it a sundae button")

Original Bubble Waffle

$6.25

ALL Chocolate Bubble Waffle

$6.94

Strawberry Bubble Waffle

$6.94

Boba Bubble Waffle

$6.94

Cookies N Cream Bubble Waffle

$6.94

Fruity Pebbles Bubble Waffle

$6.94

CHOCOLATE CHIP BUBBLE WAFFLE

$6.94

Fruit Tea

TRAP FRUIT TEA (green tea)

$5.35

Strawberry Fruit Tea

$4.85

Mango Fruit Tea

$4.85

Passion Fruit Tea

$4.85

Lemon Fruit Tea

$4.85

Wintermelon Fruit Tea

$4.85

Peach Fruit Tea

$4.85

Green Apple Fruit Tea

$4.85

Sunny Fruit Tea (FRESH ORANGE JUICE - DELICIOUS)

$4.95

lemon kumquat fruit tea

$4.85

LYCHEE FRUIT TEA

$4.85

KIWI FRUIT TEA

$4.85

Lemonades

Original LEMONADE

$5.00

Peach lemonade

$5.00

Strawberry lemonade

$5.00

Green Apple lemonade

$5.00

Mango lemonade

$5.00

Pineapple lemonade

$5.00

Iced Teas

Black Tea

$4.75

Ceylon Black Tea

$4.75

Asaam Black Tea

$4.75

Earl Grey Black Tea

$4.75

Jasmine Green Tea

$4.75

Gyokuro Green Tea

$4.75

Roasted Oolong

$4.75

Peach Oolong (natural peach - no jam)

$4.75

Osmanthus Oolong

$4.75

Smoothies

Thai Tea Smoothie

$5.50

Taro Smoothie

$5.50

Strawberry Smoothie

$5.50

Strawberry Banana Smoothie

$5.50

Strawberry Coconut Smoothie

$5.50

Strawberries N Cream Smoothie

$5.50

Mixed Berry Smoothie

$5.50

Mango Smoothie

$5.50

Coconut Smoothie

$5.50

Banana Smoothie

$5.50

Peanut Butter Banana Smoothie

$5.50

Cookies N Cream cookies n cream Smoothie

$5.50

Matcha Smoothie

$5.50

Pistachio Smoothie

$5.50

Cookies n cream SMOOTHIE

$5.50

PINEAPPLE SMOOTHIE

$5.50

PINEAPPLE&MANGO SMOOTHIE

$5.75

Shaved Ice

Trap Shaved Ice SPECIAL

$13.95

Thai Tea Shaved Ice

$13.95

Strawberries N Cream shaved ICE

$13.95

BUILD YOUR OWN -SELECT UP TO 5 TOPPINGS MAX

$13.95

SLUSH

GREEN APPLE SLUSH

$5.50

KIWI SLUSH

$5.50

LYCHEE SLUSH

$5.50

STRAWBERRY SLUSH

$5.50

PEACH SLUSH

$5.50

MANGO SLUSH

$5.50

PASSION FRUIT SLUSH

$5.50

WATERMELON SLUSH

$5.50

PINEAPPLE SLUSH

$5.50

OPEN ITEM

MODIFIED

$1.25

HOT COFFEE

HOT COFFEE

$2.75

EXTRA BOBA ON SIDE

EXTRA BOBA ON THE SIDE

$1.25

(forgot to add boba to drink)

$0.69

ICED COFFEE

ORIGINAL ICED COFFEE

$4.85

VANILLA ICED COFFEE

$4.85

CARAMEL ICED COFFEE

$4.85

ICED VIETNAMESE COFFEE (NO SUBS ALLOWED)

$5.95

WELSH CAKE PACK

WELSH CAKE PACK

$5.00

BOBA PLUSHIE

BOBA PLUSHIE

$16.00

BOBA TRAP SHIRT

T-SHIRT

$30.00

SWEATER

$42.00

ICE CREAM ON THE SIDE

ICE CREAM ON THE SIDE (CUP)

$3.00
All hours
Sunday3:00 pm - 10:00 pm
Monday3:00 pm - 10:00 pm
Tuesday3:00 pm - 10:00 pm
Wednesday3:00 pm - 10:00 pm
Thursday3:00 pm - 10:00 pm
Friday3:00 pm - 10:00 pm
Saturday3:00 pm - 10:00 pm
Come in, enjoy, and have a great time!

Location

18827 Soledad Canyon Rd, Canyon Country, CA 91351

Directions

