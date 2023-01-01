Restaurant header imageView gallery

Bobcat 1099 West 1st Avenue

review star

No reviews yet

1099 West 1st Avenue

Grandview Heights, OH 43212

Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant

phone icon

Call

clock icon

Hours

waypoint sign icon

Directions

gift icon

Gift Cards

Dinner Menu

Appetizers

Chicken Tenders

$10.00

Five hand dipped tenders in our unique beer batter with your choice of sauce

Onion Rings

$10.00

Our onion rings are like something you would find at your local county fair, they are big, they are hand battered, and they come with our ranch dipping sauce

Coconut Shrimp

$14.00

Six large Shrimp from the golf shore with our unique cocktail sauce

Mozzarella Sticks

$8.00

Six Mozzarella Sticks with Marinara because they are the ultimate comfort food

Jalepeno Poppers

$8.00

Your choice of Six Cheddar or Cream Cheese Poppers

Chili Con Queso and Chips

$8.00

Tortilla Chips, Beer Cheese, Chili, Lettuce, Tomato, Onion and Black Olive, pickled Jalepenos, you won't regret it.

Fried Pickles

$8.00

Fried Pickles with our house made buffalo ranch dipping sauce

Loaded Potatoes

$10.00

Choose Fries or Tots, add beer Chese or Chili or both, throw in some sour cream and scallions and get ready for an explosion of flavor!

6 Wings

$8.00

We fry our wings with love. . . you will see!

12 Wings

$15.00

We fry our wings with love. . . you will see!

18 Wings

$20.00

We fry our wings with love. . . you will see!

Soups and Salads

Chili - big cup

$6.00

Our Chili is made with a special ground beef, kidney beans, jalepenos, beer and love. There is a kick here so watch out!

Soup of the Day - big cup

$6.00

Sometimes you need a comfort Soup. . .like grandma used to make

Caesar Salad

$10.00

Romaine Lettuce, Croutons, our own Caesar Dressing, and Pamesean Crisps

Cobb Salad

$13.00

Romaine Lettuce, Egg, Shredded Cheese, Bacon, Tomato, Croutons and Black Olives

Side Salad

$5.00

Romaine Lettuce, Shredded Cheddar, Egg

Soup and Salad Combo

$9.00

Cup of your choice of Soup and a Side Salad with your choice of Dressing

Main Course

Smash Burger

$15.00

Our burger is a special blend of ground beef made smash style with your choice of cheese, lettuce, pickle and onion, feel free to add bacon, a second patty, or a fried egg as an upgrade

Beer Battered Fish and Chips

$20.00

two large pieces of our hand dipped Atlantic Cod in our own beer batter with sides of fries or tots, slaw, and our own tartar sauce

B.E.L.T.

$11.00

Bacon, Egg, Lettuce and Tomato served on your choice of texas toast, nine grain bread or seedless rye

Chicken Sandwich or Wrap

$15.00

Choose either a buffalo chicken sandwich or wrap with lettuce, tomato, cheddar jack and our buffalo ranch dipping sauce, served with a sides of fries or tots

