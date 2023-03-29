Restaurant header imageView gallery

Bolé Express 2111 E Franklin Ave

review star

No reviews yet

2111 E Franklin Ave

Minneapolis, MN 55404

Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant

phone icon

Call

clock icon

Hours

waypoint sign icon

Directions

gift icon

Gift Cards

Popular Items

Pick 2 (Meat - Good to Share)

Vegan Menu

Vegan Options

Pick 2 (Light)

Pick 2 (Light)

$7.95

Your choice of 2 vegan stews (4oz each). Comes with 2 rolls of Injera and side salad. Sambusa pictured not included.

Pick 4 (Medium)

Pick 4 (Medium)

$11.95

Your choice of 4 vegan stews (4oz each). Comes with 4 rolls of Injera and side salad. Sambusa pictured not included.

Pick 8 (Good to Share)

$18.95

8 vegan stews (4oz each). Comes with 8 rolls of Injera and side salad.

Ater Kik (Split Pea Stew)

Ater Kik (Split Pea Stew)

$11.95

Lentil stew made with split peas. It is a mild stew simmered in an onion, turmeric, garlic and ginger-based sauce. No addition of berbere. * *Ethiopian berbere spice blend packs heat from chilies and vibrant spices like cumin, coriander, cardamom, and more.

Shiro (Ground-Chickpea Stew)

Shiro (Ground-Chickpea Stew)

$12.95

A classic dish made with chickpea flour; cooked with berbere, garlic, ginger, and blend of spices. *Ethiopian berbere spice blend packs heat from chilies and vibrant spices like cumin, coriander, cardamom, and more.

Miser (Red Lentils)

Miser (Red Lentils)

$12.95

Spicy red lentil stew made with red lentils, onions, garlic, ginger & berbere.* *Ethiopian berbere spice blend packs heat from chilies and vibrant spices like cumin, coriander, cardamom, and more.

Fasolia (Green Beans)

Fasolia (Green Beans)

$11.95

Ethiopian-style green beans dish cooked with carrots, tomatoes, garlic, ginger, and various spices.

Gomen (Greens)

Gomen (Greens)

$11.95

Braised collard greens and kale seasoned with aromatics.

Tiqel Gomen (Cabbage)

Tiqel Gomen (Cabbage)

$11.95

Cabbage, carrots, potatoes cooked with onions, ginger, garlic, & turmeric.

Qey Sir (Beets)

Qey Sir (Beets)

$11.95

Ethiopian-style beets and potatoes cooked with onions, garlic, ginger, and blend of spices.

Potatoes & Carrots

Potatoes & Carrots

$12.95

Potatoes and carrots slowly simmered with ginger, garlic, onions, & turmeric.

Meat Menu

Meat Options

Pick 1 (Meat - Light)

Pick 1 (Meat - Light)

$8.95

Your choice of a meat stew (6oz) & 1 beef sambusa. Comes with 3 rolls of Injera and side salad. Sambusa pictured not included.

Pick 2 (Meat - Good to Share)

Pick 2 (Meat - Good to Share)

$14.95

Your choice of 2 meat stews (6oz each). Comes with 5 rolls of Injera and side salad.

Siga Wat (Beef Stew)

Siga Wat (Beef Stew)

$12.95

Beef stew (10oz) cooked in berbere sauce & traditional spices. Comes with 4 rolls of Injera & side salad. *Ethiopian berbere spice blend packs heat from chilies and vibrant spices like cumin, coriander, cardamom, and more.

Gomen Besiga (Beef w/ Collard Greens)

$12.95

Flavorful braised greens and beef stew (10oz) that hits the soul-food spot. Comes with 4 rolls of injera and side salad.

Doro Wet (Chicken Stew)

Doro Wet (Chicken Stew)

$12.95

Traditional bone-in chicken dish (10oz) slowly cooked in a rich, spicy berbere sauce served with a chicken leg and a hard boiled egg. Comes with 4 rolls of Injera and side salad. *Ethiopian berbere spice blend packs heat from chilies and vibrant spices like cumin, coriander, cardamom, and more.

Alicha Wet (Turmeric Lamb Stew)

Alicha Wet (Turmeric Lamb Stew)

$12.95

Lamb chunks slow cooked with onions, turmeric, garlic, & flavored with herbal butter (10oz stew). Comes with 4 rolls of Injera & side salad.

Chicken Tibs (with butter)

$12.95

Chicken bites sautéed with onions, bell peppers, jalapeños, herbal butter & traditional herbs. Comes with 4 rolls of Injera & side salad.

Chicken Tibs (without butter)

$12.95

Chicken bites sautéed with onions, bell peppers, jalapeños, & traditional herbs. Comes with 4 rolls of Injera & side salad.

Awaze Tibs (with butter)

Awaze Tibs (with butter)

$12.95

Strips of lean beef, sautéed with onions, bell peppers, jalapeños, herbal butter & traditional herbs. Comes with 4 rolls of Injera & side salad.

Awaze Tibs (without butter)

$12.95

Strips of lean beef, sautéed with onions, bell peppers, jalapeños, & traditional herbs. Comes with 4 rolls of Injera & side salad.

Combo Menu

Combo Options

Combo (Light)

$9.95

Your choice of 1 meat stew (6oz) and 1 vegan stew (4oz). Comes with 3 rolls of Injera and side salad.

Combo (Medium)

Combo (Medium)

$14.95

Your choice of 1 meat stew (6oz) and 2 vegan stew (4oz). Comes with 4 rolls of Injera and side salad. Sambusa pictured not included.

Combo (Good to Share)

$18.95

Your choice of 2 meat stews (6oz each) and 2 vegan stews (4oz each). Comes with 8 rolls of Injera and side salad.

Cold Salad

Salads

Potato Salad

Potato Salad

$5.99+

Cold salad containing potatoes, carrots, tomatoes, onions, jalapeños, cilantro, & vinaigrette dressing. Served with Injera or bread.

Beet Salad

Beet Salad

$5.99+

A cold salad containing beets, onions, tomatoes, cilantro, & vinaigrette dressing. Served with Injera or bread.

Suf Fitfit

Suf Fitfit

$6.99+

Sunflower seeds, onions, tomatoes, & jalapeños blended together and mixed with Injera.

Timatim Fitfit

Timatim Fitfit

$6.99+

Tomatoes, onions, garlic, jalapeños, & berbere blended together and mixed with Injera.

Timatim Kurt

$5.99+

Tomatoes, onions, jalapeños mixed with lemon & oil. Served with Injera or bread.

Extras

Sambusas

Vegan Sambusa (One Sambusa)

Vegan Sambusa (One Sambusa)

$1.59

Pastries filled with lentils, onions, garlic, & cumin.

Beef Sambusa (One Sambusa)

Beef Sambusa (One Sambusa)

$1.69

Pastries filled with lean ground beef, onions, garlic, & cumin.

Extra Injera

Extra Injera (3 rolls)

$1.25

Gluten Free Injera

$2.65

Spice it up!

Awaze Sauce

Awaze Sauce

$0.85

Awaze is a long-standing traditional Ethiopian dipping sauce that starts with Berbere Seasoning, a spicy-hot blend of peppers and fragrant spices.

Mitmita

Mitmita

$0.85

Mitmita is a powdered seasoning mix commonly used in spice up dishes. It is orange-red in color and contains ground African bird's eye chili peppers, cardamom, cloves, salt, & other fragrant spices.

Drinks

Options

Bottled Water

$2.00

Soft Drink

$2.50

Fresh Juice

$3.45
All hours
Sunday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Monday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Tuesday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Wednesday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Thursday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Friday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Saturday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Restaurant info

Bolé Express is an extension of our passion and dedication to make the globally celebrated Ethiopian culinary culture more accessible to the community we serve. We value authentic taste, speed of service & healthy options for our customers. Come in and enjoy!

Location

2111 E Franklin Ave, Minneapolis, MN 55404

Directions

Gallery
Banner pic
Main pic

Similar restaurants in your area

Oasis 2.0
orange starNo Reviews
1939 South 5th St. Minneapolis, MN 55454
View restaurantnext
Afro Deli & Grill Minneapolis - Riverside
orange starNo Reviews
1810 Riverside Ave. Minneapolis, MN 55454
View restaurantnext
The Corner Bar
orange starNo Reviews
1501 Washington Ave S Minneapolis, MN 55454
View restaurantnext
Afro Deli & Grill - Stadium Village
orange starNo Reviews
720 WASHINGTON AVE South East Minneapolis, MN 55414
View restaurantnext
Day Block Brewing Company
orange star4.2 • 1,052
1105 Washington Ave S Minneapolis, MN 55415
View restaurantnext
Fly Chix - Stadium Village
orange starNo Reviews
309 SE Oak Street Minneapolis, MN 55414
View restaurantnext

Popular restaurants in Minneapolis

Dunn Brothers Coffee - Corner Cafe
orange starNo Reviews
9700 France Ave South Bloomington, MN 55431
View restaurantnext
Colita
orange star5.0 • 11,337
5400 Penn Avenue South Minneapolis, MN 55419
View restaurantnext
Martina
orange star5.0 • 9,100
4312 S Upton Ave Minneapolis, MN 55410
View restaurantnext
Sawatdee Thai Restaurant - Minneapolis
orange star4.4 • 8,207
607 Washington Ave S Minneapolis, MN 55415
View restaurantnext
Kiku Bistro
orange star4.5 • 8,069
2819 Hennepin Ave Minneapolis, MN 55408
View restaurantnext
The Lowry
orange star4.4 • 5,650
2112 Hennepin Ave Minneapolis, MN 55405
View restaurantnext
Search popular restaurants
Map
More near Minneapolis
Hopkins
review star
Avg 4.1 (17 restaurants)
Saint Paul
review star
Avg 4.3 (173 restaurants)
Minnetonka
review star
Avg 4.7 (8 restaurants)
South Saint Paul
review star
No reviews yet
Osseo
review star
Avg 4.5 (17 restaurants)
Wayzata
review star
Avg 4.1 (9 restaurants)
Eden Prairie
review star
Avg 4.5 (21 restaurants)
Burnsville
review star
No reviews yet
Inver Grove Heights
review star
No reviews yet
© 2023 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston