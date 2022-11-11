Restaurant header imageView gallery

Borough Bagels

132 Veterans Lane Unit C

Doylestown, PA 18901

Popular Items

Egg and Cheese (NO MEAT)
Egg, Meat and Cheese

Loose Bagels

Single Bagel

$1.49

Half Dozen (7)

$8.25

Dozen (14)

$16.50

Dozen + Half (21)

$23.50

Giftcard

$10.00Out of stock

Day Old Bag

$2.99

Single Apple (Fruit)

$1.60

Fruit

$0.79

Mini Apples

$0.79

Bagels w/ Toppings

Bagel w/ Butter

$1.99

Bagel w/ Plain Cream Cheese

$2.35

Bagel w/ Flavored Cream Cheese

$3.75

Bagel w/ Lox Spread

$5.15

Bagel w/ Plain Cream Cheese & Sliced Lox

$7.99

Bagel w/ Flavored Cream Cheese and Sliced Lox

$8.50

Bagel w/ Sliced Lox

$7.99

Bagel w/ Peanut Butter & Jelly

$2.99

Bagel w/ Nutella

$3.49

Single Bagel w/ Meat Only

$3.99

Bagel w/ Butter & Jelly

$2.20

Bagel w/ Avocado

$3.50

Bagel w/ Plain Cream Cheese & Avocado

$3.75

Bagel w/ Plain Cream Cheese, Tomato and Avocado

$3.99

Bagel w/ Tomato and Avocado

$3.75

Bagel Sandwiches and Bagel Bowls

Egg and Cheese (NO MEAT)

$4.85

Egg and Meat (NO CHEESE)

$5.50

Egg, Meat and Cheese

$6.60

Meat and Cheese (NO EGG)

$5.50

Eggs Only

$4.76

Meat Only

$5.50

Bowl - Egg and Cheese

$4.85

Bowl - Egg and Meat (NO CHEESE)

$5.35

Bowl - Egg, Meat and Cheese

$6.37

Bowl - Meat and Cheese (NO EGG)

$5.50

Bowl - Eggs only

$4.76

Breakfast Wraps

Wrap - Egg and Cheese

$4.85

Wrap - Egg and Meat (NO CHEESE)

$5.50

Wrap - Egg, Meat and Cheese

$6.60

Wrap - Meat and Cheese (NO EGG)

$5.50

Wrap - Eggs only

$4.76

Deli Sandwiches

BLT Sandwich

$6.99

Made with Boar's Head Meats and Cheeses, includes lettuce, tomato, onion, chips and pickle

Ham Sandwich

$6.99

Made with Boar's Head Meats and Cheeses, includes lettuce, tomato, onion, chips and pickle

Turkey Sandwich

$6.99

Made with Boar's Head Meats and Cheeses, includes lettuce, tomato, onion, chips and pickle

Roast Beef Sandwich

$6.99Out of stock

Made with Boar's Head Meats and Cheeses, includes lettuce, tomato, onion, chips and pickle

Chicken Salad Sandwich

$7.99

Includes lettuce, tomato, onion, chips and pickle

Tuna Salad Sandwich

$7.99

Includes lettuce, tomato, onion, chips and pickle

Whitefish Salad Sandwich

$7.99

Includes lettuce, tomato, onion, chips and pickle

Grilled Cheese

$5.99

Includes lettuce, tomato, onion, chips and pickle

Turkey Bacon BLT

$7.50

Cream Cheeses (By the lb.)

1/4 LB Cream Cheese

$2.50

1/2 LB Cream Cheese

$4.99

1 LB Cream Cheese

$9.99

1/4 LB Lox Spread

$3.85

1/2 LB Lox Spread

$7.70

1 LB Lox Spread

$15.40

Nova Lox Fillet (By the lb.)

4oz Nova Lox

$8.99

Acme Nova Lox Filet (sliced)

8oz Nova Lox

$16.99

Acme Nova Lox Filet (sliced)

16oz Nova Lox

$29.99

Acme Nova Lox Filet (sliced)

2oz Nova Lox

$2.99

Salads (by LB)

1/4 LB Chicken Salad

$2.70

1/2 LB Chicken Salad

$5.75

1 LB Chicken Salad

$11.50

1/4 LB Tuna Salad

$3.00

1/2 LB Tuna Salad

$5.25

1 LB Tuna Salad

$9.50

1/4 LB Whitefish

$3.75

1/2 LB Whitefish

$7.75

1 LB Whitefish

$14.99

1/4 LB Macaroni Salad

$2.25Out of stock

1/2 LB Macaroni Salad

$4.25Out of stock

1 LB Macaroni Salad

$6.50Out of stock

Bowls

Protein Bowl

$9.99

Includes egg, choice of meat, choice of cheese with pepper, tomatoes, and onions

Acai Bowl

$10.50

Includes Acai, strawberries, blueberries, bananas, and granola

Pastries

Plain Crumb Cake

$2.99

Raspberry Crumb Cake

$2.99

Apple Crumb Cake

$2.99

Chocolate Crumb Cake

$2.99

Banana Frosted Crumb Cake

$2.99

Apple Streudel Muffin

$2.99

Blueberry Muffin

$2.99

Chocolate Chip Muffin

$2.99

Chocolate Truffle Brownie

$2.99

Peanut Butter Brownie

$2.99

Croissant

$2.50

Hank's Hot Sauce

Hanks Heat

$5.99

8oz bottle

Camouflage

$5.99

8oz bottle

Herb Infused

$5.99

8oz bottle

Honey Habanero

$8.99

8oz bottle

The Linger

$8.99

Witches Brew

$8.99

Coffee

Small Hot Coffee

$2.25

Medium Hot Coffee

$2.50

Large Hot Coffee

$2.75

Cold Brew Coffee (one size)

$4.00

Boxed Coffee (96oz)

$22.99

Small Hot Tea

$2.00

Medium Hot Tea

$2.50

Large Hot Tea

$2.75

Hot Chocolate

$2.50

Soft Drinks

Orange Juice

$2.55

Apple Cider (Solebury Orchards)

$2.99

Chocolate Milk

$2.55

Coke

$2.45

Diet Coke

$2.45

La Colombe Draft Latte (CANS)

$4.50

Milos Iced Tea

$2.35

Water

$2.10

Ginger Ale

$2.45

Dr. Pepper

$2.45

Gold Peak Sweet Iced Tea

$2.45

Gold Peak Unsweetened Iced Tea

$2.45

Snapple_Kiwi Strawberry

$2.65

Snapple_Apple

$2.65

Snapple_Mango Madness

$2.65

Snapple_Lemon

$2.65

Sunny D

$2.20

Chocolate Milk & Glass Jar Deposit

$6.25

Chocolate Milk (with bottle return)

$4.00

Milo's Iced Tea (Gallon)

$4.99

Celsius Water

$2.50

KIDS apple juice

$3.50

Hawaiian Punch

$2.60

Sunny D (Kids Size)

$1.99

Peppa Pig Canned Water

$2.60

Solebury Apple Juice

$3.50
All hours
Sunday7:00 am - 2:00 pm
Monday7:00 am - 2:00 pm
Tuesday7:00 am - 2:00 pm
Wednesday7:00 am - 2:00 pm
Thursday7:00 am - 2:00 pm
Friday7:00 am - 2:00 pm
Saturday7:00 am - 2:00 pm
Restaurant info

Come in and enjoy!

Website

Location

132 Veterans Lane Unit C, Doylestown, PA 18901

Directions

Gallery
Consumer pic
Banner pic
Main pic