Chicken Quesadilla

$15.00

Grilled Cheese

$12.00

Our Grilled Cheese is your way. Choose your bread, cheese, toppings and sides

Chili Cheese Dog

$12.00

Sides

Shoe String Fries

$4.00

Waffle Fries

$4.00

Tater Tots

$4.00

Onion Rings

$4.00

Cole Slaw

$2.00

Sauces

Side of Beer Cheese

$2.00

Side of Balsamic

$0.50

Side of BBQ

$0.50

Side of Blue Cheese

$0.50

Side of French

$0.50

Side of Hot

$0.50

Side of Hot Garlic

$0.50

Side of Italian

$0.50

Side of Ranch

$0.50

Side of tartar

$0.50

Kids Menu

Kids Grilled Cheese and fries

$8.00

Kids Hot Dog and Fries

$7.00

Kids Tenders and Fries

$8.00

Liquor

Vodka

Absolute

$5.50

Buckeye Vodka

$5.50

Ciroc

$7.00

Deep Eddy Grapefruit

$5.50

Deep Eddy Lemon

$5.50

Deep Eddy Lime

$5.50

Deep Eddy Sweet Tea

$5.50

Grey Goose

$7.00

Ketel One

$7.00

Pinnacle Blueberry

$5.00

Pinnacle Grape

$5.00

Pinnacle Pineapple

$5.00

Pinnacle Whipped

$5.00

Smirnoff

$5.00

Smirnoff Cherry

$5.00

Smirnoff Citrus

$5.00

Smirnoff Orange

$5.00

Smirnoff Raspberry

$5.00

Smirnoff Strawberry

$5.00

Smirnoff Vanilla

$5.00

Titos

$5.50

UV Blue

$5.00

Van Gogh Espresso

$5.50

Well Vodka

$4.50

DBL Vodka

DBL Absolute

$10.00

DBL Buckeye Vodka

$10.00

DBL Call Vodka

$10.00

DBL Ciroc

$13.00

DBL Deep Eddy

$10.00

DBL Grey Goose

$13.00

DBL Ketel One

$13.00

DBL Pinnacle

$9.00

DBL Premium Vodka

$13.00

DBL Smirnoff

$9.00

DBL Smirnoff Flavors

$9.00

DBL Titos

$10.00

DBL Van Gogh Espresso

$10.00

DBL Well Vodka

$8.00

Gin

Well Gin

$4.50

Beefeater

$5.00

Bombay Saphire

$5.50

Hendricks

$8.00

Tanqueray

$5.50

Watershed

$7.00

DBL Gin

DBL Bombay Saphire

$10.00

DBL Call Gin

$10.00

DBL Hendricks

$15.00

DBL Premium Gin

$13.00

DBL Tanqueray

$10.00

DBL Watershed

$13.00

DBL Well Gin

$8.00

Rum

Well Rum

$4.50

Bacardi

$5.00

Bacardi Dragonberry

$5.00

Captain Morgan

$5.50

Diplomatico

$8.00

Malibu

$5.00

Meyers

$5.50

DBL Rum

DBL Bacardi

$9.00

DBL Bacardi Dragonberry

$9.00

DBL Call Rum

$10.00

DBL Captain Morgan

$10.00

DBL Diplomatico

$15.00

DBL Malibu

$9.00

DBL Meyers

$10.00

DBL Premium Rum

$13.00

DBL Well Rum

$7.50

Tequila

Well Tequila

$4.50

1800

$7.50

Avion

$10.00

Casamigos

$10.00

Casamigos Anjeo

$13.00

Casamigos Reposado

$11.50

Clase Azul Plata

$26.00

Clase Azul Reposado

$32.00

Cuervo Gold

$5.50

Cuervo Silver

$5.50

Don Julio

$12.00

Don Julio Anjeo

$14.00

Espolon Blanco

$7.00

Espolon Reposado

$7.00

Milagros

$8.00

Patron Silver

$11.00

DBL Tequila

DBL Avion

$19.00

DBL Call Tequilla

$10.00

DBL Casamigos

$19.00

DBL Casamigos Anjeo

$25.00

DBL Casamigos Reposado

$22.00

DBL Clase Azul Plata

$50.00

DBL Clase Azul Reposado

$60.00

DBL Cuervo Gold

$10.00

DBL Cuervo Silver

$10.00

DBL Don Julio

$23.00

DBL Don Julio Anjeo

$27.00

DBL Espolon Blanco

$13.00

DBL Espolon Reposado

$13.00

DBL Patron Silver

$21.00

DBL Premium Tequila

$13.00

DBL Well Tequila

$7.50

Whiskey/Bourbon

Well Whiskey

$4.50

Angels Envy

$11.00

Angels Envy Rye

$22.00

Basil Hayden

$8.00

Basil Hayden Dark Rye

$8.00

Blantons

$15.00

Bua Whiskey

$7.00

Buffalo Trace

$8.00

Bulliet

$6.00

Bulliet Rye

$6.00

Chivas

$8.00

Crown

$7.00

Crown Apple

$7.00

Crown Peach

$7.00

Elijah Craig

$7.50

Evan Williams Black

$5.00

Four Roses Single Barrel

$10.00

Four Roses Small Batch

$8.00

Jack Daniels

$6.00

Jack Fire

$6.00

Jameson

$7.00

Jameson Black

$9.00

Jim Beam

$5.00

Knob Creek

$8.00

Longbranch

$8.00

Makers Mark

$7.00

