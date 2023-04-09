Restaurant header imageView gallery

BOXING CRAB 6663 El Cajon Blvd Suite A

No reviews yet

6663 El Cajon Blvd Suite A

San Diego, CA 92115

Popular Items

Live Crawfish (1Lb)
King Crab Leg (1Lb)
Shrimp & Crawfish Mix (1Lb)

FOOD

Starters

Cajun Edamame

$8.00

Steamed edamame topped with cajun seasoning

Fresh Raw Oysters (6)

$17.00

1/2 dozen, half shell fanny bay oyster served with cocktail sauce

Grilled Oysters (7)

$27.00

7 oysters, garlic lemon, parmesan

Shrimp Cocktail (8)

$18.00

8 jumbo shrimps served with cocktail sauce

Choose Your Own Seafood Boil

Shrimp (No Head) (1Lb)

$19.00

Shrimp (Head On) (1Lb)

$18.00

Shrimp & Crawfish Mix (1Lb)

$18.00

Live Crawfish (1Lb)

$19.00

Manila Clam (1Lb)

$18.00

Medit. Mussel (1Lb)

$18.00

King Crab Leg (1Lb)

$60.00

Snow Crab Leg (1Lb)

$40.00

Dungeness Cluster (1Lb)

$35.00

Blue Crab (Whole) (1Lb)

$25.00Out of stock

Lobster Tail (7 Oz)

$35.00

Special Seafood Combos

Shrimp Lovers

$50.00

1.5 Lbs of Shrimp head-on, 1/2 Lb Crawfish, 1/2 Lb Clam, 1/2 Lb Mussel, 2 corns, 2 potatoes, 4 chicken sausages

Queen of Da Sea

$55.00

1Lb Snow Crab, 1Lb Shrimp head-on, 2 corns, 2 potatoes, 4 chicken sausages

King & Queen

$70.00

1 single King, 2 Snow Clusters, 2 corns, 2 potatoes, 4 chicken sausages

Seafood Lovers

$115.00

1 Lobster tail, 1 single King, 1 Snow cluster, 1/2lb shrimp head-on, 1/2lb Crawfish, 1/2lb clam, 1/2lb mussel, 2 corns, 2 potatoes, 4 chicken sausages.

I Like It Fried

Cajun Fries

$7.00

Cajun seasoned french fries

Cajun Waffles Fries

$7.00

Cajun seasoned waffles fries

Sweet Potatoes Fries

$8.00

Cajun seasoned, sweet potatoes fries

Mixed Fries

$8.00

Cajun fries n Sweet potatoes fries mixed

Crab Popper

$8.00

Imitation crab, cream cheese with jalapeno

Green Bean

$7.00

Battered fried crispy green bean

Pickle Spear

$7.00

5pcs pickle spear

Onion Ring

$7.00

Beer battered onion ring

Cajun Lemon Wings Wet (10)

$18.00

10 wings with lemon pepper

I Like Fried Combo

Fried King Crab Legs (1LB)

$110.00

Battered 1lb king crab

Fried Butterfly Shrimps (8)

$20.00

Battered 6 jumbo shrimps

Fried Crispy Calamari (15)

$20.00

Battered 1/2lb of cut squid

Fried Chicken Wings (4 Large)

$20.00

Battered 4 whole chicken wing

Fried Catfish

$20.00

Battered lemon pepper catfish fillet

Fried Chicken Tender (5)

$20.00

Battered 4 Chicken Terderloin

Gator Bites with Fries

$25.00Out of stock

Battered alligator tenderloin meat

Soups

Seafood Chowder

$15.00

Crab meat chower

Asparagus Crab Soup

$15.00Out of stock

Crab meat, eggs, asparagus

Gumbo

$15.00Out of stock

Chicken, shrimps,crawfish,sausages

Sides

Corn on the Cob (1/2Lb)

$4.00

Corn on the Cob (1Lb)

$6.00

Whole Red Potatoes (1/2Lb)

$4.00

Whole Red Potatoes (1Lb)

$6.00

Andouille Chicken Sausage (1/2Lb)

$10.00

Andouille Chicken Sausage (1Lb)

$20.00
Toasted Brussels Sprouts

$8.00

Boiled Egg

$2.00

Drawn Butter

$2.00

Garlic Noodles

$12.00Out of stock

Rice

$3.00

Garlic Bread

$3.00

Extra & Crab Tools

Crab Crackers

$3.00

Crab Sheller

$3.00

Extra Lime

$2.00

Extra Drawn Butter

$2.00

DRINK

Soft Drink

Pepsi

$3.00

Diet Pepsi

$3.00

Sierra Mist

$3.00

Dr. Pepper

$3.00

Crush Orange

$3.00

Tropic Pink Lemonade

$3.00

Mexicoke (Bottle)

$4.00

Sangria (Bottle)

$3.00

Jarritos Mandarin (Bottle)

$3.00

Ginger Ale (Bottle)

$3.00
All hours
Sunday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Monday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Tuesday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Wednesday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Thursday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Friday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Saturday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Restaurant info

Specialty in seafood boil, crab, shrimp mussel, and clam with cajun seasoning paired with beers & wines

Website

Location

6663 El Cajon Blvd Suite A, San Diego, CA 92115

Directions

