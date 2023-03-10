Bona Fide Deluxe
No reviews yet
Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant
All hours
|Sunday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
|Monday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
|Tuesday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
|Wednesday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
|Thursday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
|Friday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
|Saturday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
Restaurant info
"An all-day sandwich shop and cocktail bar from the team behind popular East Atlanta restaurant Banshee!"
Location
1454 La France Street Northeast, Suite 110, Atlanta, GA 30307
Gallery
Similar restaurants in your area
Lazy Betty Updated - 1530 Dekalb Ave NE
No Reviews
1530 Dekalb Ave NE Atlanta, GA 30307
View restaurant
Huddy BBQ - 351 Moreland Avenue Northeast
No Reviews
351 Moreland Avenue Northeast Atlanta, GA 30307
View restaurant
Popular restaurants in Atlanta
Gu's Dumplings - Krog Street Market
4.6 • 13,860
99 Krog St NE Suite M Atlanta, GA 30307
View restaurant
Chopt Creative Salad Co. - Ansley Mall
4.7 • 8,067
Ansley Mall 1544 Piedmont Ave NE Atlanta, GA 30324
View restaurant