Michters

$10.00

Middle West Straight Wheat

$10.00

Paddys

$5.00

Skrewball

$6.00

Tullamore Dew

$5.50

Weller Antique

$11.50

Weller Green

$7.00

Whistle Pig

$32.00

Wild Turkey 101

$6.00

Willet

$13.00

Woodford Reserve

$8.00

DBL Whiskey/Bourbon

DBL Angels Envy

$21.00

DBL Angels Envy Rye

$40.00

DBL Basil Hayden

$15.00

DBL Basil Hayden Dark Rye

$15.00

DBL Bua Whisky

$13.00

DBL Buffalo Trace

$15.00

DBL Bulliet

$11.00

DBL Bulliet Rye

$11.00

DBL Call Wiskey

$11.00

DBL Crown

$13.00

DBL Crown Apple

$13.00

DBL Crown Peach

$13.00

DBL Elijah Craig

$14.00

DBL Evan Williams Black

$9.00

DBL Four Roses Single Barrel

$19.00

DBL Four Roses Small Batch

$15.00

DBL Jack Daniels

$11.00

DBL Jack Fire

$11.00

DBL Jameson

$13.00

DBL Jameson Black

$17.00

DBL Jim Beam

$9.00

DBL Knob Creek

$15.00

DBL Longbranch

$15.00

DBL Makers Mark

$13.00

DBL Michters

$19.00

DBL Premium Whiskey

$15.00

DBL Skrewball

$11.00

DBL Well Whiskey

$7.50

DBL Weller Antique

$22.00

DBL Weller Green

$13.00

DBL Whistle Pig

$62.00

DBL Wild Turkey 101

$11.00

DBL Willet

$25.00

DBL Woodford Reserve

$15.00

Scotch

Well Scotch

$4.50

Dewars

$5.50

Dewars 12Yr

$8.00

Johnnie Walker Black

$8.00

Johnnie Walker Red

$7.00

Laphroaig

$11.50

Monkey Shoulder

$8.00

DBL Scotch

DBL Dewars

$10.00

DBL Dewars 12Yr

$15.00

DBL Johnnie Walker Black

$15.00

DBL Johnnie Walker Red

$13.00

DBL Laphroaig

$22.00

DBL Monkey Shoulder

$15.00

DBL Well Scotch

$7.50

Liqueurs/Cordials

Amaretto Di Saronno

$7.00

Aperol

$7.00

Baileys

$5.50

Black Haus

$6.00

Campari

$7.00

Cointreau

$8.00

Fireball

$5.00

Frangelico

$5.50

Goldschlager

$5.50

Grand Marnier

$8.00

Jagermeister

$6.00

Kahlua

$5.50

Lemoncello

$5.00

Licor 43

$5.50

Rumpleminz

$6.00

DBL Liqueurs/Cordials

DBL Amaretto Di Saronno

$13.00

DBL Aperol

$13.00

DBL Baileys

$10.00

DBL Black Haus

$11.00

DBL Campari

$13.00

DBL Cointreau

$15.00

DBL Fireball

$9.00

DBL Frangelico

$10.00

DBL Goldschlager

$10.00

DBL Grand Marnier

$15.00

DBL Jagermeister

$11.00

DBL Kahlua

$10.00

DBL Lemoncello

$9.00

DBL Licor 43

$10.00

DBL Rumpleminz

$11.00

Cocktails

Long Island Iced Tea

$8.00

Premium Long Island

$10.00

Negroni

$9.00

OYO Old Fashioned

$10.00

OYO Vodka Cocktail

$6.00

White Russian

$7.00

Premium White Russian

$9.00

Beer & Wine

Draft Beer

Bobcat Lager 16oz

$5.50

Bobcat Lager 24oz

$8.50

Elvis Juice 16oz

$7.00

Elvis Juice 24oz

$10.00

Land Grant Massive 16oz

$7.00

Land Grant Massive 24oz

$10.00

Rhinegeist Hustle 16oz

$7.00

Rhinegeist Hustle 24oz

$10.00

Saucy Brew Works 16oz

$7.00

Saucy Brew Works 24oz

$10.00

Yellow Springs - Boat Show 16oz

$7.00

Yellow Springs - Boat Show 24oz

$10.00

Beer Bottles and Cans

Angry Orchard

$5.00

Bells Two Hearted

$5.00

Blue Moon

$4.50

Bud Light

$3.50

Budweiser

$3.50

Busch Light

$3.00

Coor Banquet

$3.00

Coors Light

$3.50

Corona

$5.00

Corona Light

$5.00

Daura Damn - Gluten Free

$5.00

Domestic Bucket

$15.00

Fat Tire Ale

$5.00

Founders All Day IPA

$5.00

Founders Breakfast Stout

$6.00

Garage Beer - Lager

$5.00

Guinness

$4.50

Homestead Brewing Sun-Kissed Wheat

$5.50

Homestead Brewing Upper Cup Porter

$5.50

Jackie O Mystic Mama

$6.00

Land Grant - Oh Sure

$5.50

Masthead Coffee Stout

$5.50

Masthead Hazy Headlines IPA

$5.50

Michelob Ultra

$4.00

Milk Stout Nitro

$5.50

Miller Lite

$3.50

Modelo

$4.50

North High Five - Pale Ale

$5.50

North High Honey Wheat

$5.50

PBR

$3.00

Pseudo Sue - Pale Ale

$6.50

Rhingeist Cheetah

$5.50

Seventh Son Strong Ale

$6.50

Stella

$5.00

Yeungling

$3.50

Non-Beer Bottles and Cans

Angry Orchard

$5.00

Cutwter - Vodka Infusion

$5.50

Fruit Smash

$5.00

High Noon Cherry

$7.00

High Noon Lime

$7.00

High Noon Peach

$7.00

High Noon Pineapple

$7.00

Long Drink Cranberry

$6.50

Long Drink Original

$6.50

Long Drink Sugar Free

$6.50

Nurtl Lemonade Blackberry

$6.00

Nutrl Lemonade Classic

$6.00

Nutrl Lemonade Peach

$6.00

Nutrl Lemonade Strawberry

$6.00

Platform Blue Martian

$6.00

Rhinegeist - Berry Blast

$5.50

Rhinegeist - Tea

$5.50

Rhinegeist Cider Zappy

$5.50

Rhinegeits - Glow

$5.50

Stella Cidre

$5.00

White Claw Black Cherry

$5.00

White Claw Blackberry

$5.00

White Claw Grapefruit

$5.00

White Claw Lime

$5.00

White Claw Peach

$5.00

White Claw Mango

$5.00

Wine

Cabernet

$5.50

Champ Splits

$7.00

Chardonay

$5.50

Pino Grigio

$5.50

NA Beverages - Ring Fountain Pop

NA Beverages

Fountain Pop

$3.50

Bud Zero

$3.00

Cranberry Juice

$2.00

Red Bull Can

$4.00

Elvis N/A

$5.00

Heineken Zero

$4.00

Coffee

$2.00

Tea

$2.50
All hours
Sunday8:00 am - 11:00 am, 4:00 pm - 3:59 am
Monday8:00 am - 11:00 am, 4:00 pm - 3:59 am
Tuesday8:00 am - 11:00 am, 4:00 pm - 3:59 am
Wednesday8:00 am - 11:00 am, 4:00 pm - 3:59 am
Thursday8:00 am - 11:00 am, 4:00 pm - 3:59 am
Friday8:00 am - 11:00 am, 4:00 pm - 3:59 am
Saturday8:00 am - 11:00 am, 4:00 pm - 3:59 am
Restaurant info

Come in and enjoy!

Location

1099 West 1st Avenue, Grandview Heights, OH 43212

Directions

Gallery
Banner pic

Similar restaurants in your area

Habanero's - Yard St - 1105 Yard St
orange starNo Reviews
1105 Yard St Grandview Heights, OH 43212
View restaurantnext
Caddy's Delight - 1158 W 3rd Ave Ste B
orange starNo Reviews
1158 W 3rd Ave Ste B Columbus, OH 43212
View restaurantnext
High Bank Distillery
orange star4.4 • 1,185
1051 Goodale Boulevard Columbus, OH 43212
View restaurantnext
DW-2
orange star4.6 • 154
1021 West 5th Ave. Columbus, OH 43212
View restaurantnext
Jeni's Splendid Ice Creams - Grandview
orange starNo Reviews
1281 Grandview Ave Columbus, OH 43212
View restaurantnext
Aladdin's Eatery - Grandview
orange star4.4 • 504
1425 Grandview Ave Columbus, OH 43212
View restaurantnext

Popular restaurants in Grandview Heights

FUSIAN - Grandview
orange star4.7 • 13,080
855 West 5th Ave. Columbus, OH 43212
View restaurantnext
Condado Tacos - Short North
orange star4.5 • 8,567
1227 N. High St Columbus, OH 43201
View restaurantnext
Matt and Tony's Kitchen x Tavern - 340 E Gay St
orange star4.5 • 8,008
340 E Gay St Columbus, OH 43215
View restaurantnext
Eddy's Chicken and Waffles - Eddy's Noe Bixby
orange star4.3 • 7,694
3252 Noe Bixby Rd Columbus, OH 43232
View restaurantnext
Condado Tacos - Clintonville
orange star4.7 • 7,001
2977 N. High St Columbus, OH 43202
View restaurantnext
101 Beer Kitchen - Gahanna
orange star4.6 • 5,779
397 Stoneridge Lane Gahanna, OH 43230
View restaurantnext
Search popular restaurants
Map
More near Grandview Heights
Grove City
review star
Avg 4.3 (11 restaurants)
Hilliard
review star
Avg 4.4 (17 restaurants)
Reynoldsburg
review star
Avg 4 (8 restaurants)
Westerville
review star
Avg 4.6 (30 restaurants)
Dublin
review star
Avg 4.6 (31 restaurants)
Canal Winchester
review star
Avg 4.4 (11 restaurants)
Powell
review star
Avg 4.5 (20 restaurants)
Pickerington
review star
Avg 4.2 (18 restaurants)
Plain City
review star
Avg 4.3 (4 restaurants)
© 2023 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston