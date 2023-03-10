Restaurant header imageView gallery

Bona Fide Deluxe

review star

No reviews yet

1454 La France Street Northeast

Suite 110

Atlanta, GA 30307

Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant

phone icon

Call

clock icon

Hours

waypoint sign icon

Directions

gift icon

Gift Cards

Popular Items

Chopped Chicken
Smoked Turkey Melt
Roast Beef Melt


Sandwiches

Cold Cut

Cold Cut

$18.00

pepperoni, finocchiona, mortadella, pepperonata, provolone, lettuce, tomato, onion, pepperoni mayo (contains soy), pepperonata vinaigrette, oregano

Smoked Turkey Melt

Smoked Turkey Melt

$16.00

house smoked turkey, swiss, avocado, arugula, parmesan peppercorn dressing, pepperonata

Vegan Banh Mi

Vegan Banh Mi

$15.00

sweet & sour shiitakes (contains soy), cauliflower, carrot, cucumber, jalapeno, cilantro, lime vinaigrette, maggi "mayo"

Tuna Melt

Tuna Melt

$16.00

yellowfin tuna salad with Duke's mayo, whole grain mustard, scallion, pickles & celery, white cheddar, sundried tomato, dill chips

English Cucumber

$12.00

cucumbers tossed in oregano vinaigrette, whipped cream cheese, arugula, pickled onions, kalamata olives

Chopped Chicken

Chopped Chicken

$14.00

house brined & smoked chicken salad with zhoug mayo, muhammara (contains walnuts) potatoes, feta, olives, arugula

Porchetta Melt

Porchetta Melt

$16.00

house rolled & smoked pork belly, provolone, cabbage, jalapeno salsa verde, pickled onions, chorizo mayo

Roast Beef Melt

Roast Beef Melt

$18.00

house brined & smoked top round, american cheese, napa cabbage, korean bbq sauce, miso mayo

Salads / Sides

Greek Salad

$12.00

tomato & cucumber tossed in greek dressing, kalamata olives, pickled onion, feta, pepperonata, whole pepperoncini on the side

Pickled Beets

$7.00

pickled red beets sticks, pink peppercorn ranch, ricotta salata, dill

Bread Bomb

$9.00

scored hoagie roll, garlic butter, cheddar, bacon, scallions, oregano

Chips

TO GO Regular Zapp's

$3.00

TO GO Voodoo Zapp's

$3.00

TO GO Salt & Vinegar Zapp's

$3.00

TO GO Cajun Dill Zapp's

$3.00

TO GO BBQ Zapp's

$3.00

TO GO Jalapeño Zapp's

$3.00

Kid's Menu

Grilled Cheese

$7.00

Kid's Turkey

$7.00

PBJ

$7.00
All hours
Sunday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Monday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Tuesday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Wednesday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Thursday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Friday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Saturday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Restaurant info

"An all-day sandwich shop and cocktail bar from the team behind popular East Atlanta restaurant Banshee!"

Location

1454 La France Street Northeast, Suite 110, Atlanta, GA 30307

Directions

Gallery
Banner pic
BG pic
Main pic

Similar restaurants in your area

Lazy Betty
orange star4.8 • 316
1530 Dekalb Ave NE Atlanta, GA 30307
View restaurantnext
Lazy Betty Updated - 1530 Dekalb Ave NE
orange starNo Reviews
1530 Dekalb Ave NE Atlanta, GA 30307
View restaurantnext
Radial Cafe - Candler Park
orange starNo Reviews
1530 Dekalb Avenue Atlanta, GA 30307
View restaurantnext
FIGO Pasta - Food Truck - 323 Moreland Av
orange starNo Reviews
323 Moreland Av Atlanta, GA 30307
View restaurantnext
Huddy BBQ - 351 Moreland Avenue Northeast
orange starNo Reviews
351 Moreland Avenue Northeast Atlanta, GA 30307
View restaurantnext
Hudson Grille - Little Five Points - 351 Moreland Avenue NE
orange starNo Reviews
351 Moreland Avenue NE Atlanta, GA 30307
View restaurantnext

Popular restaurants in Atlanta

Gu's Dumplings - Krog Street Market
orange star4.6 • 13,860
99 Krog St NE Suite M Atlanta, GA 30307
View restaurantnext
Fresh to Order
orange star4.6 • 9,016
860 Peachtree St Atlanta, GA 30308
View restaurantnext
Chopt Creative Salad Co. - Ansley Mall
orange star4.7 • 8,067
Ansley Mall 1544 Piedmont Ave NE Atlanta, GA 30324
View restaurantnext
Farm Burger - Buckhead
orange star4.4 • 6,021
3365 Piedmont Rd NE Atlanta, GA 30305
View restaurantnext
Fresh to Order
orange star4.6 • 5,116
1260 Cumberland Mall Atlanta, GA 30339
View restaurantnext
Hawkers Asian Street Fare - Atlanta
orange star4.3 • 4,889
661 Auburn Ave Northeast Atlanta, GA 30312
View restaurantnext
Search popular restaurants
Map
More near Atlanta
Decatur
review star
Avg 4.4 (47 restaurants)
Smyrna
review star
Avg 4.4 (18 restaurants)
Tucker
review star
Avg 4.4 (12 restaurants)
Stone Mountain
review star
Avg 4.5 (11 restaurants)
Forest Park
review star
Avg 4.4 (5 restaurants)
Marietta
review star
Avg 4.3 (59 restaurants)
Norcross
review star
Avg 4.5 (31 restaurants)
Lithia Springs
review star
Avg 4.4 (5 restaurants)
Austell
review star
Avg 4.5 (3 restaurants)
© 2023 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston