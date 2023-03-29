Bolé Express 2111 E Franklin Ave

Bolé Express 2111 E Franklin Ave
All hours
|Sunday
|11:00 am - 11:00 pm
|Monday
|11:00 am - 11:00 pm
|Tuesday
|11:00 am - 11:00 pm
|Wednesday
|11:00 am - 11:00 pm
|Thursday
|11:00 am - 11:00 pm
|Friday
|11:00 am - 11:00 pm
|Saturday
|11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Restaurant info
Bolé Express is an extension of our passion and dedication to make the globally celebrated Ethiopian culinary culture more accessible to the community we serve. We value authentic taste, speed of service & healthy options for our customers. Come in and enjoy!
Location
2111 E Franklin Ave, Minneapolis, MN 55404
